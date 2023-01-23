Chattanooga Gas Foundation presented the Salvation Army with a donation of $500,000. The check was presented at the Salvation Army's headquarters in downtown Chattanooga. This contribution will be used to support the organization's three main areas of focus: prison release and reentry, Early Intervention and Prevention, and Pathway of Hope.
The half-a-million dollar donation is part of Chattanooga Gas' larger commitment to providing resources to those in need and creating a sustained path to better the lives of the communities where its employees live, work and serve.
Leadership and representatives from both organizations were present at the ceremony, and are in alignment in their dedication to making a positive impact.