A Tennessee Mega Millions ticket sold in Murfreesboro is worth $50,000 after doubling with the Megaplier on Friday, July 28. As the winning numbers matched four-plus-Mega Ball, the base prize of $10,000 was multiplied to $50,000.
But that wasn't the only lucky winner in Tennessee on Friday, a $10,000 winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at Tobacco Plus in Clinton.
The $50,000 ticket was sold at Kroger located at 2050 Lascassas Pike, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, and the $10,000 ticket was sold at Tobacco Plus located at 933 N. Charles G Seivers Blvd., Clinton, TN 37716.
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue generated by the sale of its products, and to date, players have won more than $19.2 billion in prizes since the Lottery began in 2004. Retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.
Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb and now stands at an enormous $1.05 billion for tonight’s drawing.
You can check to see if you're a winner by visiting the Mega Millions website at https://tnlottery.com.