The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance Fire Marshal’s Office is proud to announce the 147 volunteer fire departments in Tennessee that will receive grants in 2023 as part of the historic $5 million Volunteer Firefighter Equipment and Training Grant Program. Created through legislation overseen by Governor Bill Lee and approved by the Tennessee General Assembly, this grant program will be used to purchase firefighting equipment or to help volunteer departments meet local matching requirements for federal equipment grants.
Over 70% of Tennessee's 19,510 active firefighters are volunteers, so these grants are essential for providing fire safety in the Volunteer State. The SFMO received a total of 191 applications during the one-month application period, which were reviewed, scored, and submitted to a seven-member committee for the final award selection. In total, $6.5 million has been used through the program since its inception in 2020.
With these grants, Governor Lee and the General Assembly are ensuring that Tennessee volunteer fire departments have the equipment they need to safely complete their mission and protect their communities.
“Volunteer fire departments are the backbone of fire protection in our communities, and it is crucial that they have the equipment they need to safely complete their mission,” said Assistant Commissioner for Fire Prevention Gary Farley. “As a lifelong member of the fire service, I am proud to be associated with a program that is helping protect Tennessee firefighters who risk their lives every day.”
The grants will be distributed equally throughout the three Grand Divisions of Tennessee and a full list of the fire departments receiving funding can be found here.