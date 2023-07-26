A Georgia man and a North Carolina woman are among five people who have been charged by the Department of Justice for their roles in fraudulently obtaining federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL) and for laundering the loan proceeds.
Eric Rivera, 43, of Norcross, Georgia, wass charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. He made is initial appearance in federal court in the Northern District of Georgia and was released on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Lisa Smith, 60, of Cornelius, North Carolina was charged by complaint with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering. Smith had her initial appearance in the Western District of North Carolina and was released on $25,000 unsecured bond.
Also charged were Sieff Robert Sargeant, 43, of Island Park, NY; Adrienne Ponzo, 48, of Bear, DE and James Wessels, 53, of Middletown, DE.
To qualify for a PPP or EIDL loan, qualifying small businesses were required to apply and provide information on its operations, including the number of employees and expenses, and provide supporting documentation.
The counts of conspiracy to commit bank fraud are each punishable by a maximum of 30 years in prison and a $1 million fine. The counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud are each punishable by a maximum of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest. The count of conspiracy to commit money laundering is punishable by a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine, or twice the gross gain or loss from the offense, whichever is greatest.