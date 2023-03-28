The Chattanooga City Council voted to approve Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly's Climate Action Plan on Tuesday.
The council voted 5-2 in favor on first reading.
The Climate Action Plan includes 6 goals and over 100 strategies, which all include actions that fall into the main categories of transportation, buildings and waste, green spaces and waterways, and jobs.
The City now plans to establish an internal Climate Action Plan implementation committee and an external Chattanooga Climate, Sustainability, and Resilience (CSR) committee with the adoption of the plan.
Read the updated version of the plan at cha.city/sustainability.