A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning required firefighters to extricate one of the people involved, according to a Twitter post by the Chattanooga Fire Department.
The crash, which happened just before 9:00am on 4th Ave at the Interstate 24 westbound exit ramp.
It took crews about 10 minutes to remove the patient, whose injuries are not yet known.
Two-car motor vehicle accident on Tues 5/30/23 just before 9AM on 4th Ave at the 24W off ramp. One vehicle rollover with one patient trapped. E5, L5, S1, S13 & Battalion 1 Green responded, along with CFD Ops Chief. It took crews 10-12 min to extricate patient. Unknown injuries. pic.twitter.com/9cikR9BW6e— Chattanooga Fire Department (@ChattFireDept) May 30, 2023