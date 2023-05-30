053023 Rollover crash
Chattanooga Fire Department photo

A two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning required firefighters to extricate one of the people involved, according to a Twitter post by the Chattanooga Fire Department.

The crash, which happened just before 9:00am on 4th Ave at the Interstate 24 westbound exit ramp.

It took crews about 10 minutes to remove the patient, whose injuries are not yet known.

Tags

Recommended for you