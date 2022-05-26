A $171 million investment in a new solar module manufacturing facility in Dalton will creating 470 new jobs.
Qcells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, made the announcement via the Georgia Department of Economic Development Thursday.
The company opened their current Dalton facility in 2019, which is billed as one of the biggest solar module manufacturers in the world, and produces 12,000 solar panels a day and currently employs more than more than 750 people.
"We are proud that Qcells, like so many other job creators, has chosen to expand its operations here in the No. 1 state for business," said Georgia Gov/ Brian Kemp. "For decades, Georgia and Korea have enjoyed a strong, prosperous relationship. I purposefully chose to visit this great partner on my first economic development trip as governor, and I am thankful that Qcells' facility will ensure Whitfield County remains a hub for manufacturing as we continue to prioritize bringing jobs and opportunity to all parts of our state, including our rural communities."
The new Qcells facility will be located at 310 Nexus Drive in Dalton, and ground breaking is expected to begin in fall 2022. The new factory is expected to come online as early as the first half of 2023.
The company will be hiring for positions in engineering, finance, production, and related functions. Those interested in the new jobs can learn more about working at Qcells by searching Qcells, Dalton on www.indeed.com.