Forty-six animals at the Humane Educational Society have plans to go home with their forever family as a result of this past weekend's second annual Adopt-A-Thon!
The event was held on Saturday in memory of the late Kelly McCoy, Chattanooga radio personality and passionate animal advocate.
HES surpassed their goal of 45 adoptions, finding homes for 46 animals in honor of McCoy.
"We know Kelly is looking down on us and is just as excited as we are for the wonderful happy endings that were made in her honor," HES said in a social media post on Sunday.
If you're interested in adopting a furry friend, visit the HES home page here.