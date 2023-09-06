A 45-year-old Calhoun man was killed in a fatal crash Wednesday morning in Bradley County.
The Bradley County Sheriff's Office says on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at approximately at 8:52 a.m., personnel with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley County EMS, and Bradley County Fire & Rescue responded to the 400 block of Upper River Road in reference to a single vehicle crash.
Upon arrival, first responders located the driver inside of the crashed vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no other occupants.
A preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a 1999 Red Camaro lost control while negotiating a curve, then struck a tree.
The driver, has been identified as 45-year-old Harold R. Melton Calhoun, TN. Deputies say he died as a result of this crash.
The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is leading the investigation while the Tennessee Highway Patrol is providing assistance.
No further information is available at this time.
Stay with us as the story continues to develop.