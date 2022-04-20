Chattanooga Police say a 40-year-old man was killed in a fatal traffic accident on Brainerd Road Tuesday night.
At approximately 10:00 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 5400 block of Brainerd Road.
Police say a Harley Davidson motorcycle was travelling West in the 5400 block of Brainerd Road and an additional vehicle was stopped in the center turn lane in the same area, facing East when the driver of the motorcycle negotiated the curve in the roadway, veered left into the center turn lane and struck the vehicle in a head on style collision.
The driver of the Harley Davidson was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life threatening injuries. He later succumbed to his injuries.
No other injuries were reported on scene.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.
