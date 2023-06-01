Jad Pollom was bit by a copperhead on Friday. His parents, Stacey and Jesse, immediately jumped into action.
The Pollom family rented a cabin in North Carolina to spend Memorial Day weekend surrounded by nature and family. Jad, Jad's sister, and Jesse were playing on the patio when the 4-year-old screamed.
A copperhead was hidden under patio furniture, and bit Jad.
Stacey says her husband got the children away and took a picture of the snake. They immediately drove to the hospital.
Jad was given 10 vitals of anti-venom and was life flighted for further treatment.
"At the end of the day, things happen. You know, accidents happen,” says Stacey. “You can’t bubble wrap your kids. If I could, I would. You just do your best to be aware and know the proper safety responses after.”
Tish Gailmard with Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center in Chattanooga says the family did exactly what was needed. She says taking a photo of the snake helps medical providers give care.
She says while copperheads are venomous, bites are not often fatal in humans.
“Copperhead venom is hemolytic, so it is going to damage your red blood cells,” she says. “It gives you temporary tissue damage in the area. It's very painful.”
Stacey says her son has shown great progress since Friday. She says Jad wasn’t able to hold any weight on his foot on Sunday, but he slowly got back on his feet. She’s grateful her son has fully recovered, and thanks everyone for their support along the way.
Gailmard says she hopes this won’t keep the family from enjoying the outdoors in the future.
“Don’t be fearful of going out and enjoying nature. Learn about the different snakes in our area and be aware of their habitats,” she says.
Stacey says the situation was very scary, but says Jad isn’t fazed.
“Moving forward, I don’t want us to not have a love of the outdoors, because we do. I think that it’s good for kids, and I don’t think the correct response is, ‘okay we’re never going outside again.’”
Gailmard wants to stress the importance of learning more about snakes, to learn about their tendencies. She says snakes are ectothermic, so they are more active in warmer weather.
Tennessee is home to two venomous snakes, one being the copperhead.
“When you're out in the woods and you're concerned about snakes, stomp, clap your hands, make a lot of noise, talk loudly. They cannot hear, the feel vibrations. They are more afraid of us than we are them,” she explains. “Snakes like to get up underneath things. They like to be in log piles and rocks. Think about those things when you're out in the wild, but don't be afraid to go outside, just be knowledgeable and aware.”