UPDATE SATURDAY JULY 23, 10:30 p.m.:
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is announcing the two outstanding inmates wanted in connection to in this morning’s escape from the Silverdale Detention Center have been safely captured without incident.
Justin Lynn Conner was taken into custody in Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office personnel. Trevor Lynn Hall was taken into custody in Jackson County, Tennessee, by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in collaboration with HCSO fugitive personnel.
Today’s search operation included Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Uniformed Services personnel along with all of our specialized teams including Investigative Services, K-9, Fugitive, SWAT, Patrol, Narcotics, Corrections Security, and Crime Intelligence. In addition to the aforementioned HCSO personnel, today’s search efforts were also assisted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), U.S. Marshals, and the Chattanooga Police Department.
“Within 24 hours of the reported escape, all four inmates were taken back into custody due to the exhaustive and extensive investigation conducted by HCSO personnel and our federal and local partners. I am extremely proud of the efforts of our personnel who have worked tirelessly throughout the day to ensure the swift apprehension of these four wanted fugitives was accomplished,” stated Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.
The circumstances of today’s escape remains an ongoing criminal investigation.
PREVIOUS STORY:
Four inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center's minimum security housing unit escaped Saturday morning.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office's Matt Lea said that the men were counted missing during a headcount.
At about 5:30am, officers found that the four men breached an exterior door and scaled the perimeter barbed wire fence.
Two of the escapees were found during the first few hours of the investigation, Lea said, at a local motel off McCutcheon Road.
Johnny Bryant and William Atkins were captured.
Justin Lynn Conner and Trevor Lynn Hall remain at large.
Conner is described as having brown eyes, blond hair, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He is approximately 5’8” tall and has charges from the UTC Police Department, HCSO, Chattanooga Police Department, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Soddy Daisy Police Department. His charges are:
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale/Manufacturing
- Use of Stolen Plates
- Theft of Property
- Criminal Impersonation
- Theft of Property over $2,500
- Driving on Revoked/Suspended License (x3)
- Misdemeanor Evading
- Window Tint Violation
- Felony Escape
Hall is described as having brown eyes, brown hair and weighs approximately 225 pounds. He is approximately 6’2’ inches tall and has charges from the Soddy Daisy Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
- Contraband in a Penal Institution
- Evading Arrest
- Theft of Property (Parole Violation)
- Felony Escape
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance with finding these suspects.
If you have any information, you are asked to immediately contact 911 or their local law enforcement agency.