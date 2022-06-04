Four young people were killed Saturday morning, and one is in critical condition following a crash on South Pittsburg Mountain Rd.
Marion County Superintendent Dr. Mark Griffith has confirmed that two current South Pittsburg High School students, and two recent SPHS graduates were involved in the crash.
The road was closed for several hours Saturday morning with reports of an auto accident.
Tennessee Highway Patrol says the accident happened around the 11 mile marker of South Pittsburg Mountain Road just before 2 a.m. Friday night.
The victims range in age from 16-years-old to 22-years-old.
The report shows the vehicle was traveling eastbound on South Pittsburg Mountain Road.
While negotiating a curve to the right, the vehicle crossed the center line before leaving the roadway and striking a tree before coming to a rest.
The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Johnathan Allen. He has been reported as one of the deceased
Two other deceased passengers have been identified as 22-year-old Jayven Martin and 20-year-old Sayveon Martin.
The fourth deceased passenger is a 16-year-old. The surviving passenger has been identified as a 17-year-old. The names of the juveniles have not been released.
It is unclear of the surviving victim's condition at this time.
