Four inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center's minimum security housing unit escaped Saturday morning.
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office's Matt Lea said that the men were counted missing during a headcount.
At about 5:30am, officers found that the four men breached an exterior door and scaled the perimeter barbed wire fence.
Two of the escapees were found during the first few hours of the investigation, Lea said, at a local motel off McCutcheon Road.
Johnny Bryant and William Atkins were captured.
Justin Lynn Conner and Trevor Lynn Hall remain at large.
Conner is described as having brown eyes, blond hair, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He is approximately 5’8” tall and has charges from the UTC Police Department, HCSO, Chattanooga Police Department, Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, and the Soddy Daisy Police Department. His charges are:
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale/Manufacturing
- Use of Stolen Plates
- Theft of Property
- Criminal Impersonation
- Theft of Property over $2,500
- Driving on Revoked/Suspended License (x3)
- Misdemeanor Evading
- Window Tint Violation
- Felony Escape
Hall is described as having brown eyes, brown hair and weighs approximately 225 pounds. He is approximately 6’2’ inches tall and has charges from the Soddy Daisy Police Department and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office.
- Contraband in a Penal Institution
- Evading Arrest
- Theft of Property (Parole Violation)
- Felony Escape
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's assistance with finding these suspects.
If you have any information, you are asked to immediately contact 911 or their local law enforcement agency.