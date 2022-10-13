3rd annual Collegedale Apple Festival returns to the Collegedale Commons

The 3rd annual Collegedale Apple Festival will be back at the Collegedale Commons on October 22-23, 2022.
Participants can enjoy shopping over 170 vendors, food trucks, inflatables, petting zoo, pony rides, trackless train rides, face painting, entertainment, and apples from Mercier's Orchard!
The event is free to attend and offers free parking.
The festival opens at 10 a.m. on Saturday before closing at 5 p.m. Sunday the festival opens again at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Organizers say the event will go on rain or shine.
For more information on the festival, visit TouchTheSkyEvents.com.