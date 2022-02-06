BEC Awards 2022 - Local 3 News team

The 3rd annual Black Excellence Award Show was held Sunday evening at the Chattanooga Convention Center.

The awards celebrate minority businesses that have contributed to success in Hamilton County. 

A pre-show dinner was held before the event started, and Local 3 News had some familiar faces in the crowd. 

Local 3 News producers Germyah Batey and Je'Lenah Ashmore were in attendance tonight to help present winning nominees with their awards. 

Our Local 3 News anchor Latrice Currie was nominated once again. 

For the full list of nominations and more information on the award show visit https://www.chattbusinesselite.com/becawards2022.