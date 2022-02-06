The 3rd annual Black Excellence Award Show was held Sunday evening at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
The awards celebrate minority businesses that have contributed to success in Hamilton County.
A pre-show dinner was held before the event started, and Local 3 News had some familiar faces in the crowd.
Local 3 News producers Germyah Batey and Je'Lenah Ashmore were in attendance tonight to help present winning nominees with their awards.
Our Local 3 News anchor Latrice Currie was nominated once again.
For the full list of nominations and more information on the award show visit https://www.chattbusinesselite.com/becawards2022.