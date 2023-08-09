UPDATE: The City plans to investigate conditions on Patten Chapel Road, and a spokesperson has sent us a statement.
" The 300 block of Patten Chapel Road was resurfaced in 2018 and included new asphalt and double-yellow line striping. Our Paving Inspectors traveled to the site today and found no structural issue in the pavement that would lead to this issue. Currently, there are no historical data or trends which would have flagged our Division to investigate this section of the road and we have not been made aware of any complaints being filed with the city about this section of road, however, we take the concerns of Patten Chapel Road residents seriously. Therefore, our Traffic Engineers are taking a closer look at the curve and approaches to see if additional striping or warning signage would be beneficial to those who drive along this road."
PREVIOUS STORY: Some residents say this portion of Patten Chapel Road has become a major issue for drivers and says already two accidents have happened.
Doris Ellis said her relative's car was totaled last week after falling into a ditch.
Ellis says she rushed over frantically to ensure she was okay.
"She was very traumatized; she had just moved here and wasn't used to driving. So, it has affected her. She is scared to get out on the road," Ellis said.
And this isn't the first incident to happen here.
A Chattanooga police spokesperson told us two months ago, an officer ended up off the road into a ditch while pursuing a suspect.
The officer's front tire slipped off the road pulling him off the pavement.
After police inspected the scene, they found the surface partially eroded.
"When you see grass, there's nothing under the grass there. It's a drop-off where that road ends," said Ben Cagle.
Ben Cagle is close friends with Ellis and has always been concerned about the road.
He says after learning about the accident involving the officer. It only reinforced his worries.
"I don't know how they need to go about addressing the road, but when you have a police car come through here, they just fall off the road," said Cagle. "It's a problem that needs to be addressed."
He says those traveling up the road have to use the opposite lane to avoid this area.
"They don't go straight up the road up here. They go off to the left," said Cagle. "They go across that double yellow line because they know there is a bad spot in the road."
Ellis and Cagle say they are working to bring attention to this problem.
They hope something will get done soon.
"I don't think it would be a difficult fix," Ellis said.
We've contacted the City Government and are looking into the situation.
If you are experiencing road issues and need repairs. You can file a request by dialing 311 or by clicking here.