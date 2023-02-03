Floodwater has taken over properties off Thrasher Pike in Hixson, TN.
People who live there say they've been dealing with the issue since a new development went up five years ago.
It's been a muddy mess for Angela Masterson's 87-year-old mother's home ever since.
"We are just wanting to know who is responsible," said Masterson. "When the water is going over her driveway, she can't even go to her mailbox. Nobody should have to deal with that kind of stuff, especially at that age."
The development just a block over has a culvert that directs storm water toward Masterson's home. She has concerns that a new development planned for the area will only make things worse.
Local 3 News was not able to get in touch with the owner of the property.
"We haven't even put a shovel in the ground," said Matt Phillips, president of Rise Properties, which is developing the new property. "We are required to retain conditions and not make the situation any worse for property owners."
Masterson said the flooding is the worst when it rains.
"My mom's going to have a lakefront property up to her steps," she said.
To alleviate some of the flooding, they dug a makeshift culvert around the perimeter and at the entrance of the property, which seemed to fix some of the problem, but not all of it. Masterson said she feels she's done everything she can to minimize the flooding.
"I don't think that it is our responsibility to take care of their water," she said. "It's their water."
They're running out of ideas, now she wants someone to take responsibility of drying out her problems.
"I grew up there," she said. "I'm 60-years-old, and we never had flooding like that."