Chattanooga police say a 36-year-old man has died following a crash on Saturday.
Just before 1 p.m., Chattanooga Police Traffic Division responded to a traffic fatality in the 900 block of North Moore Road.
An investigation found that the vehicle was traveling South in the 900 block of North Moore Road, when for unknown reasons it veered left off the roadway and struck a utility pole.
The driver was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life threatening injuries. He later succumbed to those injuries.
No other vehicles were involved.
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.
The investigation is ongoing and will continue in a logical manner.