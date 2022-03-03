Chattanooga police are investigating a shooting in the Southside area on Thursday morning.
It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 2400 block of Long Street near the Comfort Inn hotel.
Police a 31-year-old man was in the area when he heard gunshots and realized he had been hit.
The victim was taken a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
If you have any information about this case, please the Chattanooga Police Department at 423-698-2525 or submit an anonymous tip through CPD’s mobile app.
