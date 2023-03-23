You can take a walk on the wild side this weekend when "Repitcon Chattanooga" returns to Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge.

Guests at this family-oriented event will learn about reptiles and exotic animals from vendors and breeders.

You could also choose a new family pet from hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, spiders, and small exotic animals.

All-day tickets are just $12 or you can purchase a two-day pass for $15.

Children age four and under are admitted for free.

"Repticon Chattanooga" opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.