You can take a walk on the wild side this weekend when "Repitcon Chattanooga" returns to Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge.
Guests at this family-oriented event will learn about reptiles and exotic animals from vendors and breeders.
You could also choose a new family pet from hundreds of reptiles, amphibians, spiders, and small exotic animals.
All-day tickets are just $12 or you can purchase a two-day pass for $15.
Children age four and under are admitted for free.
"Repticon Chattanooga" opens at 9 a.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Repticon hosts reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States with various vendors and breeders.