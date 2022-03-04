Submit your 3 To Get Ready event here.
Hamilton County
- Black Wellness Expo | Saturday, Mar 5 | 10 a.m. | Breeze Sports Recovery Therapy | CBWE is a conference, market, and fitness class with professionals discussing the importance of wellness and bringing awareness to our local black youth, young adult, and adult community. There will be a market with local and amazing vendors; spotlighting their products. Lastly, we will have a group fitness class to conclude @ Olivet Baptist Church | $10
- Disc Golf Tournaments | Saturday, Mar 5 | 3 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Welcome to Outdoor Chattanooga’s Introduction to Disc Golf clinic! These FREE, 2-hour clinics are designed for beginners to be introduced to the wonderful sport of disc golf. The goal for this class is to teach you the basics of throwing a disc, the rules and terms of the game, area courses and resources, to help you jump start your disc golf adventures. We want to provide you with the best opportunity to learn the fundamentals of disc golf so that you can have a stronger foundation than you would if you started on your own @ Greenway Farms | Free but must RSVP
- Kayak Tour/Lost Town of Old Harrison | Saturday, March 5 | 9 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | View remnants and ruins of the town of Old Harrison by kayak, which was lost when submerged from the creation of Chickamauga Dam in 1940. Our guided and fully equipped tour leads paddlers by the old building foundations, roads, and guardrails that have been trapped in time under the water and viewable at winter pool lake levels @ Harrison | $35
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, March 5 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, March 5 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet. @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, March 4 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Weed Wrangle | Saturday, March 5 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Weed Wrangle® is a one-day, area-wide, volunteer effort to help rescue our public parks and green spaces from non-native invasive species through hands-on removal of especially harmful trees, vines, and flowering plants @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Wild About Wildflowers | Saturday, March 5 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Spring has sprung and Reflection Riding is home to several species of ephemeral wildflowers. We’ll scour the property and hunt down these short-lived beauties while they're blooming! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
- Lyle Lovett and his Acoustic Group | Friday, March 4 | 7:30 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Lyle Pearce Lovett is an American singer, songwriter, actor and record producer. Active since 1980, he has recorded 13 albums and released 25 singles to date, including his highest entry, the number 10 chart hit on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, "Cowboy Man" @ The Walker Theatre | https://www.tivolichattanooga.com/events/1646370000/lyle-lovett-and-his-acoustic-group $69-$99
- Menopause the Musical | Saturday, March 5 | 3 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | The musical follows four mature women shopping for lingerie at a Bloomingdale's sale, with lyrics parodying popular music from the baby boomer era to reflect symptoms of the menopause @ The Walker Theatre | https://www.tivolichattanooga.com/events/1646456400/menopause-the-musical $45-$55
- Paul Belcher Gospel Concert | Saturday, March 5 | 6 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Paul Belcher Gospel Review featuring Triumphant Quartet, Karen Peck and New River, The Inspirations, Primitive Quartet. $25.00 Reserved Orchestra Seating $20.00 Genreal Admission Balcony Seating @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium | $20-$25
- Bobby Stone Film Series: The Defiant Ones | Sunday, March 6 | 6 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | In 1950s America, members of a chain gang are being transported through the South when their truck crashes. Two of the convicts, John "Joker" Jackson (Tony Curtis) and Noah Cullen (Sidney Poitier), who are chained together, find an opportunity to escape @ Tivoli Theatre | $12
- Bobby Stone Film Series: To Sir, With Love | Sunday, March 6 | 2 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | American Mark Thackeray (Sidney Poitier) recently received his degree in engineering, but cannot find work. To make ends meet, he takes a job as a teacher in a rough London East End school populated mostly with troublemakers who were rejected from other schools for their behavior. @ Tivoli Theatre | $12
- Intro to Backpacking | Friday, March 4 | 5:30 p.m. | Rock/Creek | Have you ever wondered what it takes to spend a weekend in the backcountry? Learn the basics of backpacking from Appalachian Trail thru-hiker, Jeremy Parker! This class is for beginners & those who want to update rusty skills. Instruction covers equipment selection and use, information and techniques to enhance safety and comfort, and Leave No Trace methods to protect the fragile backcountry environment @ 1530 Riverside Drive | FREE
- Ain't No Waste Block Party 2.0 | Friday, March 4 | 5 p.m. | Creative Culture Collective | The evening will feature vendors who have taken recycled materials (we’re still taking donations, DM us!) and turned them into sellable sustainable incredible art! As well as live music featuring Pandora’s Box and friends - TBA @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $5
- Rock the Riverfront | Friday, March 4-Sunday, April 3 | 10 a.m.-10 p.m. | River City Company Calling all young and young at heart! Rock the Riverfront features not only Impulse, an interactive art installation, where you can rock back and forth on oversized see-saws, but also each weekend will feature live entertainment, family-friendly activities, music, performances and so much more!! @ Chattanooga Green | FREE
- AmuseUm: Hard Hats Required | Saturday, March 5 | 7 p.m. | Creative Discovery Museum | CDM's annual fundraiser returns March 5, 2022 in-person with AmuseUm: Hard Hats Required! Join us as we overlook the Museum under renovation and celebrate the new CDM to come. From hard hat tours to building challenges to dancing under the stars to The Atlanta All Stars, this will be an event you don't want to miss! @ Creative Discovery Museum | $125-$175
- Young, Wild and Three | Saturday, March 5 | 10 a.m. | Sleepyhead Coffee | Join us and over 20 women, black, and LGBTQ+ owned businesses to celebrate our birthday and Chattanooga’s diverse creative community. We’re even hosting a dance party in the alleyway at 12pm and 2pm (weather permitting)! Get ready to sip, shop, and shimmy at our biggest event of the year. Oatly Happy Hour is 2pm-3pm and ALL oat milk drinks are FREEEEEE @ Sleepyhead Coffee | FREE
- Preschool Adventure Day: Superheroes | Saturday, March 5 | 10 a.m. | Creative Discovery Museum | Superheroes allows young children and their caregivers to create, play and learn through hands-on activities facilitated in a one-on-one, fun environment! Join us for a morning full of activities designed to engage your child's imagination, work their fine and gross motor muscles and inspire creativity @ Creative Discovery Museum | $15
- Beginner DSLR Photography | Saturday, March 5 | 11 a.m. | The Chattery | In this beginning DSLR/Mirrorless camera class, we will explore the basic camera settings found on just about any DSLR or mirrorless camera such as aperture, shutter speed and ISO, and how to use them to create a great shot. Whether you're brand new to the DSLR/mirrorless camera world, or need a refresher to get you back into your rhythm, this class is sure to be enjoyable to all who come @ The Chattery | $25
- 33rd Annual Arbor Day Tree Planting and Celebration | Saturday, March 5 | 8:30 a.m. | Take Root Chattanooga | Please join the Chattanooga Tree Commission, the City of Chattanooga, the State of Tennessee, and East Lake Neighborhood Association for an Arbor Day celebration and tree planting. Rain or shine! Dedication ceremony and light refreshments at 11AM. Dress for weather and digging in the dirt @ East Lake Park | https://www.facebook.com/events/479838436886550/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22surface%22%3A%22page%22%7D]%7D FREE
- Red Bank Weed Wrangle | Saturday, March 5 | 11 a.m. | Mayor Hollie Berry | Weed Wrangle® is a one-day national volunteer effort to help eradicate non-native invasive species in our public parks and green spaces through hands-on removal of harmful trees, vines, and shrubs @ 3105 Dayton Blvd, Red Bank, TN | FREE
- Girl Scout Cookie Pairing | Saturday, March 5 | 1 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Come on down on Saturday March 5th from 1-5pm and enjoy a flight of beers paired up with Girl Scout cookies! We will also have a local troop onsite so you can take a box of each home with you! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | No RSVP required
- Women in History; from then to now Showcase | Saturday, March 5 | 7 p.m. | Tennessee Arts | The showcase will present an immersive, in the round, non- traditional theatre experience with a diverse offering of visual and performing art. The Women in History Showcase will include 2D and 3D visual art, project installation, dance, and theatre work that has been influenced from a woman/women in history reflecting how then has impacted now @ Art Avenue | $38-$42
- Sweet Seconods: Adults, Junioors, Home | Saturday, March 5 | 10 a.m. | Sweet WeePeets | Designed for adults, juniors, and home items @ Sweet WeePeets | FREE
- Vibes are Welcome Brunch | Sunday, March 6 | 12 p.m. | MNBgo | DJ, Food, Drinks, and Friends....A True Sunday Funday brunch! Bring yourself and some friends to the Vibes Are Welcome Brunch. We're not doing the sit at a table, eat, and leave. We're brunching, brunching! Food, dance to a live DJ, grabbing another plate, maybe another drink (lol), and more dancing! @ 818 Georgia Ave, Chattanooga, TN | $35-$60
- The Other Brothers | Sunday, March 6 | 6 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | The Fabulous Furry Fabricators of Grateful Soul, Folk-N-Weirdgrass Return! Every other Sunday, The Other Brothers will take the stage at 6PM @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- Fundamentals of Drumming Clinic | Sunday, March 6 2 p.m. | Cadek Conservatory of Music | Join Cadek instructor Scott Keil for a complimentary drumming clinic on Sunday, March 6, 2-4 p.m. Cadek invites beginner through intermediate players to join Keil for this two-hour event displaying the basics of technique, groove, and musicality for the drum set @ Cadek at GPS | FREE
Catoosa County
- The Complete Works Of William Shakespeare (Abridged) | Friday, March 4 | Time: Depends on day | City of Ringgold DDA | One of London’s longest-running comedies of all time, this hilarious play showcases all 37 of William Shakespeare’s plays in 97 minutes! Three (or more based on the director’s discretion) @ The Historic Ringgold Depot | $8-$10
- Solve & Sip | Saturday, March 5 | 10 p.m. | Georgia Winery | Solve and Sip are murder mystery parties where guests take on active roles as characters within an interesting story of betrayal, deception and murder. Guests are given unique character profiles, alibis and motives, not word-for-word scripts. Guests will draw their own conclusions to the motives and identify the killer as everyone has fun socializing and mingling during the investigation. As the night progresses, one of your fellow guests will be revealed as the murderer (if it is not you)! @ Georgia Winery | https://www.georgiawines.com/Events/Solve--Sip $25
- Spring Fling Weekend | Friday, March 4-Saturday, March 5 | 5 p.m. (Fri), All day (Sat) | Kudzu Interiors, LLC Shop, | Sip, Stroll with your best GFF tribe. Dance to street music! Free Swag to first 20 purchases! Everyone gets a discount 10-50%! Bring your family and friends to shop New Spring merchandise, listen to music, mingle, stroll Ringgold, enjoy refreshments. @ 7793 Nashville St | FREE
Bradley County
- 22nd Annual Stiches in Time Quilt Show | Friday, March 4-Saturday, March 5 | 10 a.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | Our annual Stitches in Time Quilt Show will take place in-person at the Museum Center at 5ive Points from Wednesday, March 2, 2022 - Saturday, March 5, 2022. We will have bed-turning, vendors, a community service sewing day and more! @ Museum Center at 5ive Points | $9-$15
- Princess Tea Party | Saturday, March 5 | 2 p.m. | Tickets include: Dancing lessons, games and giveaways, arts and crafts, snacks, sweets, and tea, princess story time and singing, and take home gift and photo @ 410 Urbane Rd NE | $10-$25
Polk County
- Weed Wrangle 2022 | Saturday, March 5 | 12 p.m. | Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park | This year our park will take on the task of removing the invasive plant called “privet”. This plant species has started to take over various areas of our park and we need your help to help remove it @ The Visitor Center at Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park | FREE
- Big Mama’s ALL You Can Eat Catfish | Friday, March 4 | 3 p.m. | Big Mama's Diner | All you can eat catfish from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. @ Big Mama's Diner
Grundy County
- The Del McCoury Band in the Caverns | Saturday, March 5 | 7 p.m. | The Caverns | Delano Floyd McCoury is an American bluegrass musician. As leader of the Del McCoury Band, he plays guitar and sings lead vocals along with his two sons, Ronnie McCoury and Rob McCoury, who play mandolin and banjo respectively @ The Caverns | $40-$345
- The Mavericks in the Caverns with Sweet Lizzy Project | Sunday, March 6 | 6 p.m. | The Caverns As requested by the artist, all patrons are requested to wear a mask at all times inside the venue. The Mavericks continue to encourage everyone to get vaccinated in order to look out for each other and ensure the safe return of live concerts @ The Caverns | $59-292
Bledsoe County
- Weed Wrangle | Saturday, March 5 | 9 a.m. | Fall Creek Falls State Park | Come out to Fall Creek Falls State Park on March 5th 2022 to help remove various types of invasive plants we have growing throughout the park. This is a great way for students to earn service hours for scholarships, boy scouts to complete badges or to just lend a hand back to this beautiful park. Remember to dress accordingly for the weather, wear close toed shoes, and bring plenty of water. Please register through Galaxy Digital and fill out the Liability Waiver prior to the event. We will meet at the visitor center an provide tools and instructions. We look forward to see everyone!! @ Fall Creek Falls State Park | FREE
Dade County
- Girl Scout Cookie Sale | Saturday, March 5 | 10 a.m. | Local Girl Scout Troops | Our Local Girl Scout Troop will be selling Girl Scout Cookies at the Gazebo on the Town Square
Walker County
- Fort Oglethorpe Gun & Knife Show | Saturday, March 5-Sunday, March 6 | 9 a.m. | Gun Show Trader | The Fort Oglethorpe Gun & Knife Show will be held on Mar 5th-6th, 2022 in Rossville, GA. This Rossville gun show is held at American Legion and hosted by A.G. Gun Shows. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed @ American Legion | $5-$8
Whitfield County
- Gallery Opening: Student Arts Expo | Friday, March 4 | 5:30 p.m. | Creative Arts Guild March is Arts in Education Month at the Creative Arts Guild and the Guild’s 59th Annual Student Arts Expo is a big part of the celebration. All public, private, and home school students in Dalton/Whitfield County and Murray County are invited to exhibit @ Creative Arts Guild
Monroe County
- Cousin Jake Tullock Bluegrass Festival | Friday, March 4-Saturday, March 5 | 7 p.m. (Fri), 12 p.m. (Sat) | Tennessee Overhill Friday – John Studdard Memorial Gospel Concert, bands Just Us and Grasstowne. Saturday – Bands Just Us, Clearview, Valley Grass Express and The Monroe Troubadours @ Etowah Depot Lawn | $5-$25
- Rumplestiltskin | Friday, March 4-Saturday, March 5 | 6 p.m. (Fri), 3 p.m. (Sat) | Sweetwater Elementary School | Come see Missoula Children’s Theater presentation of “Rumplestiltskin”. $10 for adults, $5 for children and 5 and under free. 423-442-3210 @ Sweetwater Elementary School
- Weed Wrangle Fort Loudon | Saturday, March 5 | 9 a.m. | Tellico Blockhouse | Be prepared to pull, cut, and carry small shrubs. Volunteers must be at least ten years old. Please wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Bring work gloves, water, and signed wavier; tools will be provided. We will meet at the Tellico Blockhouse parking lot @ Tellico Blockhouse | FREE
McMinn County
- Men's Breakfast | Saturday, March 5 | 8:30 a.m. | Redemptino to the Nations | All men are invited to join us for a great morning of food and the word! You will enjoy a breakfast fit for a king, a special word for all the men and special giveaways @ Redemption to the Nations Church | FREE