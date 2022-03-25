You can submit future weekend events here.
Hamilton County
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, March 26 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, March 26 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, March 25 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Wild About Wildflowers | Saturday, March 26 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Spring has sprung and Reflection Riding is home to several species of ephemeral wildflowers. We’ll scour the property and hunt down these short-lived beauties while they're blooming! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
- Penny & Sparrow | Friday, March 25 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Written and recorded over the past year, Penny and Sparrows remarkable new album, Olly Olly, is a work of liberation and revelation, a full-throated embrace of the self from a band thats committed to leaving no stone unturned in their tireless quest for actualization @ The Walker Theatre | $23
- SOLD OUT: Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros Featuring The Wolfpack | Friday, March 25 | 7:30 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Bobby Weir along with bassist Don Was and drummer Jay Lane just completed their first North American tour, selling out more than half of their 22 dates. The Wolf Bros performed songs of the Grateful Dead and more in a trio setting across major markets including New York City, Los Angeles, Boston, Philadelphia, Nashville, Denver, and Washington D.C. @ Tivoli Theatre | SOLD OUT
- Solo Wilderness First Aid Certification Course | Saturday, March 25-Sunday, March 26 | 8 a.m.-7 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Prepare for the unexpected! A must have certification for any outdoor enthusiast or leader, the 2 day introduction to wilderness medicine covers injuries and illnesses that are common in the outdoors, evacuation decisions utilizing scenarios to really drill in the information @ Outdoor Chattanooga | $225-$280
- Lenox Hills with The Thing With Feathers and Jordan Dean | Friday, March 25 | 8 p.m. | Songbirds | With heavy influences of 70's and 90's rock, Lenox Hills produces an exhilarating rock sound that will make you swoon. This Indie-Alternative quartet has been referred to as "a band whose future is to be marked by a wondrous and limitless creativity," as well as one that "romps through a freeform indie rock environment, to a place where their glistening pop-rock tendencies are given license to bloom and reveal infinite possibilities," by respected writer for Nooga.com, Joshua Pickard @ Songbirds | $10-$12
- Outdoor Storytime | Friday, March 25 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Public Library | Outdoor Storytime is a brand new 30-minute storytime for children ages 0-5 and their grownups. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors and a story every Friday at 11 am! @ Southside Community Park | 11 a.m.
- Joshua Espinoza Trio | Friday, March 25 | 7:30 p.m. | St. Paul's Episcopal Church | Through their genre-bending approach to songwriting, they've built a cross-generational audience of diverse backgrounds bound together by their love of good music. The Joshua Espinoza Trio are Joshua Espinoza (piano), Kris Monson (bass), and Jaron Lamar Davis (drums) @ St. Paul's Episcopal Church | $40
- Rump Run | Saturday, March 26 | 9 a.m. | Greater Chattanooga Colon Cancer Foundation | As an extra precaution against COVID, the Rump Run will consist of two waves, 5-minutes apart, giving runners & walkers more room to socially distance. If you are part of a large team that prefers to stay together in one wave, please email Mindy@gcccf.org by March 18, otherwise, you will be notified of your wave when you receive your packet @Enterprise South Nature Park | SOLD OUT
- Focus on Health Vespers | Saturday, March 26 | 7:30 p.m. | Chattanooga First | Join us for a screening of the highly acclaimed plant based documentary Plant Wise. Before the film, Dr. Karla Garcia will give a brief talk about the benefits of a plant-based diet. We'd love to see you there! @ Chatt First | Must RSVP
- Jimmy Allgood Signs Contract w/ Fever International Music Group | Saturday, March 26 | WPTP 100.1FM | Jimmy Allgood is signing a contract with Fever International Music Group Saturday in Chattanooga. Artists on this label include but are not limited to heavy metal artists Tommy Gunn, Offensive Ground, Mortal Dismay and NSOA @ WPTP Radio Station
- Mixed Media Art | Saturday, March 26 | 1 p.m. | The Chattery | Mixed Media art is thought to be one of the easiest and most approachable art styles for beginners to try. In this class, we will explore several mediums and techniques as we build a piece of art that is inspiring and unique @ The Chattery | $35
- The Collective Art Series Registration | Saturday, March 26 | 10 a.m. | Scenic City Dance | Welcome to The Collective Art Series! Registration is required for all participants. All classes are FREE and open to all elementary and middle school students. Scenic City Dance | FREE
- Strides of March Chattanooga | Saturday, March 26 | 12 p.m. | Cempa Community Care | For 27 years, Chattanooga has come together for the annual Strides of March to celebrate the strides made toward ending the HIV epidemic. Please join the Chattanooga CARES Foundation & Cempa Community Care on for the 27th Annual Strides of March on Saturday, March 26th! @ Renaissance Park | RSVP
- Save Water Drink Wine | Saturday, March 26 | 5 p.m. | WaterWay | Our largest annual fundraiser supporting and celebrating our local watersheds is BACK! Join us outdoors at Crabtree Farms for an evening of food, drink, and community. Enjoy local beers, global wines, and bites by Lupi's and other local eateries as you explore six area watersheds represented by the community members and professionals devoted to protecting them @ Crabtree Farms | $50
- Throughout the Decades Dinner Series: 1960s-1970s | Saturday, March 26 | 5:30 p.m. | The Read House | The Read House is celebrating its 150th Anniversary with a series of dinners that take diners back through the decades. Take a step back to the 1960s-1970s on March 26th with a cocktail hour starting at 5:30 PM followed by a four-course dinner in the opulent Green Room inspired by historic Read House menus from that period in time. Space is very limited. Make your reservation today. @ The Read House
- 2022 Sip TN Chattanooga Wine Fest | Saturday, March 26 | 12 p.m. | Tennessee Farm Wingrowers Alliance | Join us at the 3rd Sip TN Chattanooga as we showcase Tennessee wines at their finest. Taste through over 100 wines produced right here in Tennessee, utilizing some of the freshest fruit in the South. The festival is planned to be a day of fun, stroll around, shop with artisans and vendors, enjoy delicious food and sip wine and hard cider all from local sources @ First Horizon Pavillion | $10-$45
- Garden Series: Maintenance | Saturday, March 26 | 10 a.m. | Urban Horticulture Supply | The garden series is a three part class series that helps you set your garden up for success. In this class we will be going over taking care of your garden by feeding, weeding and controlling pests. General maintenance up front will keep the work in the cooler part of the season and save you a lot of heartache later on in the dog days of summer @ Urban Horticulture Supply | $10
- Intermediate Handlettering: Serif and Bounce | Saturday, March 26 | 10 a.m. | The Chattery| Love your letters? Join us to learn how to create two new fonts to use in your hand lettered pieces - Serif and Bounce! With new fonts and tricks to highlight the styles with flourishing, you will expand your lettering skills @ The Chattery | $35
- Brunch N Mimosas | Sunday, March 27 | 3 p.m. | The Away Travel Group | This is the kick off event for the travel group and we're bringing everything we've got. An awesome DJ, beautiful food layout and decor set up, mimosas, hookah and more ! Come join us and learn more about the Away Travel Group and all the other trips, events and perks of joining @ The OM Room | $25-$35
- Chattanooga River Market | Saturday, March 26-Sunday, March 27 | 10 a.m. | Chattanooga River Market | Come explore what different vendors have to offer in front of the Aquarium Plaza! @ Aquarium Plaza | FREE
Catoosa County
- Yates Barrel Bash | Sunday, March 27 | 9 a.m. | Yates Barrel Bash | Open will be ran first after open Calcutta then the slot race will start!! If you enter slot race you can only rollover to open. can’t run twice!! Look foward to a great show. | $5-$200
- Beginner Hatha Yoga | Sunday, March 27 | 4 p.m. | MUNE Studio | Come learn beginner Hatha yoga with MUNE Studio this Sunday! @ MUNE Studio | $5
- Rabbit Valley Arts and Music Fest Benefit | Sunday, March 27 | 4 p.m. | The Farm in Ringgold Sister trio based in Chattanooga, TN @ The Farm in Ringgold
Bradley County
- Family Days | Saturday, March 26 | All day Museum at 5ive Points Come in for family days, each fourth Saturday! Children get in free and adults get in for the price of a child. We have story time, trunk presentations, kids activities and more! @ Museum at 5ive Points | Children free, adults price of child
- Tennessee Concealed Carry Handgun Permit Class | Saturday, March 26 | 9 a.m. | Focused Fire Training | If you want to learn the use of force/ self-defense laws, where you can and cannot carry, proper handgun fundamentals, and much more, this course is for you! @ Hampton Inn | $25
- 65 Roses 5k | Saturday, March 26 | 9 a.m. | 65 Roses | We welcome you to join us to run or walk the 65 Roses 5K event. All proceeds benefit the Cleveland Great Strides effort to cure cystic fibrosis @ 1120 N Ocoee St, Cleveland TN | $20
- Nostalgia Art Exhibition | Saturday, March 26 | 2 p.m. | Hetzel Art Studios & Gallery | The first themed show in the new studio/gallery space, "Nostalgia" is set for Saturday March 26th from 2:00pm to 9:00pm. We're excited to see you all! Come celebrate with us and be part of the new events lined for 2022 @ Hetzel Art Studios & Gallery | FREE
McMinn County
- Leather work by Shane Clark | Saturday, March 26 | 11 a.m. | McMinn County Living Heritage Museum | This event is open to the public. Admission is $5.00 or no charge for members of The McMinn County Living Heritage @ McMinn County Living Heritage Museum | $5
- ACT Presents "Walter Cronkite is Dead" | Friday, March 25-Saturday, March 26 | 7:30 p.m. | The Arts Center | The play features an evening encounter between two women stuck in an airport as a fierce thunderstorm has shut down flight operations up and down the East Coast. Patty is a chatty southerner—a blue-collar woman from a red state—who is almost physically unable to tolerate silence. Margaret is a Washingtonian, reserved, educated, liberal and not interested in sharing her thoughts, or her table, with Patty. Forced together for a long night in a public place, the two strangers have no choice but to share a bottle of wine and begin to talk…and to listen @ The Arts Center | $15-$20
- Bingo & BBQ | Saturday, March 26 | 5 p.m. | McMinn Senior Activity Center | Includes BBQ dinner and a free Bingo Card good for the whole evenings games and a chance to win some great prizes. Tickets $10 in advance and $12 at the door @ McMinn Senior Activity Center | $10-$12
Polk County
- Earth Hour | Saturday, March 26 | 8:30 p.m. | Join us as we take part in Earth Hour on March 26th at 8:30 PM by turning off your lights for 60 minutes @ Anywhere | FREE
- Annual Hiwassee River Clean-up | Saturday, March 26 | 9 a.m. | USDA Forest Service | The Cherokee National Forest will be holding the annual Hiwassee River Clean-Up to honor the memory of Jim Monofort @ Quinn Springs Recreation Area
- Nature Journaling for Adults | Saturday, March 26 | 10 a.m. | TN State Parks | Take a break from the world and immerse yourself in nature. This is a free program led by one of our Park Rangers @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | FREE
- Chilhowee Mountain Clean-up | Saturday, March 26 | 9 a.m. | Tricia Fields Hall | On March 26th, grab your family, your church family, your friends etc. Come pick up a hand full of trash, enjoy the outdoors, picnic, make some memories on Chilhowee, and make a difference. Let’s keep it clean and beautiful for the next generations to come. Chilhowee Mountain Gazebo | FREE
- West Polk Public Library Book Sale | Saturday, March 26 | West Polk Public Library | We have lots of new stock…adult fiction, YA, DVD’s, audiobooks, large print and more!! @ West Polk Public Library | FREE
Marion County
- Jesse Black Music | Saturday, March 26 | 6:30 p.m.CST | Redpoint Inn Restaurant and Climbing Gear Blues-Rock and Country artist from Franklin, Tenessee Twitter&Instagram: @Jesseblackmusic Website: www.JesseBlackMusic.com @ Redpoint Inn Restaurant and Climbing Gear
- Jacob Bryant Johnson | Saturday, March 26 | 6 p.m. CST | The Local Tavern | Jacob Johnson will be taking the stage at The Local Tavern in Jasper, Tn from 6pm-9pm!! Y'all come out for a good night!! You don't want to miss this!! @ The Local Tavern
Grundy County
- Boy Named Banjo & Tenile Townes with Easy Honey | Saturday, March 26 | 7 p.m. | The Caverns Boy Named Banjo released their new Circles EP August 27, 2021, which American Songwriter describes as, “Marrying a myriad of influences within the country/bluegrass/folk realm, Nashville-based quintet Boy Named Banjo sets an energetic pace for their forthcoming major-label debut…” Tenille Townes is a Canadian country music singer from Grande Prairie, Alberta. Easy Honey originally came together as a college band playing for enthusiastic friends in the mountain town of Sewanee, Tennessee @ The Caverns | $40-$330
Sequatchie County
- The Agee Family | Sunday, March 27 | 10 a.m. | Dunlap United Methodist Church | The Agee Family consists of Mom, Dad, and five children. Everyone sings; everyone plays instruments. We travel full-time for one purpose: to worship and glorify God through the Lord Jesus Christ in Spirit and in truth @ Dunlap United Methodist Church
Bledsoe County
- PetVet at Tractor Supply Company | Saturday, March 26 | 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. | PetVet Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted @ Tractor Supply Company | FREE
Dade County
- Pleasant Grove Car Show Cruise-In | Saturday, March 26 | 9 a.m. | Pleasant Grove Methodist Church | Cool Cars, Food & Live Music by Earl Brackin, Spatial Effects, and David Crawford! Proceeds will support the DEO Clinic to provide free medical care to uninsured, low income people in Whitfield and Murray Counties in Georgia @ Pleasant Grove Methodist Church | Donations welcome
- Trenton Gun & Knife Show | Saturday, March 26-Sunday, March 27 | 9 a.m. Gun Show Trader | The Trenton Gun & Knife Show will be held on Mar 26th-27th, 2022 in Trenton, GA. This Trenton gun show is held at American Legion and hosted by A.G. Gun Shows @ American Legion | $5-$8
Walker County
- Shamrock City | Saturday, March 26-Sunday, March 27 | 8:30 a.m | Rock City | Looking for the luck of the Irish? Visit Rock City’s 14th annual Irish celebration and festival—Shamrock City! This premiere St. Patrick’s Day event features Irish food, specialty beer, pop-up Irish dancing performances, and fun for the whole family! @ Rock City | $15-$25
- NW Georgia Kindness and Civility Rally (Multi-County event) | Saturday, March 26 | 7 p.m. | Georgia Democrats | On Saturday, March 26, 7:00 pm at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring, Georgia, the Walker County Democratic Committee will host a 4 county rally for “Kindness and Civility” in our political discourse @ Walker County Civic Center
Whitfield County
- Los Inquietos Del Norte | Saturday, March 26 | 3 p.m. | Casa Dragones | INQUIETOS DEL NORTE nace en el año 1995 revolucionando totalmente la musica regional Mexicana, fundadores de su propio estilo, luchando musicalmente por tratar de conseguir un buen contrato discografico con diferentes casas disqueras logran firmar con su actual disquera EAGLE MUSIC, en el año 2002 donde les brinda la oportunidad de plasmar musicalmente su propio estilo y grabar todos los temas de sus discos de la autoria ellos mismos @ Dalton Convention Center
Rhea County
- Daddy Daughter Dance 2022, Lighting up the Night | Saturday, March 26 | 7 p.m. | Dayton Rotary Club | The Annual Daddy Daughter Dance is held with Girls and thier Dads in mind for a special evening event. We welcome all age Daughters with their Dads or Father figures in thier lives. We will offer light refreshments and opportunity for formal photos of the couples @ Rhea Central Elementary School | $20-$45