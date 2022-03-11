Please note: With incoming severe weather and potential icy roads, some events may be canceled. Local 3 encourages you to stay safe and stay indoors if conditions are dangerous.
Hamilton County
- Wrestling 4 A Cause | Saturday, March 12 | 7 p.m. | Wrestling 4 a Cause Local Indy wrestlers putting on a show for wrestling 4 a cause all proceeds going to Earlanger Children's Hospital @ 10848 Dayton Pike Soddy Daisy Tennessee 37379 | $8-$6
- Tracy Lawrence + Clay Walker With Special Guest Randall King | Friday, March 11 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Born in Atlanta, Texas, and raised in Foreman, Arkansas, Lawrence began performing at age 15 and moved to Nashville, Tennessee, in 1990 to begin his country music career. Walker made his debut in 1993 with the single "What's It to You", which reached Number One on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, as did its follow-up, 1994's "Live Until I Die". @ Tivoli Theatre | $39-$99
- Marc Broussard | Saturday, March 12 | 7:30 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Marc Broussard is a singer, songwriter, performer, and humanitarian. His commitment to making the world a better place is a mantra that he has been bound to since the beginning of his career.@ Walker Theatre | $29-$39
- Shamrock Disco | Friday, March 11 | 5:30 p.m. | Moonlight X Mobile | No need to pinch yourself, it's real! We are throwing a Shamrock Disco, featuring Kamille! Get your groove on with Kamille from 5:30pm-7pm, and then Shamrock and Roll with us from 7-10pm @ MacAvenue Events | $10-$35
- Brew Skies Beer Festival | Saturday, March 12 | 1 p.m. | Chattanooga Breakfast Rotary Club | They say 3rd time is a charm so here we go - Brew Skies is Returning this Spring! We're in a new location and with some new features!! These tickets are the best value in the Chattanooga beer festival scene, with unlimited tastings from local and regional breweries along with home brewers @ Chattanooga Lookouts Power Alley | $10-75
- Dylan Scott w/ Dylan Marlowe | Friday, March 11 8 p.m. | The Signal | Dylan Scott is the total package – a powerful singer with a deep, resonating drawl; an old-soul songwriter with a young spirit; a heartthrob with an easy smile; and a dreamer who followed in his father’s footsteps to Nashville. Statesboro, Georgia is bursting with pride since native son Dylan Marlowe has become the newest rising star in Nashville’s country music scene @ The Signal | $28
- Randy Steele | Friday, March 11 | 9 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Great show with Randy Steele taking the stage at 9PM with $10 cover. All shows are 21+ but taproom opens at 4pm with food service until 9pm @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $10
- Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway | Sunday, March 13 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway—her brand new band of bluegrass virtuosos featuring mandolinist Dominick Leslie, banjoist Kyle Tuttle, fiddle player Bronwyn Keith-Hynes, and bassist Shelby Means—will tour the United States in 2022 in support of Tuttle’s forthcoming Nonesuch Records debut @ Songbirds | $30
- Gallery Of Misfits #attheMoxy | Saturday, March 12 | 11 a.m. | Moxy Chattanooga Downtown | Come out for the first-of-its-kind Moxy Art Show featuring 15+ local artists, musicians, and creatives @ Moxy Chattanooga Downtown | FREE
- Crazy For You | Friday, March 11-Saturday, March 12 | 7 p.m. (Fri), 2 p.m., 7 p.m. (Sat) |Chatanooga Christian School | The Theatre Department is proud to invite you to the High School musical, Crazy For You, a romantic comedy musical full of memorable Gershwin tunes including “I Got Rhythm,” “They Can't Take That Away from Me,” “Embraceable You,” “Nice Work if You Can Get It” and “Someone to Watch Over Me.” @ Chattanooga Christian School | $15
- The Dad Gala |Saturday, March 12 | 8 p.m. | Obvious Dad | Come out and see an amazing lineup of musicians and support OD. The door cover ($10) directly goes to fund Obvious Dad’s second season. Of course, more donations are welcomed! There will also be vintage clothing, merch, and season tickets available! This event will also launch our online crowdfunding @ Cherry Street Tavern | $10
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, March 12 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, March 12 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, March 4 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Wild About Wildflowers | Saturday, March 5 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Spring has sprung and Reflection Riding is home to several species of ephemeral wildflowers. We’ll scour the property and hunt down these short-lived beauties while they're blooming! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
Catoosa County
- 9 to 5: The Musical | Friday, March 11-Sunday, March 13 | 7:30 p.m. | The Colonnade | 9 to 5: The Musical is a 2008 musical based on the 1980 film of the same name, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton. It features a book by Patricia Resnick, based on the screenplay by Resnick and Colin Higgins @ The Colonnade | $13-$17
- Catoosa Royale ~ Celebrate Catoosa Gala & Casino Night | Saturday, March 12 | 6 p.m. | Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce | Join us for a fun night with a delicious catered meal, program, DJ, dancing, Casino Night, Door Prizes, and the 2021 Annual Awards @ The Colonnade Banquet Hall | $125
- Deka Strong Road Show | Saturday, March 12 | 8 a.m. | Deka Fit | Spartan DEKA & Our House Studios are excited to introduce our new indoor challenge designed to test, gamify and celebrate your fitness. Spartan DEKA STRONG consists of (10) functional training zones with zero running. Compete and Earn your DEKA STRONG Mark and start training for DEKA FIT 2022! @ Our House Studios | $39
Bradley County
- Sunburst Beauty Pageant | Sunday, March 13 | 1 p.m. | Bradley Square Mall | This event will be held on the stage near Dunham’s Sports. The model search is for girls from baby to 27-years-old. or boys ages baby to 9-years-old. You may register for pageant in person starting one hour before the event or online at the above link @ Bradley Square Mall | $50
- Art with Vincent | Saturday, March 12 | 11 a.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | Join us each Friday and Saturday at 11am for Art with Vincent. Classes are hosted by local artist and Museum Board Member, Vincent Mancini. Sessions focus on pen & ink, watercolors, and pen & wash drawings. All supplies are provided @ Museum Center at 5ive Points | $10
Polk County
- Burgess Feed Hardware Flock Swap | Saturday, March 12 | 8 a.m. | Burgess Feed | Burgess Feed is having a Flock Swap, so everyone come out! It’ll be starting at 8am and going until 2pm! So come join us in swapping, trading, and buying stock @ Burgess Feed | FREE
- Sunday Dinner at The Store in Greasy Creek | Sunday, March 13 | The Store in Greasy Creek | Sunday dinner at The Store in Greasy Creek, 2008 highway 30 Reliance. The Store in Greasy Creek
Grundy County
- Jimmy Eat World & Dashboard Confessional - Surviving the Truth | Friday, March 11-Saturday, March 12 | 8 p.m. | The Caverns | Jimmy Eat World is an American rock band formed in 1993 in Mesa, Arizona. The band is composed of lead vocalist and lead guitarist Jim Adkins, rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist Tom Linton, bassist Rick Burch, and drummer Zach Lind. Dashboard Confessional is an American rock band from Boca Raton, Florida, led by singer Chris Carrabba @ The Caverns | $40-$354
Bledsoe County
- PetVet at Tractor Supply Company | Saturday, March 12 | 9:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. | PetVet | Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted @ Tractor Supply Company | FREE
Dade County
- Girl Scout Cookie Sale at the Gazebo on the Square | Saturday, March 12 | 10 a.m. | Girl Scout Troop | Our Local Girl Scout Troop will be selling Girl Scout Cookies at the Gazebo on the Town Square @ Main Street, Trenton, GA | FREE
Walker County
- Shamrock City | Saturday, March 12-Sunday, March 13 | 8:30 a.m | Rock City | Looking for the luck of the Irish? Visit Rock City’s 14th annual Irish celebration and festival—Shamrock City! This premiere St. Patrick’s Day event features Irish food, specialty beer, pop-up Irish dancing performances, and fun for the whole family @ Rock City | $15-$25
- Lula Lake Mountain Miller Trail Race | Saturday, March 12-Sunday, March 13 | 8:30 a.m. (Sat), 9 a.m. (Sun) | Lula Laker Race Series| Join the race for conservation and sign-up to race the Lula Laker Mountain Miler this March 12-13. Divided between two days,. Runners will compete on Saturday, March 12 and mountain bikers will compete on Sunday, March 13 in either a long-distance 18-mile course or short-distance 10-mile course @ Lula Lake Land Trust | $55
Whitfield County
- Whitfield Democrats Annual Chili Cookoff | Saturday, March 12 | 11 a.m. | Democratic Party of Georgia | Join us for our annual Chili Cook-off on March 12, 2022 from 11 am to 2 pm at the Mack Gaston Community Center, 218 N Fredrick St, Dalton, GA 30721. Chili and all the fixins is only $6 per ticket, eat in or take out @ Mack Gaston Community Center | $6
McMinn County
- Chair Caning | Saturday, March 12 | 11 a.m. | Tennessee Overhill | Chair Caning – Saturday, March 12 at McMinn County Living Heritage Museum (11:00 am). Come learn chair caning with April Greer. 423-745-0329 @ McMinn County Living Heritage Museum | https://www.tennesseeoverhill.com/events/chair-caning/
Monroe County
- Fort Loudon Tour | Sunday, March 13 | 10 a.m. | Tennessee Overhill | This tour is not merely a study of architecture, but also the role and importance of the fort and how it shaped the lives of those living in and around it. Discussions of the past will be revisited as you uncover the fort’s history, how the Little Tennessee River impacted all who lived within its valley, and how constant the challenge was to supply such a remote location @ Fort Loudon Visitors Center | $5
- Spring Spectacular | Saturday, March 12 | 10 a.m. | Boys & Girls Club - Madisonville Unit | This Saturday March 12! Don’t miss out! It will be a combination of outside and inside if weather permits. However, if the weather is snowy or rainy it will be primarily inside! See you then! @ 185 Oak Grove Road, Madisonville, TN | FREE
- Tin Can Lantern Making | Saturday, March 12 | 1 p.m. | Tennessee Overhill | Join Ranger Savannah in making your very own Tin Can Lantern. This program is designed for kids but everyone is welcome to sign up. It is suggested that you bring gloves for the event due to the cans being cold when making the lanterns. *Pre-registration is required for this event and cost is $5 per-person* 423-420-2331 @ Fort Loudon | $5