See what's happening this weekend in your area for the weekend of January 28th to January 30th. Submit your future events to be listed on Local 3 here.
Hamilton County
- Skillet Curling Competition | Saturday, Jan. 29-Sunday, Jan 30 | 10 a.m. | Ice on the Landing, 1400 Market St., Chattanooga, TN | Come out and enjoy the fun at the 3rd Annual Chattanooga Skillet Curling Championships held at Ice on the Landing at the Chattanooga Choo Choo. This is a FREE event open to the public, beginning Saturday 10am and Sunday 10am, January 29th and 30th @ Ice on the Landing | FREE
- Valentines for Veterans | Saturday, Jan. 29 | 11 a.m. | Glasscock Community Center, 3620 Tom Weathers Dr., Red Bank | A group of volunteers will gather at the Community Center in Red Bank to make Valentine cards for veterans on Saturday, Jan. 29. This operation began in 1989 when former Red Bank High School teacher Linda "Link" Sparks gave her students the assignment to write a friendly letter of appreciation on Valentine's Day to the three veterans on the staff of Red Bank High School Operation Love | FREE
- Ron White | Friday, Jan. 28th | 8 p.m. Memorial Auditorium, 397 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN | Ron White revels in the everyday absurdities we all face from the minute we wake, and he finds a way to make them all insanely funny, whether he's tossing off a gut-busting one-liner or tucking into a long, gut-busting anecdote @ Tivoli Theatre | $39-$89
- Darci Lynne | Saturday, Jan. 29th | 7 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre, 709 Broad St., Chattanooga, TN | Come see America's Got Talent winner ventriloquist and singer, Darci Lynne @ Tivoli Theatre | $32-$102
- Friday, Jan. 28th 11 a.m. Reflection Riding, 400 Garden Rd., Chattanooga TN Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Vlad is a trained animal ambassador who will be exploring the landscape with you as you walk along this ½ mile excursion. Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet. Reflection Riding https://reflectionriding.org/events/vulture-adventure $15-$20
- Meet Our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, Jan. 28th | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding, 400 Garden Rd., Chattanooga TN | Our staff will introduce you to a raptor, opossum or snake and you'll not only get to see them up-close, but you’ll learn cool facts about each one. This is a great opportunity to ask all your animal questions and meet a new animal each week! These programs are free, but please register in advance @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, Jan. 29th | 9:00 a.m. | Reflection Riding, 400 Garden Rd., Chattanooga TN | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- An Afternoon With The Cranes | Saturday, Jan. 29th | 12:00 p.m. | Reflection Riding, 400 Garden Rd., Chattanooga TN | You’ll also get to see Reflection Riding’s captive sandhill cranes up close. Then, our group will caravan to the Hiwassee Wildlife Refuge, where a portion of the migratory flock overwinters. Members of TOS will provide their spotting scopes and be available to answer questions about sandhill cranes and the many other birds that are visible from the observation deck @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- Chinese New Year Festival | Sunday, Jan. 30th | 2:30 p.m. | Chinese New Year Festival, 3540 Camp Rd., Apison TN | Come celebrate Chinese New Year at the Collegedale Commons on January 30! There will be amazing food, games, and live shows. Get a taste of Asia right here in Collegedale! High Points DA | $3
- Alabama Story | Thursday, Jan. 27th to Sunday, Jan. 30th | 8 p.m. | Chattanooga Theatre Center, 400 River St., Chattanooga, TN | Inspired by real events, Kenneth Jones’ new play is the story of a bullying but complex segregationist senator in 1959 who wants a controversial children’s book taken off the library shelves, but a fearless librarian refuses, putting both of their worlds at risk @ Chattanooga Theatre Center | $20-$25
- Myxcology 101 | Saturday, Jan. 29th | 10 a.m. | Urban Horticulure Supply, 3009 Wood Avenue, Chatatnooga, TN | Mycology 101 will take you through mushroom’s basic life cycle, its ecosystem function, as well as how to seamlessly integrate them into our daily lives. We’ll cover how they can benefit our health, our crops, our soils, and even the environment as a whole @ Urban Horticulture Supply | $25
- Harlem Globetrotters | Saturday, Jan. 29th | 2 p.m., 7 p.m. | UTC McKenzie Arena We teamed up with award-winning experts from broadway and renowned comedians to create an experience like no other. Top it off with the Globetrotters’ signature ankle breaking moves and rim-rattling dunks, and your family is sure to have an unforgettable night! @ McKenzie Arena | $20-$100
Bradley County
- Embroidery Class | Saturday, Jan. 29th | 11 a.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points, 200 Inman St. East, Cleveland TN | On the last Saturday of each month, we will offer guest artists from our gallery to teach their art form. Classes are limited to 12 students and all supplies are provided. Classes are $40 for members and $50 for non-members by Monica Jenkins | $40-$50
- TMNT Marital Arts Class | Saturday, Jan. 29th | 10:30 a.m. | Bradley Square Mall, 200 Paul Huff Parkway, Cleveland TN | Join Pope's Martial Arts Academy with The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Saturday, January 29 at 10:30am in Story Land. Once all of the kids are registered, TMNT and his friends from Pope's Martial Arts Academy will read a quick story and do a free training session | FREE
- Motown and Soul Music Luncheon | Sunday, Jan. 30th | 2:00 p.m. | Fairfield Inn & Suites buy Marriott Cleveland, 2815 Westside Drive NW, Cleveland, TN 37312 | Relive the sounds of the legends of music from the 50s and 60s. Giving Tribute to James Brown, Ray Charles, Chuck Berry, Jackie Wilson, Sam Cooke, Aretha Franklin, The Temptations and more. Grammy Nominated singer Dre Hilton and guest DJ will rock the afternoon away with electrifying tributes to Motown and Soul Music Legends. Bring your friends and family to this awesome event as we bring you a blast from the past by Motown and Soul Music Show | $30
Walker County
- Lula Lake Polar Plunge | Saturday, Jan. 29th | 9 a.m. | Lula Lake Land Trust, 5000 Lula Lake Rd., Lookout Mountain, GA | Celebrate a new year and new beginnings with us! The 2022 Polar Plunge is the ONE day out of the entire year we allow the public to swim in Lula Lake. It's a tradition to bring good luck in the year to come! We'll help you out to the launching point in the lake and countdown. Then you'll jump into the cleansing water to rid any bad luck for a new year. There's an optional 3 mile fun run through our Preserve leading you to the launch point at Lula Lake! | $50-$175
Marion County
- Winter Field Day | Saturday, Jan. 29th to Sunday, Jan. 30th | Phillips Ave, Jasper, TN | Licensed amateur radio operators, as well as the general public, are welcome to join us for Winter Field Day at Jasper City Park in Jasper, TN on Saturday, January 29th, and Sunday, January 30th by Winter Field Day | FREE
Grundy County
- Railroad Earth in the Caverns | Saturday, Jan. 29th | 8:00 p.m. | The Caverns, 555 Charlie Roberts Road, Pelham, TN 37366 | Railroad Earth in the Caverns The Caverns | $55-$340
Whitfield County
- Dade County Sheriff's Fundraiser | Saturday, Jan. 29th to Sunday, Jan. 30th | Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Pkwy, Dalton, GA | The Civil War Show is open to the public. Admission: $10.00 Adults Under 12 is free MK Shows | $10