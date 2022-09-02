Hamilton County
- Pumpkin Patch | Saturday, September 3 | 3 p.m. | Painting With A Twist | Join us at our [*BYOB*] studio as we paint a piece by a local artist! Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction, and a 16x20 take-home canvas or upgrade to a wood product or a frame! @ Painting With A Twist | $41-$60
- Family Day | Sunday, September 4 | 2 p.m. | Painting With A Twist | "GREAT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Join us to paint your own version of this image created by one of our artists. The perfect family get together for ages 5 yrs and up! Registration required for all attendees. @ Painting With A Twist | $39-$49
- You Sleuth Augmented Reality Detective Experience | Sunday, September 4 | 10 a.m. | CyberActivities | You Sleuth combines the classic detective game of Clue with the augmented reality of Pokemon Go to create a brand new game experience! @ Chattanooga, TN | $25
- UTC vs. Wofford | Saturday, September 3 | 6 p.m. | University of Tennessee Chattanooga | The 12th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs begin the 2022 campaign doubling down on openers. Not only is Saturday the season's initial contest, but it's also the start of the Southern Conference slate. Don't miss the 6 p.m., kickoff in Finley Stadium in Chattanooga. @ Finley Stadium | $5
- Scenic City Mud Run | Saturday, September 3 | 7 a.m. | Scenic City Multisport | The Scenic City Mud Run is a 5K Mud Run in Chattanooga, TN. Get ready for an obstacle-course race with LOTS of mud, plus constructed and natural obstacles. @ Greenway Farms | $39-$89
- Brainerd Farmers Market | Saturday, September 3 | 10 a.m. | We are a Community Farmers’ Market. OPEN SATURDAYS from 10AM-12PM at the corner of Brainerd and Belvoir. @ 20 Belvoir Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37411 | FREE
- Latin Dance Party | Saturday, September 3 | 11:30 p.m. | Mayan Kitchen | Every first and third Saturday of the month, Mayan Kitchen hosts an after hours Latin dance party with a live DJ beginning at 11:30 p.m. Don’t worry if you’re inexperienced. The regulars will teach you how to move. @ Mayan Kitchen
- Women, Welding & Wine | Saturday, September 3 | 3 p.m. | MetalMakers | Need an exciting way to brighten up your Saturday afternoons, or are you looking for the perfect gift for that special woman in your life? Our all-ladies class is the best opportunity to learn welding step by step, make a project from scratch, snap the perfect selfie, and enjoy your favorite glass of wine afterwards! (Bring your own wine - sorry, government rules!) @ 1007 Taft Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37408 | $125
- Outdoor Market on the Boulevard/Labor Day Event | Saturday, September 3 | 10 a.m. | B&B Discount Sales | B & B Discount Sales would like to invite you to our Outdoor Market on the Boulevard Labor Day Event. @ 4825 Dayton Blvd | FREE
- Chickamauga Dam Lock Through Kayak Tour | Saturday, September 3 | 9 a.m. | Chattanooga Guided Adventures | Try the unique guided experience of locking through Chickamauga Dam from the seat of a kayak. You will paddle into the 120 ft tall lock and the massive gates will close behind you. @ River Park Boat Ramp | FREE
- Anime Afternoons at Downtown! | Saturday, September 3 | 4 p.m. | Chattanooga Public Library | Once a month, stop by our Downtown Library for an episode or two of anime on Crunchyroll, a craft, and time to geek out with other teens about all things anime! @ Chattanooga Public Library | FREE
- HP Flash Days | Friday, September 2 to Saturday, September 3 | 10 a.m. | Main Line Ink | Join us for a Magical 2 Day Event with all things Wizardry! Some artists will be booking appointments for the event while others will have flash available on a first come, first serve basis. @ Main Line Ink
- Fall Food Truck Rally | Sunday, September 4 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | Labor Day weekend fun! We'll be rounding up local food trucks for a Reggie White Street party! Experience some great local eats and treats, live music and your favorite Market vendors. @ First Tennessee Pavillion | FREE
- Market At MACC presents: Flapper & Tap'R' "Bringing Back the Roaring 20's" | Saturday, September 3 | 10 a.m. | Mountain Arts Community Center | Let the roaring 20's come to life! A day filled with live big band and jazz music played by Scenic City Sound! @ Mountain Arts Community Center | FREE
- The Safest Ledge, Fernway, Justin & the Juicetones, & The Undomesticators | Saturday, September 3 | 7 p.m. | The Safest Ledge | The Safest Ledge and Fernway come to Chattanooga; joined by Justin and the Juicetones, & The Undomesticators hosted at The Dark Roast on September 3rd. @ The Dark Roast
- Levi Ransom | Saturday, September 3 | 12 p.m. | Levi Ransom | Levi Ransom is a Pop/Rock artist from Atlanta, GA. He started singing in church when he was just 4 years old, then quickly moved to writing his own songs at the age of 11 and began producing his own music during his senior year of high school. His high range and smooth voice compliment his discography very well and you’re sure to find a song or two to love. @ Tennessee Aquarium | FREE
- Food Soils 101 | Saturday, September 3 | 10 a.m. | Crabtree Farms | We will discuss what soil is, different types of soil, how to care for it in an in-ground garden and raised bed setting for food production, and when/how to add key soil amendments for a success! @ Crabtree Farms | $20
- Sunday Brunch with Sam Steadman | Sunday, September 4 | 12 p.m. | 1885 Grill | Sunday Funday at 1885 Grill St. Elmo means brunch and live music! Join us on the patio for your southern brunch and lunch favorites along with tunes from Sam Steadman! @ 1885 Grill | FREE
- Centre Stage Awards | Saturday, September 3 | 7 p.m. | Chattanooga Theatre Center | Mark your calendars for the Centre Stage Awards, our annual celebration of the volunteers who make the Chattanooga Theatre Centre the exceptional place that it is! Details to come! @ Chattanooga Theatre Center
- BACK TO THE 90'S - SPECIAL ONE NIGHT ONLY | Saturday, September 3 | 7 p.m. | Level Up Arcade and Billiards | A one night only special ( Back to the 90's Concert Event! Hear all of our favorite songs from the 90's decade! One night ONLY! @ Level Up Arcade and Billiards | $10
- Chattanooga Gun Show | Saturday, September 3 to Sunday, September 4 | 9 a.m. | RK Shows Inc | Looking for a great way to spend a day or the weekend of September 3-4, 2022? If you are a gun collector, or are a hunting enthusiast, the gun show at the Camp Jordan Arena in East Ridge, TN is a great place to spend some time. RK Shows Tennessee will have a variety of vendors displaying guns, hunting supplies, military surplus and outdoor gear. Vendors will be available to teach you, answer your questions, and help you find exactly what you’re looking for. @ Camp Jordan Arena | $6.50-$14.50
- All White Affair Featuring Pleasure P & Bobby V! | Sunday, September 4 | 7 p.m. | Alcor Entertainment | An evening of R&B music with Pleasure P and Bobby V. Hosted by Ms LOL! @ Chattanooga Convention Center | $50-$65
- Mix & Music with Swayyvo | Saturday, September 3 | 6 p.m. | Mike Laary & Phoenix | Mix & Music is more than a mixer! It’s an opportunity to network with music industry professionals, music lovers, as well as, enjoy some of the best live music the city has to offer from Chattanooga's very own Swayyvo! There will also be live performances from LVNDR and Elijah Dax. This gig boast to be one of the biggest local music industry mixers in the city, so don’t miss it! @ Moxy Chattanooga | $20-$30
- Classical X Candlelight with Ben Van Winkle and The Figment | Saturday, September 3 | 7:30 p.m. | Coosa Mill Events | Music by candlelight in an abandoned building. We can't imagine anything more magical. @ Coosa Mill | $20
- Healthy Kids Running Series | Sunday, September 4 | 3 p.m. | Hamilton County Parks | Healthy Kids Running Series: A five-week series of healthy fitness activities to motivate kids to lead a healthy and active lifestyle through a positive introduction to the world of running. Race distances are based on age group. Estimated 250+ Participants. Estimated 85+ Vehicles. Registration is required to participate in this event. For More Information or to Register for this event Contact Healthy Kids Running Series. @ 4301 Amnicola Highway | FREE
- Chattanooga Adventures Family Field Trip | All weekend | ALL DAY | Chattanooga Adventure Series | Chattanooga Adventures uses XPLORE AR by Timelooper, a free app available on Android and Apple devices, to explore American history through Chattanooga landmarks. @ Miller Park
- Rail & Hops Brewers Festival | Saturday, September 3 | 5 p.m. | Rail and Hops Brewery | Sept 3rd, 2022 | 5:00pm - 10:00pm | 21+ event including designated drivers. Valid government photo ID required to participate in the event. @ Miller Park | $25-$65
- The Other Brothers | Sunday, September 4 | 6 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | The Fabulous Furry Fabricators of Grateful Soul, Folk-N-Weirdgrass Return! Every other Sunday, The Other Brothers will take the stage at 6PM. @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- Be The Change: Jonathan Peyton & In The Company of Wolves | Saturday, September 3 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Be The Change: For years, Be The Change Youth Initiative was a family ministry focused on encouraging youth to use their gifts and talents to make a difference in the world. Since 2017, with the help of children and teens from all across the country, they have raised over $70,000 for our partner organizations (including Hands & Feet Project, Guitars For Glory, Make-A-Wish America, To Write Love On Her Arms and Songbirds Foundation). @ Songbirds | $20
- Derek Richards | Friday, Saturday 2 to Sunday, September 4 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 a.m. | The Comedy Catch | A regular on the Las Vegas Strip, Derek’s act is fast, fresh, and at times, fanatical. He brings the funny with tales about his blue-collar upbringing, his divorce, the holidays and his child-free existence. A veteran of several USO tours, Richards was chosen as one of the first performers at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba after the base began guarding jailed Al-Qaeda terrorists. The comedy tour earned Richards national coverage in Newsweek. He also has performed at U.S. base camps in Iraq, Afghanistan, and more than 15 countries. @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- 2022 MAC Doggie Pool Pawty | Saturday, September 3 | 10 a.m. | McKamey Animal Center | Your favorite event of the Summer is back! Join us on Saturday, September 3rd from 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM for the 2022 MAC Doggie Pool Pawty at the Carver Recreation Center! @ Carver Recreation Center | SOLD OUT
- Chattanooga STREEETS | Sunday, September 4 | 1 p.m. | This will be a slow paced wheelie filled ride we will hit the streets and end up at the stunt lot anyone and everyone welcome! @ Coolidge Park | FREE
- Girls Inc. of Chattanooga: Winder Binder Book Drive, Celebrating 10 Years of the Bookworm Club | Thursday, September 1 to Friday, September 30 | 11 a.m. | Girls Inc. of Chattanooga | Girls Inc. of Chattanooga will have a bin at Winder Binder Books on Northshore for you to shop and donate for our book drive. When you buy a new or used book to donate, you will get 15% off the donated book! The books you donate will go directly to the Bookworm Club. There will also be a jar to throw your change into when you shop all other books that will be donated to Girls Inc. of Chattanooga! @ Winder Binder | FREE
- Chattanooga Community Yoga at Chattanooga River Market | Saturday, September 3 | 10 a.m. | La Luna Alchemy, Chattanooga Community Yoga | I will be leading this FREE community yoga class during the Chattanooga River Market at the terrace between the two aquariums downtown. All ages and levels welcome on this gorgeous outdoor patio overlooking the Tennessee River. Bring your mat and bring a friend! @ Plaza at Tennessee Aquarium
- Wild Trails Chattanooga Creek Cleanup! | Sunday, September 4 | 12 p.m. | Wild Trails | It’s time again to clean up Chattanooga Creek and put forth more effort to restore it to its natural beauty. We’ve built the infrastructure to move the waste up the creek bank and dispose of it, but we need folks who are willing to bring out their canoes, kayaks or SUP and help. @ Clumpies Old Fashion Ice Cream | FREE
- Mascarade Ball | Saturday, September 3 | 8 p.m. | Straight Up Band | Put in your mask and best mascarade outfit and come join us for a fun night of dancing, mix drinks and great friends, and live music (if you don't bring friends, come out and make new ones) .. @ VFW Post 4848 | $5
- Get Schooled: Birds of Prey | Saturday, September 3 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our wildlife staff for an up-close-and-personal look at some of our birds of prey. Our experts will guide you through understanding the majesty and strength of these beautiful birds so you can learn more about their way of life and better understand the impact humans have on birds of prey. @ Reflection Riding https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-schooled-birds-of-prey-tickets-228468083187?aff=escb&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&utm-medium=discovery&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing | $5-$10
- Get Schooled: Native Animals | Friday, September 2 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Members and visitors can come into our Native Animal Area, learn more about our animal ambassadors, and learn how to help save them. Our knowledgeable staff members will be there to facilitate your visit and answer any questions you may have. Animal ambassadors can include a bobcat, raptors, red wolves, and more! @ Reflection Riding | Donation welcome
- Get Schooled: Tickseed Sunflower | Saturday, September 3 | 10 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Our lower meadow is about to burst with color! It will be breathtaking as the tickseed sunflower (Bidens aristosa) and giant ironweed (Vernonia gigantea) reach their peak. Come enjoy the view on this guided hike! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, September 3 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Take a tour of the property with our Black Vulture, Vlad! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
- Playdate in the Playscape | Saturday, September 3 | 2 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Explore our Nature Playscape with the family! @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Upick Zinnias and Sunflowers | Saturday, September 3 | 9 a.m. | Flat Top Farm | Come pick zinnias and sunflowers for $12 in a container that you get to keep. Bring back your container anytime and do refills for $10. @ Flat Top Farm | $10-$12
- Mark Kelly Hall at Puckett’s | Puckett's | 6 p.m. | Singer/songwriter Mark Kelly Hall will perform a special “Labor Day Weekend Show” at Puckett’s Chattanooga on Sunday, September 4. The music, a blend of originals and favorites, will start at 6 p.m. Admission is free. @ Puckett's Chattanooga | FREE
Catoosa County
- 5th Annual Butterfly Festival | Saturday, September 3 | 10 a.m. | Live and Love Ministries | We will be hosting our 5th annual Butterfly Festival to raise funds for the ongoing work of Live and Love Ministries. This is a family friendly event in memory of our daughter Katie Beth Carter, who ran ahead to heaven on Sept. 5, 2016. There will be live music, crafts, face painting, inflatables, games, a petting zoo, vendors, an art auction, and a balloon/butterfly release. Plan to bring your family ($10/person, $50 max/family) and enjoy a day filled with lots of fun! We hope to see you there! See less @ Heritage High School | $10
- BBQ & Brews | Saturday, September 3 | 5 p.m. | Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | We are celebrating Ringgold's 175th Birthday with BBQ Food Trucks, Cold Beverages, Free Face Painting, Fun Activities and LIVE Music by Sam Bybee and headliner band Edgewood Heavy. Come on out for a fun and FREE event in beautiful downtown Ringgold. @ Ringgold Market Pavillion | FREE
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, September 3 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more. @ Downtown Ringgold | FREE
- Labor Day Showdown Valvoline Iron Man Series | Saturday, September 3 | Boyd's Speedway @ Boyd's Speedway | $5-$20
- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown | Friday, September 2 to Sunday, September 4 | 7:30 p.m. | The Colonnade | You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, created by Charles Shultz and adapted by Clark Gesner, is a delightful musical suited for the whole family. The Peanut Gang comes to life on stage to take the audience through a day in the life of Charlie Brown. Laugh and sing along with Lucy, Sally, Linus, Schroeder and Snoopy. @ The Colonnade | $13-$17
Bradley County
- Flash Nights | Friday, September 2 | 6 p.m. | High Point Climbing and Fitness Cleveland | Each flash of a boulder earns you an entry to win free Friction Labs Chalk. Limited time only! Attempts must be made from 4-8pm to count towards the raffle. @ High Point Climbing and Fitness Cleveland
McMinn County
- OPEN WATER CERTIFICATION DIVE | Saturday, September 3 to Sunday, September 4 | Choo Choo Dive | Loch Low-Minn is a quarry lake in Athens, TN that provides a unique scuba diving opportunity. Its crystal clear waters are home to the rare paddlefish. This is the perfect place to complete your Open Water Diver Certification. @ Loch Low-Minn Quarry
- Sounds of Summer Concert | Saturday, September 3 | 7 p.m. | Downtown Athens | Bring your blanket or chair and settle in for free live music in Historic Downtown Athens. @ Athens Market Pavillion | FREE
Marion County
- Nickajack Bat Cave Kayak Tour | Sunday, August 28 | 6:30 p.m. | Chattanooga Guided Adventures | Join us to see endangered grey bats begin their nightly hunt for insects! The Nickajack Bat Cave and Wildlife Refuge in the Tennessee River is the summer roost for up to 100,000 of these animals. @ Mapleview Recreation Center | $69
- Soul of the City | Friday, September 2 | 7 p.m. | Dustin Tucker | SOUL Performing Live !!! 🎙💨 Feat. Robert Lee & Katrina Barclay @ Princess Theater | $20
- Miss Labor Day and Miss Whitwell 2022 | Saturday, September 3 | 12 p.m. | Pageant open to all ages and ALL counties/cities. No age or residential restrictions. Scholarship awarded to WHS student who is crowned Miss Whitwell 2022! @ Whitwell Middle School
Grundy County
- 1st Annual Fund Race 1 mile | Saturday, September 3 | 10:05 a.m. | Grundy County High School Cross Country | All race proceeds will be used to fund the Grundy County High School Cross Country team. 5k fun run and a 1mi. run/walk around GCHS campus. @ 24970 Sr 108, Coalmont, TN |
- UB40 with the Original Wailers Feat. Al Anderson, Maxi Priest, and Big Mountain | Saturday, September 3 | 6:30 p.m. CST | The Caverns | UB40 are an English reggae and pop band, formed in December 1978 in Birmingham, England. The band has had more than 50 singles in the UK Singles Chart, and has also achieved considerable international success. @ The Caverns | $59
- Switchfoot with Little Image | Sunday, September 4 | 6 p.m. | The Caverns | Switchfoot is an American rock band from San Diego, California. The band's members are Jon Foreman, Tim Foreman, Chad Butler, and Jerome Fontamillas. @ The Caverns | $49-$199
Bledsoe County
- Pikeville Summer Night's Unwound | Saturday, September 3 | 6 p.m. | Main Street Committee | Cruise Into Main Street to see Classic Cars, browse our Farmers Market for unique items, listen and dance to live music on Main Street Stage at 5:00 pm CST. 1st Saturday of every month May thru September starting at 5:00 pm CST. This year a special Fall Festival Cruise-In October 1st at 1:00 @ Pikeville Main Street Stage
Dade County
- South Dade Fire & Rescue Fundraiser BBQ | Saturday, September 3 | 12 p.m. | South Dade Fire & Rescue | This is the South Dade Fire & Rescue's Annual BBQ Fundraiser. With BBQ Pork or chicken, 2 sides, drink & dessert @ South Dade Community Center | $5-$8
Walker County
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, September 2 to Monday, September 5 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City | High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City
- Open Gate Day | Saturday, September 3 | 9 a.m. | Lula Lake Land Trust | Spend your day in nature at Lula Lake Land Trust with 8+ miles of trails, bluff views, and a 120-foot waterfall... adventure awaits! @ Lula Lake Land Trust | $16-$40
- Labor Day 5K Mud Run | Satuurday, September 3 | Come run the Labor Day 5K Mud Run race in Rock Spring this September @ Rock Spring, GA
Whitfield County
- Antique Watch & Clock Mart, Lectures & Exhibit | Saturday, September 3 | 10 a.m. | National Association of Watch & Cocks Mid-South Region | Browse over 100 tables of clocks, watches and tools, learn how to make a clock and watch at the lectures. Door Prizes and Silent Auction too @ Dalton Convention Center | $10
Rhea County
- Fish the Chick | Saturday, September 3 | Fish Lake Chickamauga @ Dayton Boat Dock & Grill
- Laurel-Snow Day Hike | Saturday, September 3 | 10:30 a.m. | Harvey Broome Group | Day hike in Laurel-Snow State Natural Area in Tennessee. We will kike about 2.5 miles to Laurel Falls and return, with possible additional hiking to Snow Falls or Buzzard Point if all want to do so. @ 1098 Pocket Wilderness Road, Dayton, TN 37321 | FREE
Meigs County
- 2nd Annual Labor Day Ten Mile 5K Fun Run | Saturday, September 3 | 8:30 a.m. | FUN AT THE LAKE! This is the second annual Labor Day 5K for the Ten Mile/Watts Bar Lake area. It is a pleasant course with gentle hills and lake views and will be professionally timed so competitive racers can use time to qualify for other races. It is also open to casual runners and walkers. Strollers welcome after other racers start. There will be local swag bags, t-shirts and food at the end of the race. All proceeds will go to our local volunteer fire department. If you don’t want to race, but would like to donate, that option is available as well. Looking forward to seeing you all! @ Driftwood Diner | $30