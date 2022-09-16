Hamilton County
- Apple Festival | Sunday, September 18 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | Join us in celebrating our farms and their fresh picks of apples! Our vendors love to join the harvest festival by making all things apple: apple pies, apple butter, apple strudel, and even apple candles and apple scented lotions... @ First Horizon Pavillion | FREE
- Oktoberfest Weekend Celebration! | Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 | 6 p.m. | Chattanooga Brewing Company | Join us Friday 9/16 at 6:00 to kick off our weekend celebration of Oktoberfest! @ Chatatnooga Brewing Company
- Let's HIIT Hunger! | Saturday, September 15 | 9 a.m. | Chattanooga Fitness Club | On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Chattanooga Fitness Club will be hosting three special group fitness classes that are complimentary with an on-site donation to the Red Bank Food Pantry. We are accepting donations, at Chattanooga Fitness Club, of two jars of peanut butter or two cans of tuna. These food items will be donated to the Red Bank Food Pantry, and Thrivent Financial has agreed to match each donation, to double our impact! @ Chattanooga Fitness Club | Donations Accepted
- Best Friends National Adoption Weekend at MAC | Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 | 12 p.m. | McKamey Animal Center | Adoption fees will be waived for adult and senior dogs and cats! Please note: not every animal may be included in this special. @ McKamey Animal Center
- SUP Yoga with Mackenzie in Downtown Chattanooga | Saturday, September 17 | 9:30 a.m. | L2 Outside | Mind, Body, and Spirit - there is no better way to balance your life than Yoga on the water! Whether you’re a beginner or intermediate you will be challenged and stretched by our Thursday and Saturday morning classes. Enjoy Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga with Certified instructor Mackenzie Mann. To secure your spot RSVP ahead of time via L2Outside.com and arrive 20 minutes prior to each session. @ L2 Outside
- JukeJoint Volume II | Saturday, September 17 | 3 p.m. | The Midnight Puff | A Juke Joint (also jukejoint, jook joint, or juke) is the vernacular term for an informal venue featuring music, dancing, and urban culture. @ The Quest | $15-$140
- Toddler Time | Saturday, September 17 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Public Library | Toddler Time is a 30-minute action-packed informal learning program for children ages 18 to 36 months. Toddlers and their caregivers will learn new songs, rhymes and finger-plays, share books and make new friends. Registration is not required. @ Chattanooga Public Library | FREE
- Baby Bounce | Saturday, September 17 | 10 a.m. | Chattanooga Public Library | Baby Bounce is a 30-minute program for parents and caregivers of tiny tots aged 1 day to 18 months. With your baby on your lap, together we’ll sing and play and begin the fascinating and lifelong journey of joyful learning. @ Chattanooga Public Library https://chattlibrary.org/event/toddler-time/2022-09-17/ | FREE
- The 2nd Annual Free the Plant | Saturday, September 17 | 2 p.m. | TN Growers Coalition | Join us September 17 for LIVE Music, Vendors (including your favorite Hemp and CBD brands), Food Trucks, Belly Dancers, Silent Auction, Raffle! @ Urban Horticulture Supply |
- Healthy Kid Running | Sunday, September 18 | 3 p.m. | Hamilton County Parks | Healthy Kids Running Series: A five-week series of healthy fitness activities to motivate kids to lead a healthy and active lifestyle through a positive introduction to the world of running. Race distances are based on age group. Estimated 250+ Participants. Estimated 85+ Vehicles. Registration is required to participate in this event. For More Information or to Register for this event Contact Healthy Kids Running Series. @ 4301 Amnicola Highway | FREE
- Soddy-Daisy Gay Oktoberfest Party | Saturday, September 17 | As part of the function there might be real-time entertainment music streamed in some locations plus theme park rides, although this will be the decision of the event agents in this particular location. Natives and guests become part of demonstrations and merrymaking, revel in festival displays and most definitely parties in Soddy-Daisy. There are several settings that suit each person’s preferred amusement way in Soddy-Daisy on Gay Oktoberfest. @ Daisy Dallas Road, Soddy Daisy TN
- Garden of Destinies | Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 | 8 p.m. | Garden of Destinies | Garden of Destinies is a multi-genre live action roleplaying (LARP) game based in southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia. @ Harrison Bay Group Camp
- Brewery Crawl | Saturday, September 17 | 2 p.m. | Chattanooga Yarncrafters | Visit a different regional brewery every month for yarncrafting and drinks. | FREE
- Brunch N Beats (Sundress & Linen Edition) | Sunday, September 18 | 1 p.m. | Donte McCullough | Before the summer is out Brunch N Beats is bringing the grown and sexy vibe to brunch! Ladies grab your sundresses and guys get your linen. @ Mac Avenue Events | $40-$500
- Wine Tasting | Saturday, September 17 | 2 p.m. | Imbibe Chattanooga | Wines TBD, but you won’t want to miss it! @ Imbibe Chattanoga
- Soddy-Daisy Market | Saturday, September 17 | 8 a.m. | North Hamilton TN Community Events | Every Saturday from the beginning of May until the last Saturday in October the Soddy-Daisy Market will be at the Poe's Tavern Pavilion. Shop for local vegetables, fruit, plants, crafts, and goods. All items are welcome except for garage sale or flea market goods. @ Poe's Tavern Park | FREE
- Chattanooga Fly Day | Saturday, September 17 8 a.m. | Challenge Air for Kids & Friends | Please join Challenge Air for Kids and Friends in Chattanooga, TN on September 17th at the Chattanooga Airport (Wilson Air Hangar 13) for our annual Challenge Air for Kids - Chattanooga FLY DAY! Children & youth with special needs between the ages of 7-21 are invited to enjoy a opportunity of a lifetime. @ Wilson Air Center Hangar
- Brainerd Farmers Market | Saturday, September 17 | 10 a.m. | We are a Community Farmers’ Market. OPEN SATURDAYS from 10AM-12PM at the corner of Brainerd and Belvoir. @ 20 Belvoir Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37411 | FREE
- Adaptive Climbing Tour 2022 | Saturday, September 17 | 9 a.m. | High Point Climbing and Fitness | Join us at High Point Climbing and Fitness in Chattanooga for our adaptive tour climbing stop! Climbing starts at 9am Saturday September 17th, 2022. @ High Point Climbing and Fitness
- Oktoberfest Beer & Wine Tasting | Saturday, September 17 | 6 p.m. | The Tap House | Prost! Our annual ARToberfest is back in conjunction with our annual Oktoberfest tasting! We've expanded to make this year even more exciting with more shopping and more tastings. @ The Tap House | $25
- Alton Park Community Market | Saturday, September 17 | 12 p.m. | The Bethlehem Center | FREE
- Italian Masterclass 2022 | Sunday, September 11 Saturday, October 1 | 9 a.m. | Hefferlin | We are looking forward to our return to Bergamo for the second Italian Masterclasses, in September of 2022. The first three weeks before the pandemic were memorable. Registration for the 2022 courses is now open. To see a description of Melissa’s still life focus, and sign up @ 1405C Williams St., Chattanooga, TN 37408 | $1,550
- Adult and Pediatric First Aid CPR AED | Saturday, September 17 | 10 a.m. | Safeguard CPR | Safeguard CPR offers the First Aid CPR AED course to give participants the ability to recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing and first aid emergencies. The courses in this program teach the knowledge and skills needed to give immediate care to an injured or ill person and to decide whether advanced medical care is needed. @ Safeguard CPR | $132
- Latin Dance Party | Saturday, September 17 | 11:30 p.m. | Mayan Kitchen | Every first and third Saturday of the month, Mayan Kitchen hosts an after hours Latin dance party with a live DJ beginning at 11:30 p.m. Don’t worry if you’re inexperienced. The regulars will teach you how to move. @ Mayan Kitchen
- Fall Ride | Saturday, September 17 | 4 p.m. | Good Works Art & Social | This guided painting class is perfect for all skill sets. Each class is led by an artist or art educator who will break down the painting process into easy-to-follow steps. Although the classes are guided step by step we do encourage the use of your creative license, whether that is changing up the colors or adding your own details, this will be your work of art! @ Good Works Art & Social | $38
- Survivin' & Thrivin' - Real Talk for Cancer Survivors | Saturday, September 17 | 9 a.m. | Erlanger Cancer Institute | Survivin' & Thrivin' - Real Talk for Cancer Survivors is a special symposium designed for woman who have been impacted by cancer. @ Chattanooga State Community College | $10
- Fall in Love Adoption Event | All September | 12 p.m. | Humane Educational Society | Adoption fees are half-price all month long! @ Humane Educational Society
- Intermediate Welding Classes | Sunday, September 18 | 10 a.m. | MetalMakers | Get ready for our intermediate classes where you'll create bigger and more challenging art! @ 1007 Taft Street | $325
- Women, Welding & Wine | Saturday, September 17 | 3 p.m. | MetalMakers | Need an exciting way to brighten up your Saturday afternoons, or are you looking for the perfect gift for that special woman in your life? Our all-ladies class is the best opportunity to learn welding step by step, make a project from scratch, snap the perfect selfie, and enjoy your favorite glass of wine afterwards! (Bring your own wine - sorry, government rules!) @ 1007 Taft Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37408 | $125
- Girls Inc. of Chattanooga: Night at the Lookouts, Celebrating 10 years of the Bookworm Club! | Saturday, September 17 | 7 p.m. | Girls Inc. | Saturday, September 17 is Girls Inc. night at the ballpark! Here, we will interact with Lookouts fans and promote all of the things we do! We will have a table on the main concourse, so please visit us! One of our girls will even throw out the first pitch. @ AT&T Field
- Dale Jones | Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | We always said Dale was a "Real Winner" and now he is. Dale was crowned Winner of The Antelope Valley Comedy Festival, a prestigious festival in the industry. Dale's machine gun style delivery and animated facials combined with quick improvisations and non-stop physical comedy has led to TV appearances on Fox, The Comedy Network in Canada and in the movie "Out of Time" with Denzel Washington. He made it to the final 18 on NBC's Last Comic Standing. Dale has become a favorite here at The Comedy Catch and you don't want to miss this high energy show! @ The Comedy Catch | $20-$25
- The Other Brothers | Sunday, September 18 | 6 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | The Fabulous Furry Fabricators of Grateful Soul, Folk-N-Weirdgrass Return! Every other Sunday, The Other Brothers will take the stage at 6PM. @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- RIPPLE DIVERSIFIED ARTS Lighting Ceremony Featuring The Musical Comedy "Circuit Preacher's Wife" | Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 | 7:30 p.m. | Ripple Productions & Diversified Arts | This is the Official Lighting Dedication of Ripple Productions & Diversified Arts with the House Premiere of the Award-winning Musical Comedy by Jim & Kay Doris Burns of "The CIRCUIT PREACHERS WIFE." Official Opening Night is SEPTEMBER 9th at 7:30PM with Special V.I.P. Guests and Lighting Ceremony. There will be a total of six (6) shows September 9,10 & 16,17 at 7:30PM and Sunday Matinees at 2:30PM September 11,18. @ Ripple Productions & Diversified Arts
- Live Music with Catfish Hill | Sunday, September 18 | 6 p.m. | 1885 Grill | Enjoy your southern coastal brunch and lunch favorites along with live music on the patio by Catfish Hill. Spend your Sunday Funday with us! @ 1885 Grill | FREE
- Daughters of the Moon | Saturday, September 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Ensemble Theatre of Chattanooga | THE DAUGHTERS OF THE MOON follows a runaway slave girl and a former plantation mistress wanted for murder as they embark on a perilous journey North towards freedom, guided by an Ancient African Goddess. @ Barking Legs Theater | $20-$22
- Parker Gispert (full band) of the Whigs w/ The Prescriptions | Saturday, September 17 | 10 p.m. | Cherry Street Tavern | Head down to Cherry Street Tavern on Saturday, September 17 to catch Parker Gispert's band (lead singer of Athens, GA's The Whigs) on tour to promote his latest album "Golden Years," as well as Nashville's The Prescriptions. @ Cherry Street Tavern | $12
- HWY 58 Community Festival | Saturday, September 17 | 11 a.m. | Vonzara Inc. | Come out and celebrate the beginning of fall with the community of Chattanooga. This is an event for all ages. A Family-Friendly event for the community. @ 4801 TN-58 | FREE
- "Bring a Friend" Member Morning | Saturday, September 17 | 8:30 a.m. | Creative Discovery Museum | We are opening early just for members AND their friends! September's Member Morning is your chance to bring a friend to enjoy the insider experience of a member event for free. Come in early before the crowds and explore the Museum with the friends you've been anxious to bring along with you. As a bonus, if your friend decides to get their own membership, you'll both receive a free gift! @ Creative Discovery Museum
- Daughters of Simone Trunk Show | Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 25 | 5 p.m. | Unveiled Bridal Studio | Get Ready For A Bohemian Gown Takeover at Unveiled! Daughters of Simone Trunk Show is coming to Unveiled Bridal Studio 9/16-9/25! Email veatrice@unveiledbridalstudio.com to set up private trunk show viewing or with any questions! Bride Open House is set for 9/17 and 9/24. Check IG for open house times TBA. @ 707 Cherry Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Opera X Candlelight | Saturday, September 17 | 7:30 p.m. | Coosa Mill Events | Opera by candlelight in a gorgeous abandoned building. We can't imagine anything more romantic. @ Coosa Mill | $20
- Chattanooga Taco Festival | Saturday, September 17 | 10 a.m. | Touch the Sky Events | Join us for the Chattanooga Taco Festival with over 150 vendors, food trucks, petting zoo, pony rides, inflatables, TACOS, entertainment! @ Camp Jordan Parkway | FREE
- Get Schooled: Birds of Prey | Saturday, September 17 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our wildlife staff for an up-close-and-personal look at some of our birds of prey. Our experts will guide you through understanding the majesty and strength of these beautiful birds so you can learn more about their way of life and better understand the impact humans have on birds of prey. @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- Get Schooled: Native Animals | Friday, September 16 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Members and visitors can come into our Native Animal Area, learn more about our animal ambassadors, and learn how to help save them. Our knowledgeable staff members will be there to facilitate your visit and answer any questions you may have. Animal ambassadors can include a bobcat, raptors, red wolves, and more! @ Reflection Riding | Donation welcome
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, September 17 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Take a tour of the property with our Black Vulture, Vlad! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
- Playdate in the Playscape | Saturday, September 17 | 2 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Explore our Nature Playscape with the family! @ Reflection Riding https://www.eventbrite.com/e/playdate-in-the-playscape-tickets-396138921177 | FREE
- Get Schooled: Tickseed Sunflower | Saturday, September 17 | 10 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Our lower meadow is about to burst with color! It will be breathtaking as the tickseed sunflower (Bidens aristosa) and giant ironweed (Vernonia gigantea) reach their peak. Come enjoy the view on this guided hike! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
- PARKing Day | Friday, September 16 | 10 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Ever wanted to create your very own park? On Park(ing) Day, you can transform a metered parking space into a temporary public park in downtown Chattanooga. @ Downtown Chattanooga
- NPS guided Battlefield History Tour by Bicycle | Saturday, September 17 | 9:30 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield. @ Wilder Brigade Monument
- Fundamentals of Mountain Biking | Level 1 | Sunday, September 18 | 8:30 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Outdoor Chattanooga offers the Introduction to Mountain Biking: Level 1 course designed for the novice or beginning rider who is looking to learn the fundamental skills for riding trails in a controlled setting. This is a 2 hour course which utilizes an open field with small features to prepare you for riding on single track trails. Our PIMBA certified instructor teaches you using a format that can be structured to your pace and individual learning style. @ Greenway Farm Barn | $10
- Intro to Singletrack Mountain Biking | Level 2 | Sunday, September 18 | 12 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Take your mountain biking skills to the next level! Outdoor Chattanooga’s Level 2 Introduction to Mountain Biking course will take the foundational skills taught in the Level 1 class as well as additional instruction to get you on single-track trails with confidence. | $25
- Paddle for PanCAN 2022 | Saturday, September 17 | 10 a.m. | River Gorge Excursions | Join us for the Paddle for PanCan 2022! This is a kayak/paddleboard 5K to raise money to fight against Pancreatic Cancer! @ Suck Creek Boat Launch | $40
- UTC Football VS. North Alabama | Saturday, September 17 | 6 p.m. | University of Tennessee at Chattanooga | Join Terrell Owens and purchase a "Get Your Popcorn Ready" ticket using promo code TOPOP22. You must order your tickets by Friday at noon. @ Finley Stadium | $15-$17
Catoosa County
- Fall High Cotton Vintage Market | Friday, September 16 to Saturday, September 17 | 8 a.m. | Ringgold Feed & Seed Antiques | Our Fall High Cotton Vintage Market is filled with tons of vintage, antique, rusty-crusty, farmhouse, primitives and more. Truckloads of amazing items will fill our parking lot along with the incredible 42 spaces located inside our store. Held during the town-wide Ringgold Junk Market, this is a great time to find that unique item you’ve been searching for. @ Ringgold Feed & Seed Antiques | FREE
- Paint & Sip | Saturday, September 17 | 5 p.m. | Georgia Winery | Whether you can paint a realistic masterpiece that would impress da Vinci or have an abstract style like Picasso, you can tap into your inner artist at the Paint & Sip Party. Hosted by the Georgia Winery and Artsy U, this event is all about getting your creative juices flowing while sampling the fruits of the vine. The admission fee gets you all of the necessary art supplies and a glass of wine. By the end of the event, you’ll have a painting of your very own. @ Georgia Winery | SOLD OUT
- Expand Your Game Basketball Camp | Saturday, September 17 | 1 p.m. | Join us for the 2022 Expand Your Game Basketball Camp. With professional and collegiate basketball experience, local Covenant College alumni have a passion for developing youth through the game of basketball. As the highest skill and excellence are championed for each athlete present at the 2022 Expand Your Game Basketball Camp, the coaches understand the need for each student's character to match and exceed any level of technical basketball ability. @ Fort Oglethorpe Field House | $125
- Ringgold-Now Junk Market | Friday, September 16 to Saturday, September 17 | 8 a.m. | Ringgold-Now Junk Market | Local shops ALL AROUND DOWNTOWN RINGGOLD offer our own FALL SALE!! Ongoing & growing for at least 12 years.. come see what we've collected & curated for YOU!! Look for tents & signs! @ Ringgold NOW | Ringgold GA (2nd rodeo)
- GJRA Ringgold GA (2nd rodeo) | Saturday, September 17 | 9 a.m. | Georgia Junior Rodeo Association | Our second rodeo of the season! @ Davis Cattle Company
- Semi Annual Tent Sale | Friday, September 16 to Saturday, September 17 | 10 a.m. | dWELLing Home Decor | Join us for GREAT deals at our Semi Annual Tent Event! @ 7567 Nashville St., Ringgold, GA 30736
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, September 17 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more. @ Downtown Ringgold | FREE
- TRP Comedy Club | Friday, September 16 | 7:30 p.m. | The Historic Ringgold Depot | Join us for a night of improv and stand-up comedy at The Historic Ringgold Depot! @ The Historic Ringgold Depot https://www.nothinlikeringgold.com/event/trp-comedy-club/ | $8-$10
Bradley County
- Marching Band Day Camp | Saturday, September 17 | 9 a.m. | CHS Band Boosters @ Cleveland High School
- 2022 AKC N.Ga Kennel Club | Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18 | NADD Portal | Splashes include up to four minutes on the dock for one optional practice jump and two judged jumps. You must inform the judge prior to your jump if you want it to be considered a "practice jump". @ Tri State Exhibition Center | $28
- Fall Market Event | Saturday, September 17 | 10 a.m. | Visit Cleveland | Join us Saturday, Sept. 17 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for our first ever Fall Market. We will be celebrating the everything Fall by featuring handcrafted items, home decor, local artistry, candles, & much more! We will also have food trucks and other fun treats. @ Bradley Square Mall | FREE
- Princess Tea Party | Saturday, September 17 | 11 a.m. | Bradley Square Mall | Join us for a Princess Tea Party on September 17th from 11am to 1pm in Story Land. We will have lots of characters photo opportunities and a tea party! Our tea party will include Great American Cookie big bite cookies and lemonade. The first 100 kids through the line will receive a free crown and mini wand. @ Bradley Square Mall | FREE
- Cleveland Circuit Ride 2022 | Saturday, September 17 | 8 a.m. | Cleveland Circut Race | The 8th annual Cleveland Circuit Ride will be held at Black Fox Elementary School on September 17, 2022. Cyclists will enjoy beautiful Southeast Tennessee as they ride courses of 25, 50, and 100KM. @ Black Fox Elementary
- Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast | Saturday, September 17 | 8 a.m. | Cleveland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol | Monthly Fly-In/Drive-In breakfast, presented by the Cleveland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, is held the third Saturday of each month, rain or shine. @ Cleveland Regional JetPort | $5
McMinn County
- Celebration of the Nations | Saturday, September 17 | 10 a.m. | Main Street Athens @ Market Park Pavillion | FREE
- Athens Oktoberfest Party | Saturday, September 17 to Monday, October 3 | Oktoberfest is coming up on 17 September - 3 October in Athens and with parties around the entire world. Enjoy celebrating Oktoberfest in Athens on 17 September - 3 October with other events on in cities around the globe. Oktoberfest events will be taking place in various places around the world on 17 September - 3 October including Athens. @ East Washington Avenue, Athens, TN 37303
- OPEN WATER CERTIFICATION DIVE | Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, September 18 | Choo Choo Dive | Loch Low-Minn is a quarry lake in Athens, TN that provides a unique scuba diving opportunity. Its crystal clear waters are home to the rare paddlefish. This is the perfect place to complete your Open Water Diver Certification. @ Loch Low-Minn Quarry
Polk County
- Paint The Night Away Silent Auction Fundraiser | Friday, September 16 | 6 p.m. | The Learning Center | Silent Auction Fundraiser @ 184 Mull Road, Benton, TN 37307 | $40
- Boys & Girls Club Tractor Show | Saturday, September 17 | Boys and Girls Club @ Benton Ball
Marion County
- Nickajack Bat Cave Kayak Tour | Sunday, September 18 | 0:30 p.m. | Chattanooga Guided Adventures | Join us to see endangered grey bats begin their nightly hunt for insects! The Nickajack Bat Cave and Wildlife Refuge in the Tennessee River is the summer roost for up to 100,000 of these animals. @ Mapleview Recreation Center | $69
- Fall Heritage Festival | Saturday, September 17
Grundy County
- Copeland with Sewanee Symphony | Saturday, September 17 | 7 p.m. | The Caverns | Copeland is an American rock band formed in 2001 by the singer, pianist Aaron Marsh with his friend, the bass guitarist and backing vocalist James Likeness, in Lakeland, Florida. @ The Caverns | SOLD OUT
Sequatchie County
- Sequatchie County Fair | Saturday, September 10 to Saturday, September 17 | Since 1938, Features fun for the entire family including children's activities, food competitions, carnival rides, quilting demonstrations, health fair, entertainment, music, rides, a wide variety of food and attractions. @ Sequatchie Fairgrounds
Bledsoe County
- Nine Mile Bluegrass Festival | Friday, September 16 | 6 p.m. @ Nine Mile Volunteer Fire Company
Dade County
- Dade County Super Scramble | Saturday, September 17 | 8 a.m. | LaFlare Golf Family | Join the LaFlare Golf Family for this early fall classic at Trenton Golf Club. @ Trenton Golf Club | $50
- CRSCCA Street Survival School | Saturday, September 17 | 7 p.m. | Tire Rack Street Survival | The primary emphasis of the Tire Rack Street Survival® is a "hands-on" driving experience in real-world situations! We use your own car to teach you about its handling limits and how you can control them. The students will become more observant of the traffic situation they find themselves in. They will learn to look far enough ahead to anticipate unwise actions of other drivers. As the students master the application of physics to drive their cars, they will make fewer unwise driving actions themselves. They will understand why they should always wear their own seatbelts, and why they should insist that their passengers wear seatbelts, too. @ Dade County High School | $95
- Discover Trails at Cloudland Canyon State Park | Saturday, September 17 | 9:30 a.m. | Dade County Library | The Park will be partnering with the Dade County Library to co-present this introductory hike for newer hikers. An info session will take place at the Dade Co. Library on Sept 15 at 10:00 AM. Meet at the Ascalon Trailhead. $5.00 Parking permit required. @ 122 Cloudland Canyon Park Road, Dalton, GA 30738 | $5
Walker County
- Valley Fest 2022 | Saturday, September 17 | 9 a.m. | Chattanooga Valley Church of the Nazarene | We are busily preparing for our annual "Valley Fest" and we are inviting you to join the festivities. Valley Fest 2022 will be held this year on Saturday, September 17th, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The location of this event is in beautiful Flintstone, Georgia, nestled at the base of historic Lookout Mountain, ten miles south of Chattanooga, Tennessee. @ Chattanooga Valley Church of the Nazarene
Whitfield County
- The Little Mermaid | Friday, September 16 to Saturday, September 24 | 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | Artistic Civil Theatre | Artistic Civic Theatre continues to grow and experience sold out performances of our productions. We thank you for your continued loyalty and patronage! We would like to introduce you to our new ticketing portal, powered by Arts People. While we'll still take ticket orders over the phone, we encourage our patrons to buy tickets through our ticketing portal. @ Artistic Civil Theatre | $10-$16
- Sweet Tea Trio joins Drivin' and Cryin' | Saturday, September 17 | 7 p.m. | Burr Performance Arts Park | Join Sweet Tea Trio and Drivin' and Cryin' at the Burr Performance Arts Park in Dalton, Georgia! @ Burr Performance Arts Park
- Help Girls Earn A Badge | Saturday, September 17 | 8:30 a.m. | Heritage Point Regional Park | Dalton, the carpet capital of the world is the home to our first ever in-person Badge Frenzy Event for Daisies, Brownies and Juniors! @ Heritage Point Regional Park
Rhea County
- 6th Annual Farm To Table Dinner | Saturday, September 17 | 6 p.m. | Farm to Table Dinner | Farm to Table is a locally grown, chef-prepared supper in downtown that benefits Rhea County Community Center and MainStreet Dayton. @ 1475 Market St., Dayton, TN 37321 | $40
- Kid-friendly Overnight Backpacking Trip: Laurel Snow SNA | Saturday, September 17 | 11 a.m. | Nashville Backpacker Meetup | Saturday, we'll meet at 11 am central time at the Laurel Snow parking lot/trailhead. We'll hike approx. 2 miles to our campsite at the Richland Creek/Laurel Creek split. There is water next to the campsite for anyone bringing their kids to play in. For those who would like to explore further after pitching camp, the trail splits in two directions from the campsite, leading to either Snow Falls or Laurel Falls as well at Buzzard Point which is in the direction of Snow Falls. Feel free to explore either one. Sunday, we'll hike back out the same 2 miles to the trailhead. @ Laurel Snow Parking Lot/Trailhead | FREE
- Walk For Life | Saturday, September 17 | 8:30 a.m. | The Care Center | Make plans to join us for our annual Walk for Life! This fundraiser allows The Care Center to continue providing medical and material services at no cost to our clients. @ The Care Center
- Clash in the Grass Soccer | Saturday, September 17 | 8 a.m. | NACA Sports | This year will mark the third year of NACA Sport's Clash in the Grass Regional Event. The event is a traditional one-day soccer tournament for four boys soccer teams. @ NACA Sports | $120