Submit future weekend events using this form.
Hamilton County
- Daughtry: The Dearly Beloved Tour featuring Big Wreck | Sunday, May 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre Daughtry, one of the most visible and consistent Rock & Roll torchbearers of the 21stCentury, has sold over 9 million albums and 16million singles worldwide as well as selling out concerts across the globe @ The Walker Theatre | $54-$94
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, May 7 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, May 7 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, May 6 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding| Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Early Birds | Saturday, May 7 | 8:30 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Spring migration is upon us and the diversity in birds is growing every day! Join one of our naturalists for a leisurely walk around Reflection Riding's campus identifying birds by sight and sound. The birding walk is about 2 miles and will take approximately two hours. If you don’t have binoculars, you can borrow ours @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Plant Ramble: Native Gardening and Landscaping | Saturday, May 7 | 10 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Interested in adding native plants to your yard but not sure where to begin? Led by Christina Gibson, we will ramble around Reflection Riding's nursery, where you'll have the opportunity to take home the right plant for the right place, right away! @ Reflection Riding | $15
- Beautiful Blooms | Saturday, May 7 | 11:30 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Spring is in full swing and our property is bursting with bountiful blooms! Join one of our naturalists for a walk and talk to learn more about our region’s flowering plants. We will discuss unique plant adaptations, the fauna that love them, and plenty of interesting fun facts about each species we visit @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Food Truck Friday Pop-Up (Mother's Day Edition) | Friday, May 6 | 11 a.m. | Kitchen Inclubator of Chattanooga | This Friday, we are hosting our Food Truck Friday Pop-up. It will take place every first Friday of each month. Come out and support your favorite food trucks. Food Trucks and Pop-ups will vary each time @ 5704 Marlin Rd, Chattanooga, TN | 37411 | FREE
- Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience | Friday, May 6 | 8 p.m. | Songbirds | Who’s Bad’s live performance is an unrivaled celebration of pop music’s one true King. Their power-packed performance of Michael Jackson’s expansive catalog has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see @ Songbirds | $20-$22
- Thunderstruck: America's Ultimate Tribute to AC/DC | Friday, May 6 | 8 p.m. | The Signal| Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC has performed tribute shows throughout the nation, with a consistent record of sold out shows from coast-to-coast. Thunderstruck, officially established in 2015 (but existing in other variations for several years prior), has continued to grow its fan base by playing at larger venues with a concert atmosphere @ The Signal | $20-$40
- Level 1 Introduction to Mountain Biking | Friday, May 6 | 6 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Outdoor Chattanooga offers the Introduction to Mountain Biking: Level 1 course designed for the novice or beginning rider who is looking to learn the fundamental skills for riding trails in a controlled setting. This is a 2 hour course which utilizes an open field with small features to prepare you for riding on single track trails. | $10
- Live Music: Behold the Brave with High Heat | Friday, May 6 | 8 p.m. | High Heat | Live music at Wanderlinger Brewing Co. with Chattanooga's own Behold the Brave and Knoxville's High Heat. Join us for a night of great beer and great indie rock! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- Nooga Noise 2022 | Saturday, May 7 | 12 p.m. | Valley Vibes Music & Arts Festival | Nooga Noise brings the Scenic City’s signature sound together for a full day of music, food, and fun! This inaugural annual event will take place at the beautiful Redbud Venue (2314 E 13th St). Come join the party as we bring acts from around the corner and across the country to Gig City! @ Redbud Venue | $15
- City of Red Bank Jubilee | Saturday, May 7 | 11 a.m. | City of Red Bank | This Saturday is the day! We encourage everyone to bring a lawn chair to sit down and enjoy the wonderful music lineup we have. You won't want to miss these great bands and groups we have playing! We also encourage parking in the Red Bank Baptist Church parking lot off Bank St! @ 3817 Redding St., Chattanooga, TN 37415 | FREE
- The Language of Birds Hike | Saturday, May 7 | 9 a.m.| The Chattery | In this hike, you'll explore the language and communication styles of our avian friends. From tiny alarm calls to soaring hawk vocalizations, you will use your ears to explore nature in a wonderfully new way. At the end of the hike, you'll be able to identify some common bird names and songs, but more importantly you'll learn to listen to the nuanced language of birds @ Stringer's Ridge | $25
- World's Best Mom Market | Saturday, May 7 | 10 a.m. | The Chattery | Shop local and celebrate Mother’s Day with the World’s Best Mom Market. Support unique, and handmade gifts perfect for that special woman in your life @ The Chattery | FREE
- Kane Brown | Saturday, May 7 | 7 p.m. | AEG | A 5X AMA winning entertainer, Brown broke onto the scene in 2016 with his self-titled 2X Platinum debut album. Brown made history as the first artist ever to lead all five of Billboard’s main country charts simultaneously with his 13-week-No. 1 album, Kane Brown @ Finley Stadium | $22-$102
- Chattanooga Ballet Cinderella Concert | Saturday, May 7 | 2 p.m., 7 p.m.| Chattanooga Ballet | Chattanooga Ballet will premiere Cinderella and new works by Brian McSween and Alia Kache to cap off the 2021-22 season. Join us for performances that are sure to delight and inspire! @ Chattanooga Theatre Center | $12-$18
- The Afternooners with The Orange Constant | Saturday, May 7 | 8 p.m. | Songbirds | The Afternooners are a group of guys hailing from Chattanooga, TN who cherish good times and great music. Known for their high-energy live shows, they never fail to impress each listener in the room by exploring genres such as, Jazz, Reggae, Blues, and Alternative Rock. Nothing is off limits as they are constantly branching out and reaching for new sounds! @ Songbirds | $12-$15
- Cave Art of the American Indians of the Southeast | Saturday, May 7 | 2 p.m. | National Park Service | The mountains of east Tennessee, northeast Alabama, and northwest Georgia provided for the formation of caves, that those who are now lost to history had the opportunity to record some of their daily encounters for us to now interpret. Come learn the fascinating stories of this era of human history in our area @ Moccasin Bend National Archeological District Gateway Site
- Storytelling Spaces: A celebration of community art(ists) | Saturday, May 7 | 1 p.m. | The Enterprise Center Join eight local artists to see their community-inspired projects — and even participate in some interactive works — May 4-7th at 3 different community locations! @ The Bethlehem Center
- A Garden Day to Celebrate Moms | Saturday, May 7 | 10 a.m. | Bees on a Bicycle | The best way to reach us is to come by the shop. Plant and other stock availability changes each day. As a boutique, we update and change what we have on hand often. We invite you to come explore a unique place—an alternative to calling up the exact size, shape and item as done online @ Bees on a Bicycle | FREE
- Free Comic Book Day 2022 | Saturday, May 7 | 12 p.m. | Epikos CCG Chattatnooga | Free Comic Book Day is here!! We will be having huge sales, artists signings, and of course, free comic books! Return of the Epic Sidewalk Sale also @ Epikos CCG Chattatnooga | FREE
- Intro to Mountain Biking: Level 2 | Saturday, May 7 | 10 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Time to take your mountain biking skills to the next level! Outdoor Chattanooga’s Level 2 Introduction to Mountain Biking course will take the foundational skills taught in the Level 1 class as well as additional instruction to get you on single-track trails with confidence @ Outdoor Chattanooga | $25
- Spring Art Market | Saturday, May 7 | 11 a.m. | ClearStory Arts | An indoor + outdoor pop up art market featuring 40+ local artists & makers @ ClearStory Arts | FREE
- We Make Festival - Celebrating Chattanooga's Creative Spirit | Saturday, May 7 | 11 a.m. | We Make Art Happenings Collection | Join us in Coolidge Park for one of Chattanooga’s happiest days of the year! Mingle among artists, enjoy international food and see some amazing art from our students at Hamilton County @ Coolidge Park | FREE
- CARnaval - The Art Car Ball | Saturday, May 7 | 7 p.m. | We Make Art Happenings Collection | Time to bring out Chattanooga’s wild side for a night of fun. Creative costumes, large puppets and fire dancers illuminate the night. Revelers can mingle with the artists and the amazing outdoor display of art cars before enjoying Carnaval. Cost includes two drink tickets and one Latin Food Experience. 21 and up @ Granfalloon | $55
- DRAGRAVE: Electric Jungle | Saturday, May 7 | 10 p.m. | DragRave | Saturday, May 7th, we’ll be taking you to DRAGRAVE: Electric Jungle! 🐅 Grab your animal print and prepare to get weird @ 1208 King St, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- The Corner Market on 55th {a Mother's Day Market} | Saturday, May 7 | 11 a.m. | The Woodshop | On Saturday, May 7 we will be hosting an outdoor, springtime Corner Market. Shop local for Mother's Day this year! You can find the perfect gifts for all your loved one's (that includes yourself) from a variety of local, Chattanooga vendors - many of which are from right here in St. Elmo! @ The Woodshop | FREE
- Sunday Studio: Creative Kites | Sunday, May 8 | 2 p.m. | Hunter Museum of American Art | Get creative at the Hunter with kite-themed art making for guests of all ages and performances celebrating Guatemalan culture in Chattanooga @ Hunter Museum of American Art
- Mother’s Day Family Canoe Adventure at Greenway Farm | Sunday, May 8 | 2 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Outdoor Chattanooga for a guided canoe adventure on North Chickamauga Creek. Guides will lead you on a family-friendly, leisurely paced paddle along the peaceful creek. Prior to departure, you’ll receive basic paddling instruction, water safety information and be properly outfitted in a lifejacket and canoe @ Greenway Farm | $10
- Scenic City State Fair | Sunday, May 8 | 5 p.m. | Thrillville | We are excited to announce our partnership with Camp Jordan Park and Kissel Entertainment to bring Thrillville to East Ridge, TN! This event will have many of your Fair favorites - adrenaline-pumping carnival rides, games, and food booths serving all the best fair treats as well as entertainment for the whole family! @ Camp Jordan | $10
Catoosa County
- Sunday Brunch @ The Farm | Sunday, May 8 | 11 a.m. | Farm to Fork GA | Join us each Sunday for the most delectable Brunch in the area! With Live Music, Mimosas and Fun! This Week: LIVE! 11am-2pm! @ Farm to Fork
- Montgomery Gentry Live | Saturday, May 7 | 8 p.m. | Hometown Promotions, LLC DO NOT MISS THIS!!! ONE NIGHT ONLY!!! JOHN MICHAEL MONTGOMERY & EDDIE MONTGOMERY OF MONTGOMERY GENTRY LIVE!!! with special guest: Walker Montgomery @ Northwest Georgia Amphitheater | $50-$100
- Mom's Morning In | Saturday, May 7 | 9 a.m. | NHBC Ringgold | Celebrate Mothers Day by giving her a morning to sleep in. Dads, bring all your little rugrats to New Heights for a great breakfast, a challenge from the Word, and then we have a craft project to make for Mom. All the supplies are provided @ NHBC Ringgold
- Best Mom Ever: Mini-Bouquet | Saturday, May 7 | 9 a.m. | Rabbit Valley Farmers | Mini-bouquet with craft paper wrapping & sticker. Crayons provided for your child to personalize the wrapping ($5 per bouquet). No reservations required @ Rabbit Valley Farmers | $5
Bradley County
- Department of Tennessee Veterans Of Foreign Wars - District 3 Meeting | Saturday, May 7 | 6 p.m. | Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2598
- Ukrainian Refugee Relief Fundraiser Dinner | Saturday, May 7 | 6 p.m. | Providence Haven Mission | Providence Haven Mission is hosting this fundraiser dinner to gather resources and funds for the Ukrainian families fleeing the war @ 131 Baldwin St. SE, Cleveland TN 37311 | $50
- Free your Mind: Art Retreat | Friday, May 6-Sunday, May 8 | R. David Scherrer Fine Art All inclusive~ Art classes ~ Poetry ~ Chef prepared meals daily - Beer & Wine at the evening socials -Massage ~ Yoga ~ Accommodations & all materials for the Art Classes are included in the price. Instruction will be provided in Acrylics, Watercolor, Chalk, and other water based materials also included @ Chickadee Farms | $1,875
- Come One, Come All | Saturday, May 7 | 4 p.m. | Cleveland City Ballet | Cleveland City Ballet presents Come One, Come All, our 2022 Spring Production! All seats are general admission and $20.00 @ First Baptist Church | $20
McMinn County
- Athens Farmer's Market | Saturday, May 7 | 9:30 a.m. | Main Street Athens | Hosted by the City of Athens Parks and Recreation department. Please contact bbaker@athenstn.gov for more information @ Athens Regional Park | FREE
- Blooms, Bluegrass, & BBQ 2022 | Friday, May 6-Saturday, May 7 | 12 p.m. (Fri), 10 a.m. (Sat) | Come join us for a fun time. There will be artisans & crafters, food vendors, a BBQ competition, a kid’s zone and lots of music. @ Historic Downtown Sweetwater
- Lunch and Learn Blacksmithing | Saturday, May 7 | 11 a.m. | McMinn Living Heritage Museum | Saturday, May 7 at the McMinn Living Heritage Museum (11:00am). Come learn about blacksmithing with Robby Firestone @ McMinn Living Heritage Museum
Polk County
- Hiwassee Loop Excursion | Friday, May 6 | 1:30 p.m. | Departs at 1:30pm from 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN. Fifty miles of breathtaking views, the 3 ½ hour train trip parallels the scenic Hiwassee River offering views of the lower gorge. At the Loop the tracks corkscrew over themselves as they climb Bald Mountain near Farner, TN. Tickets $30 to $93. 423-263-7840 or 800-397-5544 or www.tvrail.com | $30-$93
- Snakes of Tennessee | Saturday, May 7 | 11 a.m. | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason at the campground bathhouse to learn about snakes of Tennessee. During this program you will get to meet one of the species of snakes we have, as well as learn some amazing facts about them @ Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park
- Loop Trail Hike | Saturday, May 7 | 2 p.m. | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason for an afternoon hike on our Loop Trail. We will meet at the park office for this program. Make sure to wear closed toe shoes bring water to drink. This is hike is rated easy at 1.3 miles @ Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park
- Hiwassee Loop Excursion | Sunday, May 8 | 1:30 p.m. | Departs at 1:30pm from 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN. Fifty miles of breathtaking views, the 3 ½ hour train trip parallels the scenic Hiwassee River offering views of the lower gorge. At the Loop the tracks corkscrew over themselves as they climb Bald Mountain near Farner, TN @ Hiwassee Loop Excurrsion | $30-$93
- Ducktown Spring Festival | Saturday, May 7 | 10 a.m. | Arts, crafts, and bluegrass! Ductown School | $5
Sequatchie County
- Valley Fest | Friday, May 6-Sunday, May 8 | Two days of culture thru food, dance, music and arts. Usually held the first weekend in May annually, Valley Fest is the best little outdoor, hometown, musical festival ever!! @ 287 Pine Street, Dunlap, TN 37327
Walker County
- Rock City’s Southern Blooms Festival | Sunday, May 8 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City | For the 13th year, come see Rock City in all its spring glory as we honor our original gardener, Frieda Utermoehlen Carter during the Southern Blooms Festival! Rock City’s Enchanted Trail comes alive with color as blossoms open all about the gardens. Specialty spring treats from food locations around the gardens will delight! @ Rock City | $3-$27.95
- Hixson Farms @ Walker County Farmers Market | Saturday, May 7 | 9 a.m. | Walker County Farmers Market | Come out and shop at your local farmer's market every Saturday from May 4th to August 31st! @ Walker County Farmers Market | FREE
- Mother's Day Weekend Picnic and Live Music | Saturday, May 7 | 11 a.m. | Howard Finster's Paradise Garden| Paradise Garden is the perfect venue to celebrate mothers! Clark Jones and the Big City String Band will perform from 1-3 pm, so bring a picnic, set up at our outdoor picnic tables, and enjoy the concert! @ Howard Finster's Paradise Garden | $5-$15
Dade County
- Tire Amnesty Day | Saturday, May 7 | 8 a.m. | Dade County| No large truck or tractor tires. Standard car, truck, & motorcycle tires only @ Dade County Waste Transfer Station | FREE
Whitfield County
- Creative Arts Guild and Ballet | Dalton present annual spring event | Friday, May 6-Saturday, May 7 | 7 p.m. (Fri), 10 a.m. (Sat) | The Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton The Creative Arts Guild and Ballet Dalton present their annual spring recital, titled “All Things Bright and Beautiful.” The evening recital will be May 6th at 7pm and the school recital will be May 7th at 10am and 1pm at Dalton High School Theatre, located at 1500 Manly Street in Dalton, GA. For more information, visit www.creativeartsguild.org. or the Guild’s Facebook page @ Dalton High School
Rhea County
- Rhea Springs Revival LIVE | Saturday, May 7 | 7 p.m. | Terrace View Marina & Restaurant This is always a great crowd and lots of fun. If you haven't been to this venue...come on out! The food is amazing and their taste in music is impeccable! @ Terrace View Marina & Restaurant | FREE
- Hat Bar Party | Saturday, May 7 | 2 p.m. | Lady Mae Co. | Every person planning to build a hat must purchase a ticket to attend our event (including children). We will be taking 5 tickets every 30 minutes from 2 pm - 6 pm EST on Saturday May 7th. You will get one on one time with one of our team members while building your custom hat. The tickets will be $25 if you pick out one of our hats OR $15 if you choose to bring your own hat. Our hat bar will consist of feathers, flowers, charms, scarfs, and MORE! @ Lady Mae Co. | $15-$25