2022 3 To Get Ready

Chattanooga Bacon Festival | Saturday and Sunday

Red Bank Jubilee | Saturday

Incline Art Crawl | Saturday

  1. St. Elmo – Funky Junktion North 201 Old Mountain Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37409
  2. The festivities start at 10 am on Saturday.
  3. Artists, makers, and collectors will be exhibiting their work, it will feature a clothesline show, and live performances throughout the day.
  4. There will also be events happening on Friday, May 5th, from 4-7 pm as part of the "First Friday" art series.
  5. For more information and the full schedule of performances, please visit their website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1705029613244542/1705029623244541/

