Chattanooga Bacon Festival | Saturday and Sunday
- Camp Jordan 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy., East Ridge, TN 37412
- Admission and parking are both free.
- The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
- The festival will feature some of the best food vendors in the South, creating unique dishes featuring everyone's favorite meat. Along with the delicious food, you can also enjoy live music and fun activities like a petting zoo and pony rides.
- For more information, visit their website: https://www.facebook.com/events/camp-jordan/chattanooga-bacon-festival/419598230256312/
Red Bank Jubilee | Saturday
- 3817 Redding Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37415
- Admission is free.
- The race will kick off at 8am, followed by festivities from 11am-4pm at Red Bank City Park.
- Bring a lawn chair to sit down and enjoy live music, more than 50 vendors, a beer garden, a bike rodeo, inflatables, and food trucks.
- Check out the event page on Facebook for more information: https://www.facebook.com/events/873105170463518.
Incline Art Crawl | Saturday
- St. Elmo – Funky Junktion North 201 Old Mountain Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37409
- The festivities start at 10 am on Saturday.
- Artists, makers, and collectors will be exhibiting their work, it will feature a clothesline show, and live performances throughout the day.
- There will also be events happening on Friday, May 5th, from 4-7 pm as part of the "First Friday" art series.
- For more information and the full schedule of performances, please visit their website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1705029613244542/1705029623244541/