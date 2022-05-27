Submit future weekend events here:
Hamilton County
- Painting the Cityscape with Peter Van Dyck | Friday, May 27 | 9 a.m. | Townsend Atelier | This three-day workshop on creative problem solving for the unique challenges of painting the city as a motif. We will learn strategies for perceiving and depicting complex environments with an understanding of structure and illumination to create compositions with a compelling sense of space and light @ Townsend Atelier | $550
- Nightfall | Friday, May 27 | 7 p.m. | Nightfall | The Nightfall Free Concert Series is held Friday night – rain or shine - in Miller Plaza & Park, downtown Chattanooga. Headlining acts begin at 8pm & opening acts starting at 7pm @ Miller Park | FREE
- Volunteer Cleanup Day | Friday, May 27 | 2 p.m. | The Speech & Hearing Center | Join us for is a volunteer cleanup day on Friday, May 27 from 2 to 4 p.m. You can give back by helping our staff get our office in order. Projects will include cleaning out and organizing therapy toys, painting furniture, installing shelving, relocating files and testing materials, organizing supplies and cleaning out old equipment @ The Speech & Hearing Center | FREE
- Taylor Swift Night | Friday, May 27 | 9 p.m. | The Signal | Come dance the night away to Taylor Swift music! @ The Signal | $18
- Teen Art Workshops | Friday, May 27 | 9 a.m. | Hunter Museum of American Art | Start your summer with hands-on art workshops at the Hunter. These full day workshops offer teens a behind-the-scenes look at an art museum and a chance to improve their art making skills while also having fun with peers @ Hunter Museum of American Art | $75-$130
- Moonlight Roller Late Skates | Friday, May 27 | 6 p.m. | Moonlight Roller | Join us the last Friday of every month from May-October! We will have skate rentals, raffle prizes, music, food trucks and all the best vibe @ Chattanooga Skate Park
- Chi Markets and Resource Meetup | Friday, May 27 | 5 p.m. | Chi Markets, ReSource Network and Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Welcome business owners and entrepreneurs in the Chattanooga area! We're a new B2B network feverishly building a decentralized, circular economy fueled by local resources and human potential @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company
- Aaron Weber | Friday, May 27-Sunday, May 29 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 a.m. | The Comedy Catch | Aaron Weber is a standup comedian based in Nashville, TN. Born and raised in Montgomery, Alabama, Weber is a regular performer at the world famous Grand Ole Opry. He made his debut in 2019 at the age of twenty-eight, making him the youngest standup comedian ever to step into the Opry circle @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- Chattanooga Beer Fest | Saturday, May 28 | 12 p.m. | Chattanooga Market | The 2022 Chattanooga Beer Fest is presented by Tennessee Brew Works, finely tuned craft beer from Nashville @ First Horizon Pavillion | $48
- The Weeks with Lenox Hills | Saturday, May 28 | 8 p.m. | Songbirds | Raucous Mississippi rock combo The Weeks got their start in 2006 while all four members were still in high school. Staffed by twin brothers Cyle (lead vocals) and Cain Barnes (drums), Samuel Williams (guitar, vocals), and Damien Bone (bass) @ Songbirds | $25
- Enchanted Wonderland | Saturday, May 28 | 6 p.m. | Enchanted Reflections | From the scene to the runway we are bringing you the best experience of Wonderland @ Chattanooga Convention Center | $35
- Learn Spanish through Encanto | Saturday, May 28 | 10 a.m. | The Chattery | In this interactive class, kids and adults would learn helpful Spanish language by performing Encanto activities @ The Chattery | $35
- Music & Movies in Miller | Saturday, May 28 | 6 p.m. | River City Company | Each Saturday will feature a non-profit partner along with musical entertainment, oversized games, artist vendors, food trucks and a big screen movie under the stars! @ Miller Park | FREE
- Songbirds: A Documentary Film | Sunday, May 29 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Songbirds once hosted the world's largest collection of vintage guitars. COVID-19's devastating blow to the music industry forced the museum to close. This film explores the final hours and cultural impact of this special collection @ Songbirds | $20
- Street Food Festival | Sunday, May 29 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | The Chattanooga Street Food Festival boasts a gathering of the best food trucks from our area! These food-passionate folks come together in Chattanooga to celebrate a diversity of food that is uniquely theirs by bringing it right to you! Think donuts, tacos, stir-fry, pizza, empanadas, k-bobs, popsicles, and even healthy options like salads, juices and rice bowls. @ First Horizon Pavillion | FREE
- Intimate Chronicles: 45s and Malt Liquor | Sunday, May 29 | 7 p.m. | Demond Moultrie Shucks ducky quack quack. Intimate Chronicles is back. And all you have to do is show up and relax @ Barking Legs Theater | $20
- Sol Dance | Sunday, May 29 | 1 p.m. | Sol Dance | Sol Dance is a free-form movement experience where all bodies are welcomed. We offer a 2-hour, guided musical journey meant to be experienced in its entirety. Our resident DJ & Co-Founder – Scott Houston – meticulously curates the music alongside talented percussionists and sound-healers @ studio34 | $20
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, May 21 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, May 21 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, May 20 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Early Birds | Saturday, May 21 | 8:30 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Spring migration is upon us and the diversity in birds is growing every day! Join one of our naturalists for a leisurely walk around Reflection Riding's campus identifying birds by sight and sound. The birding walk is about 2 miles and will take approximately two hours. If you don’t have binoculars, you can borrow ours @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Plants of the Cherokee | Saturday, May 21 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join one of our naturalists to learn how the Cherokee used native plants around our region @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Behind the Scenes at the Nursery | Saturday, May 28 | 10 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Get a behind the scenes tour at our Native Plant Nursery! Join the Land Conservation staff as we explore the nursery, the ins and outs of propogation, native plant conservation, and the importance of gardening with natives @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Monthly Cruise-In | Saturday, May 28 | 8 a.m. } Scenic City Street Machines | Scenic City Street Machines car club will be holding the first of their monthly cruise ins at New Salem Baptist Church in Soddy Daisy. The event will run from 8-11 and is free, anyone with a classic car or truck or anyone who just love automobiles is invited to come out. They will be taking donations for the Soddy Daisy Food Bank. Donuts and Coffee will be available. | New Salem Baptist Church | FREE
Catoosa County:
- The Great American Bash | Saturday, May 28 | Top Flight Tournaments | Tournament of Champions Bid: 1st and Second Place will win an automatic Bid. South Eastern Nationals: Win 1st or Second Place, or play Two Top Flight Events @ Jack Maddox Complex | $350-$450
- South Chickamauga Creek Adventure | Saturday, May 28 | 8 a.m. | Georgia River Network | This adventure, a favorite from our 2021 schedule, features 13 miles of beautiful paddling on the South Chickamauga Creek Water Trail highlighted by playful shoals, soaring limestone bluffs, underground sinks, creekside springs and abundant wildlife @ South Chickamauga Creek
- Post 5376's 2nd Annual Car Show | Saturday, May 28 | 8 a.m. | Post 5376 | All proceeds go to the Calhoun VFW to help area veterans @ 406 West Line Street, Calhoun, GA 30701 | $20
- Louder Together (Breaking The Silence) | Saturday, May 28 | 2 p.m. | Northwest Georgia Family Crisis Center | Founded in 2003, Who’s Bad’s live performance is an unrivaled celebration of pop music’s one true King. Their power-packed performance of Michael Jackson’s expansive catalog has ignited crowds on every continent and can only be described as a jaw-dropping, musical must-see @ Burr Performing Arts Park | $25-$60
- 1890s Day | Friday, May 27-Saturday, May 28 | 6 p.m. (Fri), 10 p.m. (Sat) | Memorial Day weekend for over 40 years, Ringgold - a small town in north Georgia - puts on a street festival that brings over 20,000 people to a town of about 3,500. Just a few minutes south of Chattanooga on I-75, this two-day event takes place Friday evening 6PM to 10PM and all day Saturday 9AM to 10PM in historic downtown Ringgold, GA. Visitors will enjoy food, arts, and crafts vendors, live music on multiple stages, a parade, classic car show, a fireworks display Saturday night and much more. Admission is FREE and all events are family friendly @ Downtown Ringgold | FREE
- Double Trouble Smackdown | Saturday, May 28 | 10 a.m. | Brainerd Motorsports Park | First we start with a No Prep On Track Smackdown and upon completion we move to the Smackdown in the Shutdown @ Brainerd Motorsports Park | $15
Bradley County:
- Family Days | Saturday, May 28 | ALL DAY Museum Center at 5ive Points Come in for family days, each fourth Saturday! Children get in free and adults get in for the price of a child. We have story time, trunk presentations, kids activities and more! @ Museum Center at 5ive Points
- Leroy Calfee & Crew | Saturday, May 28 | 7 p.m. | Leroy Calfee, David Cawood, & Ross Torbett @ Big Tom's Backyard Grill & Bar
- 5th Sunday Night: Singing with The Carters & Jerry Hall! | Sunday, May 29 | 6 p.m. | Hot dog plates will be sold for $5. All funds go to benefit future singings! @ 205 Rabbit Valley Rd NW, Cleveland, TN 37312
- Main Street Cruise-In | Saturday, May 28th | 1 p.m. | Main Street Cleveland | This event averages more than 500 cars on display at each event. Come and enjoy the festivities; admission is free, door prizes are given away at the Cruise-In entrance. Cruise-In’s are held the fourth Saturday of each month April – October from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. @ Downtown Cleveland | FREE
- Brass Horse Band Summer Kickoff | Saturday, May 28th | 8 p.m. | VFW Post 2598 Brass Horse Band will be taking the stage for our Summer Kickoff show at 8:00 PM on Saturday May 28 @ VFW Post 2598
- Cleveland Cowboy Church | Sunday, May 29 | 11 a.m. @ Cleveland Cowboy Church
McMinn County:
- PetVet at Tractor Supply Company | Sunday, May 29 | 4 p.m. | PetVet Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted @ Tractor Supply Company | FREE
Polk County:
- Night Hike | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Friday, May 27 | 8:30 p.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason for a night hike on our Loop Trail. We will meet at the park office for this program. Make sure to wear closed toe shoes, bring water to drink, and a flashlight @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
- Live Music on the Porch Reliance Fly & Tackle | Saturday, May 28 | 6 p.m. | Reliance Fly & Tackle | Live music on the porch every Saturday night at Reliance Fly & Tackle ! Dinner starts at 6:00 and music begins at 7:00 @ Reliance Fly & Tackle
- The Friends of the Library Book Sale | Saturday, May 28 | 8:30 a.m. | The Friends of the Library | There are so many bargains…nothing is priced over $1! Magazines, kids books, young adult books, textbooks, oversized books, audiobooks, and jigsaw puzzles, as well as adult-interest paperbacks and hardbacks. Bring a box, a bag, or a wheelbarrow to take home some great finds! @ The Friends of the Library
- Birds of Prey & Loop Trail Hike | Saturday, May 28 | 10 a.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Come out and join Seasonal Interpreter Mason to learn about some Owls in Tennessee. We will learn some really neat facts about these amazing animals @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
- Clothes Closet | Saturday, May 28 | 9 a.m. | Delano Baptist Church | Volunteers needed! @ Delano Baptist Church
- Loop Trail Hike | Saturday, May 28 | 2 p.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason for an afternoon hike on our Loop Trail. We will meet at the park office for this program. Make sure to wear closed toe shoes bring water to drink. This is hike is rated easy at 1.3 miles @ Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park
- Community Funapalooza | Sunday, May 29 | 6 p.m. | This year, we are BLOWING it up with BIG fun! There will be lots of different inflatables for all ages along with some great food & fellowship! And here is the best part- it’s all FREE!! @ 260 Benton Station Road | FREE
McMinn County:
- Memorial Day Weekend | Saturday, May 28 | 10 a.m. | Adventure Off Road Park | Join us for Trail Riding, Camping and Food Trucks off Road Park Style. One of our busiest weekends of the year, some of the wildest rigs show up to play @ Adventure Offroad Park & Nature Center
- Memorial Day Weekend Boogie | Friday, May 27-Monday, May 30 | 9 a.m. | Chattanooga Skydiving Company | The Jump for Valor Memorial Day Weekend Boogie is BACK! Come celebrate our servicemen and women by jumping with the Jump For Valor crew! Jump for Valor aims to provide Veterans with more than just talk therapy through the community and sport of Skydiving @ Chattanooga Skydiving Company
Grundy County:
- Weird Al Yankovic | Friday, May 27-Saturday, May 28 | 8 p.m. | The Caverns Alfred Matthew "Weird Al" Yankovic is an American singer, musician, record producer, and actor who is known for humorous songs that make light of pop culture and often parody specific songs by contemporary musical acts @ The Caverns | $80-$658
- Bigfoot Electro 2022 | Thursday, May 26-Sunday, May 29 | 11 p.m. | Bigfoot Adventure TN Zipline | Join us for our second annual Bigfoot Electro bass music & arts camping festival, May 26-29, 2022 @ 518 Brawley Rd, Tracy City, TN 37387 | $10-$199
Walker County:
- Spring Carnival | May 13-May 30 | 5 p.m. | North Georgia Fair Association, Inc | FestivalNet is not the event & does not book the participants; we provide contact info to save you time in event research! | 500 Legion Drive, Dalton, GA 30721 | $5
Dade County:
- SCOPE on the Square | Saturday, May 28 | 10 a.m. | Dade County Sheriff's Office | Join us on May 28, 2022 in front of the Sheriff's Office, for a FREE Overdose Prevention Event hosted by Sheriff Cross and the Dade County Sheriff's Office @ Dade County Sheriff's Office
- Troop Campout | Saturday, May 28 | 5 p.m. | Cloudland Canyon State Park | Be at the EAA Hangar by 7:30 AM. We leave as soon as possible @ Cloudland Canyon State Park
Whitfield County:
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Sunday, May 29 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City | High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City
Rhea County:
- Jack'd Up in Dayton! | Saturday, May 28 | 6 p.m. | JacobMyer's Restaurant on the River | Live Music! @ JacobMyer's Restaurant on the River
- Play w/ Superheroes (FOUR HEROES!) & Meet Princesses Anna&Elsa! | Saturday, May 28 | 12 p.m. | Ice Ninja Blaster Zone, LLC | You'll have a BLAST with us as we have 1 hour of "Play" and 1 hour of "Meet 'N Greet" with Individual Pictures with your favorites @ Ice Ninja Blaster Zone, LLC | $5-$20