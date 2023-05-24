Ellijay Songwriters Festival | Memorial Day Weekend
- Ellijay, GA
- Starting Thursday, May 25 until 28.
- 36 free, and 3 paid, performances, across six different wineries in Ellijay
- With a total of 39 shows spread out across six different wineries, 36 of them will be completely free admission. The songwriters have written chart-topping songs for world-class artists like George Strait, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and Miranda Lambert, among others.
- Festival information, full schedule, and tickets are available at ellijaysongwritersfestival.com.
Nightfall Concert Series | Friday
- Miller Plaza and Miller Park
- Free weekly Friday concerts, beginning May 26 through September 1st - rain or shine.
- Starting at 6 pm, attendees can shop handcrafted artisan goods at the Nightfall Art Market.
- By 6:30, beverages and food trucks will be open for business. The musical lineup will cover a wide range of genres, performed by both talented national and international artists.
- For more information, visit nightfallchattanooga.com
Chattanooga Beer Fest | Saturday
- First Horizon Pavilion 1801 Reggie White Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37408
- Saturday, May 27th, from 12-3 pm
- You will be able to enjoy tastings of craft beer provided by each participating partner.
- Hutton & Smith and it requires a valid legal ID to be admitted. The fest will have live music provided by FlashDrive and proceeds will benefit charity partners.
- Check out the website chattanoogabeerfest.com for a full list of breweries and additional event details.