2022 3 To Get Ready

Ellijay Songwriters Festival | Memorial Day Weekend

  • Ellijay, GA
  • Starting Thursday, May 25 until 28.
  • 36 free, and 3 paid, performances, across six different wineries in Ellijay
  • With a total of 39 shows spread out across six different wineries, 36 of them will be completely free admission. The songwriters have written chart-topping songs for world-class artists like George Strait, Tim McGraw, Jason Aldean, and Miranda Lambert, among others.
  • Festival information, full schedule, and tickets are available at ellijaysongwritersfestival.com.

Nightfall Concert Series | Friday

  • Miller Plaza and Miller Park
  • Free weekly Friday concerts, beginning May 26 through September 1st - rain or shine.
  • Starting at 6 pm, attendees can shop handcrafted artisan goods at the Nightfall Art Market.
  • By 6:30, beverages and food trucks will be open for business. The musical lineup will cover a wide range of genres, performed by both talented national and international artists.
  • For more information, visit nightfallchattanooga.com

Chattanooga Beer Fest | Saturday