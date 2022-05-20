Submit future weekend events here.
Hamilton County
- Ghost & Booze Bar Tour of Chattanooga | Friday, May 20-Saturday, May 21 | 6 p.m. | Ghost Tours in Chattanooga TN, Downtown | Get ready for a scare as you set out on the town, and follow your guide around Chattanooga’s storied Historic District. Enjoy macabre tales of spirits while sipping pints at local taverns—at your own expense—and even the largest unmarked mass graveyard in town @ 719 Cherry Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402 | $25
- Three Star Revival with Oweda | Friday, May 20 | 8 p.m. | Songbirds Neo-Soul, R&B, Psychedelic funky feels by Three Star Revival & Oweda! @ Songbirds | $15
- Scenic City Shakespeare | Friday May 20, Sunday May 22 | 2:30 p.m. | Scenic City Shakespeare Scenic City Shakespeare in the Park begins with Love’s Labour’s Lost at Greenway Farms May 20th Scenic City Shakespeare is pleased to announce Greenway Farms in Hixson, TN as the inaugural location for their early summer outdoor Shakespeare series @ Greenway Farms | $20
- Free Screening Day | Friday May 20, Sunday May 22 | 8 a.m. | The Speech and Hearing Center | Get a free hearing or speech screening to ensure you or your loved one doesn't have an undiagnosed hearing loss or speech disorder @ The Speech and Hearing Center | FREE
- Gogol Bordello | Friday, May 20 | 7 p.m. | The Signal | Gogol Bordello never stays in the same place for long. Bandleader Eugene Hütz started to hear the songs of Seekers and Finders as he shuttled back and forth between three continents, and the nine-piece ensemble developed and refined them on the road @ The Signal | $31-$51
- Lactic Acid Flashbacks Comedy Trip | Friday, May 20 | 7:30 p.m. | FHC Productions, Moxy Chattanooga | An edgy triathlon and endurance sports-themed adult stand up comedy show performed by comedian, and 37-year triathlon athlete and coach, Robert Taylor @ Moxy Chattanooga | $15-$20
- Chad Zumock | Friday May 20, Saturday May 21 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | Chad's stand-up comedy has led him to appearances on Comedy Central, ESPN, ESPN 2, Showtime, E!, AXS TV, HULU, Gotham Comedy Live, HBO Lab, 2017 Netflix original movie “Little Evil”. @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- HIPNHEELS Workshop- BLACK OUT EDITION | Friday, May 20 | 7 p.m. | Crystal Newson Hipnheels workshop is May 20th at 7:00 pm taught by dance instructor and choreographer, Crystal Newson! It will be located at STUDIO 34 | 3214 Brainerd Rd This class builds confidence, strength and heels techniques! @ Studio34 | $10-$20
- JFest | Saturday, May 21 | 11 a.m. | JFest One stage, one Saturday, with 10 artists! We’ll kick things off at 11:30am to the public, but there is so much more that goes into make this festival a success! If you would like to join the world class volunteer team we have for Jfest, @ Tennessee Riverpark | $10-$35
- Wage War | Saturday, May 21 | 7 p.m. | The Signal | We define ourselves between extremes. Life’s lowest lows and highest highs ultimately show us how much we can take. Wage War have forged an ironclad hybrid of battering ram grooves, gnashing guitars, and melodic hooks in the heat of those extremes @ The Signal | $23-$40
- Dalton Davis and his Band with Camden Smith | Saturday, May 21 | 7:30 p.m. | Songbirds | Country music singer/songwriter Dalton Davis has been playing music for as long as he can remember. A mix of motorcycles, rodeos, Gospel music and traveling shaped his early years, but it was playing on sold out stages throughout adolescence that honed his skills as a performer and a band leader @ Songbirds | $12-$15
- Half-o-Ween | Saturday, May 21 | 8 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Celebrating halfway to Halloween at Wanderlinger this spring! Costume party and concert featuring Iron Fez and Eleusis. Doors at 8, show at 9; $10 with costume and $15 without. Let’s get weird! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $10-$15
- WSLR Presents: Willy Tea Taylor + Jeffrey Martin | Saturday, May 21 | 7 p.m. | The Woodshop | Willy Tea Taylor is a father, brother, and son. His remarkable ability to sing about profound subjects in a simple way @ The Woodshop | $10-$15
- Spirits in the Wild | Saturday, May 21 | 6 p.m. | Chattanooga Zoo | Are you ready for the event of the season?! Come and enjoy tasting a variety of wines, beers, and spirits from around the world while sampling great food from some of Chattanooga's best local restaurants. Join us for an evening of cocktails and appetizers, live entertainment and animal art - all while supporting the Chattanooga Zoo and our animals! @ Chattanooga Zoo | $60-$75
- Mixed Media Art | Saturday, May 21 | 1 p.m. | The Chattery | In this class, we will explore several mediums and techniques as we build a piece of art that is inspiring and unique @ The Chattery | $35
- Dining Through the Decades | Saturday, May 21 | 5:30 p.m. | The Read House | Celebrate our 150th Anniversary by Dining Throughout the Decades! Enjoy a four-course dinner celebrating the 1920s & 1930s @ Bridgeman's Chophouse | $180
- Pick up for a Pint | Saturday, May 21 | 11 a.m. | Green Steps | Join us for our first Pick up for a Pint cleanup in partnership with Chattanooga Brewing Company from 11am-1pm at Suck Creek. The first 20 participants will received a free beer token @ Suck Creek |FREE
- Identifying Nature | Saturday, May 21 | 10 a.m. | Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Tennessee | Tom Stebbins, former Hamilton County Extension Agent, will demonstrate how the various free Apps — Google Lens, iNaturalist and others — available on your phone can help you quickly identify many of the flowers, trees, insects, mushrooms, and even birds you may see on hikes in the woods, walks around town or enjoying your backyard @ Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Tennessee | FREE
- Ironman 70.3 | Sunday, May 22 | Ironman | Come race Sunbelt Bakery IRONMAN 70.3 North American Championship Chattanooga presented by McKee A Family Bakery in 2022 @ Downtown Chattanooga
- Relief Printing on Fabric : Kitchen Edition | Sunday, May 22 | 10 a.m. | Townsend Atelier | In this class, students will be guided through the process of creating a linoleum relief block that will then be used to create their own pattern design for a set of reusable cotton tea towels @ Townsend Atelier | $195
- Family Day | Sunday, May 22 | 3 p.m. | Painting with a Twist | "GREAT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Join us to paint your own version of this image created by one of our artists. The perfect family get together for ages 5 yrs and up! Registration required for all attendees @ Painting with a Twist | $30
- WSLR Presents: Andrew Duhon | Emerald Blue Record Release Tour Sunday, May 22 | 6 p.m. | The Woodshop | Andrew Duhon is a songwriter from New Orleans whose ability to craft a 3-minute novel has earned him comparisons to John Prine and Jim Croce, while the powerful soul of his voice evokes a youthful Van Morrison @ The Woodshop | $20-$30
- Blooms! Flower Festival | Sunday, May 22 |. 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | This is the day to stop and smell the roses! We have several flower farms in peak season for this first time event. Come shop for your local produce, grab lunch and listen to live music—and go home with a bouquet of fresh flowers! @ Chattanooga Market | FREE
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, May 21 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, May 21 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, May 20 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Early Birds | Saturday, May 21 | 8:30 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Spring migration is upon us and the diversity in birds is growing every day! Join one of our naturalists for a leisurely walk around Reflection Riding's campus identifying birds by sight and sound. The birding walk is about 2 miles and will take approximately two hours. If you don’t have binoculars, you can borrow ours @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Wildflower Walk | Friday, May 20 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Take a walk with a member of our Land Conservation team to see what's blooming around our property! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
- Plants of the Cherokee | Saturday, May 21 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join one of our naturalists to learn how the Cherokee used native plants around our region @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Brunch and Blooms | Sunday, May 22 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us for a delicious brunch at our native plant nursery with music by Call Me Spinster! @ Reflection Riding | $20-$25
- Family Fun Day at Greenway Farm | Saturday, May 21 | 1 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Enjoy an afternoon of activity at Greenway Farm City Park with activities provided by the staff at Outdoor Chattanooga. Between the hours of 1pm and 4pm, you can choose to rent a canoe, shoot archery, take a nature hike or just bring a picnic and relax (anytime). Check in with our staff at the archery table next to the dog park to get more information or direction @ Greenway Farms | FREE
Catoosa County
- Firia Labs CS PD | Saturday, May 21 | 9 a.m. | TN Valley & Georgia CSTA | Using physical CodeBots and a virtual robotics platform, Firia Labs will provide training with hands-on project-based learning in Computer Science. @ Lakeview Middle School | FREE
- Vintage Baseball | Saturday, May 21 | 11 a.m. | 6th Cavalry Museum Following the 11 a.m. game, the Lightfoot Club will be grilling hotdogs for everyone free of charge. The 6th Cavalry Museum board of directors invite the public to come for the games and give your well wishes to Executive Director Chris McKeever on her retirement @ 6th Cavalry Museum Polo Field
- The Mad Hatters Live | Saturday, May 21 | 7:30 p.m. | Gem Theatre The Mad Hatters will bring their Tribute to Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers Rock and Roll to the Gem Theater in Calhoun Ga. Wear a hat and GO MAD WITH US!! @ Gem Theatre
- Throttle 21 | Saturday, May 21 | 9 p.m. | Farm to Fork | Throttle 21 is back to rock the farm!!! @ Farm to Fork
- Dalton Civitan 2nd Annual Music Festival featuring Corey Smith Saturday, May 21 4 p.m. Dalton Civitan Club Welcome to the 2nd Annual Civitan Music Fest! 5 great musical acts for one low price! All Ages Show. Food and drinks will be available Burr Performing Arts Park https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dalton-civitan-2nd-annual-music-festival-featuring-corey-smith-tickets-276017585027 $30-$100
- Painting FundRaiser for Lionhearts | Sunday, May 22 | 3 p.m. | Art on Wings Save the date! RSVP now! We are raising the roof to help our local kids! This paint party is mostly for adults, but its a fundraiser to help Lionhearts continue to operate for FREE for the local youth (Rent) @ Lionhearts Fitness | $30
- Ntl Take Your Parents To the Playground Day | Sunday, May 22 | 12 p.m. | Mad Hatter Massage & Wellness | National Take Your Parents To the Park Day is the perfect chance to get out with your kiddos and blow off some steam. Come join us at the Park in Ringgold where we will provide snacks and goody bags for the kids! @ Mad Hatter Massage & Wellness | FREE
Bradley County
- Downtown Walking Tour | Saturday, May 21 | 1 p.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | Join Curator, Olivia Cawood, for a journey around Downtown Cleveland, TN. Walking tours are every 2nd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m., @ Museum Center at 5ive Points | $5
- Celebration of Blyythe Oldfield | Saturday, May 21 | 4 p.m. | Visit Cleveland | Join us in a CELEBRATION of the history and legacy of the Blythe Oldfield neighborhood on May 21! @ Blythe Oldfield | FREE
- ET-SCRA 2022 RACE #4 | Saturday, May 21 | 9 a.m. | East TN Slot Car Racing Assn SLOT CAR RACE FOR DTM, LMP & GTP STAMPED STEEL ("FLEXI") CARS The Raceway
- Comic/Pop Culture Art Show Saturday, May 21 2 p.m. Join us for our 2nd Annual Comic Book & Pop Culture themed art exhibition. Co-hosted by Dicehead Comics & Games. Hetzel Art Studios & Gallery https://visitclevelandtn.com/event/comic-pop-culture-art-show/ FREE
- Greenway Clean Up Jog! | Saturday, May 21 | 8:30 a.m. | Terra Running Company Bring the family out for a fun Saturday morning activity that will not only get everyone moving but will help up our community as well! We will be "plogging" together, aka picking up trash as we jog! @ Greenway Pavillion & Playground | FREE
- Relay for Life | Saturday, May 21 | 3 p.m. | American Cancer Society Relay for Life, Cleveland/Bradley County | At Relay For Life no donation is too small, each and every dollar counts. Your donations help fund groundbreaking cancer research, patient care programs, and can make a difference in communities like ours @ First Baptist Church | FREE
McMinn County
- Warrior Training | Saturday, May 21 | 10 a.m. | Warriors of Faith Come find out what domain you and your family members generally operate from and learn how to recognize the domains of others. Cost is $25 per person. Coffee, lunch and all conference materials are included in this price! Sign up today! @ E.G. Fisher Library | $20
- School's Out Party with Jiggy | Sunday, May 22 | 5 p.m. | Englewood Church of God | Bring the family and celebrate the ending of the school year and beginning of Summer with us and Jiggy from Remix Education. We will have Food and Fun outside from 5-5:45pm! Doors open to come inside for Jiggy at 6pm! @ Englewood Church of God
- The Scream Chamber Overnight Stay | Saturday, May 21-Sunday, May 22 | Come join us for a night of excitement and terror at The Scream Chamber. You will get a behind the scenes tour of the haunt as you learn about its dark history and the family that first called it home @ The Scream Chamber | $67
Polk County
- Kayaking 101 with ACA | Saturday, May 21 | 9 a.m. | Summer is right around the corner and kayaking is a great way to enjoy Tennessee’s beautiful outdoors! Tennessee State Parks and the certified paddlesports instructors of ACA Tennessee are teaming up to get you started! @ Hiwasee/Ocoee State Park | $15
- Live Music on the Porch Reliance Fly & Tackle | Saturday, May 21 | 6 p.m. | Reliance Fly & Tackle Live music on the porch every Saturday night at Reliance Fly & Tackle ! Dinner starts at 6:00 and music begins at 7:00.@ Reliance Fly & Tackle | FREE
- Morning Hike & Creek Stomp | Sunday, May 22 | 10 a.m. | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason for a morning hike on our Loop Trail. We will meet at the park office for this program @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
- Snakes of Tennessee | Sunday, May 22 | 11 a.m. | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason at the campground bathouse to learn about our snakes in Tennessee. You will get to meet one of the species of snakes we have as well as learn some amazing facts about them @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
- Wildlife Tracks ID Booklet | Sunday, May 22| 3 p.m. | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason to make your own tracks identification booklet @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
Marion County
- Lily Comer | Saturday, May 21 | 7 p.m. | The Local Tavern Come out and enjoy country music artist Lily Comer! It will be her first time out at The Local Tavern! It’s gonna be a fun night! @ The Local Tavern
Grundy County
- Iration in The Caverns – Zen Island Tour with Tropidelic and Kash’d Out | Sunday, May 22 | 6:30 p.m. | The Caverns | Don't miss Iration in The Caverns underground on Sunday, May 22nd, 2022 with Tropidelic and Kash’d Out @ The Caverns | $40-$189
- Dark Star Orchestra | Friday, May 20-Saturday, May 21 | 8 p.m. | The Caverns | Dark Star Orchestra is a Grateful Dead cover band formed in Chicago, Illinois. They serve as a tribute band to the rock group the Grateful Dead @ The Caverns | $40-$345
Dade County
- Men's Retreat 2022 | Friday, May 20-Saturday, May 21 | 3 p.m. | Rise Up O Men of God! Guest Speaker: Dr. Tim Lee. Singing by Carl Partain . Cost: $65 @ Sand Mountain Bible Camp | $65
Walker County
- 48th Annual Down Home Days Festival and Craft Show | Saturday, May 21 | 8 a.m. | Down Home Days Festival | After two years of being on hold due to the pandemic, North Georgia's favorite festival is back on May 21st, 2022! We will have a festival full of wonderful crafts, farmers market, Kidz Zone, two stages with live music, and so much more! @ Gordon St., Chickamauga, GA 30707 | $50-$175
- Mountain Cove Ramble | Saturday, May 21 | 3 p.m. | Bike the South | Join this special event version of our classic and favorite ride: the Mountain Cove Ramble. Enjoy one of our favorite rides followed by a pot luck dinner prepared by local farmers and other neighbors @ Cedar Grove Community Center | $99
Whitfield County
- Spring Carnival | May 19-May 30 | 5 p.m. | Thrilling rides, local music, petting zoo, and games @ 500 Legion Drive, Dalton, GA 30721
- Blue Sun Fusion Belly Dance Semi-Formal Family Hafla | Saturday, May 21 | 5 p.m. | Honey Baked Ham Company | Join us in Dalton for a Fun Family Dinning Experience. We will be dinning in Dalton Ga. at the Honey Baked
- Dalton Civitan 2nd Annual Music Festival featuring Corey Smith | Saturday, May 21 | 4 p.m. | Dalton Civitan Club | Welcome to the 2nd Annual Civitan Music Fest! 5 great musical acts for one low price! All Ages Show. Food and drinks will be available Burr Performing Arts Park | $30-$100
Rhea County
- Scopes Play Auditions | Saturday, May 21 | 7 p.m. | Rhea County Courthouse | Rhea County Courthouse
- Rhea County Distinguished Young Woman Program | Saturday, May 21 | 7 p.m. | Tennessee Strawberry Festival Rudd Auditorium at Bryan College