Reflection Riding Campfire Concert Series | Friday
- 400 Garden Road Chattanooga, TN 37419
- Friday, May 19, from 6:30 - 10:00 p.m.
- Tickets for members are $30, non-members $35. Ticket includes 2 drink tickets. Kids 10 and under are free.
- Camping can be added-on for $5 per person, for the field after the concert.
- Outshine Adventures and Nomad Be Happy to provide campervans to rent after the concert. Make sure to reserve your van before the event.
- This week will feature Bluegrass band Barefoot Nellie and Co., with sponsoring by Hutton and Smith Brewery, OCI, and Tremont Tavern.
- You can bring their own camping chairs or blankets, as well as their own food for a picnic.
Chattanooga Zoo's Spirits in the Wild Fundraiser | Saturday
- 301 N Holtzclaw Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Saturday, May 20, from 6:00 - 9:00 p.m.. This is a special 21+ event.
- Enjoy tasting a variety of wines, beers, and spirits from around the world while sampling delicious food from some of Chattanooga's top local restaurants. Plus, you'll get to see live entertainment, animal art, and even feed the Giraffes! All proceeds from this event will support the Chattanooga Zoo and its animals.
- For more information about this event, visit: https://www.chattzoo.org/events/spiritsinthewild
Raise Your Voice Community Event | Saturday
- Downtown Branch - Chattanooga Public Library 1001 Broad St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- Saturday, May 20 from 11:00 - 2:00 p.m.
- Co-hosted by Arts Build, Rhyme N Chatt, and WTCI-PBS, the event will feature local authors, poets and family activities, including a pop-up poetry workshop, giveaways, screenings, and literacy activities for teens, kids, and caregivers. A panel of WTCI producers and Rhyme N Chatt authors will also be present to share the importance of reading and writing as a tool for self-expression.
- For more information about this event, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/raise-your-voice-author-and-poet-community-meeting-and-greet-tickets-635117743267