Hamilton County
- Black Jacket Symphony | Friday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | On Saturday, April 23rd, celebrate a return to live music with a show unlike any the Black Jacket Symphony has ever done before—a full set of greatest hits from our most popular shows over the last 13 years! @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium | $35-$40
- Kenny G | Friday, May 13 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Kenneth Bruce Gorelick, known professionally as Kenny G, is an American smooth jazz saxophonist, composer, and producer. His 1986 album Duotones brought him commercial success @ Tivoli Theatre | $40-$95
- John Crist: The Fresh Cuts Comedy Tour | Saturday, May 14 | 7 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | John Crist is one of todays fast rising stand up comedians, with more than one billion video views, four million fans on social media and sold out shows from coast to coast. Widely known for viral videos like Honest Football Coach, Every Parent at Disney, Brands that need to be CANCELLED plus hundreds more @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium | $29 - $159
- NPS Kayak Tour: Lookout Creek to Browns Ferry | Saturday, May 14 | 9 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park in partnership with Outdoor Chattanooga for a FREE, 3 hour guided kayak tour to explore Chattanooga's Civil War waterways as a host National Park Ranger provides a historical narrative of Lookout Mountain and Moccasin Bend. | FREE
- Learn to Skateboard | Saturday, May 14 | 9:30 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Outdoor Chattanooga and local skateboard experts for a FREE 90-minute class that will introduce you to the wonderful world of skateboarding! Experienced instructors will teach foundational skills such as body and foot positioning, balancing, pushing, turning, and tic tacking, plus how to fall safely, skate park etiquette, and basic equipment care. @ Chatt Town Skate Park | FREE
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, May 14 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, May 14 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, May 13 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Early Birds | Saturday, May 14 | 8:30 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Spring migration is upon us and the diversity in birds is growing every day! Join one of our naturalists for a leisurely walk around Reflection Riding's campus identifying birds by sight and sound. The birding walk is about 2 miles and will take approximately two hours. If you don’t have binoculars, you can borrow ours @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Beautiful Blooms | Saturday, May 14 | 11:30 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Spring is in full swing and our property is bursting with bountiful blooms! Join one of our naturalists for a walk and talk to learn more about our region’s flowering plants. We will discuss unique plant adaptations, the fauna that love them, and plenty of interesting fun facts about each species we visit @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Weed Wrangles | Saturday, May 14 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to wrangle some weeds! Byron Brooks, our Invasive Species Specialist, will be hosting small groups to teach you how to manage invasive plants and what the best methods are @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Logistics & Supply Chain, Freight Brokerage, and Transportation Kick-off | Friday, May 13 | 9 a.m. | Chattanooga State Community College | Hear from industry leaders and the new program at ChattState. There will be 3 panels: Transportation, Freight Brokerage, Logistics & Supply Chain @ Chattanooga State Community College | FREE
- Ghost & Booze Bar Tour of Chattanooga | Friday, May 13-Saturday, May 14 | 6 p.m. | Ghost Tours in Chattanooga TN, Downtown | Get ready for a scare as you set out on the town, and follow your guide around Chattanooga’s storied Historic District. Enjoy macabre tales of spirits while sipping pints at local taverns—at your own expense—and even the largest unmarked mass graveyard in town @ 719 Cherry Street, Chattanooga, TN 37402 | $25
- Bunny Hop! 2022 | Friday, May 13 | 6 p.m. | Chambliss Center for Children | This family-friendly fundraiser will be held in the spacious and open-air First Horizon Pavilion from 6:00 to 8:30 p.m. Parents can enjoy an evening with friends and festivities while their kids take advantage of the numerous activities for children. All ages are welcome and encouraged to attend, including grandparents and adults without children @ First Horizon Pavilion | FREE
- Dusty Slay | Friday, May 13-Saturday, May 14 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch Dusty's positive, observational comedy has made him one of the fastest rising comedians in the country. He's been seen on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and had his own Comedy Central special @ The Comedy Catch | $20-$25
- Introduction to Intuition | Friday, May 13 | 6 p.m. | The Chattery | This class is a 90 minute deep dive into all things intuition including an introduction to clairvoyance, clairsentience, claircognizance and clairaudience @ The Chattery | $33
- Military Family Clay Workshop | Friday, May 13 | 6 p.m. | Scenic City Clay Arts | In this workshop, you will learn the basics of handbuilding and work on a project of your choice, with the assistance of an instructor. Experience clay and community with other military families + individuals! Beginners are welcome @ Scenic City Clay Arts
- Blueberries 101 | Friday, May 13 | 5:30 p.m. | Crabtree Farms | Learn in a casual, approachable setting on how to become a master or at least superb grower of blueberries @ Crabtree Farms | $25
- HCS Heroes Award Luncheon | Friday, May 13 | 11:30 a.m. | Hamilton County Schools | Honoring outstanding teachers and HCS alumni @ Chattanooga Convention Center
- Wanderlinger Fest 2022 | Friday, May 13 | 6 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Join us for 3-days of live music, local art and great beer! Tickets are on sale now! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $30-$75
- PURE FILTH / A Dark Humor Event | Friday, May 13 | 10 p.m. | Charles Newby | Some of the regions best comedians saying the worst things imaginable @ JJ's Bohemia | $8-$10
- Metrotham Con Episode lll "Revenge of the 80's" | Friday, May 13-Sunday, May 15 | 2 p.m. | Metrotham Con | Metrotham Con Episode lll is 80's themed with amazing celebrity guests, vendors, kids events, live music, haunted attraction, host club, table top gaming, console gaming, panels, AfterDark content, and much more! @ Chattanooga Convention Center | $30-$200
- Hike Bike Brew: 2022 Lula Lake Beer Festival | Saturday, May 14 | 1 p.m. | Lula Lake Land Trust Hike Bike Brew is back! This premier beer festival takes you into the heart of Lula Lake for an adventure you cannot find anywhere else: iconic sights + delicious brews + beautiful trails @ Lula Lake Land Trust | $35-$75
- TN Valley Foster Conference | Saturday, May 14 | 9 a.m. | Ridgedale Baptist | Right now, the need to recruit and support existing foster families is at an all-time high. TKB is hosting a conference to help bring awareness of the needs and support options. Attendees will hear from many of the organizations serving Hamilton County and participate in breakout sessions which including the opportunity to hear from other foster parents and youth who have aged out of foster care @ Ridgedale Baptist | Must RSVP
- Barracuda-America's Heart Tribute | Saturday, May 14 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds Barracuda-America's Heart Tribute is America's fantastic tribute to the famous rock band, Heart. Hailing from Music City (Nashville, TN), each highly talented member is world traveled with an impressive number of years of experience and skill @ Songbirds | $15
- The Emo Night Show | Saturday, May 14 | 8 p.m. | The Signal | Imagine going to a show and hearing Taking Back Sunday, Fall Out Boy, Panic! AT The Disco, My Chemical Romance and more, all playing their BEST songs... All night long! The best emo dance party around! @ The Signal | $15
- Drink & Ink: Beginner Handlettering | Saturday, May 14 | 2:30 p.m. | The Chattery | Love all the cute lettering pieces you see in home décor elements? Want to learn to make your own pieces to decorate your house, give as gifts, or gussy up your snail mail? @ The Chattery | $45
- Yoga+Hike for ALL Bodies! | Saturday, May 14 | 10 a.m. | Soft Animal | Join us for yoga and a hike on Saturday, May 14 at Greenway Farms! This outdoor event is designed for all bodies. ALL are welcome! @ Greenway Farms Dog Park | $35
- May On Main @PBR | Saturday, May 14 | 12 p.m. | pax.breu.ruim | How about some a MainX24 type event in May? We have dreamed of doing this in the spring and this is our first step! @ pax.breu.ruim
- WSLR Presents: Twisted Pine | Saturday, May 14 | 7 p.m. | The Woodshop | Two-time winner of Boston Music Awards’ Americana Artist of the Year, Twisted Pine has been praised by NPR for their "upbeat, poppy vibe; energetic, driving rhythms; and virtuosic solos.” @ The Woodshop | $10
- Scenic City Trail Half Marathon | Saturday, May 14 | 8 a.m. | Wild Trails | Join us for the 2022 Scenic City Half Marathon, located at the beautiful Raccoon Mountain trails! @ Raccoon Mountain | $65-$85
- Robert Taylor Artist Demo | Saturday, May 14 | 10 a.m. | River Gallery Coppersmith | Robert Taylor is a Master Roycroft Artisan. He is one of only 5 Master Coppersmiths in the country to hold the honor of that title.
- Relief Printing on Fabric : Kitchen Edition | Sunday, May 15 | 10 a.m. | Townsend Atelier | In this class, students will be guided through the process of creating a linoleum relief block that will then be used to create their own pattern design for a set of reusable cotton tea towels @ We Townsend Atelier | $195
- Artful Yoga With Jaylee Oliver | Sunday, May 15 | 1:30 p.m. | Hunter Museum of American Art | Enjoy an art-inspired yoga practice with yoga instructor Jaylee Oliver. We ask that all participants arrive on time to participate in the in-gallery portion @ Hunter Museum of American Art | $5
- Goat Yoga on the Farm | Sunday, May 15 | 9:30 a.m. | Moser Manor Farms | Why not try Goat Yoga at Moser Manor Farms? With just a short 15 minute drive from downtown Chattanooga and you will find yourself on our serene six acre homestead in Hixson @ Moser Manor Farms | $25
- Matilda Auditions | Sunday, May 15 | 1 p.m. | Signal Mountain Playhouse | Dress comfortably for outdoor theater, no open toed shoes allowed for safety. Persons aged 9 to 17 must be accompanied by a parent for signing forms provided. Auditions will include reading, singing, and dancing. All materials will be provided for auditions, no individual preparation is needed @ Signal Mountain Playhouse
Catoosa County
- Original Chattanooga Monday Nite Big Band | Saturday, May 14 | 7 p.m. | Ringgold Depot Opry | The Original Chattanooga Monday Nite Big Band featuring vocalist Paige Denton & a 19 piece orchestra playing classic hits. MAY 14th 7p @ Depot Street, Ringgold GA 30736 | $5
- Church Yard Sale | Saturday, May 14 | 8 a.m. | Come on out Saturday, May 14th to help us support our teens headed to camp. We are piggy backing the Windstone subdivision yard sale that will be held in the New Heights Baptist parking lot, so you’ll have lots to shop through. Breakfast items for sale as well @ 158 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ringgold GA 30736
- Sunday Series | Sunday, May 15 | 10 a.m. | Barrels and Poles Buckle Series | 10 monthly shows with Open, Youth, Pee Wee and now ADULT Classes! Time slot scheduling allows participants to choose their run times; no more waiting all day to run or wait to hear results and claim payback @ State Line Arena, 4976 Keith Rd, Ringgold, GA | $50-$75
- Saturday Night Murder Mystery Dinner Theater | Saturday, May 14 | 7 p.m. | Harris Arts Center | The Calhoun Little Theatre and Harris Arts Center announce the return of the annual murder mystery dinner theater! “Final Cut” will be presented May 13 & 14 at 7p.m. @ Harris Arts Center
Bradley County
- Art with Vincent | Friday, May 13-Saturday, May 14 | 11 a.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | Join us each Friday and Saturday at 11am for Art with Vincent. Classes are hosted by local artist and Museum Board Member, Vincent Mancini. Sessions focus on pen & ink, watercolors, and pen & wash drawings. All supplies are provided @ Museum Center at 5ive Points | $10
- Dinner with Katie Band | Saturday, May 14 | 9:30 a.m. @ Pokeys Sports Bar
- Dancing with the Stars | Friday, May 13 | 6 p.m. | Boys & Girls Club | The wonderful co-host for the evening of May 13th Jessica Raby, News Channel 9 Greg Funderburg, and The Queen Connector Donna Christian Lowe @ Museum Center at 5ive Points | $60
McMinn County
- McMinn Chargers Elite Golf Classic | Saturday, May 14 | 7 a.m. | McMinn Chargers Elite Basketball Teams | You will NOT want to miss the golf event of the year! Grab your friends and family and we will enjoy a day of fun in the sun with AMAZING prizes, golf, and lunch catered by Luciano's Italian Restaurant! What's best about this golf event? You do not need to be a good golfer to win prizes! @ Ridgewood Golf Course | $65-$240
Polk County
- People Helping People’s Buggy Sale | Friday, May 13 | Shop till you drop at the People Helping People’s Buggy Sale! All items in the store are $15 a BUGGY LOAD! @ 184 Mulls Rd., Benton, TN
- Afternoon Hike on the Loop | Saturday, May 14 | 4:30 p.m. | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason for an afternoon hike on our Loop Trail. We will meet at the park office for this program. Make sure to wear closed toe shoes bring water to drink. This is hike is rated easy at 1.3 miles @ Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park
- SHARP Volunteers Fundraiser | Saturday, May 14 | 8 a.m. | SHARP | SHARP volunteers will be in Benton for Stop the Traffic this Saturday from 8 am to noon. Please stop by and add some $$ to our containers. All donations go directly to help the dogs and cats in Polk County.
- Music Extravaganza | Sunday, May 15 | 11 a.m. | Benton UMC | Come join us for some great music! @ Benton UMC | FREE
- Snakes of Tennessee | Sunday, May 15 | 11 a.m. | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason at the campground bathouse to learn about our snakes in Tennessee. You will get to meet one of the species of snakes we have as well as learn some amazing facts about them @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
- Wildlife Tracks ID Booklet | Sunday, May 15 | 3 p.m. | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason to make your own tracks identification booklet @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
Marion County
- Welcome Sign Porch Learner Workshop | Sunday, May 15 | 2 p.m. | Join us on Sunday May 15th for crafting & creating with chalk! We are going to be making Welcome Sign porch leaners. This is a prepaid event due to the prep work that is involved with the wood. You may choose between dark, medium, light or white stain. This class will be limited to 20 guests. @ Chalk Couture: Tricia's Chalk Bin | MUST RSVP
- Meet & Beat | Friday, May 13-Sunday, May 15 | 10 a.m. | Trail Trash | Come ride with the whole Trail Trash crew! Kc, Jonathon, Todd, Dwight, Brad, Bart, John Moore and Eddie Will be here. We’ll have merch available in the parking lot and beat downs available on the trail. **If you’d like to reserve an RV hookup or the bunk house call Karen at AOP 931-571-0522** @ Adventure Off-Road Park
- May is Mental Health Awareness Month | Monday, May 9-Friday, May 20 | All day Jasper and Dunlap Campus of Volunteer Behavioral Health The community is invited to stop by and participate in Volunteer’s Garden of Hope from May 9th through May 20th. People will be able to write their words or message of hope on a green flag (green is the color designated for Mental Health awareness) and place it in a “Garden” at the location @ Volunteer's Garden of Hope
Grundy County
- Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper | Saturday, May 14 | 5 p.m. | The Caverns Michael Cleveland is an American bluegrass fiddle player @ The Caverns | $40-$325
Bledsoe County
- 9 Mile Bluegrass Festival |Friday, May 13-Saturday, 14 | 9 a.m. | Southeast Tennessee Tourism Association | We invite you to listen to live bands play bluegrass music. Enjoy the sounds of Appalachia, and enjoy great tasting country cookin’ hosted by the Nine Mile Volunteer Fire Company. Music begins 6pm Friday & 11am Saturday @ Pikeville, TN | $10
Dade County
- Men's Founder Networking Campout | Saturday, May 14 | 10 a.m. | The Evolved Sanyas | Join us for lunch and networking around the fire with Founders of rising and established brands. Lunch and camping included. Camping overnight is optional but will include additional programming. @ 3901 Hwy 157, Rising Fawn, GA 30738 | $100
Walker County
- Crescent City Tavern | Sunday, May 15 | 6 p.m. | Crescent City Tavern The Micro Wrestling Federation is a full-scale, WWE type event supported by an entire cast under five feet tall @ Crescent City Tavern | $24-$530
Whitfield County
- A Night With The Stars | Friday, May 13 | 5:30 p.m. | Whitfield Dalton Day Care | This event will be semi-formal and will feature entertainment by local "celebrities" who will help serve guests dinner. Ticket prices include dinner catered by Double Portions Catering, dancing under the pavilion with Good Vibes Entertainment, games (cornhole, jenga, etc), photobooth, and live entertainment! @ Tunnel Hill Depot | Sales Ended
Rhea County
- Strawberry Festival | Tuesday, May 10-Saturday, May 14 | 4 p.m. | Strawberry Festival happening at Rhea County Courthouse, Dayton,TN @ Downtown Dayton | FREE