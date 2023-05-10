76th Annual Tennessee Strawberry Festival Parade | Saturday
- Historic Rhea County Court House, 1475 Market St, Dayton, TN 37321
- May 13, Parade starts at 1:00 pm
- The 76th Annual Tennessee Strawberry Festival is underway and promises to be a fun and exciting week! We're looking forward to an entire week’s worth of festivities, including the giant strawberry shortcake, the carnival, and Saturday's Strawberry Festival Parade.
- For more information about this event, visit: https://tnstrawberryfestival.com/schedule-of-events/
Rock City’s Southern Blooms Festival | Saturday & Sunday
- Rock City Gardens 1400 Patten Road Lookout Mountain, GA 30750
- May 13 & 14, 8:30 am - 5:00 pm
- Adult $29.95, Children ages Ages 3-12 are $19.95
- Experience Rock City's Annual Southern Blooms Festival and celebrate the beauty of southern blooms! Enjoy the vibrant colors of the Enchanted Trail as blooms come alive throughout the gardens. Interact with art and explore a living fountain sculpture. Plus, get a plant to start your own enchanted garden at home. Specialty spring treats from food locations around the garden will make for a delicious experience. Leashed pets are also welcome. Don't miss your chance to experience this top 20 event by the Southeast Tourism Society.
- For more information about this event, visit: https://www.seerockcity.com/events/southern-blooms-festival/
Mother's Day at the Chattanooga Market | Sunday, May 14
- First Horizon Pavilion 1801 Reggie White Boulevard, Chattanooga, TN 37408
- Sunday, May 14th, 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
- Plenty of gift ideas, fresh flowers, and local lunch options, you'll find just what your mom wants. Enjoy live performances by Honeybabe and Strange Curry.
- For more information about this event, visit: https://chattanoogamarket.com/events/mothers-day-celebration-with-acura-of-chattanooga/