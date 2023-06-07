2022 3 To Get Ready

Paw Palooza | Saturday, 10am

  • Coolidge Park, 150 River St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
  • June 10, Saturday, 10am to 4pm
  • Free to attend, must register for the pet walk fundraiser
  • Enjoy a variety of local vendors, and food trucks, a pet costume contest, award for best trick, and pet walk.
  • Contributions from the fundraiser walk goes to protecting, sheltering, and caring for the nearly 5,000 dogs and cats in Chattanooga.
  • For more information, and to register for the walk, vist https://mckameyanimalcenter.org/paw-palooza/

Music for Mutts | Saturday, Noon

Chattanooga Roller Derby | Saturday, 2pm

  • Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN 37412
  • June 10, Saturday, doors open at 2pm
    • 3pm - Juniors, Ruby Regulators v. Steel City Slayers
    • 5pm - Allstars, CRD Allstars v. Charlotte Roller Derby
    • 7pm - B Teams, CRD B-Railers v. Druid City Dames
  • Tickets prices:
    • Adults $12 for (presale), $14 at the door
    • Veterans $8
    • Kids 6-12 $6
    • Kids 5 and under, free
  • Part of the proceed go to help support the American Cancer Society
  • Check out their website chattanoogarollerderby.com for additional event details, and to buy tickets.

Tags

Recommended for you