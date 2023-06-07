Paw Palooza | Saturday, 10am
- Coolidge Park, 150 River St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
- June 10, Saturday, 10am to 4pm
- Free to attend, must register for the pet walk fundraiser
- Enjoy a variety of local vendors, and food trucks, a pet costume contest, award for best trick, and pet walk.
- Contributions from the fundraiser walk goes to protecting, sheltering, and caring for the nearly 5,000 dogs and cats in Chattanooga.
- For more information, and to register for the walk, vist https://mckameyanimalcenter.org/paw-palooza/
Music for Mutts | Saturday, Noon
- Miller Park, 928 Market St, Chattanooga, TN 37402
- June 10, Saturday, from noon until 11pm
- Free family & pet-friendly music festival
- Local musicians are coming together to help support Chattanooga's oldest no-kill shelter, The Pet Placement Center
- Dog food donations are being accepted
- For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/962584811400726/
Chattanooga Roller Derby | Saturday, 2pm
- Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN 37412
- June 10, Saturday, doors open at 2pm
- 3pm - Juniors, Ruby Regulators v. Steel City Slayers
- 5pm - Allstars, CRD Allstars v. Charlotte Roller Derby
- 7pm - B Teams, CRD B-Railers v. Druid City Dames
- Tickets prices:
- Adults $12 for (presale), $14 at the door
- Veterans $8
- Kids 6-12 $6
- Kids 5 and under, free
- Part of the proceed go to help support the American Cancer Society
- Check out their website chattanoogarollerderby.com for additional event details, and to buy tickets.