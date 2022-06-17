Submit future events here.
Hamilton County
- Nightfall | Friday, June 17 | 7 p.m. | Nightfall | The Nightfall Free Concert Series is held Friday night – rain or shine - in Miller Plaza & Park, downtown Chattanooga. Headlining acts begin at 8pm & opening acts starting at 7pm. @ Miller Park | FREE
- Josh Kiser with Camden Smith | Friday, June 17 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Josh’s outlaw and 90’s country influences are evident in his music and in the soul in his voice. Not only is Josh an incredible vocalist, he can also play multiple instruments. By the age of 10 he had learned to play the guitar, piano, and drums @ Songbirds | $12-$15
- August Wilson's "Joe Turner's Come & Gone" | Friday, June 17 | 7 p.m. | Chatta Festival of Black Arts | Come experience the buzz of opening night! August Wilson’s brilliant drama “Joe Turner’s Come & Gone” will be produced by Chattanooga Theatre Centre’s Circle Theatre and hosted by The August Wilson Playmakers Festival (Chatta Festival of Black Arts & Ideas: Juneteenth). @ Chattanooga Theatre Center | $25
- An Intimate Evening with Spoken Word Artist Obbie West | Friday, June 17 | 8 p.m. | Black Arts and Ideas Fest | Join us for an unforgettable evening with Obbie West! His delivery is electric, his ideas are refreshing, and his talent is undeniable @ Chattanooga Theatre Center | $20
- Jeff D | Friday, June 17 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | Comedian Jeff D has brought houses down all over the country with his unique Southern-style humor, riotous stories, hilarious characters, and satiric point of view. Whether it’s at major venues on the west coast, honkytonks and clubs in the south, or at an all-you-can-eat buffet in Des Moines, Jeff D connects to audiences and keeps them wanting more! @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- Paint the Park Purple | Friday, June 17 | 7:15 p.m. | Alzheimer's Association Tennessee Chapter | We invite you to join us for this year's Paint the Park Purple: A Night Out with the Chattanooga Lookouts presented by Ascension Living. First 75 people to attend wearing purple and have registered to participate in the Walk to End Alzheimer's Chattanooga or Cleveland will receive free entry! @ AT&T Field | $11
- Carpetbagger's Comedy Night | Friday, June 17 | 8 p.m. | Bode Comedy | NYC Comics + Southeast faves @ Bode Comedy | $10
- Jimmy G & Friends | Friday, June 17 | 9 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Join us for Jimmy G on Guitar and Vocals, with Tony Tortora on Bass, Joe Aebig on Keys, Russ Williamson on Brass & Harmonica and Eddie Nowicki on Drums! An amazing evening of Soul and Rock & Roll! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $10
- CFE Fashion Camp | Friday, June 17 | 9:30 p.m. | Chattanooga Fashion Expo | Fashion camp at the Edney Innovation Center includes: Runway rehearsal to learn proper modeling techniques, a photo session taught by a local photographer to learn more about the professional photography techniques for models and you'll get photos to build your portfolio as well. @ The Edney Innovation Center | $35
- Watercolor Floral Pattern Play | Friday, June 17 | 6 p.m. | The Chattery | Amarilys Henderson will teach you how to paint flowers that pop while mixing in a few funky patterns with mixed media! Learn, experiment, and grow as a creative in a playful atmosphere @ The Chattery | $75
- Moonlight | Friday, June 17 | 7 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | A look at three defining chapters in the life of Chiron, a young black man growing up in Miami. His epic journey to manhood is guided by the kindness, support and love of the community that helps raise him @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Three Dog Night | Friday, June 17 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Legendary band Three Dog Night, now in its 5th decade, claims some of the most astonishing statistics in popular music. In the years 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records or sold more concert tickets than Three Dog Night @ Walker Theatre | $55-$95
- Creed | Saturday, June 18 | 3 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Adonis Johnson (Michael B. Jordan) never knew his famous father, boxing champion Apollo Creed, who died before Adonis was born. However, boxing is in his blood, so he seeks out Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone) and asks the retired champ to be his trainer @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Black Panther | Sunday, June 19 | 2 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | After the death of his father, T’Challa returns home to the African nation of Wakanda to take his rightful place as king. When a powerful enemy suddenly reappears, T’Challa’s mettle as king—and as Black Panther—gets tested when he’s drawn into a conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Wildflower Walk | Friday, June 17 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Take a walk with a member of our Land Conservation team to see what's blooming around our property! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
- Save the Red Wolves | Friday, June 17 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us on Friday afternoons to meet our red wolf pack, learn more about them, and help save them! @ Reflection Riding | Donation welcome
- Arboretum Walk | Saturday, June 18 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Take a closer look at the trees in our Arboretum Collection! @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- Introduction to Cyanotypes | Saturday, June 18 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Explore the ancient techniques of botanical print-making using the power of the sun! @ Reflection Riding | $20-$25
- Paddle Smart Chattanooga- Intro to Flatwater Paddling | Friday, June 17 | 6 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Have you purchased your own kayak/canoe/SUP, but lack the confidence to explore Chattanooga's scenic waterways safely? BYO-Boat (Bring Your Own kayak, SUP, or canoe) and join Outdoor Chattanooga for an intro to flatwater paddling course that will give you the confidence to safely and smartly paddle Chattanooga's scenic waterways! @ Chester Frost County Park/Chickamauga Lake | $10-$35
- South Chick Pedal to Paddle | Saturday, June 18 | 2 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Outdoor Chattanooga for a guided and equipped Pedal to Paddle Bike to Canoe Adventure on the South Chickamauga Creek Greenway and the Blueway! @ South Chickamauga Creek | $25
- Annual 100 Dinner | Saturday, June 18 | 6 p.m. | Crabtree Farms | You spoke and we’re responding! Due to the quick sell-out of the coveted tickets for the Annual 100 Dinner, we are adding more seats in 2022 and hope you can join us at the table this year @ Crabtree Farms
- The Briars, Of August, The Ocoee Boys | Saturday, June 18 | 7 p.m. | The Brairs, Of August Americana showcase hosted by & featuring The Briars w/ Of August, & The Ocoee Boys @ Mountain Arts Community Center | $10
- Juneteenth Parade | Saturday, June 18 | 3 p.m. | Unity Group Chattanooga | The Unity Group was first organized in the fall of 1969. The purpose of the Unity Group was to select Black candidates and help elect them to position within the local government @ 600 N Orchard Knob Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37404
- Get Outside for Pride! Picnic & Paddle | Saturday, June 18 | 12:30 p.m. | Soft Animal, Outshine Chattanooga | Explore one of Chattanooga’s scenic waterways and enjoy a leisurely paddle on the calm waters of North Chickamauga Creek with experienced adventure guides on stable inflatable paddle boards @ Greenway Farms Park | $0-$60
- Juneteenth Paddle Experience with TrailblazUs + Outshine | Saturday, June 18 | 9:30 p.m. | Outshine Chattanooga, Moise Baptiste | TrailblazUs Outdoors and Outshine Adventures are joining forces to offer a Juneteenth Paddle Experience at Greenway Farm Park on June 18. Make plans to join us for a day outside, challenging ourselves with a new activity and celebrating African-American culture and emancipation @ Greenway Farms Park | FREE
- Scratching Your Roots: Genealogy Workshop | Saturday, June 18 | 10 a.m. | Black Arts and Ideas Fest | Join us to get free tools to help you learn more about your family’s past. This Black genealogy workshop is designed to provide tools for those of African descent to discover where their ancestors were from. We will work to form “Our Ancestors Research Society.” @ The Chattanooga Public Library | FREE
- Katherine Dunham: Juba Dance Festival: Feat. the D. William Dance Academy | Saturday, June 18 | 4 p.m. | Chatta Festival of Black Arts | D. Williams Dance Academy will be taking it’s audience “Around The World in 90 Minutes”. This exciting international dance showcase will draw inspiration from dance traditions the world over @ Chattanooga Theatre Center | $10
- Legacy Music Festival: Tribute to the Harlem Cultural Festival "Summer of Soul" | Saturday, June 18 | 8 p.m. | Black Arts and Ideas Fest | On Saturday, June 18th the Legacy Music Festival will present “Summer of Soul”, a tribute to the Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969. Join your community at Miller Park for an outdoor screening of “Summer of Soul”, an incredible documentary about The Harlem Cultural Festival of 1969 @ Miller Park | FREE
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Inaugural Juneteenth Freedom Run & Mrs. Opal Lee Walk | Saturday, June 18 | 7 a.m. | Black Arts and Ideas Fest | Join us for a half marathon to show our unity as we celebrate Juneteenth and honor Mrs. Opal Lee, the “grandmother of Juneteenth” who campaigned for decades to make Juneteenth the federal holiday that it is today @ The Howard School | $20-$70
- Panel Discussion/Wellness Through the Arts | Saturday, June 18 | 12 p.m. | Black Arts and Ideas Fest | Recently, the arts movement in our community has truly shown itself as a healer and sustainer of people as we have wrapped and immersed ourselves in music, dance, visual arts, theatre, literature and poetry @ The Chattanooga Public Library | FREE
- Saint Elmo Maker's Market | Saturday, June 18 | 10 a.m. | The Secret Garden | Come join us from 10am to 4pm to shop small and local! From 6pm to 9pm, enjoy games like corn hole and beer pong and participate in raffles with prizes from local businesses. There will be makers set up for the evening market too! @ The Secret Garden | FREE
- Building a Butterfly Nursery | Saturday, June 18 | 10 a.m. | Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Tennessee | Newly minted Master Gardeners and nature lovers Becky Donaldson and Kym Martin will share their experience, knowledge and passion for raising butterflies @ Master Gardeners of Hamilton County Tennessee |
- Solstice Hafla and International Market | Saturday, June 18 | 6 p.m. | Movement Arts Collective, Culture Chatt | The annual Summer Solstice Hafla is joining forces with Culture Chatt and Art120 to offer a unique cultural experience! @ White Oak Park | FREE
- Run for Wishes | Saturday, June 18 | 7:30 a.m. | The Goose Chase | This race benefits the Make-A-Wish Foundation of East Tennessee @ Ross's Landing Park | $25
- Father's Day Throw | Sunday, June 19 | 2 p.m. | Craft Axe Throwing | Dads throw for free for this Father’s Day celebration @ Craft Axe Throw (Camp Jordan) | FREE
- Black Dads Matter Father's Day Gospel Jazz Brunch | Sunday, June 19 | 12:30 p.m. | Black Arts and Ideas Fest | Come be dazzled by this year’s featured musical artist, jazz trumpeter Melvin Miller & Co. with singer Marsha Miller. Celebrate the dads in your life with delicious food, fun, jazz, and joy. This event crescendos with the awarding of the Extraordinary Father of The Year Award @ Waterhouse Pavillion | FREE
- Juneteenth Commemoration Ceremony & Concert | Sunday, June 19 | 7 p.m. | Black Arts and Ideas Fest | EVERYONE is invited to join in the 5th Annual Chattanooga Festival of Black Arts & Ideas Juneteenth Commemoration at the Chamberlain Pavilion on the UTC campus. Bring your lawn chairs or spread out a blanket as you enjoy food and art vendors, hear a reading of the Emancipation Proclamation, sing “Lift Every Voice & Sing” and be entertained by musical and spoken word performances @ The Chamberlain Pavillion | FREE
- Father’s Day & Indoor Ecstatic Dance at Studio34 | Sunday, June 19 | 4 p.m. | Sol Dance Movement | During this Sol Dance, we’ll pay homage to the masculine and fatherhood. Scott Houston, Atlanta-based Sol Dance resident DJ & Co-Founder, will share his Father’s Day with us by offering a meticulously curated culturally-diverse blend of deep, electronic music skillfully attuned to the group. Chattanooga’s George Mattar will kick things off with an intro set @ 3215 Brainerd Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37411 | $20
- Jess Goggans and Friends + ET | Sunday, June 19 | 3 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Every other Sunday join us for great music from Jess Goggans! Before Jess takes the stage enjoy E.T. starting at 3pm. @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- Juneteenth Popup Shop | Sunday, June 19 | 1 p.m. | CBL Popup | Support Black local businesses this Juneteenth and enjoy a performance by Chattanooga Dance Elite @ Southside Community Park
- Battle of The Goats Hair Show | Sunday, June 19 | 6 p.m. | Mon Mogul | EVERYBODY CALL THEIR SELF THE GOAT LETS SEE!! WE CELEBRATING US THIS JUNETEENTH WILL ALL YOUR FAVORITE HAIRSTYLIST AND BARBERS! @ Chattanooga Convention Center | $30-$800
- American Bass Anglers Top 150 Solo Tour Fishing Tournament | Saturday, June 18 | 3 a.m. | Estimated 150+ Boat Participation. For More Information Contact American Bass Anglers Top 150 Solo Tour @ Chester Frost Park
Catoosa County
- C1 Camshafts & Chrome Car Show | Saturday, June 18 | 10 a.m. | Christ First Church | COME JOIN THE FUN! All makes and model cars, trucks, and vehicles welcome. Show will open to spectators at 10:00AM and end at 3:30PM. Trophies will be awarded at 2:45PM @ Christ First Church
- Christian Runners at Battlefield | Saturday, June 18 | 7:30 a.m. | Chattanooga Track Club | ChristianRunners.org group run Chickamauga Battlefield. Meet at the Recreation Field Parking Lot in the Battlefield. Look for more details on Facebook at http//www.facebook.com/groups/74015766358/ or visit their website at www.christianrunners.org (click on Chattanooga). @ Chickamauga Battlefield Park | FREE
- Velcro Pygmies | Saturday, June 18 | 7 p.m. | Northwest Georgia Amphitheater | Hailing from Louisville, Ky, the World Famous "Velcro Pygmies" want to take you on a journey - back to a time when music was in its prime. Back when hair was big but Rock "n" Roll was bigger... when a 17 second guitar solo ruled the stage ... back to the time when stain-washed denim of the 80's ruled the summer....."They ain't looking for nothing but a good time, and it don't get better than this!" @ Northwest Georgia Amphitheater | $15-$55
- LIVE! @ The Barn | Saturday, June 18 | 5 p.m. | The Barn | Just added SUMMER SHYVONNE to the line up! Local talent / Nashville recording artist... Local Cover band The HASBeeNS and others will also be performing LIVE! @ The Barn on Beaumont | $12-$320
- United Juneteenth Hike | Saturday, June 18 | 9 a.m. | Walker Run Outdoor | United as ONE! Celebrate Juneteenth as one, hiking 3 miles at Chickamauga Battlefield in Fort Oglethorpe, GA, approx. 1 hour and 40 minutes from the heart of downtown Atlanta, GA. We look forward to seeing you there! @ Chickamauga Battlefield Park | $0-$15
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, June 18 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more.
Bradley County
- Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast | Saturday, June 18th | 8 a.m. | Cleveland Squardron of the Civil Air Patrol Monthly Fly-In/Drive-In breakfast, presented by the Cleveland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, is held the third Saturday of each month, rain or shine @ Cleveland Regional JetPort |
- An Evening with Young Oceans (Duo) plus pre-show meal | Saturday, June 18th | 6 p.m. | Front of the Tapestry House | Front of the Tapestry House Concerts is happy to welcome you to our home Saturday, June 18th for a time of food, community and music featuring Young Oceans. A crock-pot type meal will be available beginning around 6pm for those who want to hang out before the show, with the music starting at 7pm @ Front of the Tapestry House Concerts | FREE
- Westmore Outdoors 2nd Annual Car Show | Saturday, June 18th | 4 p.m. | Westmore Outdoors | Westmore Outdoors presents their Second Annual Car Show on Saturday, June 18 beginning at 4 p.m. Come and enjoy some Classic Cars, Stanced Cars, Muscle Cars, Motorcycles and more! Hot dogs, hamburgers, drinks, and other treats will be available for purchase. Registration will enter you in to win several prizes to be given away at this event @ Westmore Ministry House | FREE
- Tai Chi Exercise | Saturday, June 18th | 10 a.m. | Blue Dragon Internal Arts | Studio Hour 1: 10 am / 6:30 PM, Introduction to Tai Chi and importance of Chi beathing. Hour 2: 11am / 7:30 PM, The Importance of Meditation and How to Meditate - Mindfulness. Energy from Calmness @ Blue Dragon Internal Arts Studio
McMinn County
- Juneteenth Celebration 2022 | Saturday, June 18 | 1 p.m. | Athens Market | You're invited to a day filled with free food, fun, music, bouncy houses, games, a program filled with education & inspiration and a time for fellowship with family, friends and community! @ Athens Market Pavillion | FREE
- Open Water Certification Dive | Saturday, June 18-Sunday, June 19 | Choo Choo Dive | Loch Low-Minn is a quarry lake in Athens, TN that provides a unique scuba diving opportunity. Its crystal clear waters are home to the rare paddlefish. This is the perfect place to complete your Open Water Diver Certification @ Loch Low-Minn Quarry |
- Athens Farmers Market | Saturday, June 18 | 9:30 a.m. | City of Athens Parks and Recreation | Hosted by the City of Athens Parks and Recreation department. Please contact bbaker@athenstn.gov for more information. @ Downtown Athens | FREE
Polk County
- Beatdown in Benton | Saturday, June 18th | 10 a.m. | Bass Wars 8784 US-411, Benton, TN 37307
- White Water Rafting on the Ocoee | Saturday, June 18th | 10 a.m. | Cascade Outdoors | We're back y'all! This time we're hitting the water, and it's co-ed. Space is limited for this excursion, as we've been able to secure private outings for members of The H2O Life family @ Cascade Outdoors | $60
- BlackOverlander's 3rd Annual White Water Rafting Weekend | Friday, June 17th-Sunday, June 19th | 12 p.m. | Black Overlander | It's that time again. Our 3rd annual White Water Rafting Weekend. Planning a getaway can be stressful. Unplug with us for a weekend adventure @ Cherokee National Forest
- Live Music on the Porch Reliance Fly & Tackle | Saturday, June 18 | 6 p.m. | Reliance Fly & Tackle Live music on the porch every Saturday night at Reliance Fly & Tackle ! Dinner starts at 6:00 and music begins at 7:00. @ Reliance Fly & Tackle
- Loop Trail Hike | Saturday, June 18 | 9 a.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason for a morning hike on our Loop Trail. We will meet at the park office for this program. Make sure to wear closed toe shoes bring water to drink. This is hike is rated easy at 1.3 miles @ Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park
- Snakes of Tennessee | Saturday, June 18 | 11 a.m. | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason at the campground bathouse to learn about our snakes in Tennessee. You will get to meet one of the species of snakes we have as well as learn some amazing facts about them @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
Marion County
- Webb Barringer | LIVE at Redpoint Inn | Saturday, June 18th | 7 p.m. | Redpoint Inn Webb is making a grand return to Redpoint Inn on 6/18 @ Redpoint Inn
- Adventure Off-Road Park | Friday, June 17-Sunday, June 19 | Ultra4Racing | Please follow along on Ultra4Racing.com for the latest, most up to date information @ Adventure Offroad Park
- Investigate with Brian Murray & Richel Stratton of The Ghost Hunters & Sleepless Unrest | Saturday, June 18th | 7 p.m. | Brian and Richel from The Ghost Hunters and Sleepless Unrest make another visit to one of their favorite locations, OSPH. Tucked in the foothills of the South Pittsburg Tennessee mountains this hospital has had supernatural activitives happening long before it was closed down @ Haunted Old South Pittsburg Hospital
Sequatchie County
- New Grass Express at Anthony's and Teresa's Home Cookin' | Friday, June 17 | 6 p.m. | New Grass Express | Please note the times!! 5-7 pm CDT/ 6-8 pm EDT. Come enjoy the great food while we entertain you! @ 6028 TN-28, Dunlap, TN 37327, United States
Dade County
- Wanderland Paintball | Saturday, June 18 | 10:30 a.m. | Wanderland Paintball | At Wanderland Campground we have opened to the public a 5 acre paintball arena. Kids and adults will enjoy the clean mountain air. @ Wanderland Paintball
Walker County
- Juneteenth, Gordon Granger, and Chickamauga | Sunday, June 19 | 2 p.m. | Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park | On Sunday June 19, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a special ranger-led hike to look at General Gordon Granger and his roles in both the Battle of Chickamauga and Juneteenth. This program will start at the Chickamauga Battlefield Visitor Center, then caravan to Snodgrass Hill and hike just under a mile to the program location This program will last approximately 1 hour. Please wear comfortable shoes, bring a bottle of water, and dress for the weather @ Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park | $3-$27.95
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, June 3-Monday, June 6 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City
- Mountain Cove Bike Tour with Potluck Dinner | Saturday, June 18 | 3 p.m. | Bike the South | Join this special event version of our classic and favorite ride: the Mountain Cove Ramble. Enjoy one of our favorite rides followed by a pot luck dinner prepared by local farmers and other neighbors. We will start and end at the Cedar Grove Community Center, and we'll support their programs by donating $25 for each rider who joins us @ Cedar Grove Community Center | $19-$39
- United Juneteenth Hike | Saturday, June 18 | 9 a.m. | Walker Run United as ONE! | Celebrate Juneteenth as one, hiking 3 miles at Chickamauga Battlefield in Fort Oglethorpe, GA, approx. 1 hour and 40 minutes from the heart of downtown Atlanta, GA. We look forward to seeing you there! @ Chickamauga Battlefield | $0-$15
- Nailed It! | Saturday, June 18 | 11 a.m. | Lafayette Walker County Library | As seen on TV, we challenge you to recreate some fun desserts to the best of your ability. The winners (and losers) will be eaten @ Lafayette Walker County Library
Whitfield County
- Dalton Hot Air Balloon Festival | Saturday, June 18-Sunday, June 19 | Receive a fun filled day at the Dalton Hot Air Balloon Festival with this deal for only $30 for admission tickets valid for 2 adults and 2 children, a $60 value @ 500 Legion Dr, Dalton, GA | $30
- PSA Father's Day Frenzy | Saturday, June 18 | PSA Tournament Series | PSA's goal is to have a great atmosphere with some great baseball. Our goal in all tournaments is to have multiple brackets with all brackets receiving same awards. PSA has some of the best awards around with Rings, Medals, Turf Shoes, Rawlings Gloves, Bats and More! 1 Day events will be 2-3 Game Guarantees and 2 Day events will be a 3-4 Game Guarantee. Please check out General information to view Awards and Game Guaranteed @ Edwards Park Turf | $75-$250
- Mulberry Gap | 3-Day Mountain Bike Skills Adventure Camp | Friday, June 17-Sunday, June 19 | 9:45 a.m. | Mulberry Gap | The perfect weekend getaway for Dad OR bring the whole family to play, hike, hot tub and explore while Dad (and kids 15+) ride with us in the heart of the designated “Mountain Bike Capital of Georgia.” This is a MUST ride destination on every mountain biker's bucket list. #justbringyourbike – they will do the rest! @ Mulberry Gap
- A Midsummer Night’s Dream | Thursday, June 16-Saturday, June 25 | 8 p.m. | Conasauga Shakespeare Coalition + Creative Arts Guild This brand-new production will be directed by Lane Davies, feature professional actors, and will be set not in Athens, Greece, but Athens, Georgia in the early 1800’s–a mythic time in American History, and one well-suited to the magic and folklore of Shakespeare’s most popular comedy. Prater's Mill Historic Site | $10
Rhea County
- Hinch ride | Saturday, June 18 | 12:30 p.m. | We're taking a ride out to hinch in spring city . Everyone is welcome to come , we're meeting at Exxon in Dayton . Looking forward to riding with everyone! @ Eagle Exxon Dayton Tn