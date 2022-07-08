Hamilton County
- Save the Red Wolves | Friday, July 8 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us on Friday afternoons to meet our red wolf pack, learn more about them, and help save them! @ Reflection Riding | Donation welcome
- Introduction to Cyanotypes | Saturday, July 9 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Explore the ancient techniques of botanical print-making using the power of the sun! @ Reflection Riding | $20-$25
- Stout Ice Cream Party & Can Re-release | Saturday, July 9 | 1 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Join us for the re-release of our award winning beer, Stout of Tune, which brought home a bronze medal at World Beer Cup in the Oatmeal Stout category in May. Six packs will be sporting a brand new label (pictures coming soon) @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $5-$8
- Brewer Talk | Saturday, July 9 | 2:30 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | An educational series where we chat with local brewers and craft beer industry professionals about all things craft beer in our tap room - fun Q&A! Free, all ages @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- Danimal’s solo set | Saturday, July 9 | 5 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Danimal Will be playing a solo set in our tap room with Ivan Garcia, and Adam Stone. 21+ Taproom opens at 11 AM! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- Paws in the Park | Saturday, July 9 | 10 a.m. | East Ridge Parks and Recreation Department | We're celebrating our new dog park! Bring your fur babies and check out the water features, agility course, and hang out with some great crafters, vendors, community organizations, and food trucks! Raffles! Prizes! Puppies! Free to everyone! @ East Ridge Community Center | FREE
- Monthly Cruise In | Saturday, July 9| 6 p.m. | Dept. One Three | Monthly Cruise In. Bring your ride and let’s socialize. Cars, Trucks, motorcycles … bring them all. Lifted, lowered - you never know what you’ll see. Homemade Ice Cream and Choo Choo kettle corn will be available. @ 6501 Slater Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37412
- Nightfall Chattanooga | Friday, July 8 | 6:30 p.m. | Nightfall Music Series | The Nightfall Free Concert Series is held each Friday night – rain or shine - in Miller Plaza, downtown Chattanooga. Headlining acts begin at 8pm with local opening acts starting at 7pm @ Miller Park | FREE
- CBDB | KillaKeyz | Saturday, July 9 | 7 p.m. | Riverfront Nights | Takes place on Ross's Landing. All shows are FREE! Openers begin at 7 pm, and headliners begin around 8:00 pm and end around 10 pm. If no opener, main act will begin at 7:00 pm @ Ross's Landing | FREE
- Live Music @ Cambridge Square | Kudzu Ninjas | Saturday, July 9 | 7 p.m. | Cambridge Square | live music at Cambridge Square. Weather permitting. Please no coolers @ Cambridge Square | FREE
- Family Day | Sunday, July 10 | 2 p.m. | Painting with a Twist | "GREAT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Join us to paint your own version of this image created by one of our artists. The perfect family get together for ages 5 yrs and up! Registration required for all attendees @ Painting with a Twist | $35-$47
- Paint and Sip - Girls Night Out | Saturday, July 9 | 7 p.m. | Painting with a Twist | "Join us at our [*BYOB*] studio as we paint a piece by a local artist! Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction, and a 16x20 take-home canvas or upgrade to a wood product or a frame! Must be 18+ @ Painting with a Twist | $39
- It's a Scavenger Hunt! | Sunday, July 10 | 10 a.m. | All you need is your own mobile device and a data connection. Young and old, individuals, families or friends can all participate in a group, as a couple, or individually. Create multiple teams and compete against each other to be the highest ranked in our Hall of Fame @ Remote
- Rapid Learning Whitewater River Class- Beginner | Sunday, July 10 | 9:30 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | This is a beginner class on class I-II moving water for participants in the Rapid Learning Whitewater Program who have attended an introduction class on the lake. To register for this instructional whitewater river trip, call Outdoor Chattanooga at 423-643-6888 to talk to the Rapid Learning manager or register at the weekly kayak skills classes @ Chester Frost Park | $35-$45
- Carlos Rodriguez | Friday, July 8-Saturday, July 9 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | Carlos was thrown into comedy, being brought up in a large family of characters he quickly became a fast talking entertainer which eventually led him to comedy @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- Chattanooga Bass Association Fishing Tournament | Saturday, July 9 | 6 a.m. | Chattanooga Bass Association | Estimated 70+ Boat Participation. For More Information Contact Chattanooga Bass Association @ Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp
- Ghost & Booze Bar Tour of Chattanooga | Saturday, July 9 | 6 p.m. | Chattanooga Ghost Tours| Get ready for a scare as you set out on the town, and follow your guide around Chattanooga’s storied Historic District. Enjoy macabre tales of spirits while sipping pints at local taverns—at your own expense—and even the largest unmarked mass graveyard in town @ 719 Cherry Street, Chattanooga, United States | $25
- Goat Yoga on the Farm | Sunday, July 10 | 9:30 p.m. | Moser Manor Farms | Why not try Goat Yoga at Moser Manor Farms? With just a short 15 minute drive from downtown Chattanooga and you will find yourself on our serene six acre homestead in Hixson. Why yoga with goats, you ask? Because goat cuddles reduce anxiety and depression by increasing oxytocin and dopamine levels, those good ole bonding and feel-good hormones. Now who doesn’t need more of that especially these days? @ Moser Manor Farms | $25
- Ariel's Princess Tea Party | Saturday, July 9 | 11:30 a.m.| Magic Lamp Entertainment | Princess Ariel is celebrating her birthday, and you're invited! Be ready for drinks, light snacks, desserts, sing-a-long performances, photos, hugs, and a finstasticly unforgettable day! @ Oaks Coffee House | $55
- Peach Market | Sunday, July 10 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | The Peach Festival inspires our talented Chattanooga Market vendors to incorporate peach flavors, smells and peachy themes into their offerings today! Folks can enjoy treats such as fresh peach salsa, peach jams & jellies, peach pastries, peach cobbler, peach candles, peach lotions… And fresh picked peaches! @ First Horizon Pavillion | FREE
- Chattanooga River Market | Saturday, July 9 | 10:30 a.m. | Come shop from your local vendors with our weekly local market! @ Tennessee Aquarium Plaza | FREE
- Ronald Dahl's Matilda The Musical | Friday, July 8-Saturday, July 30 | Signal Mountain Playhouse | A joyous girl power romp! This is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. With her astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers, Matilda becomes the school's saving grace @ Signal Mountain Playhouse
- Ticketed Live Show! | Saturday, July 9 | 7 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Lets get the weekend started with some live music performances at Wanderlinger! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company
- Moonlight Mobile Nightfall Pop-Ups | Friday, July 8 | 6:30 p.m. | Moonlight Rollers | $10 Skate Rentals (18+ only) @ West MLK Boulevard | $10
- Music & Movies in Miller | Saturday, July 9. | 6 p.m. | River City Company | Celebrate Summer in Downtown Chattanooga with the entire family! Free and open for all to enjoy!! July 9: Raya and the Last Dragon @ Miller Park | FREE
- Camden Smith with Connor McCutcheon | Saturday, July 9 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Camden Smith, originally from Trenton, Ga has everything from the wild and reckless party songs to the sweet and charming love songs. Ladies and gentlemen Camden Smith @ Songbirds | $12
- The Dinner Detective | Saturday, July 9 | 6 p.m. | The Dinner Detective | America's largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing in Chattanooga, TN at the Hotel Indigo Chattanooga Downtown! Solve a hilarious mystery while you feast on a fantastic dinner @ Hotel Indigo | $60-$70
- Live Music at The Westin | Saturday, July 9 | 6:30 p.m. | The Westin | Looking for the perfect way to relax, unwind and kick off your weekend in style? The Westin Chattanooga is just the place to be. Every Friday and Saturday night, we host live music starting at 6:30 pm. So, gather family or friends and order food, appetizers, or one of our signature cocktails and enjoy our line-up of local live music acts @ The Westin
- A Star is Born | Friday, July 8 |7 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | A rock star on the decline, John Norman Howard has given in to drugs and excessive drinking, and his music has suffered as a result. Wandering into a club one night, John watches singer Esther Hoffman perform and is smitten. The two begin dating, and soon John lets Esther take the spotlight during his concerts. However, even as Esther finds fame and success with her singing, John continues his downward spiral @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Everything Everywhere All at Once | Saturday, July 9 | 3 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | When an interdimensional rupture unravels reality, an unlikely hero must channel her newfound powers to fight bizarre and bewildering dangers from the multiverse as the fate of the world hangs in the balance @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Seven Samurai | Sunday, July 10 | 2 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | A samurai answers a village’s request for protection after he falls on hard times. The town needs protection from bandits, so the samurai gathers six others to help him teach the people how to defend themselves, and the villagers provide the soldiers with food. A giant battle occurs when 40 bandits attack the village @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
Catoosa County
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, June 18 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more @ Downtown Ringgold | FREE
- Mad Hatter's Movies with Mom | Sunday, July 10 | 4 p.m. | Mad Hatter Massage and Wellness | Bring your little(s) and make your own cardboard "car" to view our movie from and enjoy popcorn and drinks while we screen a movie (TBA) @ Mad Hatter Massage and Wellness
- Star Spangled Crop | Thursday, July 7-Saturday, July 9 | 9:30 a.m. | iScrap On! | Let's celebrate all the memories you've made by scrapping the firecrackers in your life - big, small, young, old! Join us as we continue the celebration of the good ole Red, White and Blue! Dress your best in your most patriotic, enjoy hot dogs and fixins (Saturday) and have a grand time! @ iScrap On! | $25
- Summit Super Series Points Bracket Race | Saturday, July 9 | 10 a.m. | Brainerd Motorsports Park | IHRA Summit Super Series @ 745 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold, GA 30736 | $10
- Backwater Still at the Ringgold Opry | Saturday, July 9 | 7 p.m. | Backwater Still | We're pumped to be back at the Ringgold Opry at the Depot next to the tracks. This unique venue provides an intimate setting perfect for our style of country. Doors open at 6pm and the show starts at 7 @ Ringgold Depot Opry
Bradley County
- Live Music with Jason Lyles | Saturday, July 9 | 8 p.m. | Mash & Hops Craft Beers | Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover @ Mash & Hops Craft Beers
- Semi Annual Consignment Sale | Saturday, July 9 | 10 a.m. | Poppeas | Want to earn $for$ for your items?The sale ends on July 23 at 430 but Facebook will not let the event last longer than 2 weeks @ 3411 NW Keith St, Cleveland, TN 37312
- DAV Car Show | Saturday, July 9 | 5 p.m. | Bradley County Mall | DAV Monthly Car Show is the second Saturday of every month April through September 5PM to 8PM. The big Annual Car Show is the second Saturday of October 10AM to 4PM. Registration is the day of the event. Cost is $20. The show will be held outside Dunham's Sports. Contact @DavChapter25ClevelandTn for more information @ Bradley County Mall
- Macaron Class | Saturday, July 9 | 3:30 p.m. | The Happiest Things Collective | In this class, you will learn the step by step process of making French macarons! Everyone will take macarons home with them to enjoy! This class is for anyone 12 or older. No experience is required! You do not need to come pick up physical tickets from the shop prior to the event, I'll have your name @ The Happiest Things Collective | $40
- Chattanooga Men's Metro Amateur Championship | Friday, July 8-Saturday, July 9 | Cleveland Country Club | 36 hole stroke play championship open to male amateur golfers of dues-paying clubs @ Cleveland Country Club
- Downtown Walking Tour | Saturday, July 9 | 1 p.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | Join Curator, Olivia Cawood, for a journey around Downtown Cleveland, TN. Walking tours are every 2nd Saturday of the month at 1 p.m. @ Museum Center at 5ive Points | $5
McMinn County
- ACT's "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" | Friday, July 1-Sunday, July 10 | 2 p.m., 7 p.m. | Athens Community Theater | Athens Community Theatre (ACT) announces the Summer 2022 production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical with a run of six performances from July 1 through July 10, 2022. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:00 pm, while Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm @ The Arts Center | $15-$20
- Open Water Certification Dive | Saturday, July 9-Sunday, July 10 | Choo Choo Dive | Loch Low-Minn is a quarry lake in Athens, TN that provides a unique scuba diving opportunity. Its crystal clear waters are home to the rare paddlefish. This is the perfect place to complete your Open Water Diver Certification @ Loch Low-Minn
- Athens Farmers Market | Saturday, June 18 | 9:30 a.m. | City of Athens Parks and Recreation | Hosted by the City of Athens Parks and Recreation department. Please contact bbaker@athenstn.gov for more information @ Downtown Athens | FREE
- ADOPTATHON: Save a Life! | Saturday, July 9 | 10 a.m. | McMinn Regional Humane Society | Adopt A Thon-Saturday July 9th from 10am to 1pm. Wall-ins WELCOME! You might have to wait if others are meeting the dogs and cats but we will help you asap! @ 219 Alford St, Athens, TN 37303
Polk County
- Live Music on the Porch Reliance Fly & Tackle | Saturday, July 9 | 6 p.m. | Reliance Fly & Tackle | Live music on the porch every Saturday night at Reliance Fly & Tackle ! Dinner starts at 6:00 and music begins at 7:00 @ Reliance Fly & Tackle
- Fly Fishing 101 and 201 | Saturday, July 9 | Reliance Fly & Tackle | 201 class requires TN fishing license and trout stamp @ Reliance Fly & Tackle https://www.facebook.com/events/546394867015208/?ref=newsfeed
- Birds of Prey | Saturday, July 9 | 9 a.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Come out and join Seasonal Interpreter Mason to learn about our native birds of prey in Tennessee @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
- Recycling Fun! | Saturday, July 9 | 11 a.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason for a fun craft that also helps with recycling. Come make a little turtle and findmroe ways you can help our environment with recycling!
- Creek Stomp | Saturday, July 9 | 2 p.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Meet Seasonal Interpreter Mason at the park office for a creek stomp @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
- Wildlife Tracks Identification Booklet | Sunday, July 10 | 9 a.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason to make your own tracks identification booklet @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
- Furry Friends | Sunday, July 10 | 2 p.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason inside the park office for a fur-real fun program. We will be identifying some of the furs from animals you may find on our park @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
- Snakes of Tennessee | Sunday, May 22 | 11 a.m. | Hiwassee Ocoee State Park | Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason at the campground bathouse to learn about our snakes in Tennessee. You will get to meet one of the species of snakes we have as well as learn some amazing facts about them @ Hiwassee Ocoee State Park
Grundy County
- Introduction to Canoeing | Saturday, July 9 | 9 a.m. | Tennessee State Parks | Join interpreters JD & Allen on an introductory course for Canoeing at the Grundy Lakes | $5
- The Screamin' Cheetah Wheelies | Saturday, July 9 | 7 p.m. | The Caverns | The band features a heavy southern bluesy jam oriented style which led to comparisons with groups such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers Band, The Black Crowes, Brother Cane and Cry of Love @ The Caverns | $40-$344
Dade County
- Wanderland Paintball | Saturday, July 9 | 10:30 a.m. | Wanderland Paintball | At Wanderland Campground we have opened to the public a 5 acre paintball arena. Kids and adults will enjoy the clean mountain air. The beautiful mountain terrain and the space. The amazing territory will have you in awe. Come. Camping is for everyone. Wanderland if for you @ Wanderland Paintball | $75
Walker County
- Big Rich Brock | Saturday, July 9 | 7 p.m. | The Grindstone Tavern | Big Rich is coming to The Grindstone and bringing his comedy friends for an evening of great food, strong drinks and lots of laughter in his "Enjoying Life" comedy night. This is a FREE show so bring your eating and drinking money and let's have a great time. A great night of stand -up comedy with Big Rich & Friends @ The Grindstone Tavern
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, July 8-Monday, July 11 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City | High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City | $3-$27.95
Whitfield County
- Family Day | Saturday, July 9 | 6 p.m. | Red Clay Resort| Join your RTTN Family at Red Clay Resort for a time of fun & fellowship! @ Red Clay Resort
- Friends of the Library Book Sale | Saturday, July 9 | 10 a.m.| Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library Please come join us and see what the Friends of the Library Book Sale has to offer. We have thousands of used books as well as audiobooks and equipment available for sale for reduced prices. Proceeds of the sale go to benefit the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library’s staff, programs, and collections @ Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library
- Dalton Summer Concert Series | Friday, July 8 | 7:30 p.m. | Burr Performing Arts Park | Come enjoy some music in Dalton! @ Burr Performing Arts Park
Rhea County
- Anna Lynn Ferris | Saturday, July 9 | 6 p.m. | Jacob Myers Restaurant on the River | Party time on the river! You thought that we were done partying on the 4th? Wrong-o! Get ready to go right back into a fun weekend with us! @ Jacob Myers Restaurant on the River