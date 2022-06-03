Submit your future weekend events here.
Hamilton County
- Nightfall | Friday, June 3 | 7 p.m. | Nightfall | The Nightfall Free Concert Series is held Friday night – rain or shine - in Miller Plaza & Park, downtown Chattanooga. Headlining acts begin at 8pm & opening acts starting at 7pm @ Miller Park | FREE
- Riverbend | Friday, June 3-Sunday, June 5 | 4 p.m. (Fri), 2 p.m. (Sat, Sun) | Riverbend | This year’s festival will be our 39th year! We are proud to be Chattanooga’s original, premier music festival. The annual festival has evolved into three nights, and ranks in the top 10% of all American festivals @ Ross's Landing | $75-$115
- Love Your Deep Core | Friday, June 3 | 6 p.m. | The Chattery | This class will be teach participants what IS the “deep core” and then how we can gently activate and protect it to prevent and/or treat incontinence, back, pelvic and hip discomfort, as well as improve daily and athletic function @ The Chattery | $20
- End of the Line: A Tribute to the Allman Brothers | Friday, June 3 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | End of the Line is the premiere Allman Brothers Tribute Band. Having carved up the Southeast with sold out shows in Georgia and Tennessee @ Songbirds | $20
- In-Town Gallery | Friday, June 3 | 11 a.m. | In-Town Gallery | Discover that special piece for your home or office, something that really tells your story. Let colorful paintings speak from your walls. Give the gift of original art for a wedding or birthday @ In-Town Gallery | FREE
- No Hard Feelings Pride Week | Thursday, June 2-Saturday, June 4 | No Hard Feelings Bar | Pride week is here! Come hang with us Thursday-Saturday for special #pride programming and events. Thursday: Summer Tease Burlesque Show. Friday: Pump Up The Jams. Saturday: Drag Show. @ No Hard Feelings | FREE
- Clout Trap | Friday, June 3 | 8 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Goldfinger Production$, Hip-Hop CHA, and Power 94 present Clout Trap. The best Hip-Hop artist showcase & networking event in the region @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company
- Chattanooga Red Wolves | Saturday, June 4 | 7:30 p.m. | Chattanooga Red Wolves | Come watch the Red Wolves face off against Union Omaha @ CHI Memorial Field
- Chattanooga Football Club | Saturday, June 4 | 7:30 p.m. | CFC | Come watch the Chattanooga Football Club face off against North Alabama SC @ Finley Stadium | $5-$18
- Let's Make a Quilt | Saturday, June 4 | 9:30 a.m. | ClearStory Arts | 10 part class to make a quilt starting on June 4 every other Saturday. Limit 10 students. Pay for 1st class to save your place. 16 and up @ ClearStory Arts | $37.50
- Little Owl Festival | Saturday, June 4 | 10 a.m. | Chattanooga Audubon Society | The Little Owl Festival is a great venue for artists, craftspeople, and vendors of all kinds to showcase and sell their work. Vendor fee is $15 for Arts/Crafts Vendors and $30 for Food Vendors @ 900 N Sanctuary Rd, Chattanooga 37421 | $15
- Beginner Gouache | Saturday, June 4 | 10:30 a.m. | The Chattery | No need for expensive watercolor or mixed media paper with these opaque watercolor paints. Come learn and play as we introduce you to painting with gouache and practice illustrating with this medium using artists coloring pages @ The Chattery | $35
- Human Design: The Basics | Saturday, June 4 | 1:30 p.m. | The Chattery | In this session, we will explore the basics of Human Design together. This will include an overview of the Human Design system, an introduction to types, strategies, authorities, and profile lines as well as general ways to begin experimenting with Human Design @ The Chattery | $33
- The RBG Ball 2022 | Saturday, June 4 | 6:30 P.M. | Chatta Festival of Black Arts & Ideas: Juneteenth | The RBG Ball (Red, Black & Green) will serve as the kick-off for the Juneteenth celebration festivals. This inaugural gala will include the first Black Arts Awards Ceremony. This black tie affair will honor local artists in the disciplines of music, dance, visual arts, literature, theatre, and film @ Chattanooga Theatre Center | $50
- Music & Movies in Miller | Saturday, June 4 | 6 p.m. | River City Company | Each Saturday will feature a non-profit partner along with musical entertainment, oversized games, artist vendors, food trucks and a big screen movie under the stars! @ Miller Park | FREE
- Arcade Party: SunSap, Young Robot, Croctopuss, and more! | Saturday, June 4 | 8 p.m. | Level Up Arcade & Billiards We're bringing some of the region's best progressive/alt rock bands together for a night of marvelous music, fun games, and adult beverages @ Level Up Arcade & Billiards
- Drag Me to Chattanooga Whiskey | Saturday, June 4 | 7 p.m. | Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall It’s almost Pride Month! We can’t wait to celebrate with you, Chattanooga. Introducing one of our Stonewall Week events - Drag Me To Chattanooga Whiskey. An LGBTQ showcase at the Chattanooga Whiskey Event Hall @ Chattanooga Whiskey Hall | $10
- All Age Pride Day | Saturday, June 4 | 2 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company, Chattanooga Pride | Featuring arts and crafts, vendors, speakers, storytime, and a family friendly drag show @ 1208 King St., Chattanooga, TN 37403
- Collagraphy Crash Course with Carrie Pendergrass | Sunday, June 5 | 10 a.m. | Townsend Atelier | In this one-day “crash” course, students will learn how to use everyday found and recycled/repurposed materials to create unique Collagraphic plates which will then be used to make corresponding print editions @ Townsend Atelier | $175
- Mock Film Studio | Sunday, June 5 | 5 p.m. | Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild | On the first Sunday of each month the Chattanooga Filmmakers Guild hosts a networking mixer for people in the filmmaking industry. All levels of experience are welcome and encouraged to attend this free event @ Edney Building | FREE
- Long Group Ride & Cold Brews | Sunday, June 5 | 9:30 a.m. | The Chattery | Join the Stank City Ramblers for a fun bike ride from Ross’s Landing to Camp Jordan and back (18 miles one way; 36 miles total)! We’ll start off the ride with free cold brew, and riders are welcome to bring food and snacks. Plan for a picnic at Camp Jordan @ Ross's Landing | FREE
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, May 21 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, May 21 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, May 20 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Rapid Learning for TVCC Paddle School | Saturday, June 4-Sunday, June 5 | Tennessee Valley Canoe Club | Tennessee Valley Canoe Club offers their annual Paddle School which is a great kickstart to your paddle sport adventures. Rapid Learning Whitewater Program of Outdoor Chattanooga provides an instructional clinic with equipment for paddle school.
Catoosa County
- Zodiac Spin Clinic | Saturday, June 4 | 9 a.m. | Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High | Please join us for our first spin clinic of the summer! @ Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High | $15
- Dolly Days | Friday, June 3-Saturday, June 4 | 5 p.m. Ringgold NOW Ringgold is getting all DOLLed Up! Join us for Dolly Days! Join us for our monthly First Friday in Dolly theme!!! @ Ringgold Road
- Misery | Thursday, June 2-Sunday, June 5 | 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | City of Ringgold DDA | Misery follows successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon, who is rescued from a car crash by his “number one fan,” Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new “Misery” novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. The irate Annie writing as if his life depends on it, and it does @ The Historic Ringgold Depot | $8-$10
- SNDR | Saturday, June 4 | 9 a.m. | Southeast Nostalgia Drag Racing | Southeast Nostalgia Drag Racing plus 4 Nostalgia Prostock cars along with IHRA Summit Super Series @ Brainered Motorsports Park | $15
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, June 4 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more. | FREE
Bradley County
- Sounds of Summer @ Moo-Fest | Saturday, June 4 | 6:30 p.m. | Moo Fest | Sounds of the Summer @ Moo Fest. We hope to see everyone there @ Athens, TN, Cleveland, TN
- FAST FRIDAY! DOUBLE O PERFORMING LIVE | Friday, June 3-Saturday, June 4 | 10 p.m. | The KUTT-TV.com FAST FRIDAY DOUBLE O PERFORMING LIVE !! THIS EVENT WILL SELL OUT @ 395 S Ocoee St, Cleveland, TN | $25-$100
- Free Fun Day | Saturday, June 4 | 9:30 a.m. | George R Stuart Elementary | Join us for our FREE FUN DAY! This is a great chance to participate in Soccer Shots if you have, or have not, before! Come experience Chattanooga's premier soccer program for 2-8 year olds @ George R Stuart Elementary
- The Hiwassee Campout | Friday, June 3-Sunday, June 5 | 12 p.m. | Southern Appalachian Outdoor Adventures | I’d love to host y’all on my farm for a summer weekend of kayaking, swimming, canoeing, mountain/road cycling, hiking, camping, cookouts, rafting, glider rides, scenic train excursions, amish/Mennonite farmers market, relaxing, playing in the creek, etc. @ Siccowee Farm
McMinn County
- MooFest | Saturday, June 4 | 10 a.m. | Friendly City Festivals | Vendors, entertainment, and more in downtown Athens! Contact meredithw2009@comcast.net for more information @ Downtown Athens | FREE
- Open Water Certification Dive | Saturday, June 4-Sunday, June 5 | Choo Choo Dive | Loch Low-Minn is a quarry lake in Athens, TN that provides a unique scuba diving opportunity. Its crystal clear waters are home to the rare paddlefish. This is the perfect place to complete your Open Water Diver Certification @ Loch Low-Minn
- Athens Lions Club Mooo Run 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk | Saturday, June 4 | 7:35 a.m. | Athens Lion Club | Athens Lions Club Mooo Run 5K and 1 Mile Fun Walk is happening on Saturday, June 04, 2022 at 07:35AM EDT at PO Box 13 with tickets starting at $20.00 | $20
- Second Wind | Saturday, June 4 | 7 p.m. | Historic Loudon Theatre | Second Wind is an 8-piece Adult Rock band @ Historic Loudon Theatre | $20
- Sounds of Summer | Saturday, June 4 | 7 p.m. | Saturday, June 4 at the Market Pavilion in downtown Athens (7:00pm). Tim Decker and Tennessee River – EmiSunshine. 423-887-3544 @ Market Pavilion
Polk County
- Hymnsmen Quartet | Sunday, June 5 | 6 p.m. | Oak Grove Baptist Doors open at 5:00 pm. Come enjoy a great night of Classic Gospel songs you grew up on, some Hymnsmen originals as well some newer Favorites Oak Grove Baptist
- Wide Open | Saturday in the Basin | Saturday, June 4 | 1 p.m. | The Ducktown Basin Museum Wide Open Saturday, A Summer-is-Coming Celebration in the Basin, 10am-5pm. Enjoy free museum admission, self-guided walking tours of the Burra Burra mine site, food trucks on site, indoor seating available at Hoist House, craft booths, and a book signing by Harriet Frye from 1pm-3pm of The Tennessee Copper Company @ The Ducktown Basin Museum | FREE
- Live Music on the Porch Reliance Fly & Tackle | Saturday, June 4 | 6 p.m. | Reliance Fly & Tackle Live music on the porch every Saturday night at Reliance Fly & Tackle ! Dinner starts at 6:00 and music begins at 7:00. @ Reliance Fly & Tackle
- Movie in the Frank Hammons Park | Saturday, June 4 | 8 p.m. | Frank Hammons Memorial Park | Join is for a movie in the park! This is open to the community. Drinks and popcorn will be available to purchase. Free Admission @ Frank Hammons Memorial Park | FREE
- Fishing Rodeo | Saturday, June 4 | 9 a.m. | Welcome Valley Baptist Church | Drinks and food will be served for free. This is a church event, no alcohol allowed @ Camp Agape
- National Trails Day 2022 | Saturday, June 4 | 9 a.m. | Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park | Hiwassee/Ocoee Rivers State Park is hosting a very special National Trails Day. Be apart of a special day to help complete our Outdoor Classroom followed by a hike on our loop trail @ Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park | FREE
Marion County
- Shawn Mayer | Saturday, June 4 | 6:30 p.m. | Jim Oliver's Smoke House | Come out for great food and an intimate concert with Shawn Mayer @ Jim Oliver's Smoke House
- The Pixel Dad's 1st food vendor event | Saturday, June 4 | 10 a.m. | Marion County Makers Market | Marion County Maker's Market happens the first Saturday of every month in Jasper, TN in the town square. 30-40 food and craft vendors will be there @ Marion County Makers Market | FREE
Sequatchie County
- The Agee Family | Sunday, June 5 | 10 a.m. | Ewtonville Baptist Church | Sunday, June 5, 2022 | 10:00am CST. | Kenneth Key - Contact. Brian Kearns - Pastor Ewtonville Baptist Church
- Bledsoe County
- East TN Spotted Saddle Horse Show | Saturday, June 4 | 6 p.m. @ Bledsoe County Fair
- PetVet at Tractor Supply Company | Saturday, June 4 | 4 p.m. | PetVet Community clinics provide affordable, convenient walk-in veterinary services. Event RSVPs, reservations or appointments are not accepted @ Tractor Supply Company | FREE
Dade County
- "I AM..." Affirmation Hike, Eat, Wine, Repeat | Saturday, June 4 | 9 a.m. | Latrice Green Self-love, affirmations and positive manifestation are crucial to our well-being; even though many times, with the hustle and bustle of life, propitious self engagement can easily be lost. In this regard, we all must embrace our inner self love @ Cloudland Canyon State Park | $25
- Josh Bales | Sunday, June 5 | 7 p.m. | Covenant College | Josh will be leading worship and sharing music each night on the campus of Covenant College for Summit Ministries @ Covenant College
Walker County
- 1st Annual Rossville / BLVD Open Air Market | Friday, June 3 | 4 p.m. | Rossville Blvd Open Air Market | The City of Rossville and The BLVD Project are teaming up to host a series of outdoor community market events this summer. This event will provide a fun summer gathering for residents on both sides of the state line while also increasing access to local foods and contributing to economic development for the area @ 207 Chickamauga Avenue, Rossville, GA | FREE
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, June 3-Monday, June 6 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City | $3-$27.95
Whitfield County
- GACA Hall of Fame | Friday, June 3-Saturday, June 4 | Dalton Convention Center
- Georgia Plumbers Trade Association Saturday, June 4 8 a.m. Registration Required. Dalton Convention Center https://daltonconventioncenter.com/event/georgia-plumbers-trade-association-4/
- June Jam | Friday, June 3-Saturday, June 4 | Gate fee $10 Daily or $15 Weekend Pass. Children 10 Under Free @ Edwards Park and Riverbend Park | $175
- PSA Rawlings Gold Glove World Series | Saturday, June 4-Sunday, June 5 | PSA Tournament Series | PSA's goal is to have a great atmosphere with some great baseball. Our goal in all tournaments is to have multiple brackets with all brackets receiving same awards. PSA has some of the best awards around with Rings, Medals, Turf Shoes, Rawlings Gloves, Bats and More! 1 Day events will be 2-3 Game Guarantees and 2 Day events will be a 3-4 Game Guarantee. Please check out General information to view Awards and Game Guarantees @ Westside Park Turf Complex, Riverbend Park Turf Complex and Edwards Park Turf Complex | $175-$559