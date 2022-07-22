Hamilton County
- Save the Red Wolves | Friday, July 22 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us on Friday afternoons to meet our red wolf pack, learn more about them, and help save them! @ Reflection Riding | Donation welcome
- Introduction to Cyanotypes | Saturday, July 23 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Explore the ancient techniques of botanical print-making using the power of the sun! @ Reflection Riding | $20-$25
- Live Music @ Cambridge Square | SP and the Electric Band | Saturday, July 23 | 1 p.m. | Cambridge Square | Free live music at Cambridge Square. Weather permitting. Please no coolers. @ Cambridge Square | FREE
- Chattanooga Adventures Family Field Trip | Friday, July 22 | 7 p.m. | Chattanooga Adventures| Chattanooga Adventures uses XPLORE AR by Timelooper, a free app available on Android and Apple devices, to explore American history through Chattanooga landmarks. @ Chattanooga Adventures | FREE
- Five Star Food Fight | Sunday, July 24 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | Join us for a live cooking competition between some of Chattanooga's best chefs! @ First Horizon Pavillion | FREE
- Music & Movies in Miller | Saturday, July 23 | 6 p.m. | River City Company | Celebrate Summer in Downtown Chattanooga with the entire family! Free and open for all to enjoy!! @ Miller Park | FREE
- Nightfall Chattanooga | Friday, July 22 | 6:30 p.m. | Nightfall Music Series | The Nightfall Free Concert Series is held each Friday night – rain or shine - in Miller Plaza, downtown Chattanooga. Headlining acts begin at 8pm with local opening acts starting at 7pm. @ Miller Park | FREE
- The Music Man | Friday, July 15-Saturday, July 23 | 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | Footloose con man sets out to fleece a repressed Midwestern community during the early days of the 20th century, but, instead, he learns a lesson in moral responsibility from the town's comely librarian. @ Christ United Methodist Church | $15
- Christmas in July Toy Drive | Entire month of July | Erlanger Health System For the entire month of July, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger is hosting a Christmas in July Toy Drive encouraging donations for the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Child Life Specialists.You can help improve a child’s hospital stay by donating toys, clothing and more. All items must be in new, unused conditions @ Erlanger Children's Hospital | FREE
- Multi Cultural Book Festival | Saturday, July 23 | 12 p.m. | This is going to be an event full of culture, community, dance, rich and diverse literature and so much more! Six local authors, 3 cultural performances, face painting, food, fun activities, music and more!! @ Avondale Community Center | FREE
- Christmas in July Jazz Brunch | Saturday, July 23 | 10:30 a.m. | Baylor School | The jazz brunch will feature southern cuisine with live music provided by Atlanta, GA musician Richard Shaw, Jr. @ Baylor School | $40
- One CHA Fest | Saturday, July 23 | 10 a.m. | Department of Early Learning The Department of Early Learning is excited to announce the “One CHA Fest”! Under the city’s new vision to align every Chattanoogan [One Chattanooga Plan] and the One CHA Fest’s mission is to do just that- bring everyone together for some Fun in the sun! @ Miller Parrk | FREE
- Sour and Bitter Fest | Saturday, July 23 | 4 p.m. | The Daily Ration | The Sour + Bitter Beer Fest, presented by The Bitter Alibi, is happening on July 23rd! Come sample some pales and sours from a wide selection of local and regional brewers—many of these you won't find in just any taproom. @ The Daily Ration
- Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical | Friday, July 8-Saturday, July 30 | Signal Mountain Playhouse | A joyous girl power romp! This is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. With her astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers, Matilda becomes the school's saving grace. @ Signal Mountain Playhouse
- Yu-Gi-Oh Back To Due | Saturday, July 23 | 1 p.m. | CM Games Hixson | Each player receives **4 OTS Packs** with entry @ CM Games Hixson https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200022958499328 $20
- Brainerd Farmers' Market Saturday, July 23 10 a.m. We are a Community Farmers’ Market. OPEN SATURDAYS from 10AM-12PM on the corner of Brainerd and Belvoir. @ 20 Belvoir Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37411 | FREE
- 1st Kidney Awareness Car Show | Saturday, July 23 | 11 a.m. | Highway Hoggin Car Club | Car Club Highway Hoggin Hosting Kidney Awareness Car Show presented by Markee Crutcher whom just received a kidney transplant in April 2021. Supported by Chattanooga Kidney Foundation and Aries Transportation. Proceeds will go to Chattanooga Kidney Foundation. @ 4801 TN-58, Chattanooga, TN 37416 | $25
- Brunch N Beats 90s & 00s Edition | Sunday, July 24 | 1 p.m. | Brunch N Beats | Let's get back to the basics! This gon be the one right here🤞🏾!! This one gon take you there! #BrunchNBeats Sunday July 24th we back at it. @ Mac Avenue | $40-$500
- 10,000 Days: A Tool Tribute | Saturday, July 23 | 8 p.m. | Songbirds | Sonically and visually, 10,000 DΛYS brings to the stage the most faithful TOOL TRIBUTE experience available in the Southeast region. @ Songbirds | $15-$20
- John Caparulo | Friday, July 22-Saturday, July 23 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | John Caparulo was featured on the Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Next Generation, which would take the nation by storm, selling out concerts from March of 2008 to late March of 2008. During that same time, Cap would make several appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. @ The Comedy Catch | $22-$27
- ICW Returns to Tennessee | Friday, July 22-Saturday, July 23 | 8 p.m. | ICW No Holds Barred | ICW BRINGS THE PFX CAGE & THE CHAINS TO TENNESSEE Friday July 22nd- PFX Saturday July 23rd- ICW No Holds Barred @ TWE of Chattanoogoa | $25-$100
- Indie Meets Hip Hop II | Saturday, July 23 | 7 p.m. | Level Up Arcade | We're blending two of the most promising music scenes in the Tennessee Valley for another night of cutting riffs and biting hooks. Hosted by the lovely folks over at Level Up Arcade & Billiards! @ Level Up Arcade | $10
- WSLR Presents: Maya Elise & The Good Dream | Saturday, July 23 | 7 p.m. | The Woodshop | Songwriter Maya Elise’s music is a warm expression of acoustic solace with stories that speak to the vulnerable curiosity of our lives. The sweeping honesty inherent in this group’s music can move a crowd to both silence and jubilation. @ The Woodshop | $10
- Chattanooga Lookouts vs. Tennessee Smokies | Friday, July 22-Sunday, July 24 | 2:15 p.m., 7:15 p.m. | Chattanooga Lookouts | Watch the Lookouts face off against the Tennessee Smokies! @ AT&T Field
- The Chattery's Summer Open House | Saturday, July 23 | 11 a.m. | The Chattery | Join us for The Chattery’s Summer Open House, where we’ll offer DIY stations to create something fun @ The Chattery FREE
- The Godfather | Friday, July 22 | 7 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Widely regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, this mob drama, based on Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name, focuses on the powerful Italian-American crime family of Don Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando). When the don’s youngest son, Michael (Al Pacino), reluctantly joins the Mafia, he becomes involved in the inevitable cycle of violence and betrayal. @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Citizen Kane | Saturday, July 23 | 3 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | When a reporter is assigned to decipher newspaper magnate Charles Foster Kane’s (Orson Welles) dying words, his investigation gradually reveals the fascinating portrait of a complex man who rose from obscurity to staggering heights. @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Big Lebowski | Saturday, July 23 | 7 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Jeff `The Dude’ Leboswki is mistaken for Jeffrey Lebowski, who is The Big Lebowski. Which explains why he’s roughed up and has his precious rug peed on. In search of recompense, The Dude tracks down his namesake, who offers him a job. @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Double Indemnity | Sunday, July 24 | 2 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | In this classic film noir, insurance salesman Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) gets roped into a murderous scheme when he falls for the sensual Phyllis Dietrichson (Barbara Stanwyck), who is intent on killing her husband (Tom Powers) and living off the fraudulent accidental death claim. @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Moonlight Kayak Tour on Lake Chickamauga | Saturday, July 23 | 7:30 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | This is a leisurely paced guided tour around the islands and sloughs beginning at sunset and ending by the light of the moon. @ Chickamauga Lake | $35
- Chattanooga River Market | Saturday, July 23 | 10:30 a.m. | Come shop from your local vendors with our weekly local market! @ Tennessee Aquarium Plaza | FREE
- Christmas in July | Sunday, July 24 | 2 p.m. | Painter's Palette | Paint your choice of Ceramic Cost is $55 per piece. @ The Funky Munkey Market | $55
- St Jude Church Huge Rummage Sale | Saturday, July 23 | 8 a.m. | Saint Jude Catholic Church Not your average church rummage sale! Furniture, antiques, quality clothes on hangers, housewares, decor, linens, toys, etc. Lunch will be served! Cash credit or debit. @ St. Jude School | FREE
- Outdoor Market on the Boulevard | Saturday, July 23 | 10 a.m. | Runroses Vintage | Stop by and see us and other vendors at the Outdoor Market on the Boulevard @ B&B Discount Sales
- 90's Pool Party | Saturday, July 23 | 11 a.m. | Diamond Billiard Club | Join us for our 2nd annual pool party!! This year we have tons of free giveaways. @ Diamond Billiard Club
- SUP + Sip: Paddle Boarding in Chattanooga | Saturday, July 23 | 3 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Stand up, then get a little “sideways.” Join Explorer Chick for a “SUP and sip” Mini Adventure day trip! Get ready for some paddle boarding in Chattanooga on beautiful Nickajack Lake, followed by a wine-tasting at a local winery. @ Chickamauga Lake
Catoosa County
- Stable 41 Farmers Market | Every Sunday | 1 p.m. | City of Fort Oglethorpe Stable 41 Farmers Market provides the community with direct access to high quality, local food and goods, as well as a place for the community to gather together and enjoy a variety of local entertainment. Come support your local market! Every Sunday 1:00-5:00pm May 22, 2022- October 2, 2022. @ 214 1st Street Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742 | Free
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, July 23 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more. @ Downtown Ringgold | FREE
- The Play That Goes Wrong | Friday, July 15-Sunday, July 24 | 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | City of Ringgold DDA | Broadway’s smash-hit farce makes its way to TRP. The play within a play follows Opening Night of Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous. @ The Historic Ringgold Depot | $8-$10
- The Spongebob Musical | Friday, July 22-Sunday, July 31 | 2:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | The Colonnade | Based on the series by Stephen Hillenbeurg @ The Colonnade | $13-$17
Bradley County
- Dressage Horse Show | Friday, July 22-Saturday, July 30 @ Tri-State Exhibition Center
- Family Days | Saturday, July 23 | ALL DAY Museum Center at 5ive Points Come in for family days, each fourth Saturday! Children get in free and adults get in for the price of a child. We have story time, trunk presentations, kids activities and more! @ Museum Center at 5ive Points
- MainStreet Cruise In | Saturday, July 23 | 1 p.m. | Visit Cleveland | See all hundreds of classic vehicles lining the streets of downtown! Great food, cool cars, & beautiful downtown make it a perfect family event. Free to enter a car & free to spectators. @ Downtown Cleveland | FREE
- River Town Festival | Friday, July 22-Saturday, July 30 | Join us July 22-23 for two days of River Town Festival. Enjoy events at the Hiwassee River, take a boat ride on the Hiwassee Queen, tour the “Hiwassee Springs” greenway area, shop with the Market Place vendors, win prizes at the “Run to the River”, the photo contest, or the cardboard regatta. Enjoy a great line of entertainment, and many activities for children….all this for free. @ Hiwassee River | FREE
- Listen to the Trees | Saturday, July 23 | 10 a.m. | Visit Cleveland | Ranger Cord will be leading a short, .5 mile interpretive hike along the Blue Hole Trail to point out several different trees and explain how they would have historically been seen by the Cherokee people through medicine and storytelling. Please wear sturdy shoes and bring plenty of water. @ Red Clay State Park
McMinn County
- Athens Farmers Market | Saturday, July 23 | 9:30 a.m. | City of Athens Parks and Recreation | Hosted by the City of Athens Parks and Recreation department. Please contact bbaker@athenstn.gov for more information. Downtown Athens | FREE
- Open Water Certification Dive | Saturday, July 23-Sunday, July 24 | Choo Choo Dive | Loch Low-Minn is a quarry lake in Athens, TN that provides a unique scuba diving opportunity. Its crystal clear waters are home to the rare paddlefish. This is the perfect place to complete your Open Water Diver Certification @ Loch Low-Minn
Polk County
- Live Music on the Porch | Reliance Fly & Tackle | Saturday, July 23 | 6 p.m. | Reliance Fly & Tackle Live music on the porch every Saturday night at Reliance Fly & Tackle ! Dinner starts at 6:00 and music begins at 7:00. @ Reliance Fly & Tackle
- Hiwassee Loop Train Ride | Friday, July 22 | 1:30 p.m. @ 9406 US-411, Delano, TN 37325
- 4th Annual White Water Rafting Escape with Solving Single ATL | Saturday, July 23 | 3 p.m. | Solving SIngle ATL Solving Single ATL is taking over the North GA mountains for the 4th time in a row for our 4th Annual White Water Rafting Getaway 2022! Come have some ADULT FUN with some of the most relaxed, outgoing, down to earth, professional SINGLES in the ATL! @ Wild Water Ltd. Rafting -Ocoee | $68
- Hiwassee Loop Excursion | Friday, July 22/Sunday, July 24 | Fifty miles of breathtaking views, the 3 ½ hour train trip parallels the scenic Hiwassee River offering views of the lower gorge. At the Loop the tracks corkscrew over themselves as they climb Bald Mountain near Farner, TN. @ 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN | $30-$93
Grundy County
- Crowder | Saturday, July 23 | 7 p.m. | The Caverns | David Wallace Crowder, known professionally by his mononymous stage name Crowder since 2012, is an American contemporary Christian music singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and author. @ The Caverns | $40-$355
- Steve Earle and the Dukes | Sunday, July 24 | 7 p.m. | The Caverns Stephen Fain Earle is an American rock, country and folk singer-songwriter, record producer, author, and actor. Earle began his career as a songwriter in Nashville and released his first EP in 1982. @ The Caverns | $40-$350
Bledsoe County
- Bledsoe Co. Fairest of the Fair Pageant | Saturday, July 23 | 9:30 a.m. | Bledose County Fair All kinds of compeittions for all ages. @ 234 Allen P Deakins Rd, Pikeville, TN 37367 | $30
- Backwater Still at The Venue | Saturday, July 23 | 10 p.m. | Backwater Still We're back at The Venue in Pikeville for a night of southern rock, country classics, and weekend fun. Come for the drinks and dancing. You won't be disappointed. The party starts at 9pm central time. @ Backwater Still
Dade County
- Wanderland Paintball | Saturday, July 23 | 10:30 a.m. | Wanderland Paintball | At Wanderland Campground we have opened to the public a 5 acre paintball arena. Kids and adults will enjoy the clean mountain air. The beautiful mountain terrain and the space. The amazing territory will have you in awe. Come. Camping is for everyone. Wanderland if for you. @ Wanderland Paintball
Walker County
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, July 22-Monday, July 25 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City | High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! Rock City | $3-$27.95
- Open Air Market | Saturday, July 23 | 8 a.m. | Outdoor vendor signup @ The Shops of 1910 | FREE
- Comedy night | Saturday, July 23 | 8 p.m. | The Elks Lodge Are you a comedian? want to break out and be in the community or get noticed love to make people laugh? come join us for open comedy night at the elks! @ Elks Lodge
Whitfield County
- Back to School Carnival | Saturday, July 23 | 9 a.m. | Free Backpacks and School Supplies while supplies last. Will also have free games and food!! Everyone invited to attend!! @ North Georgia Baptist Temple
- 2022 Mid-South Championship | Friday, July 22-Sunday, July 24 | (SPA) Softball Players Association
- Dalton Grand Prix | Saturday, July 23-Sunday, July 24 | TopView Sports | Join us for two exciting days of bicycle racing in Dalton, Georgia @ 1500 Manly St, Dalton, GA 30720
Rhea County
- Rhea County High School 35ish Reunion | Saturday, July 23 | 5 p.m. | Gathering for RCHS Classes of 1985, 1986 and 1987 @ Sneed Farm | $25
- FUNDAMENTALS OF VEHICLE DEFENSE | Sunday, July 24 | 8:30 a.m. | Harris Combative Strategies Most of us spend time in a vehicle every day whether it is our commute to work or school or just a trip to the store. And while we all have spent a lot of time driving a vehicle most people never get to practice fighting from a vehicle. This class teaches you to do just that @ The Ridge | $200
- RELAY Advance 2022 | Thursday, July 21 to Saturday, July 23 | Price includes lodging, meals, and activities. Activities will include messages, worship, games, human foosball, water slide, swimming pool, gaga ball and our annual clash of clans! @ Fort Bluff Camp