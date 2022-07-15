Hamilton County
- Appreciation Bag Assembly for First Line Workers | Saturday, July 16 | 9 a.m. | Red Bank Church of Christ | Inside the Small Fellowship Room
- Et Cetera w/ The Ryder Pierce Band | Friday, July 15 | 9 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Join us for a great night of music! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $10
- Genki Genki Panic / The Tweakers / Sickness In The System | Saturday, July 16 | 9 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | A night of hard rock and heavy metal rocking our great beer! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $10
- 232 w/ Justin & The Juicetones + Havoc and Ramp The Mind | Saturday, July 16 | 7 p.m. | The Spot | Enjoy A tasty Beverage while 232 w/ Justin & The Juicetones + Ramp the Mind and Havoc, Rock The house down!! This is A Show that you won't want to miss out on!! @ The Spot | $10
- Picnic with the Princesses | Sunday, July 17 | 2 p.m. | Chattanooga Princess Parties | Spend the afternoon picnicking with the princesses! Little Princesses will rotate through each picnic experiencing time with each princess! @ River Front Parkway | $45
- Family Day | Sautrday July 16 | 12 p.m. | Painting with a Twist | GREAT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Join us to paint your own version of this image created by one of our artists. The perfect family get together for ages 5 yrs and up! Registration required for all attendees @ Painting with a Twist | $29
- Top Tomato Festival | Sunday, July 17 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | There’s no better way to celebrate your favorite summertime fruit. Join us for a Bloody Mary sampling event! Spicy, tangy or non alcoholic, there’s plenty of options to wet your whistle. Buy a $15 ticket to sample 5 Bloody Mary drinks and vote on your favorite Bloody Mary! @ Chattanooga Market | $15
- Christmas in July Toy Drive | Entire month of July | 5 p.m. | Erlanger Health System | For the entire month of July, Children’s Hospital at Erlanger is hosting a Christmas in July Toy Drive encouraging donations for the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger Child Life Specialists.You can help improve a child’s hospital stay by donating toys, clothing and more. All items must be in new, unused conditions. @ Erlanger Children's Hospital | FREE
- The Thrift Store at Red Bank Anniversary Sale | Friday, July 15 | 9 a.m. | Chambliss Center for Children | Come celebrate a special anniversary and shop around The Thrift Store
- 2022 Chester Frost Party in the Park | Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. | Keller Williams Realty | Join us for KWDT's Annual Party in the Park! Bring your family. Come, eat and party with us at Chester Frost Park. Rock Creek is providing paddle boards, boats, life jackets and kayaks for us to enjoy. Lunch will be provided by Northwest Exterminating. We hope you and your family can join us to celebrate a great summer! @ Chester Frost Park | FREE
- Chattanooga River Market | Saturday, July 16 | 10:30 a.m. | Come shop from your local vendors with our weekly local market! @ Tennessee Aquarium Plaza | FREE
- Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical | Friday, July 8-Saturday, July 30 | Signal Mountain Playhouse | A joyous girl power romp! This is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. With her astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers, Matilda becomes the school's saving grace @ Signal Mountain Playhouse
- Saturday Morning Yoga | Saturday, July 16 | 9:30 a.m. | Yoga with Angie | Morning Yoga is the perfect way to wake up the mind and body. With this gentle flow we will awaken our bodies with slow movements, getting ready to start the day @ Center Stage Dance | $10
- Picnic & Mikvah | Sunday, July 17 | 12 p.m. | Messianic Torah Observant Israel @ Chester Frost Park
- Scenic City Scorcher 2 Mile Walk And Run | Saturday, July 16 | 7:30 a.m. | Chattanooga Track Club | New this year ~ Race Village will be super close to the Start/Finish on River Street! The Parking Lot for RSS Insurance ~ 555 River Streeet will be the Zone for all things! Race Day Entries, Packet Pickup, Refreshments, Awards! Runners will complete an out & back course, which will start and finish on River Street at intersection of Fehn Street! Runners will enter Heritage Landing community, make a loop through the neighborhood and exit back on to River Street to the finish line @ 555 River Street | $20-$25
- Goat Yoga on the Farm | Sunday, July 10 | 9:30 p.m. | Moser Manor Farms | Why not try Goat Yoga at Moser Manor Farms? With just a short 15 minute drive from downtown Chattanooga and you will find yourself on our serene six acre homestead in Hixson. Why yoga with goats, you ask? Because goat cuddles reduce anxiety and depression by increasing oxytocin and dopamine levels, those good ole bonding and feel-good hormones. Now who doesn’t need more of that especially these days? @ Moser Manor Farms | $25
- EG Kight | Saturday, July 16 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | “This new trio is exciting. The three of us have performed in my band together for over 20 years, and Gary and Ken are like brothers to me. This stripped down version allows for a tighter show with sweet harmonies, harp, percussion, drums, dobro, and acoustic guitars. We’re having a great time venturing out into some new musical areas, and our audiences seem to love it!" @ Songbirds | $20
- Live Music Brunches Sundays | Sunday, July 17 | 11:30 p.m. | Proof Bar & Incubator | Proof has live music brunches every Sunday in April! Our live music artists alternate between Steely Bruno and Frank Bumpass. Live music is from 11:30 - 1:30 on our covered and seated patio with a cover fee of $10 for those who are just music goers @ Proof Bar & Incubator | $10
- Killer Beaz | Saturday, July 16 | 7:30 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | Killer Beaz is currently starring in his fifth season of the Discovery Channel’s hit series, “Moonshiners”, and returning to his comedy tour of the country as COVID restrictions ease.Beaz has released his new Audio/Video project, "The Official Bootleg”, and is soon to release an upcoming video series of clean comedy, “Killer Beaz PRESENTS” featuring the standup of Beaz and outstanding comics handpicked from all over the country @ The Comedy Catch | $20-$25
- Jason Lyles Music | Sunday, July 17 | 6 p.m. | Mellow Mushroom - Hamilton Place | Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover @ Mellow Mushroom - Hamilton Place
- Music & Movies in Miller | Saturday, July 16 | 6 p.m. | River City Company | Celebrate Summer in Downtown Chattanooga with the entire family! Free and open for all to enjoy!! July 16th: The Princess and the Frog @ Miller Park | FREE
- Hasten Chattanooga | Saturday, July 16 | 6 p.m. @ Hasten Nations
- Save the Red Wolves | Friday, July 15 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us on Friday afternoons to meet our red wolf pack, learn more about them, and help save them! @ Reflection Riding | Donation welcome
- Introduction to Cyanotypes | Saturday, July 16 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Explore the ancient techniques of botanical print-making using the power of the sun! @ Reflection Riding | $20-$25
- Weed Wrangles | Saturday, July 16 | 9 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to wrangle some weeds! Byron Brooks, our Invasive Species Specialist, will be hosting small groups to teach you how to manage invasive plants and what the best methods are. For this event, we will be using weed wrenches to properly remove some of the non-native species encroaching our landscape @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- La La Land | Saturday, July 16 | 7 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) and Mia (Emma Stone) are drawn together by their common desire to do what they love. But as success mounts they are faced with decisions that begin to fray the fragile fabric of their love affair, and the dreams they worked so hard to maintain in each other threaten to rip them apart @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Lawrence of Arabia | Sunday, July 17 | 2 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Due to his knowledge of the native Bedouin tribes, British Lieutenant T.E. Lawrence (Peter O’Toole) is sent to Arabia to find Prince Faisal (Alec Guinness) and serve as a liaison between the Arabs and the British in their fight against the Turks. With the aid of native Sherif Ali (Omar Sharif), Lawrence rebels against the orders of his superior officer and strikes out on a daring camel journey across the harsh desert to attack a well-guarded Turkish port @ Tivoli Theatre | $10-$12
- Partner Program: Booker T Washington State Park Summer Camper’s end of summer celebration | Friday, July 15 | 10 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Outdoor Chattanooga brings several outdoor recreation activities to the end of summer celebration sponsored by Booker T Washington State Park for a variety of youth summer camps @ Booker T Washington
- Pedal & Paddle | Saturday, July 16 | 8 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Outdoor Chattanooga for a guided and equipped Pedal to Paddle, a bike to kayak adventure on the Tennessee Riverwalk and Tennessee River Blueway! You’ll discover how Chattanooga’s greenways and blueways can be utilized and connected while experiencing two adventure sports in one day! @ Tennessee River
- Paddle Smart Chattanooga | Saturday, July 16 | 9 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Have you purchased your own kayak/canoe/SUP, but lack the confidence to explore Chattanooga’s scenic waterways safely? BYO-Boat (Bring Your Own kayak, SUP, or canoe) and join Outdoor Chattanooga for an intro to flatwater paddling course that will give you the confidence to safely and smartly paddle Chattanooga’s scenic waterways! @ Chester Frost County Park/ Chickamauga Lake | $10-$35
- Moonlight Kayak Tour | Saturday, July 16 | 7:30 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Outdoor Chattanooga for a moonlight kayak trip on Chickamauga Lake beginning at 7:30 p.m. This is a leisurely paced guided tour around the islands and sloughs beginning at sunset and ending by the light of the moon @ Lake Chickamauga | $35
- Rapid Learning Whitewater River Class | Sunday, July 17 | 9:30 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | This is a beginner class on class I-II moving water for participants in the Rapid Learning Whitewater Program who have attended an introduction class on the lake | $35-$45
- Northside Market: Summer Edition! | Saturday, July 16 | 5 p.m. | The Daily Ration | We're so excited to announce our Summer Northside Market, coming up on July 16! Like our first market, this night market will feature a variety of locally made goods from Chattanooga makers and businesses (see full list below). The Daily Ration's kitchen and bar will be open for drinks and food as well @ The Daily Ration | FREE
- NPPT CHATTANOOGA Cookout | Saturday, July 16 | 11:30 a.m. | No Limit Pub Poker Tour | Join us starting at 11:30am for a fun day in the sun with our poker community! We will be running two games during the cookout with a fun prize for the winners. Games are, like always, free to play (no points will be acquired). We will provide hotdogs, hamburger, sides, soft drinks and dessert! Tickets are $25 per person and must be purchased in advance. Bring a folding chair if you can! We hope you will attend! @ Chickamauga Lake | $25
- Christmas In July Market | Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. | Rowland and Williams | Join us for the 2nd Annual Christmas In July Market! We will have over 25 unique vendors including crafts, makeup, jewelry, candles, leather goods, pottery and baked goods! We will also have a visitor from the North Pole! @ Edwards Park
- BREWSKI Sampling @ Movies & Music in the Park | Saturday, July 16 | 6 p.m. | Brewski Beers | Celebrate Summer in Downtown Chattanooga with the entire family! Free and open for all to enjoy!! Each Saturday will feature a non-profit partner along with musical entertainment, oversized games, artist vendors, food trucks and a big screen movie under the stars! @ Miller Park
- Grand Opening Day in Collegedale | Sunday, July 17 | 5:30 a.m. | Scooter's Coffee | Join us as we celebrate the Grand Opening of our new Collegedale, TN location on July 17th, 2022! $2 Off any drink when you pay or scan with the Scooter's Coffee mobile app! Collect Smiles, earn free drinks! @ 9295 Apison Pike, Ooltewah, TN
- Canning 101 | Friday, July 15 | 5:30 p.m. | Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga | Learn how to water bath can, as well as discover some tricks of the trade with pressure canning. Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga | $40
- Summer Herb Walk | Saturday, July 16 | 1:30 p.m. | Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga | Take a walk on the herbal side and see what the plants in your own backyard can do for you! This immersive herbal experience will begin with plant identification and a walk around Crabtree Farms to get closer to our plant allies, such as Dock, Tulip Poplar and Goldenrod @ Crabtree Farms of Chattanooga | $25
- Five Star 50 | Sunday, July 17 | 5 a.m. | Wild Trails | A fantastic course that spotlights all of the local Chattanooga flat water! @ Coolidge Park
Catoosa County
- USCS Sprint Car Marina | Friday, July 15 | Boyd's Speedway | $10-$45
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, July 16 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more @ Downtown Ringgold | FREE
- The Play That Goes Wrong | Friday, July 15-Sunday, July 24 | 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m. | City of Ringgold DDA | Broadway’s smash-hit farce makes its way to TRP. The play within a play follows Opening Night of Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor, where things are quickly going from bad to utterly disastrous @ The Historic Ringgold Depot | $8-$10
- Paint & Sip | Saturday, July 16 | 5 p.m. | Georgia Winery | Whether you can paint a realistic masterpiece that would impress da Vinci or have an abstract style like Picasso, you can tap into your inner artist at the Paint & Sip Party. Hosted by the Georgia Winery and Artsy U, this event is all about getting your creative juices flowing while sampling the fruits of the vine. The admission fee gets you all of the necessary art supplies and a glass of wine. By the end of the event, you’ll have a painting of your very own @ Georgia Winery | SOLD OUT
- Trail Clinic | July 2022 | Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. | Catoosa County Saddle Club | We are excited to have local horse trainer and trail expert, Todd Ingle with Legacy Horsemanship joining us for this clinic! He will be teaching us how to help our horses be better partners when facing obstacles either in a horse show trail class or out in the real world @ State Line Arena | SOLD OUT
- Summit Super Series Points Bracket Race | Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. | Brainerd Motorsports Park IHRA Summit Super Series, Super Pro, No Box @ Brainerd Motorsports Park | $10
- Explorer Days at Georgia Visitor Information Centers | Friday, July 15-Sunday, July 17 | 8:30 a.m. | Georgia Visitor Information Center | To show our appreciation for our visitors, during Explorer Days, July 15-17, 2022, Georgia's nine Visitor Information Centers will offer guests a special welcome and exclusive offers on things to do and places to stay throughout the state @ Georgia Visitor Information Center
Bradley County
- RAD Hip Hop Intensive | Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. | Raw Art Dance and Entertainment | The hottest hip hop intensive in SouthEast Tennessee. This class will leave you educated, inspired and entertained. Open to the public. Come train with the best hip hop academy in the region @ Raw Art Dance and Entertainment
- Michael Combs in Concert | Saturday, July 16 | 6 p.m. | The Singing Echoes Come join us for The Singing Echoes 53rd Anniversary Blue Springs Gospel Singing. Michael Combs is only one of many artists performing @ Singing Echoes Park
- Rock steady | Saturday, July 16 | 7 p.m. | Mash & Hops Craft Beers | Classic rock and roll '70s and 80s and original music come enjoy a nice evening with us at mash and hops great atmosphere and Friends Mash & Hops Craft Beers
- Greenway Clean Up Jog! | Saturday, July 16 | 8:30 a.m. | Terra Running Company | We had a blast earlier in the summer cleaning up the Greenway and we are back at it again! Bring the family out for a fun Saturday morning activity that will not only get everyone moving but will help up our community as well! We will be "plogging" together, aka picking up trash as we jog! @ Greenway Pavillion and Playground
- Semi Annual Consignment Sale | Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. | Poppeas Want to earn $for$ for your items?The sale ends on July 23 at 430 but Facebook will not let the event last longer than 2 weeks @ 3411 NW Keith St, Cleveland, TN 37312
- Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast | Saturday, July 16th | 8 a.m. | Cleveland Squardron of the Civil Air Patrol Monthly Fly-In/Drive-In breakfast, presented by the Cleveland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, is held the third Saturday of each month, rain or shine @ Cleveland Regional JetPort
- No One Special at Pokeys!! | Saturday, July 16th | 9 p.m. | Dirk Leamon | Come see No One Special at Pokeys Saturday July 16th! Show starts at 9:00! @ Pokeys
McMinn County
- Hiwassee River Blueway Celebration + Partner Paddle | Sunday, July 17 | 11:30 a.m. | Outshine Adventures Calling all paddling friends! Come out and support the Hiwassee Blueway during the annual Hiwassee Blueway Partner Paddle + Celebration! @ Hiwassee River | FREE to $50
- Christmas in July | Friday, July 15 to Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. | Sweet Cheeks Funnel Cakes | Christmas in July Craft Show at Mayfield Farm Park. Your favorite vendors will be on site for a Christmas in July show. Come get started early on Christmas shopping. They will have vendors of all types and food trucks on site come spend he day with us getting some great one of a kind items @ Mayfield Farm Park
- Carwash & Lemonade Stand | Saturday, July 16 | 9 a.m. | McMinn Youth Sports | McMinn Youth Cheerleaders are hosting a carwash & lemonade stand to help raise money for new uniforms. Please come out and support these girls! Get your carwashed and enjoy a refreshing cup of lemonade for any cash donation! Thank you for all of your support & GO TRIBE! @ AutoZone
- Athens Farmers Market | Saturday, July 16 | 9:30 a.m. | City of Athens Parks and Recreation | Hosted by the City of Athens Parks and Recreation department. Please contact bbaker@athenstn.gov for more information @ Downtown Athens | FREE
Polk County
- Glam's White Water Rafting Day Trip | Saturday, July 16 | 7 a.m. | Ocoee River Landing Drive | You do not want to miss this. Experience an activity in which you don't normally see Women of Color participating. We're heading to Ocoee, TN on Saturday, July 16th 7am - 6pm. This is a day trip which includes a white water rafting experience, round trip chauffeur driven transportation, snack pack and an event gift bag @ Ocoee River Landing Drive | $135
- Black Joy Rafting! | Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. | Abundant Life Adventure Club | Are you ready for an exhilarating adventure? This rafting adventure will take place on the Middle Section of the Ocoee River. We will be on the water about 2 hours for 5.5 miles. Never been rafting before? No problem! Their trained guides will teach us all the whitewater rafting techniques and safety skills we'll need @ Outdoor Adventure Rafting | $51
- Hiwassee Loop Excursion | Sunday, July 17 | 1:30 p.m. | Hiwassee River | Departs at 1:30pm from 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN. Fifty miles of breathtaking views, the 3 ½ hour train trip parallels the scenic Hiwassee River offering views of the lower gorge. At the Loop the tracks corkscrew over themselves as they climb Bald Mountain near Farner, TN. Tickets $30 to $93. 423-263-7840 or 800-397-5544 or www.tvrail.com @ 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN | $30-$93
- Live Music on the Porch | Reliance Fly & Tackle | Saturday, July 16 | 6 p.m. | Reliance Fly & Tackle | Live music on the porch every Saturday night at Reliance Fly & Tackle ! Dinner starts at 6:00 and music begins at 7:00. @ Reliance Fly & Tackle
- Community Yard Sale | Saturday, July 16 | 9 a.m. | Several houses participating @ 141 Mountain Drive, Old Fort, TN
- Homemade Ice Cream Contest | Saturday, July 16 |$20 to enter, donations to eat, winner get 2 tickets to Dollywood to fund Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Postage @ 909 Benton Station Rd, Benton, TN 37307 |$20
- Wilderness Safety Consultants Summer Safety Workshop | Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. | Polk County Chamber of Commerce | Learn about snake safety, plant safety, and water safety @ Gee Creek Amphitheater
- Farmer’s Market, Crafts and More | Saturday, July 16 | 8 a.m. | Come set up your table at our location @ 6070 HWY 411, Benton, TN. Space available inside or outside the building. We are hosting this event free to the community. If you need to rent a table the cost is $25. @ 6076 US-411, Benton, TN 37307-3604
Grundy County
- Mersiv in the Caverns with Mlotik, Molokai, Mystic Grizzly & Meso | Friday, July 15 | 8 p.m. | The Caverns Don't miss Mersiv underground in The Caverns on Friday, July 15th with Mlotik, Molokai, Mystic Grizzly & Meso. On-site camping available @ the Caverns | $50-$335
- Todd Snider in the Caverns with Tommy Womack | Saturday, July 16 | 7 p.m. | The Caverns Todd Snider returns to The Caverns on Saturday, July 16th with Tommy Womack. Pickin', grinnin', tellin' stories, takin' requests... @ The Caverns | $40-$340
Dade County
- Meet the Author: George Hudson | Saturday, July 16 | 10 a.m. | Dade County Public Library | Meet local author George Hudson and purchase a signed copy of his books, like Shep's Adventure, Purple Haze, or the New Moon Murders! @ Dade County Public Library
- Ariel Omarzu | Saturday, July 16 | 7 p.m. | Dalton Brewing Company | The "Classic Country Amy Winehouse" Ariel seduces listeners through her raw and vulnerable performances. Her feral and unembellished interpretation of classics and soulful self-written tracks are refreshing and inspiring @ Dalton Brewing Company
Walker County
- Randy Steele Music | Sunday, July 17 | 11 a.m. | Flora de Mel | First time playing a solo show in Rossville at Flora de Mel Meadery @ Flora de Mel
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, July 15-Monday, July 18 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City | $3-$27.95
Whitfield County
- SilverAge | Friday, July 15 | 9 p.m. | Crescent City Tavern | Classic and modern rock @ Crescent City Tavern | $10
- White Noise Debuts @ Crescent City Tavern | Saturday, July 16 | 8 p.m. | Crescent City Tavern | White Noise Debuts at Crescent City Tavern!! @ Crescent City Tavern
- BioBus Science Lab | Saturday, July 16 | 2 p.m. | Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library | The Bio-Bus, a mobile science exhibit from Georgia State University, is coming to our library. Kids and families can learn about a variety of science-themed topics. This program is set up festival style in the library. No reservations required @ Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library
Rhea County
- 2022 Scopes Trial Play | Friday, July 15-Sunday, July 17 | Dependant on day Rhea Heritage Preservation Foundation The temperature was hot, and tempers rose with the heat as Dayton hosted one of the most talked-about court trials in American history in 1925 @ Rhea County Courthouse | $10-$15
Murray County
- 2022 Concerts in the Park | Saturday, July 16 | 7 p.m. | Murray Arts Council | Murray Arts Council is so excited to announce our annual summer concert line-up. Each concert begins at 7pm and ends around 9:30 pm @ Chatsworth City Park | FREE