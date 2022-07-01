Hamilton County
- Forlines & Friends | Sunday, July 3 | 6 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Forlines & Friends returns to Wanderlinger every other Sunday evening for some great music. This is a free show, beginning at 6:00PM @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- Chattanooga Gun Show | Saturday, July 2-Sunday, July 3 | 9 a.m. | RK Shows Inc | Chattanooga Convention Center
- Jesse Jones | Friday, July 1-Saturday, July 2 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | Jesse Jones has been doing stand-up comedy, improvisational and sketch comedy for the last ten years. His high-energy style and honest storytelling allows crowds to connect with him on a personal level whether they want to or not! @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- Soddy-Daisy Independence Celebration | Saturday, July 2 | 11 a.m. | The City of Soddy Daisy | The City of Soddy-Daisy will begin their Independence Celebration and the 25th Annual Firecracker Rod Run on Saturday, July 2nd. Starting at 9am, attendees can enjoy an array of handmade arts and crafts, various types of foods, live music, children’s games, a car show with a swap meet, and some very special wood carvings along with axe throwing. The grand finale for the day of celebration will be the popular fireworks display at dark @ Soddy Lake, Municipal Park | FREE
- Family Day | Sunday, July 3 | 2 p.m. | Painting With A Twist | GREAT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Join us to paint your own version of this image created by one of our artists. The perfect family get together for ages 5 yrs and up! Registration required for all attendees @ Painting With A Twist | $35-$42
- Collegedale Freedom Festival | Sunday, July 3 | 4 p.m. | City of Collegedale | Bring the entire family out to the Commons at Collegedale & Veterans Park to enjoy multiple food trucks, FREE petting zoo, FREE inflatables, FREE train rides, and more! Parking is just $5 and admission is FREE! Fireworks will end the night beginning at 9:15 pm @ Collegedale Commons | FREE
- Star-Spangled Picnic | Saturday, July 2 | 5:30 p.m. | How about a brand new way of celebrating Independence Day on the lawn of the Chattanooga Theatre Center? This outdoor party features BBQ by Sugar’s Ribs, ice cream from Clumpies, adorable music by the Premiere Jazz Orchestra, and an ambient atmosphere. The celebration kicks off at 5:30 pm; the admission fee is $50, $10 for ages 12 and under @ Coolidge Park | $50
- Pops on the River | Saturday, July 2 | 5 p.m. | Chattanooga Symphony & Opera | Pops on the River is a free outdoor patriotic concert by the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera (CSO). Located on the North Shore in Coolidge Park, the event also features performances from veteran songwriters with “Operation Song.” The celebration starts at 5 pm, while the fireworks kick off approximately at 9:45 pm @ Coolidge Park | FREE
- Happy Hour & Ladies Night | Friday, July 1 | 2 p.m. | The Social Southern-style nibbles & craft cocktails are featured at this cozy hangout with a big-screen TV. @ The Social
- Market At MACC Indepen-DANCE! | Saturday, July 2 | 10 a.m. | Live DJ on outdoor stage mixing up todays current dance hits as well as dance hits from the 80's and 90's. Sure to be a crowd pleaser! @ Mountain Arts Community Center | FREE
- Chattanooga River Market | Saturday, July 2 | 10:30 a.m. | Come shop from local vendors for the Fourth of July weekend! @ Tennessee Aquarium Plaza | FREE
- Red, White, and Blueberries | Sunday, July 3 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | Happy 4th of July! Blueberries are our firecracker fruit today! We’ll be celebrating with berries galore—and the return of our blueberry pie eating contests! Sign up at the front desk to participate in our super fun Blueberry Pie Eating Contests!!! 12 noon and 2pm! @ First Horizon Pavillion | FREE
- Afternoon Paint Sunflower | Sunday, July 3 | 3 p.m. | Painting With A Twist | GREAT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Join us to paint your own version of this image created by one of our artists. The perfect family get together for ages 5 yrs and up! Registration required for all attendees @ Painting With A Twist | $39-$48
- Celebrate with the Library on July 3rd | Sunday, July 3 | 4 p.m. | Collegedale Public Library | Celebrate with the Library on July 3rd between 4:00 to 6:00 by making a craft at the Imagination Playground Pavilion. This event is part of the City of Collegedale’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration @ Playground Pavilion | FREE
- Wild Trails Chattanooga Creek Cleanup! | Sunday, July 3 | 1 p.m. | Wild Trails | It’s time again to clean up Chattanooga Creek and put forth more effort to restore it to it’s natural beauty. We’ve built the infrastructure to move the waste up the creek bank and dispose of it, but we need folks who are willing to bring out their canoes, kayaks or SUP and help @ Chattanooga Creek | FREE
- Chickamauga Dam Lock Through Kayak Tour | Saturday, July 2 | 9 a.m. | Chattanooga Guide Adventures | Try the unique guided experience of locking through Chickamauga Dam from the seat of a kayak. You will paddle into the 120 ft tall lock and the massive gates will close behind you @ Hubert Fry Center Boatramp | $79
- Artful Yoga with Jess Twig | Sunday, July 3 | 1 p.m. | Hunter Museum of American Art | Enjoy an art-inspired yoga practice with yoga instructor Jess Twig. Today’s practice will be inspired by the Enchanted exhibit, so we welcome participants to come in fantasy-themed costumes too @ Hunter Museum of American Art | FREE
- Lookout Mountain Incline Railway Bike Tour | Sunday, July 3 | 9:30 a.m. | Incline Railway | Meet your guide in Saint Elmo at the entrance to ride the Incline Railway up the 72 percent grade to the top of Lookout Mountain. You and your guide will exit the station and get fitted for the bike adventure. You start with a skills session at the top of the mountain to practice all of the bike handling skills you will need to descend the mountain @ Incline Railway | $79
- Learn to Scuba | Friday, July 1-Sunday, July 3 | Choo Choo Dive | This globally-recognized certification program is the best way to begin your life-long adventure as a certified scuba diver. Personalized training is combined with in-water practice sessions to ensure you have the skills and experience required to become truly comfortable underwater. You will earn the SSI Open Water Diver certification @ Choo Choo Dive | $599
- Save the Red Wolves | Friday, July 1 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us on Friday afternoons to meet our red wolf pack, learn more about them, and help save them! @ Reflection Riding | Donations encouraged
- Introduction to Cyanotypes | Saturday, July 2 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us during this hands-on workshop to produce your own unique prints. In this class, participants will learn step-by-step one the oldest photographic printing method to date. Whether you're completely new to the process or have some experience and want to learn a few tips and tricks, this class has got something for you @ Reflection Riding | $20-$25
- Alton Park Community Market | Saturday, July 2 | 12 p.m. | The Bethlehem Center | Come shop from local vendors for the Fourth of July weekend! | FREE
- Bat Cave Paddleboard Adventure | Friday, July 1 | 7:30 p.m. | Outshine Chattanooga | Enjoy a short, peaceful paddle to the mouth of Nickajack Cave at sunset to observe hundreds of thousands of endangered gray bats emerge for their nightly feeding @ Outshine Chattanooga | $59
- Go With The Flow | Saturday, July 2 | 6:30 p.m | Outshine Chattanooga | Enjoy a colorful Chattanooga sunset while paddling down the Tennessee River on a 2-hour, guided and fully equipped paddleboard adventure. Perfect for beginners or intermediate paddlers who want a unique adventure while exploring and chasing the setting sun down the Tennessee River through downtown Chattanooga @ Chickamauga Lake| $89
- Fireworks Float | Sunday, July 3 | 8 p.m. | Outshine Chattanooga | Enjoy a colorful fireworks display while paddling on the calm waters of Chickamauga Lake during this 2-hour, guided, and fully equipped paddleboard adventure @ Chickamauga Lake | $79
- Chattanooga Lookouts vs. Birmingham Barons | Friday, July 1-Sunday, July 3 | 7:15 p.m. | Chattanooga Lookouts | Celebrate Independence Day Weekend with a spectacular postgame fireworks show! @ AT&T Field
- Clout Trap | Friday, July 1 | 9 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Clout Trap is the best hip hop and r&b artist showcase and networking event in the area. Artist have the opportunity to rock the stage and win prizes to boost their career! @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $10
- Dragrave | Saturday, July 2 | 10 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | On July 2nd for DragRave, we’re taking you to the Pastel Party! All baby pinks, blues, yellows, greens, etc. encouraged! Let’s paint King Street in the brightest colors @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $10-$15
- Jess Goggans and Friends + ET | Sunday, July 3 | 3 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Every other Sunday join us for great music from Jess Goggans! Before Jess takes the stage enjoy E.T. starting at 3pm. @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
Catoosa County
- Fireworks Fest | Saturday, July 2 | 1 p.m. | Catoosa Rec Maker's Market, food, inflatables, and live music plus a fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. @ Downtown Ringgold | FREE
- Catoosa County Run, White, & Blue 5K | Saturday, July 2 | 8 a.m. | Join us for this Catoosa County community event to kick off a fun day of activities leading up to the Catoosa County Fireworks Festival later that evening @ The Colonnade | $20-$35
- Maker's Market Arts and Crafts Show | Saturday, July 2 | 1 p.m. | Maker's Market Arts & Craft Show in conjunction with Catoosa County Annual Fireworks Fest. Print vendor application, fill it out and return by mail or in person, with booth rental payment to The Colonnade @ The Colonnade | FREE
- Stars And Stripes 40 Valvoline Iron Man Series | Friday, July 1 | Boyd's Speedway Iron-Man Late Model Series. Fireworks will finish the night! @ Boyd's Speedway | $5-$45
Bradley County
- Bradley BMX State Qualifier | Saturday, July 2 | 5 p.m. | Join us for BMX , Fireworks and Fun ! Let’s make this the biggest and best SQ in Tennessee history ! @ 234 Urbane Rd NE, Cleveland, TN 37312
- Pop Up Picnic in the Park Couple Date Night+ 5 Love Languages | Friday, July 1-Sunday, July 3 | 10 a.m. Enjoy a fun pop - up picnic sunset date for couples in Cleveland! Since our a date nights are self-guided you can go any time on any day. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box @ Fletcher Park | Donations welcome
McMinn County
- ACT's "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" | Friday, July 1-Sunday, July 10 | 2 p.m., 7 p.m. | Athens Community Theater | Athens Community Theatre (ACT) announces the Summer 2022 production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical with a run of six performances from July 1 through July 10, 2022. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:00 pm, while Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm @ The Arts Center | $15-$20
Polk County
- Echo: Epic Lakeside Adventure 2022 | Friday, July 1-Monday, July 4 | 12 p.m. | Echo Ministries Are you looking for exhilaration or relaxation? We have both!!! Make sure to join us on this 3 or 4 day adventure to the jaw-dropping Tennessee mountains! This will be a trip forever remembered by its unique excursions! @ Chilhowee, Benton, TN | $120
Marion County
- July 4th Weekend | Friday, July 1-Monday, July 4 | 9 a.m. | Adventure Offroad Park & Nature Center | Join us for July 4th! There's no better way to spend Independence Day Weekend pulling winchline, climbing mountains, camping, fireworks, food trucks and bonfires. Night riding at it's best! From mild to wild 4x4 vehicles, everyone is welcome to join in the celebration! @ Adventure Offroad Park & Nature Center
- Farm to Community Craft Fair/Food Bank Fundraiser | Saturday, July 2 | 12 p.m. | Hallelujah Pottery | Come on out to support our summer entrepreneur campers in their benefit for local food banks..bake and craft sale. Other local artists will be present as well @ Hallelujah Pottery | FREE
Grundy County
- George Clinton & Parliament Funkadelic, One Nation Under a Groove Tour | Saturday, July 2 | 6 p.m. | The Caverns | George Clinton's Farewell Tour is moving underground inside The Caverns to give fans the unique opportunity to experience this legendary performer in an up close, intimate, under-this-world setting. Limited tickets available for this epic funky night below the surface! @ The Caverns | $40-$60
- Good Morning Wildlife Watch | Sunday, July 3 | 7 a.m. | Join seasonal interpreter JD Dickerson for a short 0.5 mile hike to the Blue Hole at Greeter Falls. There we will spend most of the morning wildlife viewing around the water @ South Cumberland State Park
Sequatchie County
- War Never Changes | Saturday, July 2 | 7 p.m. | Square One Pro Wrestling | Square One Pro Wrestling, The Dunlap Restaurant and Subby72 productions are pleased to present you War Never Changes! Saturday July 2nd wrestling returns to Dunlap Tennessee with some familiar faces such as James Anthony, Erron Wade, The Good Sisters and more and as always we have fresh new faces never before seen in Dunlap Tennessee as we continue the first round of the All For One Tournament! @ Square One Pro Wrestling | $8
Bledsoe County
- Pikeville Summer Night's Star Spangled Celebration: Good Rockin' Tonight | Saturday, July 2 | 6 p.m. | Main Street Committee | This is our Star Spangled Celebration! Fireworks begin at 9:00 pm. Cruise Into Main Street to see Classic Cars, browse our Farmers Market for unique items, listen and dance to live music on Main Street Stage 1st Saturday of every month May thru September starting at 5:00 pm CST. This year a special Fall Festival Cruise-In October 1st at 1:00 @ Pikeville Main Street Stage
Dade County
- Wanderland Paintball | Saturday, July 2 | 10:30 a.m. | Wanderland Paintball | At Wanderland Campground we have opened to the public a 5 acre paintball arena. Kids and adults will enjoy the clean mountain air. The beautiful mountain terrain and the space. The amazing territory will have you in awe. Come. Camping is for everyone. Wanderland if for you @ Wanderland Paintball | $75
Walker County
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, July 1-Monday, July 4 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City | High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City | $3-$27.95
Whitfield County
- 4th of July Party at MCHD | Saturday, July 2 | 1 p.m. | Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson | Join Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson as we celebrate the 4th! We'll have food, axe throwing, live music, AND a cruise in for ALL vehicles! We will see you there! @ Mountain Creek Harley-Davidson
- TSFA Tri-State Firecracker Classic | Saturday, July 2 } TSFA 7/2 TSFA "FIRECRACKER CLASSIC"@EDWARDS PARK DALTON GA 3GG SATURDAY ONLY TURF FIELDS SUPER NICE PARK GREAT LOCATION **6U/8U WE USE 2 UMPIRES ON FIELDS** 6U-$85 7U-$85 8U-$85 9U-$210 10U-$210 12U-$210 14U-$210 16U-$225 18U-$225 1ST PLACE-CHAMPIONS RINGS 2ND PLACE GOLD/SILVER/BRONZE IF ENOUGH ENTRIES CALL OR TEXT CHARLIE STEPHENS 423-693-5132 @ Edwards Park | $85-$225
Rhea County
- Wishing Well at Jacob Myers! | Saturday, July 2 | 6 p.m. | JacobMyer's Restaurant on the River | Wishing Well returns to Jacob Myers - Performing your favorite classic rock hits and forgotten favorites! @ JacobMyer's Restaurant on the River | FREE
Meigs County
- Fireworks Show and Music | Saturday, July 2 | 6:30 p.m. | Cottonport Marina and RV Resort | Independence Day Celebration! July 2nd starting at 6:30pm. Bring your own chair. Holloway Sisters and Barefoot Nelly and Co will we playing some bluegrass music until the fireworks start at dark @ 797 Cottonport Ferry Rd, Decatur, TN 37322