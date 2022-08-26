Hamilton County
- Nathan Bell - Benefit Concert for the MACC | Saturday, August 27 | 7:30 p.m. | Mountain Arts Community Center | Nathan has graciously donated his time and talent to this fundraiser for the MACC. We are funded by donations, fees from concerts, and fees from music, dance, and art lessons. We serve more than Signal Mountain...we serve anyone that has an interest in the arts, music, and dance. So come on up and enjoy the concert and maybe you will decide to join us for classes or other events. @ Mountain Arts Community Center | $15
- Family Day | Saturday, August 27 | 12 p.m. | Painting With a Twist | "GREAT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Join us to paint your own version of this image created by one of our artists. The perfect family get together for ages 5 yrs and up! Registration required for all attendees. @ Painting With a Twist | $29-$37
- Paint Your Pet | Saturday, August 27 | 2 p.m. | Painting With a Twist | Once you register you will need to email us a picture of your pet you wish to paint! studio247@paintingwithatwist.com @ Painting With a Twist | SOLD OUT
- Fall Wonderland | Saturday, August 27 | 3 p.m. | Painting With a Twist | Join us at our [*BYOB*] studio as we paint a piece by a local artist! Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction, and a 16x20 take-home canvas or upgrade to a wood product or a frame! @ Painting With a Twist | $39-$48
- Black Light Paint and Sip | Saturday, August 27 | 6 p.m. | Painting With a Twist | Join us at our [*BYOB*] studio as we paint a piece by a local artist! Ticket price includes use of all necessary paint supplies and aprons, instruction, and a 16x20 take-home canvas or upgrade to a wood product or a frame! @ Painting With A Twist | $39
- Sunday Funday - DIY Cornhole | Sunday, August 28 | 2 p.m. | Board & Brush | Looking for some backyard fun for the whole family? Our Cornhole Setss are the perfect activity to do with friends and family. There are a variety of cornhole set designs to choose from. We provide all the materials and instruct you step-by-step to create a beautiful set for yourself or for a gift. Choose from a variety of paint and wood stain colors in the workshop. Pre-registration is required, we look forward to seeing you soon! @ Board & Brush | $208
- Chattanooga River Market | Saturday, August 27 | 10 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | Shop dozens of local and regional artists on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. You’ll find beautiful jewellery, hand-made crafts, artisan foods, woodworking, soaps/candles and many other local works. Each Market day features live music and a local food truck too! @ Tennessee Aquarium Plaza | FREE
- Parent's Night Out: "Nerf Wars"! | Saturday, August 27 | 6 p.m. | Premier Martial Arts | Looking for a date night or just a night off for yourself but don't want to burden family or can't find a sitter? Look no further!! Premier Martial Arts has the most FUN Parent's Night Out around! We provide a safe, clean, and fun environment for your child to be entertained while you enjoy some YOU time. ONLY $40 per child! @ Premier Martial Arts | $40
- Pruett's Market | Saturday, August 27 | 12 p.m. | Pruett's Market | Come shop for your favorite items at a local market. @ 1210 Taft Highway, Signal Mountain, TN 37377 | FREE
- Brainerd Farmers Market | Saturday, August 27 | 10 a.m. | We are a Community Farmers’ Market. OPEN SATURDAYS from 10AM-12PM at the corner of Brainerd and Belvoir. @ 20 Belvoir Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37411 | FREE
- Finger Weaving | Saturday, August 27 | 10 a.m. | Chattanooga Audubon Society | The instructor, Tonya Dockery is of Cherokee descent and a life-long resident of Tellico Plains, TN. This class includes a unique presentation using traditional stories, crafts, lecture, and living history to educate the attendees. @ Chattanooga Audubon Society https://allevents.in/mobile/amp-event.php?event_id=200023136021207 | $25-$30
- Litter pick up | Saturday, August 27 | 9 a.m. | Chattanooga Humanist Assembly | If you are new to the group, we would love to have you, but you MUST contact pflavin@epbfi.com to get a waiver signed before the State offices lose on Friday @ Highway 58 Wolftever Creek Boat Ramp | FREE
- Alton Park Community Market | Saturday, August 27 | 12 p.m. | The Bethlehem Center | FREE
- Sweep Up The Southeast | Saturday, August 27 | 11 a.m. | Venture Unknown | Join the Prentice Cooper Team (this place is beautiful! Don't miss out! *extremely important to hit the "read more" button under the event so you see all the info. Locations/address emailed to you IS NOT YOUR RALLY POINT* @ Prentice Cooper State Forest | Registration closed
- The World Rematch | Saturday, August 27 | 2 p.m. | Chattanooga Roller Derby | Come see the Chattanooga Roller Derby teams last home bouts of the season. This will be a triple header brought to you by our sponsor Main Line Ink. A portion of our proceeds from the event will go to The Austin Hatcher Foundation for Pediatric Cancer. @ Chattanooga Roller Derby | $6-$12
- Grand Opening Party and Open House | Sunday, August 28 | 5 p.m. | The Terrace at Bell Mill | Please join us for a grand opening party and open house with the theme of “Vintage Cuba/ Havana Nights” at this magnificent new venue just outside downtown Chattanooga. We invite all brides, vendors, guests, Chattanooga locals, businesses and anyone just looking for a fun night out to come on down and see the venue while enjoying apps and a live Dj, Scuba Steve! @ The Terrace at Bell Mill
- Dyeing to meet you - Community Dye Day | Saturday, August 27 | 11 a.m. | Hello friends, family and community! It is our last month in our first studio and to celebrate our move and next steps, we are hosting an outdoor event to meet you all and offer custom dye on any of your white or cream linens, clothing, or accessories (must be 50% or more natural fibers such as rayon, cotton, bamboo, hemp, linen, etc.) @ 1804 E Main St., Chattanooga, TN | $20/lb
- Hula Dance Class | Saturday, August 27 | 12 p.m. | Dance Tonight | You all are enjoying it, so we are giving you another group class for this special dance- Hula! Kendra Norwood will be teaching you how to Hula in the studio on August 27th at 12pm, bringing with her a fabulous attitude and her experience of teaching in Hawaii. The class is $10, 50 minutes, and when I tell you that we are Still excited for this!! Reach out with any questions, otherwise we will be hulaing with you soon :-) @ Dance Tonight | $10
- Women's Kayak Tour through the Chickamauga Dam Lock | Sunday, August 28 | 9 a.m. | Explorer Chicks of Nashville | Kayaking is more than just a fun way to explore our waterways. It keeps us looking ahead and moving forward (literally and figuratively)! The calmness felt floating weightlessly on top of the river as the sun glistens down on the water’s surface. The excitement felt as all the river’s secrets are revealed. The sounds of the paddles gliding through the water and the birds serenading you from the forest. (Yeah, we’re ready to grab a paddle too!) Want to take your own paddling journey? Join us for this unique, half-day kayaking tour through the Chickamauga Lock and down the Tennessee River! @ Riverpark Boat Ramp | $79
- Nooga Paws Celebrates Ten Years! | Saturday, August 27 | 10 a.m. | Nooga Paws | Nooga Paws is celebrating our TENTH birthday here in Chattanooga, serving the local pets with the highest quality food, treats and supplies we can find! It's been a great decade so we are going to party --- and you are invited! @ Nooga Paws
- Women, Welding & Wine | Saturday, August 27 | 3 p.m. | MetalMakers | Need an exciting way to brighten up your Saturday afternoons, or are you looking for the perfect gift for that special woman in your life? Our all-ladies class is the best opportunity to learn welding step by step, make a project from scratch, snap the perfect selfie, and enjoy your favorite glass of wine afterwards! (Bring your own wine - sorry, government rules!) @ 1007 Taft Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37408 | $125
- 2nd Annual Sunflower Arts & Crafts Show | Saturday, August 27 | 11 a.m. | K&S Southern Hospitality Events | Outdoor event in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. We will have tons of crafters for you to shop with along with some live music. @ 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, TN 37406 |
- Dog Toys for McKamey Animal Center | Saturday, August 27 | 3 p.m. | The Chattanooga Public Library | Come help us make toys for all the sweet adoptable pets at McKamey Animal Center! @ The Chattanooga Public Library | FREE
- Clear the Shelters Adoption Event | Friday, August 26 | ALL DAY | Humane Educational Society | As Clear the Shelters comes to a close, we are hosting a crescendo event that waives all adoption fees! You must have an approved application to adopt so fill one out before coming to the shelter at heschatt.org/adopt @ Humane Educational Society | FREE
- Learn to Scuba | Friday, August 26-Sunday, August 28 | Choo Choo Diving | This globally-recognized certification program is the best way to begin your life-long adventure as a certified scuba diver. Personalized training is combined with in-water practice sessions to ensure you have the skills and experience required to become truly comfortable underwater. You will earn the SSI Open Water Diver certification. @ 3739 Powers Court, Chattanooga, TN 37416 | $599
- Forlines & Friends | Sunday, August 28 | 6 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Forlines & Friends returns to Wanderlinger every other Sunday evening for some great music. This is a free show, beginning at 6:00PM. @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company |
- Jess Goggans and Friends + ET | Sunday, August 28 | 3 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Every other Sunday join us for great music from Jess Goggans! Before Jess takes the stage enjoy E.T. starting at 3pm. @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- Glow Throwback Party | Saturday, August 27-Sunday, August 28 | 9 p.m. | The 107 | Hey y'all! Get ready for The 107's Throwback Glow Party. Special Guest DJ Dagdett from Orlando will have y'all crunk and gettin' jiggy on the dance floor from 9pm - 1am. Glowsticks will be provided while supplies last. Let's see the neon and glowsticks light up The 107! @ The 107 |
- JukeJoint Volume II | Saturday, August 27 | 3 p.m. | The Midnight Puff | Introducing an Alternative form of Nightlife in Chattanooga! This summer, enrich our community by creating Juke Joints with us! We’re raising money to nurture and grow Black businesses through the Underground Arts of Chattanooga. @ The Quest | $15-$140
- Repticon | Saturday, August 27 | 9 a.m. | Camp Jordan | Recent changes in Florida law prohibit the display of pet Iguana species and Tegus in public settings. For your protection and for ours, pet Green Iguanas and Tegus are not allowed within the show, regardless of permit status. @ Camp Jordan Arena | $6-$10
- Ain't Just Whistlin' Dixie | Saturday, August 27 | 7 p.m. | Dixieland Downtown | Ain't Just Whistlin' Dixie - Jazz Band will be performing in Downtown Chattanooga on the south side of the Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge Saturday, August 27th from 7 pm to 9 pm. Come hear us play the happiest music on earth! @ Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge
- Lee Brice: Label Me Proud Tour 2022 | Saturday, August 27 | 7 p.m. | The Tivoli Theatre | Kenneth Mobley Brice Jr., known professionally as Lee Brice, is an American country music singer and songwriter, signed to Curb Records. Brice has released five albums with the label: Love Like Crazy, Hard to Love, I Don't Dance, Lee Brice. and Hey World. @ Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium | $19.50-$40
- The Pinkz Picinic | Saturday, August 27 | 5 p.m. | The Pinkz Picnic | YOU ASKED, AND WE ALWAYS DELIVER. The PINKZ Picnic & Music Festival @ Chattnooga Theatre Centre | $35-$650
- Riverfront Nights | Saturday, August 27 | 7 p.m. | Join us at Ross’s Landing for FREE live music under the stars from some of the area’s most vibrant and talented artists! We will have a variety of food and beverage vendors on site each week, but guests are also allowed to bring coolers and snacks. Pets are welcome and arrival prior to showtime is encouraged. @ Ross's Landing | FREE
- An Evening with Nathan Bell | Saturday, August 27 | 7:30 p.m. | @ Mountain Arts Communtiy Center
- Sunday Brunch with Amber Fults | Sunday, August 28 | 12 p.m. | 1885 Grill - St. Elmo | Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio for Sunday brunch. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others. @ 1885 Grill - St. Elmo | FREE
- "Anonymous Club" | Saturday, Auust 27 | 7 p.m. | Barking Legs Theater | The antithesis of a rock biography, ANONYMOUS CLUB paints a raw and intimate picture of enigmatic singer-songwriter, Courtney Barnett - an anti-influencer who is a powerful voice for our times, a recluse acclaimed by audiences the world over and a strong female artist in conflict with herself. @ Barking Legs Theater | $10
- Clever Alehouse Grand Opening! | Saturday, August 27 | 10 a.m. | Clever Alehouse | We’re kicking off the day with brunch and coffee from BeCaffeinated starting at 10 a.m. (special discount for folks who bring in their bibs from The Cam Run!). At 2, we’ll open up the outdoor beer garden featuring local craft beer, along with paleta pops from Local Juice and smash burgers from the food truck. At 6 we will have our official-ish ribbon cutting followed by live music from Ryan Oyer on the patio. @ Clever Alehouse | FREE
- Blood Assurance Benefits HES | Saturday, August 27 | 11 a.m. | Humane Educational Society | The Blood Bus will be at HES on August 27th. For every blood donation, Blood Assurance will donate $5 to Humane Educational Society! Schedule an appointment through Pam Nemec at 423.834.2862 or visit bloodassurance.org/hes @ Humane Educational Society
- Chattanooga Paddlefest | Saturday, August 27 | 11 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Outdoor Chattanooga is hosting a FREE community paddling event on Chattanooga’s waterfront along the Tennessee River from TN Riverpark boat ramp to Ross’s Landing. @ Ross's Landing | FREE
- Taco & Tequila Crawl: Chattanooga | Saturday, August 27 | 12 p.m. | Bar Crawl USA | Come stroll through Chattanooga eating tacos, enjoying exclusive margarita, tequila, and beer specials. Let's taco about a party!! @ Edley's Bar-B-Que | $22.50-$38
- Get Schooled: Native Plants | Friday, August 26 | 2 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join the Land Conservation staff as we explore the nursery, the ins and outs of propagation, native plant conservation, and the importance of gardening with natives. @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- Get Schooled: Birds of Prey | Saturday, August 27 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our wildlife staff for an up-close-and-personal look at some of our birds of prey. Our experts will guide you through understanding the majesty and strength of these beautiful birds so you can learn more about their way of life and better understand the impact humans have on birds of prey. @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- Through the Eyes of a Naturalist | Saturday, August 27 | 10 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Come and see the forest through our eyes and learn to hike like a nature nerd. When you know as much as we do and are as curious as we are, a simple walk through the woods can be an all-day affair. We’ll spare you that burden, but show you things that might otherwise go unnoticed. We’ll slow down, keep our heads on a swivel, and dive deeper into our local ecosystem. @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Floating through the Forest | Saturday, August 27 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join one of our naturalists for a guided canoe trip on Lookout Creek. Enjoy the beauty and relaxation while the naturalist talks about our native plants and animals. We will provide all the necessary equipment. No experience is required. Open to ages 7 and older. @ Reflection Riding | $25-$30
- Get Schooled: Native Animals | Friday, August 26 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Members and visitors can come into our Native Animal Area, learn more about our animal ambassadors, and learn how to help save them. Our knowledgeable staff members will be there to facilitate your visit and answer any questions you may have. Animal ambassadors can include a bobcat, raptors, red wolves, and more! @ Reflection Riding | Donation welcome
- Sale Creek Kayak | Friday, August 26 | 8:30 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Join Outdoor Chattanooga for a guided and equipped kayak tour on Sale Creek, near the confluence of the Tennessee River about 45 minutes north of Chattanooga. @ Sale Creek | $45
Catoosa County
- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown | Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 28 | 7:30 p.m. | The Colonnade | You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, created by Charles Shultz and adapted by Clark Gesner, is a delightful musical suited for the whole family. The Peanut Gang comes to life on stage to take the audience through a day in the life of Charlie Brown. Laugh and sing along with Lucy, Sally, Linus, Schroeder and Snoopy. @ The Colonnade | $13-$17
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, August 27 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more. @ Downtown Ringgold | FREE
- Trial Des Georgia | Saturday, August 27 | 12:21 p.m. | Alan Shirley | TDN style Chattanooga club fundraising event. Teams of 3 picked at random day of. 3 levels of difficulty green, blue and red. Highest score for each section is thrown out. otherwise standard stra rules. Signup starts at 11:21 and ends at 12:06 rider meeting after. Riders out at 12:21. @ Ringgold, GA
- Our Town | Sunday, August 28 | 2 p.m. | City of Ringgold DDA | Described by Edward Albee as "the greatest American play ever written," Our Town presents the small town of Grover’s Corners in three acts: "Daily Life," "Love and Marriage" and "Death and Eternity." Narrated by a stage manager and performed with minimal props and sets, the play depicts the simple daily lives of the Webb and Gibbs families as their children fall in love, marry, and eventually – in one of the most famous scenes in American theatre – die. Thornton Wilder's final word on how he wanted his play performed is an invaluable addition to the American stage and to the libraries of theatre lovers internationally. @ The Historic Ringgold Depot | $8-$10
Bradley County
- Dixie Day Spay"s 15th Annual Poker Run | Saturday, August 27 | 10 a.m. | Dixie Day Spray | All bikes, cars, trucks, Jeeps welcome! Registration: American Legion. Late registrants welcome. @ American Legion | $10-$25
- Junior Achievement's 9th Annual 5K Race to Achieve | Saturday, August 27 | 8 a.m. | Junior Achievement of the Ocoee Region | Be sure to join us for Junior Achievement's 9th Annual 5K Race & 1M Walk to benefit empowering programs for K-12 students. With your support, you are helping JA bring our volunteer-driven financial literacy programs to students throughout Bradley, McMinn, Meigs, Monroe and Polk counties. @ Tinsley Park | $15-$25
- Flash Nights | Friday, August 26 | 6 p.m. | High Point Climbing and Fitness Cleveland | Each flash of a boulder earns you an entry to win free Friction Labs Chalk. Limited time only! Attempts must be made from 4-8pm to count towards the raffle. @ High Point Climbing and Fitness Cleveland
- Mainstreet Cruise In | Saturday, August 27 | 1 p.m. | Visit Cleveland TN | Great food, cool cars, & a beautiful downtown make it a perfect family event. Free to enter a car & free to spectators. @ Downtown Cleveland | FREE
- Family Days | Saturday, August 27 | 11 a.m. | Visit Cleveland TN | Come in for Family Days, each fourth Saturday! We have story time, trunk presentations, kids activities and more! @ Museum Center 5ive Points
McMinn County
- ACT's "All My Sons" | Thursday, August 18 to Monday, August 29 | 7: 30 p.m., 2 p.m. | The Arts Center | Athens Community Theatre (ACT) announces the opening of its 2022-23 season with All My Sons, running Friday – Sunday from August 19 – 28. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm, while Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. @ The Arts Center | $15-$20
- Regional Disc Golf Tournament | Friday, August 26 to Sunday, August 28 | 7 a.m. | Main Street Athens @ Athens Regional Disc Golf |
Polk County
- Polk County Fair | Monday, August 22 to Saturday, August 27 | 11 a.m. | Benton County TN Fair | The Polk County fair features agricultural exhibits, animals, and fun for the entire family including children's activities, entertainment, music, rides, a wide variety of food and attractions. @ The Showbarn at Polk County Fairgrounds
- Blooming Onion Festival | Saturday, August 27 | 10 a.m. | Tammy Barker | FREE Admission. Aug. 27, 2022 Pet Friendly. Food, Fun, For The Entire Family. Email: bloomingonionfestival@yahoo.com for vendor application. @ 1874 Welcome Valley Road, Benton TN 37307 | FREE
- Curtis & Kim Jones Mountain Gypsy Music | Saturday, August 27 | 12 p.m. | All Music, Lyrics, Art, & Photographs on This Website are the Property of Curtis Jones. Copyright 2017 Any Use Of Of This Website's Content Is Strictly Prohibited Without Contractual Agreement From Curtis Jones @ Hwy 64 Gym, Copperhill, TN
- HWY 64 Gym Anniversary Party & Gymfest | Saturday, August 27 | 2:30 p.m. | Hwy 64 Gym | 9th year anniversary party and gymfest @ Hwy 64 Gym | $10
Marion County
- Nickajack Bat Cave Kayak Tour | Sunday, August 28 | 6:30 p.m. | Chattanooga Guided Adventures | Join us to see endangered grey bats begin their nightly hunt for insects! The Nickajack Bat Cave and Wildlife Refuge in the Tennessee River is the summer roost for up to 100,000 of these animals. @ Mapleview Recreation Center | $69
Grundy County
- Michael Franti & Spearhead | Sunday, August 28 | 6 p.m. | The Caverns | Michael Franti is an American rapper, musician, poet, activist, documentarian, and singer-songwriter, known for his participation in many musical projects, most with a political and social emphasis, including the Beatnigs and the Disposable Heroes of Hiphoprisy. @ The Caverns | $75-$200
Sequatchie County
- Sequatchie County Fair CARNIVAL | Wednesday, August 24 to Saturday, August 27 | THE CARNIVAL IS ARRIVING BEFORE THE FAIR!!! @ Sequatchie Fairgrounds | 18-$20
Dade County
- Trenton Georgia Gun Show AGGS | Saturday, August 27-Sunday, August 28 | 9 a.m. | AG Gun Shows | Firearms of all types! New & Used, Antique & Modern! Knives, Ammo, Military Surplus, Hunting Gear, Spare Magazines, Optics and More! @ American Legion, Trenton, GA
- Benefit ride for Koolkidalliance | Saturday, August 27 | 10 a.m. | Paladins of JUstice Law Enforcement & Military MC | This is a ride to raise money to help kids and their family that have a rare syndrome called Koolen De Veries syndrome. @ Jefferson's Trenton
- Cloudland Canyon Adventure | Friday, August 26-Sunday, August 28 | 3 p.m. | The Georgia Conservancy | Join the Georgia Conservancy on August 26-28 for an incredible weekend of caving, hiking, camping, live music and all-around outdoor adventure at Cloudland Canyon State Park. @ Cloudland Canyon State Park | $80
Walker County
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, August 26-Monday, August 29 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City | High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City
- PMF MUSIC FESTIVAL | Saturday, August 27 | 2 p.m. | The KUTT-TV.com | PMF THE BIGGEST MUSIC FESTIVAL OF THE SUMMER OVER 40 ARTIST LIVE!! @ 301 Williams St., Rossville, GA 30741 | 2 p.m.
- Lafayette Elks dinner and comedy | Saturday, August 27 | 6 p.m. | Lafayette Elk Lodge 2018 | Charity dinner and comedy show. Benefits go towards youth activities and drug awareness for local youths. @ 3159 N Hwy 27, LaFayette GA | $25
- Open Gate Day | Saturday, August 27 | 9 a.m. | Lula Lake Land Trust | Spend your day in nature at Lula Lake Land Trust with 8+ miles of trails, bluff views, and a 120-foot waterfall... adventure awaits! @ Lula Lake Land Trust | $16-$40
Whitfield County
- Flight Camp (Power Tumbling & Trampoline) | Friday, August 26 | 1 p.m. | Culprit's Three Day T&T Camp! Culprit staff and top coaches from around the country team up to bring your athlete one of the most skilled camps in the South. @ 2518 Cleveland Hwy, Dalton, GA
- Open Gate Day | Saturday, August 27 | 9 a.m. | Lula Lake Land Trust Fund | Spend your day in nature at Lula Lake Land Trust with 8+ miles of trails, bluff views, and a 120-foot waterfall... adventure awaits! @ Lula Lake Land Trust | $16-$40
Rhea County
- The Agee Family | Saturday, August 27 | 11 a.m. | Rhea Heritage Foundation @ Rhea County Courthouse
- TN/GA/AL Training Group Rifle Day | Saturday, August 27 | 9 a.m. | Harris Combative Strategies | What you need to bring: A Rifle and 150 rounds of rifle ammo. At least 2 rifle mags and a way to carry them. Pistol and at least 25 rounds of pistol ammo. @ The Ridge | $80