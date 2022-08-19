You can submit future events here.
- Brainerd Farmers Market | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | We are a Community Farmers’ Market. OPEN SATURDAYS from 10AM-12PM at the corner of Brainerd and Belvoir. @ 20 Belvoir Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37411 | FREE
- Pass the Aux | Friday, August 19 | 7 p.m. | WaveLength Studios | Pass The Aux is a networking and social event for artist, producer, bands, and all creatives to play their music in front of other influencers. @ 854 McCallie Ave, Chattanooga, TN 37403
- In Person Talk Circle and Reiki Share | Sunday, August 21 | 2 p.m. | Ooltewah Metaphysics Meetup Group | Let's come together in person in Ooltewah TN to meditate for peace, talk about what's on our mind and experience a little Reiki. This is a free meetup that is suitable for anyone who is interested in world peace, peaceful gathering of like minded people and experiencing Reiki. @ 7800 Steppingstone Ln, Ooltewah, TN | FREE
- Latin Dance Party | Saturday, August 20 | 11:30 p.m. | Mayan Kitchen | Every first and third Saturday of the month, Mayan Kitchen hosts an after hours Latin dance party with a live DJ beginning at 11:30 p.m. Don’t worry if you’re inexperienced. The regulars will teach you how to move. @ Mayan Kitchen
- The Great Kiwanis Duck Race | Saturday, August 20 | 12 p.m. | Kiwanis Club of Chattanooga | Join us on Saturday, August 20th on the Walnut Street Bridge (north side) as we drop 4,000 rubber ducks into the Tennessee River to determine the top 3 fastest swimmers for great prizes! You can still purchase Duck Race tickets until Wednesday, August 10th by visiting our website at www.kiwanischatt.org @ Walnut Street Pedestrian Bridge
- Memory Keeping - IN-PERSON CLASS | Saturday, August 20 | 9:30 a.m. | The Chattery | In this class we will use collage and a little bit of mixed media to record some of those inspiring minor moments that creep into our days. We will learn how to assemble embellishment clusters that make bringing interest and color to any journal page quick and easy. @ The Chattery | $32
- GIGCITY Bass Club Fishing Tournament | Saturday, August 20 | 7 a.m. | GIGCITY Bass Club | Estimated 20+ Boat Participation. For More Information Contact GIGCITY Bass Club @ Chester Frost Park Boat Ramp
- Adult and Pediatric First Aid CPR AED | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | Safeguard CPR | Safeguard CPR offers the First Aid CPR AED course to give participants the ability to recognize and respond appropriately to cardiac, breathing and first aid emergencies. The courses in this program teach the knowledge and skills needed to give immediate care to an injured or ill person and to decide whether advanced medical care is needed. @ Safeguard CPR | $132
- Chattanooga Downhill Bike and Brew | Saturday, August 20 | 9 a.m. | Explorer Chick | Go all out on an adrenaline-filled downhill bike ride from the top of Lookout Mountain. Start your adventure by chugging to the top in an incline rail car along with your fellow Explorer Chicks. Then roll down the mountain on your bike and finish with an ice-cold adult beverage🍻. Is there any better way to spend the first half of your day? We don’t think so! @ St. Elmo Incline Railway | $79
- FAMILY DAY -Blacklight | Saturday, August 20 | 12 p.m. | Painting With A Twist | GREAT FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY! Join us to paint your own version of this image created by one of our artists. The perfect family get together for ages 5 yrs and up! Registration required for all attendees. @ Painting With A Twist | $29
- Family Day - Zen | Sunday, August 21 | 3 p.m. | Painting With A Twist | Family Day - Zen is happening on Sunday, August 21, 2022 at 03:00PM EDT at Painting with a Twist - Chattanooga, TN with tickets starting at $29.00 @ Painting With A Twist | $29
- Chattanooga Adventures Family Field Trip | Friday, August 19 | 7 p.m. | Chattanooga Adventures Series | Join us to explore Chattanooga history and beyond with augmented reality! @ Miller Park | FREE
- Goat Yoga on the Farm | Saturday, August 20 | 9:30 a.m. | Moser Manor Farms | Goat Yoga at Moser Manor Farms. Come kid around with us! @ Moser Manor Farms | 25
- One Team Scavenger Hunt Chattanooga | Saturday, August 20 | 11 a.m. | Puzzling Adventures | Puzzling Adventures™ are a cross between a scavenger hunt, an adventure race, and an informative self-guided tour. @ 160 Riverfront Parkway | $19.99
- Kristen Terrette | Sunday, August 21 | 2 p.m. | Collegedale Public Library | On August 21 at 2 p.m., author Kristen Terrette will be at Collegedale City Hall to share some highlights from her new young adult novel, See You Monday. Readers of all ages will enjoy this multigenerational story set in Chattanooga, which was inspired by real-life persons and events in her own family. @ Collegedale City Hall | FREE
- The Job Search Accelerator Masterclass | Saturday, August 20 | 11 a.m. | Ash Goel, Insider Job Hunting | Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job"The 2021 Job Search Accelerator Workshop" - Over 10,000+ People Taught! @ Online | FREE
- Big River Grille - Hamilton Place | Sunday, August 21 | 11:30 a.m. @ Big River Grille Hamilton Place
- Not all who wander are lost... | Saturday, August 20 | 2 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | Join us for a local brew in this brewo/art gallery. @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | FREE
- The Other Brothers | Sunday, August 21 | 6 p.m. | Wanderlinger Brewing Company | The Fabulous Furry Fabricators of Grateful Soul, Folk-N-Weirdgrass Return! Every other Sunday, The Other Brothers will take the stage at 6PM. @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company https://www.wanderlinger.com/calendar/2021/6/13/et-and-the-other-brothers-every-other-sunday | FREE
- Family Picnic | Sunday, August 21 | 11 a.m. | Messianic Torah Observant Israel @ Chester Frost State Park
- Dining Through the Decades | Saturday, August 20 | 5:30 p.m. | The Reed House | Celebrate our 150th Anniversary by Dining Throughout the Decades! Enjoy a four-course dinner celebrating the 1900s. @ Bridgeman's Chophouse | $180
- Busker's Festival | Sunday, August 21 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | Enjoy street style entertainment tucked into various corners of the Market this Sunday—tips are appreciated! It’s also still prime produce season and back-to-school means packing healthy lunches for your littles. We’ve got you covered! @ First Horizon Pavilion | FREE
- Dusk Happy Hour | Sunday, August 21 | 3 p.m. | Dusk Bar @ Dusk Bar
- LIVE Music: Rustic Reign, Wicked Weird, Sleepyhead & The Undomesticators | Saturday, August 20 | 7 p.m. | Level Up Arcade | Join us ‘Live & Loud’ for a spectacular performance from local talent Rustic Reign, Wicked Weird, Sleepyhead, and The Undomesticators. Doors open at 5 pm, Show starts at 7 pm. This is an all ages show with an adult. $10 cash cover at the door. @ Level Up Arcade | $10
- CRHC Fundraiser at the Walden Club featuring music artist Lew Card | Saturday, August 20 | 6 p.m. | Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition | incredible views from the Walden Club, live music, heavy hors d'oeuvres, silent auction benefiting Chattanooga Regional Homeless Coalition @ The Walden Club | $50
- Sunday Morning In the Exchange with Adam Stone (Live Music) | Sunday, August 21 | 10 a.m. | The House | Enjoy $6 Bloody Mary/$4 Mimosa (All Day) + Food Specials @ Kinley Hotel
- Hot Summer Jazz at Barking Legs Theater | Saturday, August 20 | 7:30 p.m. | Barking Legs Theater | Feeling a little jazzy? Join Robin Grant & The Standard at Barking Legs Theater for their brand of LIVE sassy, sultry jazz & Sophisti-Pop music. New original tunes will be unveiled at this Hot Summer event! ?? General Admission & VIP Tickets Available but don’t wait! ? @ Barking Legs Theater
- Block Party Number 3 : Back 2 Skewl | Saturday, August 20 | 5 p.m. | S&S Transmission & Performance | Taking School Supply Donations for Chambliss @ S&S Transmission & Performance
- SDCL WILD Community Elevation Celebration | Saturday, August 20 | 5 p.m. | Soddy-Daisy Community Library | It's time to celebrate community and take a walk on the WILD side! @ Soddy-Daisy Community Library | FREE
- Shovels & Rope | Jack Broadbent | Saturday, August 20 | 7 p.m. | Riverfront Nights Takes place on Ross's Landing. All shows are FREE! Openers begin at 7 pm, and headliners begin around 8:00 pm and end around 10 pm. If no opener, main act will begin at 7:00 pm. @ Ross's Landing https://m.facebook.com/events/rosss-landing/shovels-rope-jack-broadbent/567451134971908/ | FREE
- Josh Meloy | Friday, August 19 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Oklahoma native, Josh Meloy recently released his new record “Oklahoma” in May of 2020. The record consists of a collection of songs written over the past 5 years. Meloy considers this his “best and most honest work to date.” Meloy recorded and produced the album at home giving it an undeniably authentic sound. @ Songbirds | $12-$15
- Bob Ross Painting with Certified Bob Ross Instructor | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | Lorraine Denise Brilliante Jewler | Join Gary Grider, CRI, Certified Ross Instructor on Sat., Aug. 20th, 10am - 2pm. Enjoy a comfortable venue space and light lunch! @ 1948 Northpoint Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37415 | $70
- Get Schooled: Native Plants | Friday, August 19 | 2 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join the Land Conservation staff as we explore the nursery, the ins and outs of propagation, native plant conservation, and the importance of gardening with natives. @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- Get Schooled: Birds of Prey | Saturday, August 20 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our wildlife staff for an up-close-and-personal look at some of our birds of prey. Our experts will guide you through understanding the majesty and strength of these beautiful birds so you can learn more about their way of life and better understand the impact humans have on birds of prey. @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- Through the Eyes of a Naturalist | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Come and see the forest through our eyes and learn to hike like a nature nerd. When you know as much as we do and are as curious as we are, a simple walk through the woods can be an all-day affair. We’ll spare you that burden, but show you things that might otherwise go unnoticed. We’ll slow down, keep our heads on a swivel, and dive deeper into our local ecosystem. @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Floating through the Forest | Saturday, August 20 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join one of our naturalists for a guided canoe trip on Lookout Creek. Enjoy the beauty and relaxation while the naturalist talks about our native plants and animals. We will provide all the necessary equipment. No experience is required. Open to ages 7 and older. @ Reflection Riding | $25-$30
- NPS guided Battlefield History Tour by Bicycle | Saturday, August 20 | 9:30 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park and Outdoor Chattanooga will continue offering a series of free, historical bike tours through Chickamauga Battlefield. @ Wilder Brigade Monument
- Mountain to Town- Guided Downhill Bike Adventure | Saturday, August 20 | 3 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Mountain to Town is a guided downhill mountain bike adventure that highlights the scenic trails atop Lookout Mountain and how they connect to the Tennessee Riverwalk all the way into downtown Chattanooga. @ Lookout Mountain | $25
- The Cadillac Three | Friday, August 19 | 8 p.m. | The Signal | Spending their formative years playing music together in basements and garages laid the foundation for THE CADILLAC THREE to put their own spin on each new record. They open a time capsule of their musical history together and expand on some of the grooves from COUNTRY FUZZ release with a new offering titled TABASCO & SWEET TEA via Big Machine Records. Dropping the sonic swirl with little warning, the new album is a welcome interruption to the mundane and stress felt around the globe. @ The Signal | $25-$45
- Outdoor Storytime | Friday, August 19 | 10 a.m. | Southside Community Park | Outdoor Storytime is a 30-minute storytime for children ages 0-5 and their grownups. Enjoy the beautiful outdoors and a story every Friday at 10 am! Join Miss Halle at the Southside Community Park. We suggest you bring a towel or blanket, a hat or sunscreen, and bug spray if needed. @ Southside Community Park | FREE
- Ryan Erwin | Friday, August 19 | 7:30 p.m. | The Comedy Catch | Ryan's first comedy special, Vertical Claps, is now streaming with Dry Bar Comedy. He has recently been on tour with Whitney Cummings for her ‘Touch Me' theatre tour. Whether he is talking about being raised Mormon by two deaf parents, his time spent as a middle school teacher, or his fabulous gay self, audiences are sure to love him. @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- West Village Street Festivals | Saturday, August 20 | 2 p.m. | City of Chattanooga @ West Village
- Alton Park Community Market | Saturday, August 20 | 12 p.m. | The Bethlehem Center | FREE
- Summer Saturdays: Celebrating BIPOC & LGBTQIA+ Entrepreneurs - IN-PERSON EVENT | Saturday, August 20 | 2 p.m. | The Chattery | Summer Saturdays is a free day party happening the third Saturday of every month during the summer. Each month, we'll celebrate and highlight a variety of entrepreneurs and provide space for social connection and community. The series is brought to you by The Company Lab , Pioneer Lighting & Grip, LLC , and Post Meridiem Spirits . @ The Chattery | FREE
- Splash Summer Arts Festival | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | Humanities Tennessee | Join Splash Arts for their summer festival featuring live music, art demonstrations, interactive art making, performances and much more. For more information about Splash Arts and it’s programs visit: https://splashyouthartsworkshop.org/festival.php Humanities Tennessee is pleased to provide partial support for Splash Arts, Inc. though a SHARP grant. @ Miller Park
- Artful Yoga with Kat Smith | Sunday, August 21 | 1:30 p.m. | Hunter Museum of American Art | Enjoy an art-inspired yoga practice with yoga instructor Kat Smith. We ask that all participants arrive on time to participate in the in-gallery portion. @ Hunter Museum of American Art | $5
- Joelton Mayfield & Future Crib | Sunday, August 21 | 8 p.m. | Cherry Street Tavern
Catoosa County
- Vernon Greeson’s Gospel Music Concert | Saturday, August 20 | 6 p.m. | Vernon Greeson Music Ministry | A love offering will be taken during the service. @ Calvary Memorial Baptist Church
- Paint & Sip | Saturday, August 20 | 5 p.m. | Georgia Winery | Whether you can paint a realistic masterpiece that would impress da Vinci or have an abstract style like Picasso, you can tap into your inner artist at the Paint & Sip Party. Hosted by the Georgia Winery and Artsy U, this event is all about getting your creative juices flowing while sampling the fruits of the vine. The $40 admission fee gets you all of the necessary art supplies and a glass of wine. By the end of the event, you’ll have a painting of your very own. @ Gerogia Winery | $40
- CCSC Ranch Horse Clinic | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | Catoosa County Saddle Club | Kody Russell, NRHA certified judge and trainer, will be with us again! We all had fun and learned a ton last year. Whether you were with us last year for this one or didn't get signed up in time, you won't want to miss learning from this guy. @ State Line Arena | $10-$150
- Ringgold High School Tiger Band Mattress Fundraiser | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | Ringgold High School | Come get a better night's sleep AND support the 2nd annual Ringgold High School Tiger Band Mattress Sale Fundraiser, held in the HS Gym. We have sanitizing and safety procedures in place so you can shop with peace of mind. @ Ringgold High School
- You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown | Friday, August 19 to Sunday, August 28 | 7:30 p.m. | The Colonnade | You're a Good Man Charlie Brown, created by Charles Shultz and adapted by Clark Gesner, is a delightful musical suited for the whole family. The Peanut Gang comes to life on stage to take the audience through a day in the life of Charlie Brown. Laugh and sing along with Lucy, Sally, Linus, Schroeder and Snoopy. @ The Colonnade | $13-$17
- Heroes Night in America Crate Racin' USA | Friday, August 19 | Boyd's Speedway | Iron-Man Late Model Series @ Boyd's Speedway
- Stable 41 Farmers Market | Every Sunday | 1 p.m. | City of Fort Oglethorpe | Stable 41 Farmers Market provides the community with direct access to high quality, local food and goods, as well as a place for the community to gather together and enjoy a variety of local entertainment. Come support your local market! Every Sunday 1:00-5:00pm May 22, 2022- October 2, 2022. @ 214 1st Street Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742 | FREE
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, August 20 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more. @ Downtown Ringgold | FREE
Bradley County
- Superhero Saturday | Saturday, August 20 | 11 a.m. | Bradley Square Mall | Join us for a back-to-school Superhero Party. We will have lots of characters photo opportunities! Superhero Saturday will be held inside Story Land, located next to American Eagle across from Claire’s and Hibbett Sports. Be sure to register to win one of our great door prizes. The first 100 kids through the line will receive a free cape and mask. @ Bradley Square Mall
- Free 2 Fly's Life is Sew Good! Workshops | Saturday, August 20 | 9:30 a.m. | Project: Free 2 Fly | Free 2 Fly presents: Life is Sew Good! Workshops with 3 dates this upcoming year to keep your girl learning and progressing in the skill! August 20th, November 12th, and February 11th. @ 283 N Ocoee St, Cleveland TN 37311 | $40
- Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast | Saturday, August 20 | 8 a.m. | Cleveland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol | Monthly Fly-In/Drive-In breakfast, presented by the Cleveland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, is held the third Saturday of each month, rain or shine. @ Cleveland Regional JetPort | $5
- Master Gardener Talk: Cold Weather Crops | Saturday, August 20 | 11 a.m. | Cleveland Bradley County Public Library | Master Gardener Talk, all about cool weather planting with Anita Bailey. @ Cleveland Bradley County Public Lirbary
- AoS Monthly Tournament | Saturday, August 20 | 9:30 a.m. | Dicehead Games and Comics | ALL entries go into prize support, Top 3 receive support @ Dicehead Games and Comics | $20
- Global Climbing Day | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | North Face | Come and join us for North Face's Global Climbing Day Celebration! We have a Free guest pass and free gear for any member's guest who comes into the gym August 20th! @ High Poiont Climbing and Fitness Cleveland
- Drive, Chip, & Putt Subregional | Sunday, August 21 | PGA Tennessee @ Cleveland Country Club
- Cornhole Tournament | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | X Level Cornhole @ 3150 Fulbright Road, Cleveland TN 37312 | $10-$50
- | Saturday, August 20 | 8:30 p.m. | Red Clay State Historic Park | You’ve seen Bigfoot, you’ve wondered about Mothman, you’ve heard tales of El Chupacabra; but what monsters, creatures, and warnings did the Cherokee observe in the dark woods of Appalachia? Ranger Logan and Ranger Cord will be hosting a campfire night at the Farmstead to tell everyone about Cherokee Cryptids, and to show a bit into how the Cherokee people portrayed and communicated their cultural values through storytelling. We will also be serving some Dutch-oven cobbler from Ranger Logan’s phantom recipe book. Expect to stay late, feel free to bring a chair, benches are provided. @ Red Clay State Historic Park
McMinn County
- ACT's "All My Sons" | Thursday, August 18 to Monday, August 29 | 7: 30 p.m., 2 p.m. | The Arts Center | Athens Community Theatre (ACT) announces the opening of its 2022-23 season with All My Sons, running Friday – Sunday from August 19 – 28. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30 pm, while Sunday matinees are at 2:00 pm. @ The Arts Center | $15-$20
- OPEN WATER CERTIFICATION DIVE | Saturday, August 20 to Sunday, August 21 | Choo Choo Dive | Loch Low-Minn is a quarry lake in Athens, TN that provides a unique scuba diving opportunity. Its crystal clear waters are home to the rare paddlefish. This is the perfect place to complete your Open Water Diver Certification. @ Loch Low-Minn Quarry
Polk County
- Let's Paddle! Upper Ocoee and Middle Ocoee River Rafting Trip | Saturday, August 20 | 10:30 a.m. | Ocoee Adventure Center | This is the whole enchilada of the Ocoee rafting world! Ten miles of everything both the Upper Ocoee and Middle Ocoee have to offer plus a break for a great riverside lunch midway down the river. With continuous rapids and big, splashy water, this trip is a bucket list for visitors to the Cherokee National Forest of Tennessee. @ Ocoee Adventure Center | FREE
- QUOTUM ANNUAL OUTING | Saturday, August 20 | 11 a.m. | Outdoor Adventure Rafting | This will be a full-day event. The location is in Tennessee about two hours from Windward Office. Our booking begins at 2:15 pm. @ Outdoor Adventure Rafting
- National Honey Bee Day | Saturday, August 20 | Hiwassee Ocoee Rivers State Park | Celebrate National Honey Bee Day on August 20th by visiting our park gift shop and picking up a t-shirt and jar of honey. Purchase them together and save 20%! @ Gee Creek Campground
Marion County
- Nickajack Bat Cave Kayak Tour | Sunday, August 21 | 6:30 p.m. | Chattanooga Guided Adventures | Join us to see endangered grey bats begin their nightly hunt for insects! The Nickajack Bat Cave and Wildlife Refuge in the Tennessee River is the summer roost for up to 100,000 of these animals. @ Mapleview Recreation Center | $69
Grundy County
- Greensky Bluegrass with the Wood Brothers | Friday, August 19 | 6:30 p.m. | The Caverns | Greensky Bluegrass is a five-piece American bluegrass jam band founded in Kalamazoo, Michigan in mid-2000. The band has evolved over the years, growing from 3 to 5 members, adding electric effects, and touring with a full light show. @ The Caverns | $40-709
- Umphrey's McGee & The Disco Biscuits | Saturday, August 20 | 7 p.m. | The Caverns | Umphrey's McGee is an American jam band originally from South Bend, Indiana. The band experiments with many musical styles, including rock, metal, funk, jazz, blues, reggae, electronic, bluegrass, country, and folk. They have toured regularly and released several albums. @ The Caverns | $80-$641.50
Bledsoe County
- Pikeville Olympic Triathalon | Saturday, August 20 | Attack Point | Type: Local Triathalon
Dade County
- Plum Nelly Depot Art Show | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | Alliance for Dade | Over 20 artists will be displaying and selling their paintings, jewelry, photography, quilts, and sculpture at the first annual Plum Nelly Depot Art Show, nestled at the foot of Lookout Mountain. Ken Pennington will sign his book "The Rockeaters" and Holt Webb will sign and give away his new children's book "I Know in My Heart". Saturday, August 20 10am - 5:30 pm. FREE @ Trenton Community Center 105 Price Street Trenton, GA 30752 | FREE
Walker County
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, August 19-Monday, August 22 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City | High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City
- Open Air Market | Saturday, August 20 | 8 a.m. | The Shops of 1910 @ The Shops of 1910 | FREE
- Night Golf | Saturday, Augsut 20 | 8 p.m. | McLemore Club | Round 2 of Night Golf at McLemore! We're excited to offer this thrilling golf expeirence for members and invited guests. @ McLemore Club
- Wesley Earwood | Friday, August 19 | 7 p.m. | Cherokee Brewing and Pizza Company
- Conasauga River Snorkel & Paddle Weekend | Saturday, August 20 | 8 a.m. | Georgia River Network | On this weekend excursion to Northwest Georgia, we will explore the incredible diversity of the Conasauga River, getting up-close-and-in-person with dozens of species of fish in the Conasauga River Snorkel Hole within the Chattahoochee National Forest on one day and then exploring an eight-mile section of river the other. @ Conasauga River
Whitfield County
- Dalton Love & Hiking Date For Couples (Self-Guided) | Anytime | Enjoy a fun hiking date along a selected trail for couples! Since our a date nights are self-guided you can go any time on any day. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box. At DNB we pride ourselves on covering all 5 love languages in every date night so the following is in your digital date night box - to create a date to remember!! @ George W. Disney Trail | Donations welcome
- Wishing Well at Crescent City Tavern | Saturday, August 20 | 9 p.m. | Crescent City Tavern Inc. Wishing Well returns to Crescent City - Performing your favorite classic rock hits and forgotten favorites! @ Crescent City Tavern
Rhea County
- Nightfall with Edgar Allen Poe | Saturday, August 13 to Sunday, August 21 | Tennessee Valley Theatre | Edgar Allan Poe stands alone in the flickering darkness of his mind, trying desperately to convince himself -- and us -- that he's not mad. The spell he weaves brings us a highly theatrical adaptation of four tales Poe himself considered his best: "The Raven," "The Fall of the House of Usher," "The Pit and the Pendulum," and "The Tell-Tale Heart." Enter the world of Poe and check your heartbeat at the door See less @ Tennessee Valley Theater
- Mountain View Raceway - Regular Points Race | Saturday, Auguust 20 | 6:45 p.m. | Mountain View Raceway Regular Points Race OWM off, LM, B Hobby, FWD, Thunder, Sportsman, Jr. FWD, Dev. Sportsman @ Mountain View Raceway
Meigs County
- Meigs TN Riverline Paddle Event | Saturday, August 20 | 10 a.m. | Meigs-Decatur TN Riverline Committee | Join Meigs County RiverTown Paddle event! Meet at Euchee Marina, 10:00 AM for Orientation and Safety Briefing. Return by 1:00 PM for lunch @ Euchee Grill & Brewhouse
Murray County
- Barks & Books | Friday, August 19 | 4 p.m. | Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library | Open to all ages. Children of all ages can come and enjoy time reading with local therapy dogs at the library! @ Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library | FREE