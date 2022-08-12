Hamilton County
- Family Fun Day: Fairy Tales Enchantment | Sunday, August 14 | 2 p.m. | Hunter Museum of American Art | The Hunter will be enchanted with indoor and outdoor activities including art-making stations, scavenger hunts, food tastings, costume making and performances. Local artists and performers will lead visitors of all ages in art making activities to connect and inspire. @ Hunter Museum of American Art | FREE
- The Phanu Fairies | Saturday, August 13 | 3 p.m. | Impact Productions | The Phanu Fairies tells the story of a free-spirited, mischievous fairy Yaniece , who has grown bitter over the years since she was not rightfully chosen to lead the Phanu tribe. @ Chattanooga State Community College | $10
- RMHC Run4Kids In Memory of Karen Lawrence | Saturday, August 13 | 9 a.m. | Ronald McDonald House Charities of Chattanooga | 5K, 1 Mile Walk, & Virtual 5K. Estimated 200+ Participants. Estimated 100+ Vehicles (All Parking at Chattanooga State). Route: Starting at Chattanooga State Community College traveling into Tennessee Riverpark heading to the Hubert Fry Center and returning to Chattanooga State Community College. @ Tennessee Riverpark
- Family Fun Day | Saturday, August 13 | 9 a.m. | River City Company | School may be back in session, but the fun continues in Downtown Chattanooga with a FREE family fun day! @ Chattanooga Green | FREE
- Free Drink Challenge! | Saturday, August 13 | 6 a.m. | (Be) Caffeinated Have you heard about our new awesome deal??? Go buy a drink at four (Be)Caffeinated locations and then go to the fifth shop with your receipts from the other four, and you’ll get a free drink! That’s right, a free drink at the fifth shop! Come get it! @ (Be) Caffeinated
- Chattanooga Love & Hiking Date For Couples (Self-Guided) | Sunday, August 14 | 7 a.m. | Enjoy a fun hiking date along a selected trail for couples! Since our a date nights are self-guided you can go any time on any day. Each date night consists of a series of activities that you are guided to complete. All you need is your own mobile device and an Internet connection to access your Digital Date Nite Box. @ Enterprise South Nature Park
- Homebrewer Meet Up | Saturday, August 13 | 2 p.m. | Tanasi Brewing & Supplies | Anyone interested in learning more about brewing! Join us for a special meet up. Enjoy some pints & BBQ while you meet other local brewers - discuss recipes, processes, and make some new friends while you’re at it. @ Tanasi Brewing & Supplies
- Nightfall Chattanooga | Friday, August 12 | 6:30 p.m. | Nightfall Music Series | The Nightfall Free Concert Series is held each Friday night – rain or shine - in Miller Plaza, downtown Chattanooga. Headlining acts begin at 8pm with local opening acts starting at 7pm. @ Miller Park | FREE
- Chattanooga River Market | Saturday, August 13 | 10:30 a.m. | Come shop from your local vendors with our weekly local market! @ Tennessee Aquarium Plaza | FREE
- Ninja Mountain Bike Clinics | Saturday, August 13 | 8:45 a.m. | Ninja Mountain Bike Performance | Ninja Mountain Bike Performance offers half day and full day Clinics and comprehensive 2-Day Camps that pull all of the Ninja curriculum together into one awesome weekend. @ Raccoon Mountain |$257-$857
- Monthly Car Cruise In | Saturday, August 13 | 6 p.m. | Dept. One Three Bring your ride and let’s socialize. Store will be open later hours. As always we will have several flavors of homemade ice cream available. @ Dept. One Three
- Forlines & Friends | Sunday, August 14 | 6 p.m. | Choose Chattanooga Forlines & Friends returns to Wanderlinger every other Sunday evening for some great music. This is a free show, beginning at 6:00PM. @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company
- Once a Month Comedy Show & Art Party! | Sunday, August 14 | 7 p.m. | Mic Mouth Comedy | Once a Month returns for an evening of stand up comedy, local artists showcasing & selling their artwork, and live music! @ Cherry Street Tavern | $10
- Level Up: Live Music We Rise To Fall, Twisted Delusion and Creation | Saturday, August 13 | 5:30 p.m. | We Rise to Fall We Rise To Fall is bringing that original Hard Rock from North Carolina to the great state of Tennessee, along with our friends in Twisted Delusion and Creatio. @ 3801 Ringgold Road | $10
- Testifiers @ Slick's | Sunday, August 14 | 5 p.m. | Slick's Burgers Adam & the Testifiers make their debut in beautiful Chattanooga, TN-- don't miss out on an afternoon of funk, soul, and rock n roll! @ Slick's
- Helen Keaney | Friday, August 12-Saturday, August 13 | 7:30 p.m., 9:45 p.m. | Helen did the voice for the spunky female lead on the popular game “Pandemonium,” along the way. Geeks from all over came to be familiar with her work as a result. Her stand-up appearances include A&E’s “An Evening at the Improv,” Lifetime’s “Girl’s Night Out,” VH-1’s “Stand-up Spotlight,” NBC’s “Friday Night,” and Comedy Central’s “Make Me Laugh.” @ The Comedy Catch | $17-$19
- Sunday Brunch with Amber Fults on the Patio | Sunday, August 14 | 12 p.m. | 1885 Grill Chattanooga music scene favorite, Amber Fults is coming to the patio for Sunday brunch. The Rossville native has been performing her original compositions around the southeast since 2005. She has played the Road to Nightfall and Riverbend Festival, among many others. @ 1885 Grill
- Ballroom Night | Saturday, August 13 | 6 p.m. | The 107 | Chattanooga Ballroom night *Special Edition* is back at The 107 Chattanooga. Join us for great food, drinks, music and an amazing dance floor. @ The 107 Chattanooga |$10
- Riverfront Nights | Saturday, August 13 | 7 p.m. | Friends of the Festival Join us at Ross’s Landing for FREE live music under the stars from some of the area’s most vibrant and talented artists! We will have a variety of food and beverage vendors on site each week, but guests are also allowed to bring coolers and snacks. Pets are welcome and arrival prior to showtime is encouraged. @ Ross's Landing | FREE
- Chattanooga Lookouts vs. Montgomery Biscuits | Tuesday, August 9-Sunday, August 14 | 7:15 p.m., 2:15 p.m. (Sun) | Chattanooga Lookouts Watch the Lookouts face off against the Montgomery Biscuits @ AT&T Field
- Back to School Bash | Saturday, August 13 | 10 a.m. | Reach One Teach One | Reach One Teach One will be collecting school supplies for children in need. @ Washington Hill Recreation Center
- Chattanooga Market | Saturday, August 13-Sunday, August 14 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Market | Come shop from a variety of vendors! @ First Horizon Pavillion | FREE
- Chef Boyarbeatz, Leet, and Dough.Jo | Saturday, August 13 | 9 p.m. | Soundsystem Cultures LLC 21+, 9pm, Presale $20, Day of show $25 @ Wanderlinger Brewing Company | $25
- Latin Night *Special Edition* | Saturday, August 13 | 10 p.m. | The 107 Chattanooga, G2G Salsa Chattanooga | The 107 Chattanooga Bar and G2G Salsa Studio have partnered to bring you Latin Night *Special Edition*. DJ Bori from Memphis will be playing all the hottest Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and reggaeton. Come check out the best dance floor in Chattanooga. @ The 107 Chattanooga |$10
- Once a Month Comedy Show & Art Party! | Sunday, August 14 | 7 p.m. | Cherry Street Tavern | We're BACK with a banger full of comedy, art, and live music!. Doors open at 7 for you to come check out the artist booths @ Cherry Street Tavern | $10
- Open House | Saturday, August 13 | 1 p.m. | CHA Ballet | Welcome to the CHA Ballet School's Open House! This is a great event for any new students and families who would like to visit our main facility on North Market or for current students to come say hello! Students can see their studio space, meet faculty, and purchase new dance attire from local dancewear store, The Batterie. @ CHA Ballet
- Get Schooled: Native Animals | Friday, August 12 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Members and visitors can come into our Native Animal Area, learn more about our animal ambassadors, and learn how to help save them. Our knowledgeable staff members will be there to facilitate your visit and answer any questions you may have. Animal ambassadors can include a bobcat, raptors, red wolves, and more! @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- Weed Wrangles | Saturday, August 13 | 9 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to wrangle some weeds! Byron Brooks, our Invasive Species Specialist, will be hosting small groups to teach you how to manage invasive plants and what the best methods are. For this event, we will be using weed wrenches to properly remove some of the non-native species encroaching our landscape. @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Get Schooled: Native Plants | Friday, August 12 | 2 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join the Land Conservation staff as we explore the nursery, the ins and outs of propagation, native plant conservation, and the importance of gardening with natives. @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- Get Schooled: Birds of Prey | Saturday, August 13 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our wildlife staff for an up-close-and-personal look at some of our birds of prey. Our experts will guide you through understanding the majesty and strength of these beautiful birds so you can learn more about their way of life and better understand the impact humans have on birds of prey. @ Reflection Riding | $5-$10
- Through the Eyes of a Naturalist | Saturday, August 13 | 10 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Come and see the forest through our eyes and learn to hike like a nature nerd. When you know as much as we do and are as curious as we are, a simple walk through the woods can be an all-day affair. @ Reflection Riding | $10-$15
- Floating through the Forest | Saturday, August 13 | 1 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join one of our naturalists for a guided canoe trip on Lookout Creek. Enjoy the beauty and relaxation while the naturalist talks about our native plants and animals. We will provide all the necessary equipment. No experience is required. Open to ages 7 and older. @ Reflection Riding | $25-$30
- John Hiatt & The Goners featuring Sonny Landreth | Saturday, August 13 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | A master lyricist and satirical storyteller, John Hiatt delivers songs filled with tales of redemption, relationships and surrendering on his own terms. @ The Walker Theatre
- Fundamentals of Mountain Biking | Level 1 | Saturday, August 13 | 8:30 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Outdoor Chattanooga offers the Introduction to Mountain Biking: Level 1 course designed for the novice or beginning rider who is looking to learn the fundamental skills for riding trails in a controlled setting. This is a 2 hour course which utilizes an open field with small features to prepare you for riding on single track trails. @ Greenway Farm Barn | $10
- Intro to Singletrack Mountain Biking | Level 2 | Saturday, August 13 | 12 p.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | Take your mountain biking skills to the next level! Outdoor Chattanooga’s Level 2 Introduction to Mountain Biking course will take the foundational skills taught in the Level 1 class as well as additional instruction to get you on single-track trails with confidence @ Location TBD | $25
- Rapid Learning Whitewater River Class- Beginner | Sunday, August 14 | 9:30 a.m. | Outdoor Chattanooga | This is a beginner class on class I-II moving water for participants in the Rapid Learning Whitewater Program who have attended an introduction class on the lake. Location TBD | $35-$45
Catoosa County
- Stable 41 Farmers Market | Every Sunday | 1 p.m. | City of Fort Oglethorpe | Stable 41 Farmers Market provides the community with direct access to high quality, local food and goods, as well as a place for the community to gather together and enjoy a variety of local entertainment. Come support your local market! Every Sunday 1:00-5:00pm May 22, 2022- October 2, 2022. @ 214 1st Street Fort Oglethorpe, GA 30742 | FREE
- Rabbit Valley Farmers Market | Saturday, August 13 | 9 a.m. | We will be open every Saturday through October 29, 2022 from 9am until 1 pm, at the pavilion across from the Depot. Local vendors will offer produce, meats, cheeses, soaps, candles, bread, homemade goods and more. @ Downtown Ringgold | FREE
- Ringgold Depot | Saturday, August 13 | 7 p.m. | Aaron Evans & the Low Down | The Low Down Revival will play their mixture of old time music & traditional bluegrass for this one of a kind night of music. @ Ringgold Depot Opry | $10
- Throttle 21 At Farm To Fork!!! | Saturday, August 13 | 9 p.m. | Farm to Fork | The Boys are Back in Town...and it's gonna get crazy!!! @ Farm to Fork
- Kayak Ringgold | Saturday, August 13 | 10 a.m. | Join us for a day of fun on the water! Tube rentals are $20, kayaks are $35. Shuttle service is available if you want to bring your own kayak for $12 We will meet at 10am to go as a group, meet at the Ringgold Kayak launch behind the city pool off Emerson St. @ Ringgold Kayak Launch | $20-35
- Christmas in August Card Class | Saturday, August 13 | 10:30 a.m. | iScrap On | Join us and get a head start on your Christmas cards. We'll be doing the Exclusive AIR/Spellbinders Holiday Motifs Card Class. @ iScrap On | $49
- D & D For Everyone! | Saturday, August 13 | 10 a.m. | Catoosa County Library | *Players of any skill level welcome... Although young children may have difficulty with this level of gaming. @ Catoosa County Library
- Kid's Zone Fall Sale | Saturday, August 13-Tuesday, August 16 | 10 a.m. | The Boutique for a Week | An upscale consignment sale that occurs only twice a year. Consignors earn 70% of all sales. Consignors who choose to volunteer will earn 75%-80% and even earlier shopping passes! @ Gateway Mall
Bradley County
- Ice Cream Social | Saturday, August 13 | 12 p.m. | Valley Paws Boutique | Ice cream for you and your pup, $10 nail trims and front porch end of season SALE! All to benefit Who Saved Whom and the animals of Bradley County! @ Valley Paws Boutique
- Great Cleveland Duck Race | Friday, August 12 | 4 p.m. | Mix 104.1, MixTV.TV | Established in 2006, the duck race is a free, family-friendly event, where hundreds of rubber ducks are dropped into Mouse Creek to “race” approximately 20 minutes to the finish line, according to a press statement from Sheridan Mosley, WCLE’s communications director. @ Greenway Park | FREE
- Wacky Golf Tournament | Saturday, August 13 | 8:30 a.m. | Spring Place Church | 4-person scramble (with a twist!) @ Chatata Valley Golf & Country Club | $60
- Lisa Frank Inspired Cookie Decorating Class | Saturday, August 13 | 3:30 p.m. | The Happiest Things Collective | Lisa Frank 90's/Early 2000's party is on its way!! The Cookie Decorating Class is on August 13th form 3:30-6:30. I'm so excited! Tickets available now! @ The Happiest Things Collective | $40
McMinn County
- Athens Farmers Market | Saturday, August 13 | 9:30 a.m. | City of Athens Parks and Recreation | Hosted by the City of Athens Parks and Recreation department. Please contact bbaker@athenstn.gov for more information. @ Downtown Athens | FREE
- Brunch with Heath Shuler | Saturday, August 13 | 8 a.m. | McMinn Central Football | Heath Shuler played at Tennessee in 1991, 1992, and 1993, serving as the starting quarterback in 1992 and 1993. He led the Vols to an 18-5-1 record during that time, was named 1993 SEC Player of the Year, and finished as the runner-up in the 1993 Heisman Trophy voting. Shuler was the No. 3 overall selection in the 1994 NFL Draft, selected by the Washington Redskins. @ McMinn Central High School | $40-$350
Polk County
- Live Music with Battlefield Collective | Saturday, August 13 | 3 p.m. | Buck Bald Brewing | Join us for amazing live music with a Buck Bald Brewing favorite - Battlefield Collective. You won't want to miss their return as we celebrate Patrick's 53rd Birthday! @ Buck Bald Brewing
- Curtis & Kim Jones Mountain Gypsy Music | Sunday, August 14 | 4 p.m. | Mountain Gypsy Music | All Music, Lyrics, Art, & Photographs on This Website are the Property of Curtis Jones. Copyright 2017 Any Use Of Of This Website's Content Is Strictly Prohibited Without Contractual Agreement From Curtis Jones @ Hwy 64 Gym, Copperhill, TN
- MYGA Fundraising Golf Tournament | Saturday, August 13 | 3 p.m. | Mountain Youth Golf Association | The tournament format will be a 4-Person Scramble (teams must include at least 1 youth golfer under the age of 14) with a shotgun start at 3 PM at Copper Basin Golf Course located in Copperhill, TN. @ Copper Basin Golf Club | $0-$250
- Fly Fishing 101 and 201 | Saturday, August 13 | 9 a.m. | Reliance Fly & Tackle Second | Saturday April through October, – Fly Fishing 101 and 201 at Reliance Fly & Tackle, 9:00. TN fishing license and trout stamp required for 201 class. Visit Fly Fishing 101 and 201 to learn more. @ Reliance Fly & Tackle
- Birds of Prey | Sunday, August 14 | 5:30 p.m. | Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park | Have you seen a bird of prey in the wild? If not, this is your chance to meet some of our birds in person. Join us at the park office to see our animal ambassadors and learn interesting facts about them and learn their stories of how they became residents here. It takes a lot of effort to feed and care for our feathered friends. Would you consider donating to our cause? There is no cost for the program, donations are appreciated but not required. @ Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park | Donations welcome
Marion County
- Nickajack Bat Cave Sunset Kayak Tour | Sunday, August 14 | 6:30 p.m. | Chattanooga Guided Adventures | Join Chattanooga Guided Adventures to see endangered grey bats begin their nightly hunt for insects! @ Maple View Public Use Area | $69
Grundy County
- Trevor Hall with Gone Gone Beyond | Friday, August 12 | 8 p.m. | The Caverns | Trevor Hall is an American singer-songwriter and guitarist. His music is a fusion of roots, folk, and reggae. Many of Hall's themes revolve around spirituality and life exploration @ The Caverns | $40-$199
- Drive-By Truckers with Wednesday | Saturday, August 13 | 8 p.m. | The Caverns Drive-By Truckers are an American rock band based in Athens, Georgia. Two of five current members are originally from The Shoals region of northern Alabama and met as roommates at the University of North Alabama. The group also has roots in Richmond, Virginia @ The Caverns | $40-$199
Sequatchie County
- 2022 Tennessee Knockout Extreme Enduro (TKO) | Friday, August 12-Sunday, August 14 | 7 a.m. | Trials Training Center | TTC on-site camping and spectator passes for the 2022 TKO @ Trials Training Center | $30-$60
Bledsoe County
- Edmons Bluegrass Festival | Friday, August 12-Sunday, August 14 | 7 p.m. | Edmons Bluegrass Festival | Wonderful family shows. look forward to returning to Edmonds Farm. $5 admission. Great local bands. great food! @ Edmonds Farm | $5
Dade County
- Wanderland Paintball | Saturday, August 13 | 10:30 a.m. | Wanderland Paintball | At Wanderland Campground we have opened to the public a 5 acre paintball arena. Kids and adults will enjoy the clean mountain air. The beautiful mountain terrain and the space. The amazing territory will have you in awe. Come. Camping is for everyone. Wanderland if for you. @ Wanderland Paintball
- Garden of Destinies 3-Day | Friday, August 12-Sunday, August 14 | 8 p.m. | After the End Garden of Destinies is a multi-genre live action roleplaying (LARP) game based in southeastern Tennessee and northern Georgia. @ Cloudland Canyon
Walker County
- Rock City's Summer Music Weekends | Friday, August 12-Monday, August 15 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City | High atop Lookout Mountain, delight your senses with delicious food, soft breezes, and live country, folk and bluegrass music! @ Rock City
- Open Air Market | Saturday, August 13 | 8 a.m. | Outdoor vendor signup @ The Shops of 1910 | FREE
- Home Canning Workshop | Saturday, August 13 | 10 a.m. | Join us for a morning of fellowship and learning to can and preserve food at home. @ Christ First Church | $40
Whitfield County
- Dalton Gem and Mineral Show | Saturday, August 13 | 10 a.m. | Dalton Convention Center | MANY OF THE FINEST BEAD, PEARL, FOSSIL, GEM, MINERAL, AND JEWELRY MERCHANTS IN THE COUNTRY WILL BE AT OUR SHOW!! THIS SHOW IS FUN FOR KIDS AND THE WHOLE FAMILY! @ Dalton Convention Center | $3
Rhea County
- Rhea County Fair | Saturday, August 13 | 9:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m: Car Show Registration (Awards at 2:00 p.m), 9:00 a.m: Lanny Mauldin Chili Cook-Off (Judging at 12:00 p.m) @ Rhea County Fairgrounds
Murray County
- Ride for Breanna | Saturday, August 13 | 10 a.m. | Murray County Saddle Club | Memorial Ride/Benefit Gates will open on Friday at 3pm. Saturday ride will leave at 10am. We will have music Saturday night. Please come join us. All proceeds will go to the Chadwick family. @ Murray County Saddle Club
- Introductory Watercolor Painting with Joy Lyons | Saturday, August 13 | 10 a.m. | Carters Lake Corps of Engineers Watercolor painting with Joy Lyons. She is a volunteer instructor with many years of experience in watercolor. @ 1850 Carters Dam Road, Chatsworth, GA | FREE