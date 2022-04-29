Submit your future weekend events here.
Hamilton County
- Patty Griffin | Saturday, April 30 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | Patricia Jean Griffin is an American singer, songwriter, and musician. She is a vocalist and plays guitar and piano. She is known for her stripped-down songwriting style in the folk music genre @ The Walker Theatre | $35-$55
- Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Diana DeMuth | Friday, April 29 | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre | The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is an American country rock band formed in 1966. The group has existed in various forms since its founding in Long Beach, California. Diana DeMuth is an American singer-songwriter from Concord, Massachusetts @ The Walker Theatre | $35-$75
- Raptor Reflection | Saturday, April 30 | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us to get up-close-and-personal with our birds of prey! Come meet our hawks and owls for a closer look at these majestic animals @ Reflection Riding | $0-$5
- Vulture Adventure | Saturday, April 30 | 11 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our Director of Avian Conservation, Taylor Berry, and our Black Vulture, Vlad, for a fun walk around the ponds at Reflection Riding! Throughout the walk, you will learn all kinds of cool and creepy facts, such as how a vulture cools itself on a hot sunny day and their unusual diet @ Reflection Riding | $15-20
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, April 29 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- City Nature Challenge | Friday, April 29-Saturday, April 30 | 8 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our staff as we participate in the 2022 City Nature Challenge along with over 500 cities worldwide! The City Nature Challenge is an international effort for people to find and document plants and wildlife in cities across the globe. It’s a bioblitz-style competition where cities are in a contest against each other to see who can make the most observations of nature, who can find the most species, and who can engage the most people @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Campfire Concert with Slim Pickins Bluegrass | Friday, April 29 | 6:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join us for a campfire concert with Slim Pickins Bluegrass as we kick off this year's City Nature Challenge! @ Reflection Riding | $20-$25
- Alhamabra Shrine Rodeo | Friday, April 29-Saturday, April 30 | 7:30 p.m. | Alhambra Shrine | Come out to the rodeo for an evening of entertainment. Tri-State Exhibition Center | $10-$15
- Pecos & The Rooftops | Friday, April 29 | 8 p.m. The Signal Pecos & the Rooftops are a close knit group of friends from northeast Texas that came together while in college in Lubbock. Joint Custody is a young band that just released their first single, "Mississippi Moonshine," on all major streaming platforms. The band started from a group of friends that enjoyed jamming with each other @ $23-$45
- An Evening with Scott Miller | Friday, April 29 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Recently inducted to the East Tennessee Writers Hall of Fame, fiery roots-rock singer/songwriter SCOTT MILLER returned to his native Virginia to tend the family farm while continuing to release and perform new music informed by that rural area, history, and Appalachia @ Songbirds | $20
- The Velveteen Rabbit | Friday, April 29-Sunday, May 8 | Chattanooga Theatre Center | In the world of toys, life begins when humans leave the room. When one group of toys discovers a velveteen rabbit, they learn what it means to be truly loved in this original adaptation of Margery Williams’ timeless tale by CTC Youth Theatre Director Scott Dunlap @ Chattanooga Theatre Company | $12.50
- Circus & Variety | Friday, April 29 | 7 p.m. | The Colorful hat | Don't miss your chance to see the Colorful Hat Circus & Variety Live and On Stage at the Chattanooga Convention Center on Friday April 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM. Stars of the show include International Award Winning Magic and Circus arts duo Nathan Kepner and Morgan Tsu-Raun, IJA Gold Medalist Juggler Zak McAllister, and the Spinning Cyr Wheel performed by Acrobat Sam Haupert @ Chattanooga Convention Center | $15-$35
- Movie Night at the South Post | Saturday, April 30 | 8:15 P.M. | Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park On Saturday, April 30, at 8 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will feature a classic movie at the South Post Theatre. During World War II, this theatre was where newly recruited WAC soldiers watched the latest feature films, news reels from the war front, and propaganda shorts, reminding them of why they chose to serve their country @ Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park =
- Holi 2022 | Saturday, April 30 | 11 a.m. | Chattanooga Library | Don't miss the most colorful event this spring, Holi - The Festival of Colors presented by @Desi-Chattanoogan and @chattplf. Holi is open to everyone and benefits your public library! Thanks to our partners for their support! @ The Sculpture Fields at Montague Park | $10
- Andrews’ Raiders and Civil War | Chattanooga Walking Tours | Saturday, April 30 | 9 a.m. | National Medal of Honor Heritage Center | We recommend parking at or near the Hamilton County Courthouse. We will begin the tour one block north at the corner of Georgia Avenue and East 5th Street. Begins at Georgia Ave and East 5th Street | FREE
- Cumberland Trail Spring Festival | Saturday, April 30 | 10 a.m. | The Cumberland Trail Spring Festival is an annual celebration of environmental education in East Tennessee @ 8520 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379 | $5
- New Artist, Liz Hanson Jewelry Demo | Saturday, April 30 | 11 a.m. | River Gallery | Liz designs comfortable jewelry that demonstrates a contemporary flare and a knowledge of the craft. She explores minimalism with clean and fluid shapes that becomes accessories or statement pieces. Watch Liz work in the main exhibit room from 11-4pm! @ River Gallery
- Paul Childers | Saturday, April 30 | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Blending pop, R&B, and soul, Paul Childers is leading a new breed of singer/songwriters and guitarists. Hailing from Nashville, he finds a way to blur the lines cast between Stevie Ray Vaughan and Hendrix styles of guitar playing, a Motown rhythm section, and pop vocal melodies @ Songbirds | $15
- Tennessee Aquarium 30th Anniversary Community Celebration | Saturday, April 30 | 8 a.m. | Tennessee Aquarium | On May 1, 1992, Chattanooga came together as the Tennessee Aquarium opened its doors, igniting the “Renaissance on the River.” To celebrate 30 wonderful years, the public is invited to a Riverfront Celebration on Saturday, April 30th. The Aquarium is partnering with the Walk Run Pedal Jamz Festival® to offer a lineup of family activities, music, and fireworks to mark this milestone. Tennessee Aquarium | FREE
- Purrs and Paws Hero Shower | Saturday, April 30 | 1 p.m. | Humane Educational Society | Come be a hero to kittens and puppies this season at HES! Shower our animals with donations from our wish list! Visit our educational booths to learn more about ways to help, how fostering works, what donations are used for in the program, and more! Foster parents will be available to talk with you about the foster experience and answer questions. We will also have light refreshments and outdoor games for shower attendees. We may have some guest appearances by foster kittens and puppies for people to cuddle! @ Humane Educational Society | RSVP required
- Safe Kids at the Zoo | Saturday, April 30 | 10 a.m. | Childrens at Erlanger | Kids will learn how to stay safe on the road, at home and at play with a full day of family activities. This event is free with Zoo admission. Purchase Zoo tickets online and receive a $2 discount @ Chattanooga Zoo
- Elizabeth's Out Run Melanoma 5K | Saturday, April 30 | 8 a.m. | Elizabeth Smiles for Melanoma | As we gear up for summer when more people are likely to be exposed to the sun’s damaging UV rays, the 10th Annual Elizabeth’s Outrun Melanoma 5K and Walk is a perfect family activity to help raise awareness and support a great cause. Our fundraising efforts are critical as the majority of services to be provided are not medically reimbursable and patients will not be charged @ Enterprise South Nature Park | $35
- The Portal Party | Saturday, April 30 | 6 p.m. | Stoveworks | Write a secret and burn it in the bonfire. Get a tarot reading and see what’s in your future. Dance while CHRISTO DJ’s. And tear up the lawn to the tunes of Psychic Dungeon! It’s gonna be mystical. It’s gonna be magical. Dress to suit, i.e. whatever you wanna wear, witchy or otherwise. | $33
- The Legs Unveiled: An Open House | Sunday, May 1 | 4 p.m. | Barking Legs A vibrational shift occurred in how we adapt, create, and work at 1307 Dodds Avenue, forcing the legs that graced Barking Legs Theater to go underground for many months. They have now been transformed by artist Briah Gober, with the assistance of Leah Kaplan. At Barking Legs Open House, you will experience our legs reborn! @ Barking Legs
- Annual Family Concert at the Hunter | Sunday, May 1 | 2 p.m. | Hunter Museum of American Art | The Anderson-Sasaki Duo will present an interactive performance for all ages. Following the concert please join us for art-making activities @ Hunter Museum of American Art | $17-$20
- Otakunooga Cosplay Kick-Off! | Sunday, May 1 | 4 p.m. | Otakunooga Pop Up will host cosplay & anime inspired events for everyone around the Chattanooga area. Come celebrate your Fandoms, show off that new outfit you've been working on and get to know your community. Locally made Asian Fusion Finger foods & mocktails will be sold at this family friendly event, but stay tuned for future dates for the 21 & up crowd! @ Granfalloon | $5-$30
- Vibes Are Welcome Brunch | Sunday, May 1 | 12 p.m. | MNBgo May's brunch is going to be something different. We're bringing the R&B vibes and fashion. Come sing your heart out with your friends, while you brunch and sip the time away! Oh, dont forget about the style! It's sunny and we OUTSIDE! Come dress to impress! Tickets are currently on pre-sale. $30 for 1 ticket and $50 for 2 tickets. So, bring a friend! Unlimited food and drinks! | $35-$90
Catoosa County
- Light It Up Blue Brucebilt Open Wheel Modified Series | Friday, April 29-Saturday, April 30 | Boyd's Speedway | JOHN SCHNEIDER'S LET'S GET DIRTY FESTIVAL BOYD'S SPEEDWAY Race for Autism Presented by the Will Kinser Foundation @ Boyd's Speedway | $5-$15
- Invasion of the Dirty South: Battle at the Stateline | Friday, April 29-Saturday, April 30 | 3 p.m. (Fri), 10 a.m. (Sat) | Brainerd Motorsports Park 8 of the fastest small tire teams will battle each other with only one winner coming out on top to take on racers from The Fastest Cars In The Dirty South with the winner taking home $10K. We will also have Radical Street and 6.0 and 7.0 @ 745 Scruggs Rd, Ringgold, GA 30736 | $15-$20
- Kickin' it for Parkinson's | Saturday, April 30 | 9 a.m. | Kickin' it for Parkinson's Join as a free agent or create an entire team. All proceeds benefit the Rock Steady Chattanooga program. | $15/person
- DEKA MILE Road Show | Sunday, May 1 | 9 a.m. | DEKA Fit Spartan DEKA & Our House Studios are excited to introduce our new indoor challenge designed to test, gamify and celebrate your fitness. Spartan DEKA MILE consists of (10) functional training zones each preceded by a 160 meter run (1 mile of total running distance). Compete and Earn your DEKA MILE Mark and start training for DEKA FIT 2022! Sign up NOW! Limited Spots Available. Restricted access. Social distancing may be required. Our House Studios | $59
- Jason Lyles Music | Sunday, May 1 | 11 a.m. | Jason Lyles | Jason Lyles is a Chattanooga, TN singer-songwriter who delivers an upbeat, caffeine-charged blend of powerpop, alternative, Americana and roots rock styles. His shows feature strong vocals and rhythmic acoustic guitar, crafty songwriting, and a knack for breaking out your favorite 80s pop or 90s alt rock cover @ Farm to Fork
- A celebration of American Composers | Sunday, May 1 | 3 p.m. | MidSouth Symphonic Band | Join us for a celebration of American Composers. The Mid-South Symphonic Band will host their spring concert on May 1st, 2022 at 3 pm at Ringgold High School Performing Arts Center, 29 Tiger Trail, Ringgold, GA. Ringgold High School | FREE
Bradley County
- Boanical Blueprints Workshop | Saturday, April 30 | 11 a.m. | Museum Center at 5ive Points | In this two hour class you will learn to make your very own “sun prints”, also known as cyanotype. Cyanotype is an exciting photographic process discovered in the 19th century @ Museum Center at 5ive Points | $40-$45
- Cleveland Country Club Invitational | Saturday, April 30 | Cleveland Country Club | 36-hole stroke play tournament open to all male amateur golfers. Championship, Senior @ Cleveland Country Club
- Second Annual Alhambra Shrine Rodeo | Saturday, April 30 | 6:30 p.m. | Alhambra Shrine | YEEEEEE HAW! Come one, come all, for the best time you can have with your clothes still on! The Second Annual Alhambra Shrine Rodeo will be April 29th and 30th at the Tri-State Exhibition Center @ Tri-State Exhibition Center | $10-$15
- Fight Night at the Greenway | Saturday, April 30 | 2 p.m. | Five Point Boxing This is a night for all to enjoy! Come support your local boxing club. See Clevelanders, young and mature, battle it out with neighboring cities for a chance to win a coveted boxing belt. Local DJ AJ Stylz will keep the event live and entertaining. Food, desserts, music and more! @ Greenway | $0-$10
McMinn County
- World Tai Chi Day | Saturday, April 30 | 10 a.m. | Athens Regional Park | Let’s come together as a Tai Chi family and celebrate Tai Chi; fun global event. This will be a free event, open to all even if you’ve never practiced Tai Chi @ Athens Regional Park, Lake Loop | FREE
- My Weekend is all Booked: Adult Book Club | Saturday, April 30 | 2:30 p.m. | E.G. Fisher Library | Each month E.G. Fisher Library is having a book club for the adults. We'll have a snack and get the chance to discuss the book for that month @ E.G. Fisher Library | FREE
Polk County
- Hiwassee Loop Excursion | Friday, April 29 | 1:30 p.m. | Tennessee Overhill | Departs at 1:30pm from 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN. Fifty miles of breathtaking views, the 3 ½ hour train trip parallels the scenic Hiwassee River offering views of the lower gorge. At the Loop the tracks corkscrew over themselves as they climb Bald Mountain near Farner, TN. Tickets $30 to $93. 423-263-7840 or 800-397-5544 or www.tvrail.com @ 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN | $30-$93
- Kids Movie Night | Friday, April 29 | 6 p.m. | Menu: Fish (are friends!) sticks with sea anemone Mac and cheese, coral reef mixed veggies, and ocean view Jello!
- Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park Night Hike | Friday, April 29 | 8 p.m. | Tennessee Valley Railroad Join Seasonal Interpreter Mason for a night hike on our Loop Trail. We will meet at the park office for this program. Make sure to wear closed toe shoes, bring water to drink, and a flashlight.
- Daddy Daughter Dance | Saturday, April 30 | 6 p.m. | Photo packages will be available for purchase and refreshments will be served. For students in Pre-K to 5th grade @ Benton Elementary School $15
- Camp Agape Open House| Saturday, April 30 | 9 a.m. | Camp Agape Come check out our beautiful camp. Bring your Family and Friends and your fishing poles and fish ni our lake. We are going to serve lunch @ Camp Agape
- Ocoee Days Festival | Saturday, April 30 | 1 p.m. | Join us for Ocoee Days, a spring festival to celebrate the Ocoee River sesaon! @ Sugarloaf Mountain Park
Grundy County
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor in the Caverns with Ngyuen/Joachim | The Caverns | Godspeed You! Black Emperor is a Canadian post-rock band which originated in Montreal, Quebec in 1994. The group releases recordings through Constellation, an independent record label also located in Montreal @ The Caverns | $40-$282
Sequatchie County
- Foster Falls Trail Day Weekend | Saturday, April 30-Sunday, May 1 | 9 a.m. | Southeastern Climbers Coalition | Lend a hand at one of the most popular sport climbing destinations in the area. We will be doing trail work in shifts from 9-12 & 1-4 on Saturday + Sunday, with free camping provided for volunteers! @ Foster Falls Campground | FREE
Bledsoe County
- Yoga + Hike | Sunday, May 1 | 9 a.m. | Cloudland Canyon State Park | We will begin with a yoga practice built to awaken your senses and ground you in the present moment. This morning's practice is intended to prepare you for a walking meditation as we embark on a nature hike and feel the powerful energy of Cloudland Canyon's waterfalls. After our hike, we will return to the pavilion for an integrative yoga practice and finish the practice with a short journal session to capture any thoughts or emotions that may have arisen throughout the day @ Cloudland Canyon State Park | $55
Dade County
- Rock City Earth Dayz | Saturday, April 30-Sunday, May 1 | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City Gardens Rock City partners with Orange Grove for the 13th year of this naturally fun outdoor event as Rock City goes greener! Stay tuned for details! Enjoy lunch with a view at Café 7. Leashed pets welcome. This event has been selected as a recent Top 20 Event by Southeast Tourism Society! Rock City Gardens | $15-$25
- Family Funktion | Friday, April 29-Sunday, May 1 | 2 p.m. | UNmanifested 3 - Day Immersive Music & Arts Experience featuring artists from coast to coast. Producers, VJ's, Vendors, Fire Performers, Live Painters, Camping, & more. Cherokee Farms | $150-$165
- Open Gate Day | Saturday, April 30 | 9 a.m.| Lula Lake Land Trust Open | Gate Days are when Lula Lake's Core Preserve is open for public hiking. Reservations are required, and spaces are limited to maintain the tranquility of nature. Lula Lake Land Trust | $16-$40
Walker County
- Zech Dallas | Saturday, April 30 | 7 p.m. | Zech Dallas | Come out and enjoy some tunes @ Dalton Golf & Country Club
- Shiitake Log Inoculation Workshop | Saturday, April 30 | 11 a.m. | Dalton Chamber | Start your spring off at Gowin Valley Farms and learn how to inoculate your own shiitake logs! Gowin Valley Farms is kicking off their 1-year mushroom growing anniversary with an educational workshop for the community! @ Gowin Valley Farms
Whitfield County
- Tennessee Strawberry Festival Pageant | Saturday, April 30 | 10 a.m. | Rhea County High School | Rhea County High School
Rhea County
- Springtime at Spring Place | Saturday, April 30 | 10 a.m. | Friends of the Vann House | Celebrate the warmth of springtime with garden and pollinator inspired activities at the Vann House. Join guest hosts from The Old Salem Museum and Gardens, The Chattooga County Garden Club, Fiddleheads Garden Center, Beaver Family Farms and the Friends of the Vann House to participate in activities about native plants, herbs, still-life flower painting, Moravian horticulture, beekeeping, pollinators, birding, and more @ Friends of the Vann House | $5-$6