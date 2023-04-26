Chattanooga Seafood Bash on the River 2023 | Friday, April 28 - Sunday, April 30
- Coolidge Park, 150 River St, Chattanooga, TN 37405
- Friday, April 28, 5-9 p.m., Saturday, April 29, 10-9 p.m., Sunday, April 30, 10-4 p.m.
- Free admission for all 3 days
- This three-day event features fresh seafood, beer and wine gardens, arts and crafts, live music, and a kids' zone.
- On Friday, there will be a VIP food cruise on the riverboat and a VIP tent. Tickets are available for purchase here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/vip-southern-belle-river-boat-cruise-for-chattanooga-seafood-bash-tickets-599050114017
- For more information about this event, visit: chattanooga-seafood-bash-on-the-river.com
Chattanooga Market Opening Day | Friday, April 28 - Sunday, April 30
- First Horizon Pavilion 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37408
- Saturday 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Free admission
- Organizers are ready to kick off the 202 season with fresh produce, food and flowers.. along with art, live music and food trucks..
- For more information, and a full list of daily events, visit: chattanoogamarket.com
National Cornbread Festival | Saturday, April 22
- South Pittsburg, TN 37380
- Saturday from 9 until 6:30 CDT, and Sunday from 9 to 5 CDT
- Single day passes are 10 dollars, or you can buy a 2-day pass for 15 dollars
- You can play games, ride rides, and of course, enjoy cornbread!
- For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: nationalcornbread.com