Sweet Tea & Sunshine Festival | Saturday, April 22

4 Bridges Art Festival | Friday, April 21 - Sunday, April 23

  • First Horizon Pavilion 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37408
  • The festival itself opens on April 22, running from 10am - 5pm each day.
  • Entry is $5 and can be purchased at the gate, while students and children under 18 get in free.
  • The highly anticipated festival is a juried art show that has been ranked in the top 30 of fine art festivals in the country and offers more than $20,000 in cash awards. It is also an opportunity for artists to interact with the local community and display and sell their work.
  • For more information, and a full list of daily events, visit: https://www.avarts.org/about-4baf1.

Battle Below The Clouds BBQ Cook-off | Saturday, April 22