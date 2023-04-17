Sweet Tea & Sunshine Festival | Saturday, April 22
- Greenway Pavillion & Playground in Cleveland
- The event is free to attend and parking is also free of charge. The festival will go on rain or shine.
- Vendors will be selling a variety of items, and there will be inflatables, pony rides, petting zoo, food trucks, and entertainment on stage for visitors to enjoy.
- Poppea's Children's Boutique will also be hosting a beauty pageant for kids during the event.
- For more information about this event, visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/greenway-pavillion-playground/sweet-tea-sunshine-family-festival/5109569639136764/.
4 Bridges Art Festival | Friday, April 21 - Sunday, April 23
- First Horizon Pavilion 1826 Reggie White Blvd, Chattanooga, TN 37408
- The festival itself opens on April 22, running from 10am - 5pm each day.
- Entry is $5 and can be purchased at the gate, while students and children under 18 get in free.
- The highly anticipated festival is a juried art show that has been ranked in the top 30 of fine art festivals in the country and offers more than $20,000 in cash awards. It is also an opportunity for artists to interact with the local community and display and sell their work.
- For more information, and a full list of daily events, visit: https://www.avarts.org/about-4baf1.
Battle Below The Clouds BBQ Cook-off | Saturday, April 22
- Ruby Falls, Chattanooga, TN 37409
- Amateur grillers and smokers compete for bragging rights as Chattanooga's best backyard cooks; categories will include the best pulled pork, ribs and grand champion.
- The event will also have live bluegrass music and exciting kid activities, plenty of BBQ to enjoy and door prizes.
- For more information, and to get your tickets, visit https://www.rubyfalls.com/special-events/battle-below-the-clouds.