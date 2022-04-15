Hamilton County
- Meet our Animal Ambassadors | Friday, April 15 | 1:30 p.m. | Reflection Riding | Join our expert Wildlife Conservation staff to meet one of our animal ambassadors, face-to-face! These free programs happen every Friday afternoon at 1:30 @ Reflection Riding | FREE
- Wildflower Walk | Friday, April 15th | 9 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Take a walk with a member of our Land Conservation team to see what's blooming around our property! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$20
- Plant Ramble: Medicinal and Edible Plants | Saturday, April 16th | 10 a.m. | Reflection Riding | Come marvel at the abundance of healing medicinal and edible plants growing just outside your door! @ Reflection Riding | $15-$25
- Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox | Saurday, April 16th | 8 p.m. | Tivoli Theatre Postmodern Jukebox, also widely known by the initialism PMJ, is a rotating musical collective founded by arranger and pianist Scott Bradlee in 2011. PMJ is known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres, especially early 20th century forms such as swing and jazz @ The Walker Theatre | $35-$85
- An Evening with Matt Heckler | Friday, April 15th | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Matt Heckler is a solo multi-instrumentalist that barely fits into any ordinary musical category. He tends to keep to the darker side of Appalachian mountain music and early bluegrass but listen long enough and you’ll soon be transported to the mountains of Eastern Europe or a dimly lit bar in Ireland where they honor those who have passed with a gently swaying a cappella ballad @ Songbirds | $15
- HIPNHEELS Workshop | Friday, April 15th | 7 p.m. | Crystal Newson Hipnheels workshop is April 15th at 7:00 pm taught by dance instructor and choreographer, Crystal Newson! It will be located at STUDIO 34 | 3214 Brainerd Rd This class builds confidence, strength and heels techniques! @ Studio34 | $15-$25
- Full Moon Yoga Hike | Friday, April 15th | 6 p.m. | Full moon energy can be exhilarating, but can also leave us feeling ungrounded. Join Outshine Yoga and Outshine Adventures for a gentle lunar yoga practice that will help ground and attune your body with nature through breath work and body movement @ Stringer's Ridge Park | $35
- Sarah Tortora and Mike Holsomback | Friday, April 15th | 6 p.m. | Stove Works | Sarah Tortora (b. 1988, New Haven, CT) is a visual artist based in New York City whose work merges and questions conventions of canonical sculpture, urban infrastructure, & museological display. Mike Holsomback is a well-known artist and art department faculty member at Chattanooga State Community College in Chattanooga, Tennessee @ Stove Works | FREE
- Northside Market | Saturday, April 16th | 5 p.m. | The Daily Ration | This night market will feature a variety of locally made goods from Chattanooga makers and businesses (see full list below). Our kitchen and bar will be open for drinks and food as well @ The Daily Ration | FREE
- Family Easter Event | Saturday, April 16th | 10 a.m. | Hamilton County Get ready for lots of free family fun on Saturday, April 16th from 10:00AM to 2:30PM as a wide range of family friendly events will allow for fun for kids of all ages.Elementary school children and younger will be excited to learn there will be an Easter Egg hunt with candy and prizes. Children should bring their own basket to gather those precious hidden eggs.Additionally, children will be able to visit a petting zoo, play on inflatables such as a bounce house and slide, as well as visit a face painting area and other amusements @ Old McDonald Farm | FREE
- The Rad Ole Opry with LVNDR | Saturday, April 16th | 9 p.m. | Cut-Throat Comedy | The Rad Ole Opry is a jam-packed night of comedy, music, burlesque, and KAZOO-alongs hosted by Chattanooga's musical comedy duo, Good Cop/Rad Cop! This month's show features comedians like Birmingham's Lauren Lamphere and Alice Whatley and with local comedian Ashley Saturday @ JJ's Bohemia | $15
- Pony Bradshaw | Saturday, April 16th | 7 p.m. | Songbirds | Bradshaw’s most recent record, Calico Jim (1/29/21), was released via Black Mountain Music, a small independent label out of Greensboro, NC, and recorded in Little Rock, AR, at Fellowship Hall Sound. After signing with Rounder Records in 2018, and putting out Sudden Opera, his debut record, he decided to part ways with the historic label to have more control @ Songbirds | $12
- The Great Adult Egg Hunt & Hoppy Hour | Saturday, April 16th | 1 p.m. | The Chattery | Through a creative partnership, local artists will create one-of-a-kind works of art on an evergreen wooden egg, and adult participants will search for the eggs at Sculpture Fields. This year, for added fun, we’ll also have eggs containing prizes from local businesses! We’ll conclude the event with a restaurant “hop” along Main Street to continue to build community and support local businesses @ Sculpture Fields at Montague Park | $7
- Mary Agnes Ingvalson Artist Demo | Saturday, April 16th | 1 p.m. | River Gallery | Mary Agnes works in charcoal pencil, oil, collage, and watercolor. During this demo, she will be working on an abstract oil painting inspired by pieces of nature. Different shapes of knots on a tree, rock formations, and oyster shells coalesce to form an organic composition that takes on a meaning of its own. See Mary Agnes work in the main exhibit room from 1-3pm! @ River Gallery
- THEY HAVE RISEN: an Easter drag show | Saturday, April 16th | 8 p.m. | Soft Animal | Soft Animal and Dragrave present “They Have Risen! An Easter Drag Show” Saturday, April 16 at 8pm at Barking Legs Theater. Featured is Atlanta drag legend, DIY pop musician and community organizer TAYLOR ALXNDR! We are over the moon about welcoming this icon to the stage along with local drag talent including Deaf drag queen, Rita Lipps Charles, drag king, Spike Leon and hosted by “Pride of Chattanooga” Hormona Lisa and “Chattanooga’s Favorite Cocktail” Gin Von Tonic @ Barking Legs Theater | $15-$25
- CFC Plant Share and Seed Swap | Saturday, April 16th | 10 a.m. | Chattanooga Food Center | We are getting excited about spring and summer gardening and we want to share the plant love by inviting you to help us share edible plants with the community! Have you started seeds? Have you planted too many for your own garden? Join us for a day of plant sharing @ Highland Park Commons
- Chattanooga River Market | Saturday, April 16th-Sunday, April 17th | 10 a.m. | Shop dozens of local and regional artists on the Tennessee Aquarium Plaza. You’ll find beautiful jewelry, hand-made crafts, artisan foods, woodworking, soaps/candles and many other local works. Each Market day features live music and a local food truck too! @ Tennessee Aquarium Plaza | FREE
- Easter at Coolidge | Sunday, April 17th | 9 a.m. | We’ll have coffee and donuts at the pavilion. Bring a basket for your kids to ‘hunt’ eggs. Set up a lawn chair to relax and celebrate with us during the Easter worship service. @ Coolidge Park | FREE
Bradley County
- Annual Spring Plant Sale | Saurday, April 16th | 9 a.m. | Agriculture Education/FFA | Agriculture Education/FFA at Heritage High School in Ringgold, GA. Providing students with the opportunities to play in the dirt and truly grow! @ 3960 Poplar Springs Rd, Ringgold, GA
- Northwest Georgia Spring Fling | Saurday, April 16th | 10 a.m. | NWGA Roughnecks All Vehicles are welcome! If you love to show it off come on down and join in on the fun! @ 5443 Battlefield Pkwy, Ringgold, GA | $20
- Brian Free & Assurance | Sunday, April 17th | 10:30 a.m. | Moriah Baptist Church For more info, please call: 706-866-8843 or visit ---> www.moriahbaptistchurch.net @ Moriah Baptist Church
- TRP’s One-Act Playwriting Showcase | Thursday, April 14th-Sunday, April 17th | 7:30 p.m. | City of Ringgold DDA | TRP will accept new one-act play submissions from local writers after the first of the year and will choose two of those plays for production. This show will consist of an evening of the top two one-act plays penned by local wordsmiths. New, original one-act plays by residents living in the North Georgia/Chattanooga area will be considered. Each playwright must be willing to direct his or her play, or secure someone to direct the play on their behalf @ The Historic Ringgold Depot | $8-$10
Catoosa County
- G&G Spring Outdoor Market | Saturday, April 16th | 10 a.m. | Visit Cleveland | Approximately 170 vendors between inside Grit & Grace and outside on the grounds of the Old Woolen Mill, along with fabulous food options makes for a fun day downtown! As always, our events are free to park and free to attend, so mark your calendars now! @ The Old Woolen Mill | FREE
- Easter Egg Hunt & Picnic | Saturday, April 16th | 10 a.m. | Keith Street Ministries | Join us on Saturday, April 16th for Easter Picnic at the Pavilion. We will begin promptly at 10:00 am with an egg hunt for children birth to 5th grade. And a surprise hunt for our middle and high schoolers. Immediately following the hunt we will have a family cookout at the pavilion. Hot dogs will be provided. Bring your favorite sides and beverages @ 4000 NW Keith St, Cleveland, TN | FREE
- Grit House Classic | Saturday, April 16th | Southern Powerlifting Federation | $100
- Fly-In/Drive-In Breakfast | Saturday, April 16th | 8 a.m. | Cleveland Squardron of the Civil Air Patrol | Monthly Fly-In/Drive-In breakfast, presented by the Cleveland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, is held the third Saturday of each month, rain or shine @ Cleveland Regional JetPort | $5
- Canon Tyler Live at The Diving Mouse | Saturday, April 16th | 9 p.m. | The Diving Mouse | Canon is a home grown singer-songwriter from the hills of north Georgia. His songs tell stories of pride, hope, hard times and tough breaks as they pertain to life at fringes of Appalachia @ The Diving Mouse
McMinn County
- Death and Taxes Play | Friday, April 15th-Sunday, May 1st | 7:30 p.m. | The Gem Theater “Death and Taxes” – The show opens at the Gem Theater in Etowah appropriately on April 15, 16, 21, 22, 23, 28, 29, 30 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday April 24 and May 1 at 2:30 p.m. @ The Gem Theater | $12-$15
- Nature Photographer | Saturday, April 16th | 11 a.m. | McMinn Living Heritage Center | Come enjoy a presentation on nature as seen in Athens, TN with Jennifer Hudson. Admission $5, free for Museum members. 423-745-0329 @ McMinn Living Heritage Center | $5
Polk County
- Hiwassee Loop Excusion | Saturday, April 16th | 1:30 p.m. | Tennessee Valley Railroad Hiwassee Loop Excursion – Departs at 1:30pm from 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN. Fifty miles of breathtaking views, the 3 ½ hour train trip parallels the scenic Hiwassee River offering views of the lower gorge. At the Loop the tracks corkscrew over themselves as they climb Bald Mountain near Farner, TN. Tickets $30 to $93. 423-263-7840 or 800-397-5544 or www.tvrail.com @ 9406 Hwy 411, Delano, TN | $30-$93
- Ducktown Easter Egg Hunt | Saturday, April 16th | 11 a.m. | On Mucher St. behind Glen Springs with appearance by the Ducktown Duck and the Easter Bunny. Ages 0-12. | FREE
- Easter Egg Hunt & Hot Dogs Saturday, April 16th 12 p.m. Smyrna Baptist Church Easter egg hunt and eat some hot dogs with us. Smyrna Baptist Church https://polkmix.com/4-16-easter-egg-hunt-hot-dogs-smyrna-baptist-church-ocoee-tn/
- Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park Birds of Prey & Wildlife Tracks Program | Saturday, April 16th | 11 a.m. | Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park | Come out and join Seasonal Interpreter Mason to learn about some Owls of Tennessee. We will meet atht eamphitheater, beside the boat ramp in the campground @ Hiwassee/Ocoee Scenic River State Park
- Cookson Creek Baptist Church Egg Hunt | Saturday, April 16th | 2 p.m. | Cookson Creek Baptist Church | Bring your own basket, everyone is invited! @ Cookson Creek Baptist Church
- Benton Station Baptist Church Egg Hunt | Saturday, April 16th | 12 p.m. | Benton Station Baptist Church | Hot dog lucnh to follow in the ARK. Benton Station Baptist Church https://polkmix.com/4-16-benton-station-baptist-church-egg-hunt/
Marion County
- NYE 2.0 Rock Bouncer Race | Friday, April 15th | 10 a.m. | Adventure Offroad Park & Nature Center AS PROMISED!!! We have set the date on the NYE Re-Run Bounty! Sweetened the pot … 10k winner, 2k second, 500 3rd. April 16th drivers meeting at 10 am CST at pavilion. The money will be won even if we move hills (more info to come) @ Adventure Offroad Park & Nature Center
Grundy County
- Blackberry Smoke | Friday, April 15th-Saturday, April 16th | 8 p.m. | The Caverns Blackberry Smoke is an American rock band from Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The lineup consists of Charlie Starr, Richard Turner, Brit Turner, Paul Jackson, and Brandon Still. In 2020, they added touring personnel Benji Shanks and Preston Holcomb @ The Caverns | $40-$354.50
Sequatchie County
- 2nd Annual Spring Plant & Garden Auction | Saturday, April 16th | 10 a.m. | Sequatchie County FFA | We will be auctioning plants. yard art, flower baskets, bird houses, etc Sequatchie County High School
- DUMC Easter Eggstravaganza! | Saturday, April 16th | 11 a.m. | Dunlap United Methodist Church | Dunlap United Methodist Church is excited to invite you to an Easter Eggstravaganza! There will be Easter egg hunts, carnival games, snow cones for kids and a hot dog lunch for all. The Easter Bunny will be there for pictures so bring your cameras! The event is open to the community and free for all so please join us on April 16th at 10:00 am in front of Dunlap United Methodist Church @ 1958 Main St., Dunlap, TN 37327 | FREE
Dade County
- Community Easter Egg Hunt | Saturday, April 16th | 10:30 a.m. | Rising Fawn Church of God | The Community Easter Egg Hunt will be held Saturday, April 16th at 10:30 at the Dade County Sports Complex and is hosted by Rising Fawn Church of God. There will be three age groups and LOTS of PRIZES and CANDY! @ Dade County Sports Complex
Walker County
- Garden Fest Plant Sale | Saturday, April 16th | 9 a.m. | Walker County Farmers Market Come get high quality/rare/heirloom garden plants and garden tools,farm implements everything garden related and more! Gardening not your thing!? no worries, many other types of vendors to shop with . We will have food, bakers, farms, crafters, artist and our local schools all at this event @ 10052 US-27, Rock Spring, GA | FREE
- Easter Family Festival | Saturday, April 16th | 11 a.m. | First Baptist Church of Chickamauga | Open to the whole family! @ First Baptist Church of Chickamauga
- Spanish Church Party | Saturday, April 16th | 10 a.m. | Five Dollar Farm | Five Dollar Farm, 185 Hurt Drive, Rock Spring, GA 30739, USA (423) 227-0553 thefivedollarfarm@gmail.com
- Rock City Earth Dayz | Saturday, April 16th-Sunday, April 17th | 8:30 a.m. | Rock City Gardens | Rock City partners with Orange Grove for the 13th year of this naturally fun outdoor event as Rock City goes greener! Stay tuned for details! Enjoy lunch with a view at Café 7. Leashed pets welcome. This event has been selected as a recent Top 20 Event by Southeast Tourism Society! @ Rock City Gardens | $15-$25
- Tecumseh Among the Cherokee | Saturday, April 16th | 2 p.m. | Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park | On Saturday April 16, at 2 pm, Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park will present a 30-minute, ranger-led, talk that will look at the life of the charismatic Shawnee chief and warrior, Tecumseh. This program will take place at Moccasin Bend National Archeological District’s Gateway Site (10 Hamm Road, Chattanooga, TN 37405). Visitors are welcome to bring folding chairs and are encouraged to dress accordingly for weather conditions @ Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park
Whitfield County
- PSA Easter Showdown | Saturday, April 16th | PSA Tournament Series | PSA's goal is to have a great atmosphere with some great baseball. Our goal in all tournaments is to have multiple brackets with all brackets receiving same awards. PSA has some of the best awards around with Rings, Medals, Turf Shoes, Rawlings Gloves, Bats and More! 1 Day events will be 2-3 Game Guarantees and 2 Day events will be a 3-4 Game Guarantee @ Riverbend Park Turf Complex | $50-$250
Murray County
- Spring Golf Tournament | Saturday, April 16th | 7:30 a.m. | Overcome Youth, McFarland Hill Baptist Church Registration: 7:30AM, 8AM shotgun start. $75 per player, $300 per team (4 players), $100 hole sponsor @ Indian Trace Golf Course | $75-$300