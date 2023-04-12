Master Your Garden Expo | Saturday, April 15 - Sunday, April 16
- Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN 37412
- Admission is $10 (good for both days), and free for children 12 and under. Parking is free.
- Discover the secrets to mastering your garden at the Master Your Garden Expo. Expand your gardening knowledge and learn tips and tricks to achieve a successful garden. Attendees will be able to to witness live demonstrations by Master Gardeners on topics such as composting, hydroponics, and even backyard chickens, as well as gardening talks by local and out-of-town experts. Attendees can enjoy the variety of live plants, landscaping and gardening supplies for purchase, as well as nature-inspired jewelry and artwork. There will also be a silent auction, door prizes, and a children's area to explore.
- Money raised from the ticket sales will fund student scholarships and local community garden projects.
- For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the event's website: https://mghc.org/garden-expo/.
Bug-a-Palüza | Saturday, April 15 - Sunday, April 16
- Camp Jordan Arena, 323 Camp Jordan Pkwy, East Ridge, TN 37412
- Entrance to the event will be $5 per person for the entire weekend. Children under 12 are admitted free.
- Show car registration cost is $30 per vehicle, spaces must be pre-registered.
- Swap meet spaces are $30 for a 10'x20' spot.
- For those interested in camping, the fee is $10 per person and campers are welcome from noon on Friday.
- This two day event will feature a VW car show with classes for both air-cooled and water-cooled vehicles, a giant swap meet, food, contests, prizes, and camping Friday and Saturday nights.
- All proceeds from the event will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Greater Chattanooga.
- For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit the event's website: https://www.bugapaluza.com/
The Walnut Street Bridge Festival | Sunday, April 16 | 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Walnut Street Bridge, 1 Walnut Street Chattanooga, TN 37403
- Entry is free and there is the option to park downtown or at Coolidge Park if necessary
- The festival will be taking place on the world's longest pedestrian bridge in the US and will include shopping, food, interactive activities, music and much more.
- For more information or for tickets, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/walnut-street-bridge-festival-tickets-500214915277